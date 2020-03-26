Coronavirus, Mexico in phase 3 from April 19, says AMLO | .

The coronavirus is expanding more and more recently Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador President of Mexico affirmed that the country for the April 19th will be entering the phase 3 of the coronavirus.

This statement drove those who were present at the announcement crazy but everything changed a little when the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, clarified that “more or less”.

According to what the President of Mexico mentioned, Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, affirmed that by that date Mexico would already be coming out of gravity.

However the undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell she interrupted him saying that “more or less” therefore, the President invited him to clarify the point.

“The healthy distance health journey that involves the massive demobilization of the population begins on March 23 and ends on April 19, what do we expect from it? Unfortunately not for the danger or the risk stops,” said the undersecretary.

He clarified that phase 3 is the phase of maximum transmission, where there are more cases per day and where the national health system will become saturated despite the preparation and expansion that has been made.

He affirmed that if the entire country disciplined itself and did not leave their homes, the risks of contagion would be less and would give the health sector the opportunity to attend to cases that are already established and, above all, to critics.

It will be vitally important to stay in our homes “because we must be aware that the epidemic does not go away overnight,” he said. López-Gatell.

To highlight, he mentioned the President of Mexico that taking into account the measures for these next four weeks, they would be to “enter slightly” to phase three.

