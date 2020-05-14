WHO: Covid-19 pandemic will last a long time 0:33

. – The coronavirus that is spreading around the world could never be eliminated, said a prominent official from the World Health Organization (WHO).

During a press conference in Geneva, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, warned on Wednesday that the disease could join the mix of viruses that kill people around the world each year.

“This virus could become another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never disappear. HIV is not gone, ”said Ryan. “I am not comparing the two diseases, but I think it is important that we are realistic. I don’t think anyone can predict when or if this disease will go away. “

More than 4.3 million cases of the virus have been recorded worldwide, according to the latest count by Johns Hopkins University.

Multiple teams of scientists from around the world are trying to develop a viable coronavirus vaccine.

“We may have an opportunity to eliminate this virus, but that vaccine will have to be available, it will have to be very effective, it will have to be available to everyone and we will have to use it,” Ryan said. “This disease may or may not become a long-term problem.”

WHO infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove gave a more optimistic tone during Wednesday’s briefing.

“The trajectory of this outbreak is in our hands,” said Van Kerkhove. “The global community has come together to work in solidarity. We have seen countries control this virus. We have seen countries that use public health measures. ”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus echoed that sentiment, adding: “We should all contribute to stopping this pandemic.”

