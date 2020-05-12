Mexico.- With a continuous increase in the number of people infected and killed by coronavirus, Mexico continues to make great efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

At yesterday’s conference led by Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, it was reported that in Mexico there are 3,573 people killed by coronavirus, as well as 36,327 infected.

In view of the update of the new death figures, the Ministry of Health emphasizes that the national measures issued by the SSA continue, such as the temporary suspension of non-essential work activities in the public and private sectors; the suspension of face-to-face activities in the educational system, and the temporary interruption of congregations in public spaces, such as cinemas, theaters, parks, squares and beaches.

Illustrative image

Los Cabos.- Tourism companies in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, developed a comprehensive plan and repositioning campaigns in its main markets for its reopening in phases from June 1, said Lilzi Orci, president of the destination Hotel Association.

“In the best scenario we can return in June, we are all (in private initiative) on the same page, we know that the recovery will be gradual and the results of these months will not be the same as last year (…); will reopen in stages, “he said.

