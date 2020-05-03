The Spanish will be “obliged” to wear a protective mask on public transport starting Monday to prevent a new outbreak of the new coronavirus pandemic coinciding with the progressive lack of control, announced the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

“As of Monday 4, whoever is going to use public transport will be required to wear a mask,” said the head of government.

Until now, the Spanish authorities have considered the use of this protection to be “highly recommended”.

According to Sánchez, the Spanish executive will distribute six million masks in the country on Monday at the entrance to the train, metro and bus stations.

In addition, another seven million will be distributed to municipalities and regions and 1.5 million to organizations such as the Red Cross, so that they can distribute them.

Spain, one of the countries in the world hardest hit by the new coronavirus pandemic with more than 25,000 deaths, began this weekend a progressive and prudent lack of confidence. Since March 14, the country has lived under severe restrictions to curb infections.

Children under 14 years of age already had the right to take a walk accompanied by an adult since last Sunday. Starting this Saturday, all Spaniards can go out with restrictions on walking or playing sports.

Until now, the Spaniards could only leave their home to go to work –in case teleworking was not possible–, buy food, go to the pharmacy, the doctor or take short walks with the dogs.

The country’s lack of confinement will enter its first phase on May 11. Some small islands will start it next Monday.

The shops, excluding the shopping centers, will be able to open, as well as the terraces of the restaurants and bars, but with strict conditions.

The staged lack of confinement will last until the end of June and will depend on the evolution of the pandemic.

