Watch the drops of a sneeze and cough travel 0:47

(CNN Health) – Drops generated by people speaking while infected with the new coronavirus could remain in the air for several minutes, which could trigger new infections, according to researchers.

A new estimate by researchers at the National Institutes of Health and the University of Pennsylvania finds that speaking out loud for a minute in a confined space could generate at least 1,000 “voice droplets” containing covid-19 particles.

Those drops could stay in the air for more than eight minutes, according to the study published Tuesday in the open access journal PNAS.

According to other research, that could be enough to generate an infection if someone inhales them.

To carry out the experiment, the researchers had a person repeat the phrase “stay healthy” in English in a port connected to an enclosure, simulating a closed and stagnant air environment.

The phrase was chosen, the researchers said, because the “th” in the word “healthy” efficiently generates droplets of speech.

The researchers then used a laser to look at what happened to the person’s speech droplets after they left the mouth.

The large droplets shrunk when they partially evaporated and were suspended in midair.

Based on the researchers’ observations, they concluded, in real life such particles could be inhaled by others and cause new coronavirus infections.

.