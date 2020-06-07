Mexico.- With a continuous increase in the number of people infected and killed by coronavirus, Mexico continues to make great efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

At yesterday’s conference led by Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, it was reported that in Mexico there are 13,511 people killed by coronavirus, as well as 113,619 infected.

In view of the update of the new death figures, the Ministry of Health stresses that the measures of national scope issued continue, such as the temporary suspension of non-essential work activities in the public and private sectors, the suspension of on-site activities in the system education and the temporary interruption of congregations in public spaces.

Pop-up bike lane ready next to Metrobus L2 on CDMX

Authorities anticipate that this month the second emerging cycle lane will start operating, which will run along Line 2 of the Metrobús, which runs from Tepalcates to Tacubaya.

The confinement bars for the bike path, mostly on Axis 4 South, are recycled from buses that stopped being used and will be installed in a few days, explained Jesús Esteva, head of the Ministry of Works and Services.

Expand this topic

World Bank lends Mexico a billion dollars to face COVID

The World Bank gave Mexico a loan for a billion dollars to address the economic crisis facing the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic that is at its peak in the states.

The intention of the loan is to reactivate the Mexican economy little by little, supporting SME entrepreneurs, preventing unemployment and Mexican families from having anything to live on.

Expand this topic

Not using mouthguards properly can be harmful: Ssa

After the dissemination of guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the mouthpiece, the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, said that the position of Mexico does not change and warned that it could be harmful if misused.

“The new guidelines of the World Health Organization put a series of elements that show possible uses, possible benefits and great limitations,” he said at a press conference.

Expand this topic

Covid-19: How to Safely Wash a Fabric Mouthpiece

Alethse de la Torre Rosas, director general of the National Center for HIV Prevention and Control and Sid presented today the safe way to wash a cloth mouthpiece, this because of the constant use by COVID-19.

THE DEBATE presents you with 5 IMPORTANT steps to follow to wash your cloth mouthpiece safely.

Wash your hands with antibacterial gel or soap

Remove the face mask from your face

Take the same from the elastics WITHOUT touching the front of the mouthpiece or the inside of it

Put it in the washing machine or boiling water (60 or 120 degrees centigrade, depends on the type of cloth)

Wash your hands again with antibacterial gel or soap

NOTE: Remember that handwashing should last at least 20 seconds and the soap should cover the palms and backs of the hands and between the fingers.

Expand this topic