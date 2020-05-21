Argentina confirms 9,283 coronavirus cases and 403 deaths

Today 474 new cases of covid-19 were confirmed. With these records, they add 9,283 positives in the country.

Bolivia reports 4,919 positive covid-19 cases and 199 deaths related to the disease

According to a new balance issued by the Bolivian Ministry of Health, 4,919 positive cases of covid-19 are registered in the country. 428 cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

199 deaths related to the disease are also reported.

Brazil: 291,579 cases confirmed by covid-19 and 18,859 deaths

The Ministry of Health reported that there are 291,579 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 18,859 deaths related to the virus.

Chile registers more than 4,000 new infections and 35 deaths in 24 hours

This Wednesday, the Chilean Health Minister, Jaime Mañalich, reported that in the last 24 hours 4,038 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 35 new deaths were registered, the highest figures in a day since the pandemic arrived in the country. In total, in Chile there are already 53,617 infected and 544 dead.

Costa Rica records 897 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths

The Costa Rican Ministry of Health confirmed 897 cases of coronavirus in that country on Wednesday. The death toll remains at 10.

582 patients have recovered according to the Ministry’s statement.

Ecuador confirms 34,854 coronavirus cases and 2,888 deaths

The new update of the positive cases of covid-19 in Ecuador is 34,854 as reported by the Ministry of Health.

As for the deaths related to this disease for Wednesday they reach 2,888.

El Salvador records 32 deaths from the coronavirus

El Salvador’s Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday the death of a 50-year-old woman diagnosed with coronavirus. With this, the number of people who died in that country due to causes

derived from the coronavirus amounts to 32

As of Wednesday morning, the government of El Salvador confirmed 1,571 cases of coronavirus.

President Nayib Bukele is expected to update the figures overnight Wednesday.

Mexico exceeds 6,000 deaths of people diagnosed with coronavirus

The Mexican Ministry of Health confirmed 56,594 coronavirus cases and 6,090 deaths on Wednesday.

Paraguay: 833 cases confirmed by covid-19 and 11 deaths

This is the new update of the confirmed cases of covid-19 in Paraguay

Total confirmed: 833

Total deaths: 11

Peru: 104,020 cases confirmed by covid-19 and 3,024 deaths

The Peruvian Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday that there are 104,020 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 3,024 deaths.

Uruguay: 746 cases confirmed by covid-19 and 20 deaths

This Wednesday, the Uruguayan Ministry of Health reported that in the country there are 746 positive cases of covid-19 and 20 deaths related to this disease.

Venezuela: 825 cases confirmed by covid-19

This Wednesday, President Nicolás Maduro announced that they have registered 75 new positive cases of covid-19.

They are divided as 67 imported, 5 by contact and 3 community.

This places the number of positive cases in Venezuela at 825.

.