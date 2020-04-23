The Citibanamex Center adapted as a field hospital.Gladys Serrano

The opening of a field hospital this Wednesday in Mexico City has not been without its oddities. Dozens of journalists were waiting at the back entrance of the Citibanamex center, a congress and exhibition hall where the new health center has been set up, which will serve covid-19 patients. Almost none were missing their mouth mask or antibacterial gel. Whoever lacked, they gave it to him when he entered. The greetings were with the elbow and some even carried protective screens on the face. In the conference room, two large televisions, speakers, and chairs waited a considerable distance apart. A wall divided the press of the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the businessmen who, from another room, inaugurated the hospital built in 16 days to give the capital extra beds and slow down the collapse of the local health system.

The increase in cases of the new coronavirus in Mexico has been advancing rapidly since February. This Wednesday, the country registered one hundred more deaths in 24 hours, to count 970 deaths; and it has confirmed 1,043 new cases, 10,544 in total. Given this scenario and with fear of collapse in the capital, the entity with the most cases (2,815 confirmed and 251 deaths), 16 large companies and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) got down to work to carry out the project. Among the companies involved, the foundation of the Mexican magnate Carlos Slim and the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation (CIE), led by businessman Alejandro Soberón Kuri, stand out. The center will have 854 beds, 34 of them for intensive care, which will begin receiving patients from Monday. At the moment, only the first stage is active: 234 beds, 112 general practitioners, 52 specialists and 447 nurses. The professionals have been hired by the Government of Mexico and Sheinbaum has assured that the salaries will be similar to those of any worker in a capital hospital. The entire compound will be 100% ready by the beginning of June, according to a doctor from the site.

“This inauguration is very important. We have already entered the critical phase of the pandemic, where the greatest number of cases we are going to encounter, “Sheinbaum explained. The head of government has also insisted on the responsibility of the population to stay at home to avoid a greater collapse than there is already in hospitals in the capital. “It is very important that people abide by the rules. Of the 874 beds, we do not expect to use all of them if everything goes well ”, he declared. The federal government established seven hospitals to care for critically ill patients. Five are out of space and two are half full. Severe cases of intubated patients in Mexico City are also growing at a worrying rate. Last Thursday there were 356, this Tuesday 529 and Sheinbaum has confirmed this Wednesday that there were already 550.

Pablo Escalera rests glued to his computer after lunch in one of the boardrooms. His green robe gives him away. He is 34 years old and an anesthesiologist. The tension of the last days with the increase in infections in Mexico does not bode well for him. “I foresee a very serious situation. In the capital we are already overwhelmed, we had a lot of pressure to open this center and get down to business as soon as possible ”, he comments from his seat. Escalera admits that this temporary center cannot handle serious patients, although it confirms that the equipment is very good. “We are a military hospital, here the important thing is to vent the other hospitals with the mildest or somewhat convalescent patients after the illness has passed, but that does not mean that we are not going to fill the 874 beds, hopefully not, but it is very likely “He argues.

Rafael Valdez, a 51-year-old infectologist, walks through the corridors in the center and with an original and colorful mask. Laugh when commenting on the tranquility that exists in the facilities. “We will see in ten days how this will be.” Valdez does not doubt the training of the hospital, nor does he dare to give possible figures. “It is difficult to know how this is going to evolve, what I can say is that this hospital is scheduled to operate until July, but it is likely that this time should be extended. It all depends on how the epidemic continues. In any case we are prepared. “

The center is reminiscent of the first images shown from the Madrid exhibition pavilion, IFEMA, where a temporary hospital was set up in March due to the serious spread of the virus in the Spanish capital. Warehouses with supplies, a pharmacy, a fixed entrance and an exit area and hundreds of empty beds separated by just over a meter. IFEMA, with 5,500 beds, a figure much higher than the new temporary center enabled in Mexico City, has become the symbol of Madrid’s fight against the coronavirus, a city hit with 59,000 positive cases and more than 7,500 deaths. The first weeks the center welcomed up to 1,400 infected and the chaos took over the hospital. Medical staff offered a long list of complaints about the lack of personal protective equipment, overcrowding, and limited pharmacy and materials resources. The opening of this field hospital in Madrid marked a before and after the pandemic in the capital. It was the beginning of an uncontrolled and deadly stage that dozens of restrooms faced in an area on the verge of collapse.

