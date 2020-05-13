Five children from 2 months to 5 years old arrived at the children’s hospital in Wuhan, a Chinese city that recorded the first outbreak of covid-19, with gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and poor appetite.

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Alarmed by the new coronavirus, doctors asked for CT scans, which then revealed a surprise: although the little ones did not have respiratory symptoms like a cough or sore throat at the time, their lungs were infected with a virus.

Then, PCR-type molecular tests diagnosed the presence of the coronavirus in all five children – although, in one case, a 1-year-old boy, the sequence of two negative tests and a positive one leaves doubts as to whether he may have been infected afterwards. , at the hospital. Four of them already had other health problems when they entered the hospital, such as appendicitis and bleeding.

The cases were described in detail in an article published on Tuesday (12) in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, with peer review (or peer review, an independent review by other specialists in the field).

In the article, the authors point out that, in general, covid-19 has low lethality for children, and most of them will have mild symptoms or even none at all. The most serious cases are usually associated with other health problems, such as those analyzed in the Frontiers of Pediatrics.

It is important to remember that, as most cases of coronavirus are mild, for both children and adults the recommendation of the Ministry of Health for home isolation for 14 days in suspected or confirmed cases remains in Brazil. Visiting health facilities like hospitals should only happen in the event of shortness of breath. Check the ministry website for directions to those who become ill and contact service channels.

“These children (whose cases were analyzed at Frontiers in Pediatrics) were taken to the emergency room for other problems, such as kidney stones and head injuries. When they were admitted to the hospital or shortly thereafter, they all had pneumonia diagnosed by tomography, and then confirmation for covid-19 (by molecular test), “explained in a press release Wenbin Li, a doctor in the Department of Pediatrics at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan and leader of the study.

Cases described in Frontiers in Pediatrics were hospitalized at Wuhan Children’s Hospital

Photo: China Daily via . / BBC News Brasil

Thus, in addition to pre-existing conditions, the authors observed symptoms of the digestive system in four of the five cases, attributing them to the coronavirus.

But, even for children who do not have pre-existing health problems, the authors say their findings should serve as a warning that the coronavirus can infect not only the respiratory tract, but also the digestive tract, bringing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, and not the classic cough.

“Since covid-19 in children is relatively hidden or mild, it is easy to miss the diagnosis (for the disease) at an early stage when there is no respiratory condition (…) In epidemic areas, a SARS-CoV infection -2 should be suspected when the child has symptoms in the digestive tract, especially if he also has a fever and a history of exposure “, says an excerpt from the article.

Four of the five children had a fever during hospitalization, which the researchers admit cannot say whether it was caused by pre-existing health conditions or by covid-19.

According to Li and the other five authors of the article, his work is the first to describe in detail clinical cases of children diagnosed with covid-19 and whose first symptoms were non-respiratory.

Those involved in the study were hospitalized between January 23 and February 20, and one of them died of multiple organ failure during hospitalization.

The following is a summary of the children’s pictures as described in the article:

Comparison with adults

Coronavirus receptors are also present in the gastrointestinal tract

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Citing another Chinese study, the article mentions that, among adults hospitalized with covid-19 in Wuhan, about 10% had diarrhea and nausea one to two days before fever and dyspnoea – these symptoms typical of the new disease.

“Compared to adults, it is not that children’s gastrointestinal tract is more susceptible to SARS-CoV-2, but that children’s gastrointestinal symptoms are more prominent,” explained Wenbin Li, answering questions from BBC News. Brazil.

“Children are more active and do not pay much attention to hand hygiene. It is more likely that in children, the virus spreads through contact or fecal-oral transmission.”

The doctor also points out that, like the respiratory tract, the gastrointestinal tract is rich in coronavirus receptors, ACE2, present for example in cells of the small intestine.

