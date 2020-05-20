Mexico.- With a continuous increase in the number of people infected and killed by coronavirus, Mexico continues to make great efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

At yesterday’s conference led by Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, it was reported that in Mexico there are 5,666 people killed by coronavirus, as well as 54,346 infected.

On May 13, the Government of Mexico presented the Economic Reactivation Plan, which began operating in 269 municipalities as of Monday, May 18.

He explained that the measures of a traffic light of activities would be applied to the country.

Mining, construction and the automotive industry, being declared essential, had to start their preparation for June 1, the day when they will resume full activities.

The aforementioned sectors – and those that could be declared essential – should take advantage of the period to adapt the guidelines for health safety at work that have been established by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labor and the IMSS.

“The objective is to repatriate up to 133 Mexican people per flight in a dignified, safe and orderly manner and to facilitate the return to their places of origin,” the organizations explained in a press release.

Mexico.- Mexico prepares the repatriation of a thousand Mexicans through an eight-flight program coordinated with the United States, official sources reported Tuesday.

Air transfers will depart on May 19, 22, 26 and 29 from San Diego (California) and Brownville (Texas), four from each city, to Mexico City, said the secretaries of the Interior, Foreign Relations and immigration authorities .

The report released Tuesday also indicates that there are 11,767 active cases of the new coronavirus strain.

Mexico.- The country obtained a “new record” of coronavirus infections for the third time in six days, in the midst of a stage that according to official estimates may be the most critical of the pandemic.

The increase in infections between the cuts on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 was 2,713 (5.3%), the highest figure since the infectious disease attacked the country.

The highest numbers on record before those mentioned were released on Friday, May 15, with 2,437 cases, which in turn were higher than the day before, with 2,409 infected.

