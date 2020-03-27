The current crisis affects not only the financial system but the entire economy, with a collapse in production and therefore in supply and also in demand.

..- In a few weeks, the coronavirus and the confinement of millions of people it caused have almost wiped out the world economy, to the point that some economists foresee the most violent recession in modern history, perhaps worse than the Great Depression of the 1930s. twentieth century.

This will also be accompanied by a surge in unemployment. Its scope will depend on the measures taken by governments, central banks and international institutions, and on the duration of the health crisis.

Recession or depression?

“The G20 economies will suffer an unprecedented blow in the first part of the year and will contract in 2020 before picking up in 2021,” predict economists at the Moody’s rating agency.

The Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Ángel Gurría, estimated on the BBC that the world economy will suffer “for years.”

The current crisis is likely to be more serious than that of 2008, since this time it affects not only the financial system but the entire economy, with a collapse in production and therefore in supply, and also in demand, due to to the millions of people confined.

Transportation, tourism and distribution have been particularly affected, although some sectors are improving: pharmaceuticals, the medical equipment and medical devices industry, food and online commerce.

According to Moody’s, the G20 countries should collectively suffer a contraction of 0.5% of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year. In the United States, it will be -2% and in the euro area -2.2%. China is expected to grow 3.3%, a very weak rate for that country, adds the agency.

For the United States, Goldman Sachs forecasts 2020 at -3.8% and Deutsche Bank predicts the worst contraction in the US economy since “at least World War II.”

In Europe, the German economy minister spoke of a recession of “at least” 5% in 2020 in Germany and for France, Moody’s forecasts -1.4%, while Nuno Fernandes, professor at the IESE business school, predicts a -2% in 2020, based on a scenario in which the health crisis ends in June.

For the UK, KPMG sees a slightly more severe drop of 2.6%, but could double if the pandemic lasts until the end of summer.

Unemployment

In the euro area, with more protective labor regulations, the Capital Economics cabinet expects unemployment to soar to 12% at the end of June, “thus reversing seven years of progress”, although in the second half of the year it should be recorded a recovery.

In the United Kingdom and the United States, these rates are currently at historically low levels thanks to the rise of “uberization” or precarious jobs.

In the United States, where employees can easily be laid off, economists predict a dramatic increase in the number of unemployed: from 1 to 3 million people perhaps as early as this Thursday.

James Bullard, chairman of the Federal Reserve, even said in an interview with Bloomberg that unemployment could soar to 30% in the coming months.

Inflation

The coronavirus epidemic is causing a lot of uncertainty about price developments, among the risks of economic depression and deflation if demand collapses for a long time, but with some inflationary pressures if currencies are devalued, if there is a shortage, etc.

Inflation rates are, in any event, low at the moment and generally lower than central bank targets, particularly in the UK.

Debt

In the United Kingdom, Carl Emmerson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) explains to . that the debt of almost 90% of GDP is currently high, but that it reached “almost 260% after the Second World War”.

The public accounts deficit was recently just under 2%, as conservatives turned their control into a fiscal rule. It had risen to 10% during the 2008 financial crisis.

Debt and deficits should in any case be the least of governments’ concerns at the moment, especially since funding rates are historically low, says Jonathan Portes, professor of economics at King’s College London.

Furthermore, they appear to have neglected all doctrines of budget orthodoxy for the time being by announcing trillion-dollar stimulus plans.

