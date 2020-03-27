Coronavirus, Mexico has to stop now, says Hugo López-Gatell | Instagram

According to the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo López-Gatell, indicated that everything Mexico he had to stop with his activities since phase 3 of the coronavirus is close to arriving.

The call to the Mexican can is with the objective of preventing the contagion growth curve from increasing, because in a conference it stated that phase 3 I was close.

The global pandemic which has been affecting large countries has touched Mexican soil for about a month, so the stockings that have been taken were considered slow by some people, however, before panicking, adequate measures are already being taken.

Hugo López-Gatell invites the Mexican community to stop its mobilization activities from March 23 to April 19, as already mentioned with the aim of avoiding further contagion.

Another important point for Mexico limit yourself to your movements on public roads it is because the health sector can cope once the maximum point of contagion arrives, although it is believed that despite having expanded medically it is possible that this goal will not be achieved.

It is time for now, was one of the phrases that the undersecretary mentioned during the conference that he and the President of Mexico gave Andrés Manuel López Obrador like every day at 7:00.

“This is the only moment that we cannot miss. Do it now and massively as far as the limit of reality allows it, do it now, all at the same time, you cannot go staggering, you cannot miss the moment,” said López- Gatell.

Outlook in Mexico March 26, 2020: 585 confirmed cases, 2,156 suspected cases, 2,965 negative cases and 8 deaths. 90% have been non-serious and only 10% have required hospitalization. pic.twitter.com/rN1xZgh4od

– Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

March 27, 2020

An important point he mentioned is that inevitably This phase would come to the country for this reason it is necessary to take these somewhat extreme measures for the population.

