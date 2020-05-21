Nicaragua: Independent Observatory Raises the Number of Suspected Coronavirus Cases to 1,594

By Mario Medrano

In Nicaragua, the most recent report from the Covid-19 Citizen Observatory reports 1,594 suspected cases of coronavirus as of May 16, including the cases reported at that time by the Ministry of Health. On Tuesday, the healthcare portfolio raised this figure to more than 400.

The Observatory is a collaborative effort of an interdisciplinary team that systematizes information provided by different actors from civil society and territorial networks. It is not an official report from the country, but it aims to alert on the development of the pandemic so that protection measures are taken.

In this context, the observatory reports 351 deaths from pneumonia and suspected of coronavirus, against the 17 reported in official data.

The Ministry of Citizen Power for Health (Minsa) updated its statistics on the disease on Tuesday: “During this week, from May 12 to 19, we have attended and given responsible and careful follow-up to 254 Nicaraguans with confirmed or probable covid-19 by clinic ”. The ministry also reported that since the start of the pandemic, it treated a total of 470 patients suspected of coronavirus, most of whom had health problems such as diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, heart disease, immunodeficiency syndrome, kidney failure and morbid obesity.

In its latest report, the Minsa reports 9 deaths recorded during the last week, in addition to the 8 already reported. He also mentions other deaths, which he attributes to pulmonary thromboembolism, diabetes, heart attack and bacterial pneumonia, although he does not specify the exact number.

On May 18, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, during his speech on national television, recognized that 309 people have died of pneumonia this year.

On May 7, through a joint statement, 543 Nicaraguan specialists demanded that the government have transparency in the management of public information, that massive virus detection tests be carried out, as well as that protective equipment be provided to health personnel and that define a strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN has documented cases of relatives of deceased patients with symptoms associated with possible coronaviruses, whose bodies are delivered to their relatives at night, in sealed boxes and ordered to be buried immediately, although their death certificates detail a different cause of death. . The so-called “express burials” are considered false news by government authorities.

The Nicaraguan government has not yet responded officially to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, which stressed on Tuesday through its social networks that “PAHO / WHO has reiterated its request to Nicaragua to visit the country and analyze the situation experienced by the coronavirus and provide better collaboration. “

.