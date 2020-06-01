2 hours ago

The United States sends hydroxychloroquine and fans to Brazil

By CNN’s Jason Hoffman

The United States has delivered 2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine and will soon send 1,000 fans to Brazil, according to a joint statement from both countries.

The statement states in part: “HCQ will be used as a prophylactic to help defend Brazil’s nurses, doctors and healthcare professionals against the virus. It will also be used as a treatment for Brazilians who become infected. ”

This occurs after the World Health Organization announced that it temporarily suspended the study of hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for covid-19 due to safety concerns. The decision was made after an observational study published in The Lancet medical journal that described the severity of the probability of death of severely ill covid-19 patients who were treated with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine.

The statement also announces the formation of a joint research effort to help combat the coronavirus in the two countries.

“In addition, in continuation of the long-standing collaboration of the two countries on health issues, we also announced a joint research effort between the United States and Brazil that will include randomized controlled clinical trials.”

The United States and Brazil are the two countries with the highest confirmed number of coronavirus cases worldwide.

Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Italy, despite easing restrictions

By Nicola Ruotolo and Zahid Mahmood from CNN

Four weeks after the easing of restrictions, the number of covid-19 cases in Italy continues to decline.

The number of active coronavirus cases decreased by more than 1,600 in a 24-hour period, according to figures released by the Italian Civil Protection Agency on Sunday.

The number of covid-19 deaths in the country is currently about 33,415, an increase of 75 deaths since yesterday, according to the agency.

More than 104,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

There are at least 1,778,515 cases of coronavirus in the United States. and approximately 104,051 deaths from causes attributed to the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

