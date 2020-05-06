Updated on 05/06/2020 at 11:14

The coronavirus in Mexico continues to increase. And today, Wednesday, May 6, there are more than 26,000 confirmed cases of contagion and 2,507 deaths. In addition, the outbreak of this disease caused hundreds of companies to close due to not finding a way to continue operating and, as if that were not enough, the economic impact also caused important industries to stop, causing terror in the population. Follow the minute by minute Depor.com with the latest news and government measures. Do not miss it. The coronavirus in Mexico continued reaching unprecedented numbers. While President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) pointed out that his measure – voluntary social isolation – helped “flatten the epidemic curve.”

Coronavirus in Mexico, Wednesday May 6: minute by minute

Coronavirus Mexico | Workers from the Adolfo Prieto General Hospital in Taxco reported that the managers of the hospital kept the equipment and medical supplies to serve COVID-19 patients in administrative offices.Coronavirus Mexico | The Mexican peso started its day lower, after the publication of data on employment in the United States that motivated the dollar. The currency stood at 24,1990 pesos per dollar, with a difference of 0.317 compared to 23.8820 units at the close of the session on Tuesday.Coronavirus Mexico | Tlaxcala is the only entity in the country that refuses to report how many cases of COVID-19 it has in each of its 60 municipalities. This is revealed by an investigation of Fifth Element Lab.Coronavirus Mexico | According to the latest report from Johns Hopkins University, the country has 26,025 confirmed cases of contagion and 2,507 deaths. Meanwhile, the persons recovered are counted at 16,810.Coronavirus Mexico | The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the auto industry. After the factory shutdown internationally, the closing of dealerships and the instruction to stay home, car sales during April 2020 fell 64.5% in Mexico compared to April the previous year.Coronavirus Mexico | The Ministry of Health reported that the maximum peak of infections in the country will occur on May 8, two days after what they had predicted last Friday. “The prediction is slightly lower than what we had had,” declared the Undersecretary for Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell.Coronavirus Mexico | Good morning: we present you the latest news in Mexico with the passage of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Mexico, Tuesday May 5: minute by minute

Coronavirus Mexico | The portal Animal Político published a note on Tuesday denouncing the conditions in which COVID-19 patients are living in General Hospital number 30 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Iztacalco, Mexico City. According to the account, some patients are lying on mats in the clinic’s yard dressed in a gown and an oxygen tank.Coronavirus Mexico | The Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City reported that officers referred a user of the Metro Collective Transport System (STC) to a civic judge for verbally and physically assaulting police elements after they exhorted him to use the compulsory mask for enter the facilities and make use of the service.Coronavirus Mexico | This May 10 various pantheons of the country have decided to close their doors as a measure to avoid conglomerations and reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection. This day thousands of people who have lost their mothers come to the pantheons to remember them, however, the call is to honor them from home.Coronavirus Mexico | Public transport, in its urban, suburban, rural, metropolitan, individual or collective modalities, plus taxis, radio taxi and motorcycle taxi, will have a schedule of 04:00 to 10:00 hours, and of 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.Coronavirus Mexico | As part of the prevention measures by Covid-19, the government of Tabasco reported that starting this Tuesday the public transport schedule It will be restricted from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Coronavirus Mexico | While the spread of COVID-19 is spreading throughout the country, in some communities they still do not believe in the existence of the pathogen responsible for the disease. An example of this is Motozintla, Chiapas, where on Monday nearly 250 people protested outside a clinic of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) for this cause.Coronavirus Mexico | The Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador received the first 211 mechanical respirators of the 1,000 that it acquired thanks to the help of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, whom the Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, considered as a “friend”. This is mentioned in the portal El Ciudadano Web.Coronavirus Mexico | “The level of family violence will increase; the only thing that can help decrease (alcohol restriction) is contagion between people, but in contrast anxiety and therefore domestic violence and other things, such as suicide attempts, would grow, ”Dr. Infobae Mexico warns Dr. Marco Murueta, president of the Mexican Association of Alternatives in Psychology (Amapsi).Coronavirus Mexico | According to the latest report from Johns Hopkins University, the country has 24,905 confirmed cases, while the deceased reaches 2,271. For their part, the persons recovered are counted at 15,938.Coronavirus Mexico | The Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) reported that due to the health contingency, as of April 6 to date, elements of the Army have distributed 517,508 pantries. The states of Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, Sonora and Yucatan have benefited from the DN-III-E Plan.Coronavirus Mexico | The country could register up to about 6,000 deaths related to the pandemic, projected the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, almost three times more than those that have been reported so far in the territory.Coronavirus Mexico | Mexico managed to flatten the epidemic curve of SARS-CoV-2, causing the COVID-19 disease, thanks to the measures that the Government has implemented to mitigate the spread of the pathogen, according to health authorities said on Tuesday.Coronavirus Mexico | The Mexican peso appreciated for the second session, as oil expanded its series of rises and appetite for risk improved as economies continue to take measures aimed at lifting the confines imposed to stop the spread of the virus. The local currency was trading at 23.9 to the dollar, up 0.64% from 24.06 in .’ benchmark price last Monday.Coronavirus Mexico | The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) reported that there are 71 positive cases of COVID-19 and 31 suspects in the country’s prison system, which includes prisoners and workers.Coronavirus Mexico | Good morning: we present you the latest news in Mexico with the passage of COVID-19.

Mexico begins distancing plan with the challenge of an unequal economy

Last Monday, March 23, the Mexican government began a four-week plan to contain COVID-19, with the challenge of suspending non-essential activities in a country with 52 million poor and more than half of the informal workers.

More information on COVID-19 in Mexico

Coronavirus: follow here on Google Maps the real-time progress of the pandemic in different parts of the world

Mexico is already beginning to be affected by the coronavirus

The Mexican Caribbean, with its renowned hotel zone in Cancun, suffers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and registered a 36% occupancy on Monday, authorities said.

Until this weekend, the authorities reported that in this area there were an average of 80,000 tourists “levels of occupation that had not been in place for many years.”

Tourists who dare to leave their hotels have turned to public beaches, to take advantage of the sandbanks that allow them to form a kind of natural pools that attract local and foreign families.

What care should a coronavirus patient follow?

· Do not self-medicate · Follow the doctor’s instructions · Keep rest at home · Do not wave, kiss or hug · Wash your hands frequently or disinfect them with 70% alcohol-based gel · Consume vegetables daily and fruits and at least eight glasses of plain water · Wash the dishes, glasses and cutlery you use with water, soap and chlorine.

What to do if you have coronavirus?

What specialists recommend is that you mainly avoid panic. So far, China, Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries with the coronovirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that for any symptoms call health services toll free 800-0044-800. You can also search for information on the official portal of the Ministry of Health.

How is the new coronavirus transmitted?

The new COVID-19 may have originally been transmitted by direct contact between animals and humans. However, in new information it has been confirmed that this coronovirus it can be passed from person to person.

Can the virus that causes COVID-19 be transmitted through the air?

Studies to date suggest that the virus causing COVID-19 is transmitted primarily by contact with respiratory droplets, but not by air.

Are antibiotics effective in preventing or treating COVID-19?

No. Antibiotics are not effective against viruses, only against bacterial infections. COVID-19 is caused by a virus, so antibiotics do not work against it. Antibiotics should not be used as a means of preventing or treating COVID-19. They should only be used to treat a bacterial infection following a doctor’s instructions.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU:

.