Since the outbreak began, public health experts have warned that kissing can spread

Experts have ruled out from the start that the virus is sexually transmitted.

Researchers in China have discovered that the coronavirus, or parts of it, may remain in the semen. The academic article, published this Thursday does not prove that the new outbreak can be transmitted sexually.

The study analyzes the semen of 38 patients from the Shangqiu Municipal Hospital in Henan province (China). All the participants, aged between 15 and 59 years, had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The researchers found genetic material from the coronavirus in the semen of six patients, 16% of those who participated. Four of the patients with positive semen “were in a very advanced stage of infection“Wrote Dr. Weiguo Zhao, from the Eighth Medical Center of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army General Hospital in Beijing and Dr. Shixi Zhang, from the aforementioned Shangqiu Municipal Hospital.

Two others were recovering, “Something that is particularly worth considering,” they added. 16 days had passed since one of the men first showed symptoms of coronavirus.

Since the start of the new outbreak, public health experts have ruled out that the virus was transmitted sexuallyAlthough they have pointed out that it can be spread through kisses. And the new findings do not contradict this.

That the coronavirus positive semen does not mean that said virus is present, as Dr. Stanley Perlman, a professor of microbiology, immunology and pediatrics at the University of Iowa, who was not part of the study, told The New York Times. “It must be confirmed that there is an infectious virus and not just a product of the virus in the semen,” he said. Dr. Perlman believe they found only fragments of viral RNA.

