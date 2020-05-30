Updated on 05/30/2020 at 5:50 p.m.

Minute by minute Depor.com. Here we tell you what new measures AMLO will take today Friday May 29 and we will also update the official figures of COVID-19 in the Aztec country. The country has more than 84,627 confirmed cases and at least 9,415 deaths, with CDMX being the point of greatest contagion. Don’t miss all the news in detail. The coronavirus in Mexico continues to wreak havoc. These are the official figures that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has given, but it is estimated that the actual number of those infected is much higher.

Coronavirus in Mexico, Saturday, May 30: minute by minute

Coronavirus Mexico | Coronavirus cases are growing in a hot, desert region that stretches between southern California and a city near Tijuana, overburdening hospitals already saturated with patients on both sides of the border.Coronavirus Mexico | Mexicali, capital of the Mexican state Baja California, has the third highest number of confirmed cases of COVID in Mexico, while its main hospitals remain busy at 80% of their capacity, according to data from the state Health Secretariat.Coronavirus Mexico | Mexican authorities have said that health workers account for at least a fifth of coronavirus cases across the country.Coronavirus Mexico | Mexico reports 371 deaths related to the coronavirus epidemic, bringing the number of fatalities to 9,415, as the government prepares to lift some restrictions imposed for two months in the country to contain the spread of the virus.Coronavirus Mexico | Mexico is preparing to gradually return to activities on Monday after ten weeks of quarantine, but in practice only the state of Zacatecas, in the center of the country, will be able to do so because the rest continue at a “red light”, that is, that you must maintain social isolation.Coronavirus Mexico | The Mexican government repatriated nearly 5,000 undocumented Central American migrants in the past two months, the National Institute of Migration (INM) reported in a statement on Friday.Coronavirus Mexico | Good morning: we present you the latest news in Mexico with the passage of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Mexico, Friday, May 29: minute by minute

Coronavirus Mexico | The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed this Friday that he will resume his national tours with a nearly 20-hour road trip to the tourist Cancun (southeast), part of the restart of activities in the country after the confinement of the COVID pandemic. -19.Coronavirus Mexico | López Obrador is the target of criticism from the opposition for his strategy against the crisis and for having maintained his public agenda, with kisses and hugs to supporters, when the country was already registering cases of the new coronavirus, although he later suspended it.Coronavirus Mexico | The new coronavirus has caused at least 362,028 deaths worldwide since it appeared in December, according to a balance sheet established by . based on official sources, this Friday at 7:00 p.m. GMT.Coronavirus Mexico | Mexico will enter a “new normal” on Monday that involves reactivating various sensitive economic sectors, the government said on Friday, while almost the entire country remains on high alert red light due to the coronavirus pandemic and in general they do not remit infection rates. , hospitalizations and deaths.Coronavirus Mexico | The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, said that although the measures of social distancing in the area most affected by the virus, the capital, allowed to reduce the infections by 81% and these have begun to decrease, in the rest of Mexico not even the maximum peak has been reached.Coronavirus Mexico | The COVID-19 pandemic cut the wings of Latin American airlines, which will take up to three years to fully recover, and urge government aid for their necessary reinvention.Coronavirus Mexico | Mexico, with 120 million inhabitants, totals 81,400 cases of covid-19 and 9,044 deaths.Coronavirus Mexico | Medical personnel from a hospital in the Mexican city of Guadalajara (west) reduce the isolation of hospitalized covid-19 patients by facilitating them to communicate remotely within the same hospital, . confirmed.Coronavirus Mexico | The authorities of the Mexican port of Acapulco (Guerrero state, south) enable 300 graves to bury poor victims of covid-19 free of charge.Coronavirus Mexico | Good morning: we present you the latest news in Mexico with the passage of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Mexico, Thursday, May 28: minute by minute

Coronavirus Mexico | Priest preaches from a truck in Tijuana. For the priest Jorge Echegollén, bringing comfort to relatives of the sick is essential at a time when the population is looking for hope.Coronavirus Mexico | Despite coronavirus crisis, inflation is under control: Banxico. Díaz de León said that next quarter it could have a more pronounced impact.Coronavirus Mexico | Spain authorizes extradition of Alonso Ancira to Mexico. The president of Altos Hornos is on probation after paying a million euros of bail; his defense may still appeal.Coronavirus Mexico | The Mexican coach Benjamin Galindo He suffered a stroke and was hospitalized in an emergency in a Guadalajara hospital.Coronavirus Mexico | The National Autonomous University of Mexico announced that it will be until June 1 when it publishes the call for a regulated pass for students of the National Preparatory School (ENP) and the College of Sciences and Humanities (CCH).Coronavirus Mexico | The University club, in its women’s branch, announced that one of its players tested positive for Covid-19 after taking the relevant tests. According to the team, the footballer reported to the club’s facilities, arguing that she had symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus, for which the medical staff proceeded to care.Coronavirus Mexico | “Due to the current situation and to bring Ikea closer to the majority of Mexicans, we will activate our e-commerce platform this fall and as a second moment we will open the physical store,” Malcom Pruys, director of Ikea Mexico, told Publimetro.Coronavirus Mexico | A study by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) affirms that the worst part of the epidemic in the country will last until June 27. The new projections made estimate that the maximum peak of contagion will take place between May 31 and July 13.Coronavirus Mexico | Central American migrants roam the streets of Tapachula, in southeastern Mexico, where they have been adrift due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, exposing themselves to infections and in a serious situation.Coronavirus Mexico | According to the latest report from Johns Hopkins University, the country has 78,023 confirmed cases of contagion and 8,597 deaths. Meanwhile, the people recovered are set at 53,834.Coronavirus Mexico | Government public revenue this year would fall between 216,000 million pesos (9,668 million dollars) and 421,000 million (18,845 million dollars), BBVA estimated. In an analysis, the bank predicted an annual decrease in tax revenue of between 9.4% and 13.1% based on its projections of a contraction of between 7% and 12% of GDP in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.Coronavirus Mexico | The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, reported that the fourth flight arrived from the United States with 50 ventilators for patients with COVID-19. He explained that there are already 311 medical teams that have been received with support from the US government.Coronavirus Mexico | The SARS-CoV-2 vaccine being developed at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) continues to progress. It is already in the first phase of evaluation in animal models and it is expected that clinical trials in humans will begin in 2021.Coronavirus Mexico | The President of Mexico said that next week he will go back on tour throughout the country, while the cases and deaths related to the disease do not cease in the country. The Latin American nation accumulates just over 78,000 cases, making it the eighth in the world with the most deaths related to the virus that emerged in China at the end of last year.Coronavirus Mexico | According to a survey by El Financiero, 52% of the participants believed that the situation in the country is out of control, after the number of infections and deaths from the virus that does not decrease, since to date there are more than 78,000 infected .Coronavirus Mexico | The majority of the governing board of the Central Bank of Mexico considers that the recovery of the local economy is subject to “considerable risks” such as new outbreaks of COVID-19, according to the minutes of its most recent monetary policy meeting published this Thursday.Coronavirus Mexico | President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said during his press conference that it does not coincide with the estimates of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) on the fall of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2020. However, he clarified that it is respectful of the autonomy of the institution.Coronavirus Mexico | Although the number of deaths from COVID-19 continues to rise, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, estimated that the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Mexico could be between 25,000 and 30,000 people.Coronavirus Mexico | Good morning: we present you the latest news in Mexico with the passage of COVID-19.

Mexico begins distancing plan with the challenge of an unequal economy

Last Monday, March 23, the Mexican government began a four-week plan to contain COVID-19, with the challenge of suspending non-essential activities in a country with 52 million poor and more than half of the informal workers.

More information on COVID-19 in Mexico

Coronavirus: follow here on Google Maps the real-time progress of the pandemic in different parts of the world

Mexico is already beginning to be affected by the coronavirus

The Mexican Caribbean, with its well-known hotel zone in Cancun, suffers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and registered a 36% occupancy rate on Monday, authorities said.

Until this weekend, the authorities reported that in this area there were an average of 80,000 tourists “levels of occupation that had not been in place for many years.”

Tourists who dare to leave their hotels have turned to public beaches, to take advantage of the sand banks that allow them to form a kind of natural pools that attract local and foreign families.

What care should a coronavirus patient follow?

· Do not self-medicate. · Follow the doctor’s instructions. · Keep rest at home. · Do not wave, kiss or hug. · Wash your hands frequently or disinfect them with 70% alcohol-based gel. · Consume vegetables daily. and fruits and at least eight glasses of plain water. · Wash the dishes, glasses and cutlery you use with soap and chlorine water.

What to do if you have coronavirus?

What specialists recommend is that you mainly avoid panic. So far, China, Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries with the coronovirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that any symptoms call health services toll free 800-0044-800. You can also search for information on the official portal of the Ministry of Health.

How is the new coronavirus transmitted?

The new COVID-19 may originally have been transmitted by direct contact between animals and humans. However, in new information it has been confirmed that this coronovirus It can be transmitted from person to person.

Can the virus that causes COVID-19 be transmitted through the air?

Studies to date suggest that the virus causing COVID-19 is transmitted primarily by contact with respiratory droplets, but not by air.

Are antibiotics effective in preventing or treating COVID-19?

No. Antibiotics are not effective against viruses, only against bacterial infections. COVID-19 is caused by a virus, so antibiotics do not work against it. Antibiotics should not be used as a means of preventing or treating COVID-19. They should only be used to treat a bacterial infection on the advice of a doctor.

