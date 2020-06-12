Wearing mask will be mandatory in many places while the new normal lasts. For this reason, there are more and more posters that inform about this rule in commercial establishments and in means of transport such as the Metro or buses. Some companies are developing your own posters, but more and more businesses are putting these posters for sale, both in their stores and on the Internet. Its price ranges from 24 cents and 33 euros, and are made with different materials such as cardboard, polystyrene and PVC.

One of the companies that is offering the most posters is Amazon The e-commerce website has put several of these objects for sale, with a price that goes from 2.50 to 8.60 euros. The best-selling posters cost 4.86 euros. One of the offers that can be found is that of a pack of 5 signs that costs 19.99 euros. Many of the posters they are quickly sold out in recent weeks, but new products of this type are offered almost every day.

For his part, Leroy Merlin, one of the giants of DIY and decoration, has been offering different posters for a few weeks that warn of facts related to the new normal, such as the obligation to wear gloves or keep distance. The mandatory mask use sign costs 2.49 euros in this French multinational, and you can buy both in physical stores and by phone, although soon it will be possible to buy by Internet.

Different materials and sizes

Some companies have decided to offer different poster designs. The Don Cartel website offers four models made with two materials, polystyrene and adhesive vinyl, and with two sizes, A4 and A5. The cheapest costs 4.22 euros, and the most expensive 7.24.

The company Serior has also put up posters made with different materials for sale, although they offer more materials, like aluminum and PVC, and more sizes. Therefore the price range is much more different. The cheapest, made of adhesive PVC and measuring 80×60 millimeters, costs 28 cent, and the most expensive, made of aluminum and measuring 1000×700 millimeters, is priced at 33.37 euros.

Finally, the Mutua Navarra offers on its website different posters that can be downloaded for free, and which are available in Spanish and Basque. One of them is mask mandatory use poster.