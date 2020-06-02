Peru: more than 119,000 cases of covid-19

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Peru reached 119,959, the Ministry of Health reported in a statement this Sunday. Deaths from covid-19 totaled 3,456 in the country.

Panama reports more than 300 deaths from coronavirus

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Panama reached 10,926 and deaths totaled 306, the Ministry of Health reported this Sunday in a press release. The country registered at least 259 new cases and 7 deaths.

Mexico: there are more than 7,300 deaths attributed to the virus

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mexico reached 68,620 and deaths totaled 7,394, the director general of epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, José Luis Alomía, reported at a press conference this Sunday. The country reported in the last 24 hours at least 2,764 new cases and 215 deaths.

Brazil: 15,813 new infections in the last hours

The accumulated total of positive cases is 363,211. This Sunday 653 new deaths were presented for a total of 22,666 deaths.

Bolivia exceeds 6,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus

This Sunday Bolivia registered 6,226 confirmed cases of covid-19 nationwide. 299 new cases, 250 deaths, 629 recovered patients, 549 suspected cases were reported and 15,731 cases were discarded, according to the report.

Argentina: more than 700 cases in a single day

The Argentine Ministry of Health indicated in its report this Sunday night that 723 new cases of covid-19 were presented. With these records, they add 12,076 positives in the country. Since the last report issued, 4 new deaths were registered, for a total of 452 deceased people.

Uruguay: more than 760 confirmed cases and 22 deaths

The Uruguayan government reported this Sunday that in the last few hours there were 2 new cases of coronavirus, for a total of 769 throughout the country. And to date, 22 people have died from causes related to covid-19.

Colombia: almost 1,000 new cases in a single day

The Colombian Ministry of Health reported this Sunday that in the last 24 hours there were 998 new cases of coronavirus and 22 deaths, so the total number of cases increased to 21,175 and the deaths amounted to 727 in total.

Ecuador: more than 3,100 deaths from covid-19

The Ecuadorian Ministry of Health reported this Sunday that the number of confirmed cases with coroavirus increased to 36,756 and the number of people who died from causes related to covid-19 increased to 3,108.

Venezuela reports 111 new cases of coronavirus in the last hours

The questioned President Nicolás Maduro reported this Sunday at a press conference that 111 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the country, for a total of 1,121 and 10 deaths, to date.

