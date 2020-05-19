Updated on 05/19/2020 at 6:12 PM

Minute by minute Depor.com. The coronavirus in Mexico It continues to increase its death toll, despite the measures the President took. Don’t miss all the details here. The coronavirus in Mexico As of Tuesday, May 19, the number of more than 51,000 confirmed cases has been registered, in addition to a total of 5,332 deaths. Of all those infected, it was noteworthy that almost 9,000 are health sector workers, who have been fighting day by day to control the spread of the pandemic in the national territory.

Coronavirus in Mexico, Tuesday May 19: minute by minute:

Coronavirus Mexico | Certainly, neither for patients nor for medical personnel, it is easy to deal with the ravages caused by hospital treatment for coronavirus; however, Noelia Mojica nurse at the ‘La Raza “Medical Center tries to be a fundamental support for infected people.Coronavirus Mexico | The president of the Braves de Juárez squad, Guillermo Cantú assured that his desire is for the actions of Clausura 2020 to resume; Although he also accepted that it is difficult to do so without the necessary protection measures. Coronavirus Mexico | Through their social networks, the Rayados de Monterrey reported that since last weekend they have been evaluating the physical condition of their players, in addition to testing them for Covid-19; negative results.Coronavirus Mexico | Pentagon providers and Economy automakers reopen. In Yucatan and BC they are companies that manufacture parts for the US aerospace industry; at SLP and Aguascalientes they resumed firms supplying brands such as VW, General Motors and BMW.Coronavirus Mexico | Anti-coronavirus strategy has been successful although not recognized, says AMLO. The President assured that with the application of the National Day of Healthy Distance, the saturation of hospitals in the face of the pandemic could be prevented.Coronavirus Mexico | CdMx will deliver 100,000 credits to tianguistas for coronavirus. The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, indicated that the credits are 25 thousand pesos, to be paid in three years.Coronavirus Mexico | According to the latest report from Johns Hopkins University, the country has 51,633 confirmed cases of contagion and 5,332 deaths. Meanwhile, the people recovered are set at 35,388.Coronavirus Mexico | Taxi drivers from the State of Mexico, some half-naked, blocked Carlos Hank González central avenue, in Ecatepec, and López Portillo, in Coacalco, early on. They ask the Government to grant them financial support, since their work has been seriously affected since the arrival of COVID-19.Coronavirus Mexico | In June between 1,500 and up to 2,500 stores will definitely close their doors in shopping centers, where they represent between 9.3% and up to 18% of the 14,000 stores. This is due to the impossibility of reaching an agreement with the lessors for the payment of rent and because they have not received income for almost eight weeks, alerted the Union of Retailers of Mexico (URM).Coronavirus Mexico | The authorities and neighbors are on alert for the upsurge of criminal acts in different parts of the capital, amid the traffic restrictions applied by the Government to face the lethal advance of COVID-19. The Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (COPARMEX) identified more than 1,500 areas exposed to an increase in the incidence of crime and looting “by hunger”.Coronavirus Mexico | Liga MX considers applying tests to detect COVID-19 to all players, which would imply an outlay of almost two million pesos to serve the 467 soccer players who are registered in the First Division. That amount would have to be paid every week if you consider doing it once every seven days.Coronavirus Mexico | The health emergency has exposed corruption and deficiencies around the health system. One more example of this is that according to an audit of the internal control body of the IMSS, the reconstruction of General Hospital 32, in Mexico City, was carried out with an extra cost of 141 million pesos, which was neither justified nor authorized.Coronavirus Mexico | The exchange rate fell on Tuesday as several cities around the world were progressing in a reactivation process, and given promising results of a potential vaccine against COVID-19. The dollar is trading at 23.49 Mexican pesos per unit, with a loss of 1.05% compared to 23.74 in the . reference price last Monday.Coronavirus Mexico | According to the latest report from Johns Hopkins University, the country has 51,633 confirmed cases of contagion and 5,332 deaths. Meanwhile, the people recovered are set at 35,388.Coronavirus Mexico | President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stressed that, from January to March, there was an increase in foreign investment of 1.7% and said that it will continue to grow. “Graciela Márquez, secretary of the Economy, spoke to me to tell me that foreign investment had increased, despite the pandemic already being included,” said the president.Coronavirus Mexico | The Valley of Mexico remains the zone of maximum transmission and the maximum number of cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19. This was reported by the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell.Coronavirus Mexico | Good morning: we present you the latest news in Mexico with the passage of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Mexico, Monday, May 18: minute by minute:

Coronavirus Mexico | The Government of Mexico City shared an infographic explaining the importance of healthy distance. Maintaining a distance of 1.5 meters is recommended. At a shorter distance, say one meter, the risk of getting infected increases considerably. When the distance is 50 centimeters the risk is higher. Finally, when it is less than this length, there is greater danger.Coronavirus Mexico | Hugo López Gatell Ramírez, undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, urged the population to follow the measures of the national day of healthy dynasty for the remaining 12 days of this campaign to avoid COVID-19 infections. “The return to activities on June 1 will be based on the epidemiological risk light,” said the official.Coronavirus Mexico | Enrique Alfaro, Governor of Jalisco, shared this Monday, May 18, the Jalisco Plan for Economic Reactivation. The president indicated that to conceive this document weeks of dialogue, work and consensus were needed between the three public powers, academia, unions, business sector and civil society of this federal entity.Coronavirus Mexico | Due to coronavirus, in CdMx there could be up to 8 thousand hospitalized: Sheinbaum. The head of government warned that if the necessary prevention measures are not followed, the figure “may be three or four times more.”Coronavirus Mexico | States can define dates of return to classes after coronavirus: SEP. Esteban Moctezuma ruled out that a single date will be established.Coronavirus Mexico | Judge refuses to stop solar and wind power plant functions. The companies contested the agreement to guarantee the efficiency, quality, reliability, continuity and security of the National Electric System in the face of the coronavirus epidemic.Coronavirus Mexico | Without a fiscal stimulus to take pressure off companies of all sizes, the absolute recovery of economic activity in the country will take place until 2023. This was estimated by the senior analyst at international consulting Ducker Frontier, Alejandro Valerio.Coronavirus Mexico | The northern highlands of Oaxaca, southern Mexico, are celebrating. Although many of their communities are on the list of municipalities that could return to their activities, they will not. Local leaders managed to impose their stance. “We inform that this community will maintain and, where appropriate, reinforce preventive measures to avoid infections,” announced the authorities in Ixtlán de Juárez, where there are no infections.Coronavirus Mexico | In the hospitals of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena,) that were converted to serve patients by COVID-19, 300 people have been received, according to Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, head of the agency.Coronavirus Mexico | According to the latest report from Johns Hopkins University, the country has 49,219 confirmed cases of contagion and 5,177 deaths. Meanwhile, the people recovered are set at 33,329.Coronavirus Mexico | The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that the plan to return to the “new normal” for the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico will be presented this Wednesday, May 20. In a virtual press conference, the president of CDMX said that probable restart dates of the various activities will be announced.Coronavirus Mexico | Iberdrola Mexico will double its aid for medical supplies against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, to 60 million pesos (about 2.5 million dollars). This was reported on Monday by the company.Coronavirus Mexico | Internal tourism will once again become a reality. From June 1, its citizens will be able to meet again with the beaches of Cancun after the Ministry of Tourism announced that both hotels and tour operators must have a health certification before that date.Coronavirus Mexico | After 214 days of construction work on the ‘General Felipe Ángeles’ Santa Lucía International Airport, the work has a physical progress of 18.1%, reported the general and construction architect, Gustavo Vallejo. It will be one of the first airports to comply with the measures implemented after the pandemic.Coronavirus Mexico | President Andrés Manuel López Obrador argued that businessmen are “fully entitled” to go to court to settle a dispute over new rules in the electricity industry, stirring spirits after the publication of controversial rules that strengthen state control over the sector .Coronavirus Mexico | Kidnappings in the country decreased 18.1% in April, compared to March, due to the restrictive measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic that forces millions of Mexicans to remain at home.Coronavirus Mexico | Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine showed promising results in its initial studies and hopes to move to the next phase of clinical trial research in July. The vaccine, called mRNA-1273, also turned out to be generally safe and well tolerated in preliminary studies, the pharmacist said.Coronavirus Mexico | The government launched a series of health security protocols to reopen this week the automotive, construction and mining sectors, despite the country registering almost 50,000 cases of COVID-19 and the number of new infected and deceased does not remit.Coronavirus Mexico | Good morning: we present you the latest news in Mexico with the passage of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Mexico, Sunday, May 17: minute by minute:

Coronavirus Mexico | Hypertension, a disease to take better care of during contingency. This year represents an atypical year, as the disease is classified as one of the highest risk factors for covid-19.Coronavirus Mexico | IMSS urges not to stop donating blood in the event of a coronavirus crisis. He warned that blood donation has been reduced during the pandemic.Coronavirus Mexico | In total, 32 laboratories are operating nationwide to perform coronavirus tests in our country. In addition, three of these correspond to the Division of Epidemiological Surveillance Laboratories of the IMSS. Here we leave you the list of the places that do the test and how much it costs to do it.Coronavirus Mexico | This Tuesday, May 19 NFL teams could return to practice if all hygiene and safety protocols are met against Covid-19. The idea is that (if all goes well) American football can start on September 10 and meet its schedule.Coronavirus Mexico | The Mexican health authorities have warned the population that there is still no cure for coronavirus, so they recommend avoid the use of treatments or medicines that do not have sufficient scientific evidence regarding safety and efficacy.Coronavirus Mexico | We must leave confrontation and be fraternal before covid-19: Sovereigns. The UNAM jurist affirms that among Mexicans solidarity and fraternity must permeate, as they are moved by tragedies such as earthquakes.Coronavirus Mexico | Donald Trump asks Mexico to attend narcotunnels. The call comes after the discovery of a passageway of more than 60 meters that reaches San Diego, California.Coronavirus Mexico | Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) reported that 135 deaths have been registered in its workforce, of which 49 occurred in retirees, 40 in family members, 44 workers and 2 outsiders. The average age of the deceased is 64 years, 87 men and 48 women. Meanwhile, 5,179 suspected cases have been registered, 1,854 diagnostic tests have been performed, with which 806 cases have been ruled out and 488 confirmed.Coronavirus Mexico | Mexico can already manufacture cheap generic antivirals. Favipiravir. The drug from the Japanese Fujifilm, in clinical tests; As soon as it is authorized, any national laboratory will be able to market it, the firm indicates.Coronavirus Mexico | Good morning: we present you the latest news in Mexico with the passage of COVID-19.

Mexico begins distancing plan with the challenge of an unequal economy

Last Monday, March 23, the Mexican government began a four-week plan to contain COVID-19, with the challenge of suspending non-essential activities in a country with 52 million poor and more than half of the informal workers.

More information on COVID-19 in Mexico

Coronavirus: follow here on Google Maps the real-time progress of the pandemic in different parts of the world

Mexico is already beginning to be affected by the coronavirus

The Mexican Caribbean, with its well-known hotel zone in Cancun, suffers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and registered a 36% occupancy rate on Monday, authorities said.

Until this weekend, the authorities reported that in this area there were an average of 80,000 tourists “levels of occupation that had not been in place for many years.”

Tourists who dare to leave their hotels have turned to public beaches, to take advantage of the sand banks that allow them to form a kind of natural pools that attract local and foreign families.

What care should a coronavirus patient follow?

· Do not self-medicate · Follow the doctor’s instructions · Keep rest at home · Do not wave, kiss or hug · Wash your hands frequently or disinfect them with 70% alcohol-based gel · Consume vegetables daily and fruits and at least eight glasses of plain water · Wash the dishes, glasses and cutlery you use with water, soap and chlorine.

What to do if you have coronavirus?

What specialists recommend is that you mainly avoid panic. So far, China, Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries with the coronovirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that any symptoms call health services toll free 800-0044-800. You can also search for information on the official portal of the Ministry of Health.

How is the new coronavirus transmitted?

The new COVID-19 may originally have been transmitted by direct contact between animals and humans. However, in new information it has been confirmed that this coronovirus It can be transmitted from person to person.

Can the virus that causes COVID-19 be transmitted through the air?

Studies to date suggest that the virus causing COVID-19 is transmitted primarily by contact with respiratory droplets, but not by air.

Are antibiotics effective in preventing or treating COVID-19?

No. Antibiotics are not effective against viruses, only against bacterial infections. COVID-19 is caused by a virus, so antibiotics do not work against it. Antibiotics should not be used as a means of preventing or treating COVID-19. They should only be used to treat a bacterial infection on the advice of a doctor.

