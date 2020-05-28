Mortality rates in Spain were 55% higher than normal between March 10 and May 10, the country’s chief coronavirus official from the country’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

“This excess of 55% represents more than 43,000 deaths than expected,” said Fernando Simón, director of the center for health emergencies in Spain. “That mortality focused on people 75 years of age or older,” which represents 35,000 of the total excess number.

However, only 27,118 of those additional deaths are covid-19 related. A “significant part” of the more than 43,000 deaths between March 10 and May 10 “still cannot be directly connected to covid-19,” said Simon.

“If we count the deaths with coronavirus and compare it with the excess, there are still a significant number of deaths that could be explained for various reasons,” he added.

Those reasons could include an inability or unwillingness to go to a hospital or obtain medical assistance during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, Simon said.

“It is possible that we have also witnessed some complications in some health centers that did not favor survival for a longer period for some of our elderly,” he added.

Several nursing homes in Spain reported unusually high death rates during the height of the pandemic, but most of the deceased were not screened for covid-19.

The numbers are emerging now, Simon said, because the country was under tight blockade during the height of the epidemic, and death notifications may have been delayed because registry workers were unable to go to their offices, leaving many deaths counted without detailed analysis.

