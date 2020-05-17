With semi-empty streets and greater controls, Santiago began this Saturday to live a “mega quarantine” imposed after the sharp increase in cases and deaths from the new coronavirus last week, which dramatically changed the outlook in the Chilean capital.

According to authorities, who had spent two months avoiding fully confining the city, normal activities for a Saturday morning were reduced by 85% in the metropolis of seven million inhabitants.

“We have blocks and blocks completely empty and one understands that this is a good start,” Health Minister Jaime Mañalich told the press at the Santiago airport after flying over all the communes of the city placed in mandatory confinement. from 10:00 pm local on Friday.

The drastic measure was adopted in the week in which the coronavirus cases shot up, doubling in 10 days to total this Saturday 41,428 infected. In the last 24 hours, 27 people died, for a total of 421 fatalities.

The panorama is especially worrying in Santiago. 80% of those infected are registered in the Chilean capital, where the occupation of the beds of the emergency services was at a critical 90%.

Three serious patients were transferred during this day to the city of Concepción (450 km south of Santiago) to free up spaces in the intensive treatment units in the Chilean capital, which are expected to face critical days in the coming weeks.

Although the case-fatality rate (number of deaths among total cases) in Chile remains low, with the explosive increase in infections – until this week they did not exceed 1,000 per day and on Wednesday they passed 2,600-, the authorities expect that it also goes up.

“We have kept the case fatality rate close to 1%, but when we see a greater number of those infected, obviously the number of deaths also increases,” Arturo Zúñiga, undersecretary of health care networks at the Ministry of Health, said this Saturday.

– “Few people on the streets” –

In the main streets of Santiago this Saturday there were almost no people walking. In La Alameda, the main artery of the city center, some private cars and public transport buses circulated, all semi-empty and also very few pedestrians, the . confirmed.

“The games are always very energetic, with a great sense of responsibility, but I’ve seen it pretty well in the thick, better than I could have hoped for. I’ve seen few people” on the streets, Carlos, a taxi driver, told .. 57 years old.

In several communes there were also many delivery service motorcycles authorized to circulate during the quarantine and some people timidly walked their pets within the 30 minutes available to them in the confinement.

Small shops were kept open, as were supermarkets, where entry was controlled.

In large wholesale markets such as La Vega and Lo Valledor, where large crowds were normally seen, there were far fewer people after greater police control of access than in previous days.

Likewise, more police and military personnel – 14,000 troops were deployed – controlled traffic and supervised the permits with which they can circulate during the quarantine.

The panorama is very different from the one that was registered until a few days ago. Until now, Chile had opted for a “dynamic” or partial quarantine strategy, which in some cases covered only some parts of some communes, and in Santiago many had found ways to get around the restrictions and managed to move around the city as well.

“In my view, the population has acted in a responsible manner,” Valentin Vera, a civil engineer who traveled on his bicycle to avoid the spread of coronavirus, told ..

.