A group of scientists from the Department of Biotechnological Engineering at Ben-Gurion University in Israel believe that COVID-19 could be found in wastewater.

The researchers developed a new methodology to trace the SARS-CoV-2 virus through sewage and wastewater systems.

Specialists believe that this new type of coronavirus is transmitted through the faeces present in the wastewater, as the results of their first round of sampling showed.

However, until now no one is sure if the SARS-CoV-2 virus is still contagious in wastewater.

This research could shed light on the extent of the current outbreak and how future outbreaks of the virus can be prevented.

After conducting samples at large and small wastewater treatment plants, as well as various structures in the water pipes of the Tel Aviv area during the outbreak of this virus, the scientists confirmed the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in the sewage water.

In addition, the researchers found more presence of COVID-19 in the Bnei Brak area, a point with many infections by this type of coronavirus.

Therefore, specialists believe that the detection of COVID-19 in wastewater could help us better understand how the virus spreads.

Experts believe their new methodology could be incorporated as a standard wastewater screening test, thereby providing an early warning in the event of an outbreak.

The person in charge of this project is Professor Ariel Kushmaro from the Avram Biotechnology Engineering Department and Stella Goldstein-Goren.

The project is funded by BGU’s Coronavirus Task Force, a group created by Daniel Chamovitz that aims to take advantage of student knowledge to address the various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In previous studies, Dr. Berchenko successfully tracked a poliovirus after an outbreak in the sewer system occurred in Israel in 2013.

