MADRID, May 21 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Minister of Tourism of Mexico, Miguel Torruco, has confirmed this Wednesday that he has received permission from the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to return to the plan of long weekends with which to reactivate domestic tourism, one of the sectors most affected by the health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to give good news. Today I spoke with the president and he authorized me to announce that in order to detonate domestic tourism, which is essential, they return on long weekends,” Torruco announced.

The Minister of Tourism has been at the press conference this Wednesday with the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, in which the situation of the pandemic in the country has been reported.

In their latest balance, the Mexican authorities have reported a record rise in the number of fatalities by COVID-19, 424. The total number is already 6,090, while 56,594 confirmed cases.

Torruco explained that long weekends cause a rise of seven points in hotel occupancy, in addition to the fact that the nearly five million Mexicans who travel throughout the country throughout the year leave an income in the sector 38,400 million pesos (about 1,500 million euros).

“The tourist activity is a priority, therefore we must reactivate it urgently to avoid further job losses, but, of course, respecting the rigor of the traffic lights that the Ministry of Health has launched,” said Torruco, referring to the system. that defines the situation of the pandemic in which each territory.

Long weekends arose in 2006, under the government of Vicente Fox, after an amendment to the Federal Labor Law, according to the newspaper ‘El Universal’, by which some of the national festivities passed to the immediately following Monday.

López Obrador announced in February to end this measure since it could not properly remember the historical events that were being honored, including the anniversary of the promulgation of the Constitution (February 5), or the start of the Revolution Mexican (November 20).