El Salvador: two more deaths from covid-19 in El Salvador

With these two deceased, the Central American country reached 45 deaths in total due to the new virus. According to the authorities, the victims are two men, aged 60 and 70.

Paraguay: 47 new infections are reported

Paraguayan authorities revealed this Saturday that 47 more people were infected by coronavirus, which increases the number of cases to 964, of this total, 466 are counted as recovered from the virus. According to official sources, the total number of deaths from the pandemic is 11.

Dominican Republic: almost 500 deaths from covid-19

The Dominican health authorities reported this Saturday 377 new infections of covid-19, with which the total number of cases increases to 16,908, of these, 9,557 are classified as recovered from the virus. Likewise, 10 new deaths from the pandemic were reported, with these the number rises to 498 deaths.

Chile: contagion curve falls slightly in the last 24 hours

The Chilean health authorities reported this Saturday a slight decrease in the transmission curve on the last day, with 3,736 cases of patients with symptoms of covid-19 and 484 positive patients without symptoms. With this report, the total pandemic rises to 94,858 cases. In the last 24 hours, 53 people died of coronavirus, for a total of 997 deaths.

Argentina: more than 6,200 cases

The Argentine Health authorities confirmed 795 new cases of covid-19 this Saturday. With these records, they add 16,214 positives in the country. This latest report records four new deaths. At the moment the number of deceased is 528.

Brazil: more than 28,000 deaths from coronavirus

With 33,274 new infections, the Brazilian authorities reported this Saturday that coronavirus cases reached 498,440. Also the last official report includes 956 new deaths, for a total of 28,834.

Peru: more than 155,000 cases of covid-19

Through an official statement, the Peruvian health authorities revealed this Saturday that the covid-19 pandemic leaves 155,671 infected, who are most concentrated in the city of Lima, where there are 96,583 cases registered. The report also revealed that the number of fatalities from the pandemic increased to 4,371.

Uruguay: almost 1,000 confirmed cases

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Uruguay totaled 999, the Ministry of Health reported in a statement this Saturday. The country also reported 22 deaths.

Colombia: almost 900 deaths from covid-19

The confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colombia reached 28,236 and the deaths totaled 890, the Ministry of Health reported in a statement this Saturday. The country registered 1,548 new cases and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Mexico: at least 9,700 deaths from coronavirus

The confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mexico reached 87,512 and the deaths totaled 9,779, the undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell, reported this Saturday at a press conference. Suspicious cases reached 38,994.

