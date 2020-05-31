MADRID, May 31 (EUROPA PRESS) –

This Saturday there have been demonstrations in Argentina to request the lifting of the restrictions imposed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus and thus be able to resume economic activity. The most important march, that of Buenos Aires, has resulted in incidents after the mobilization.

“Freedom of movement and work”, protesters have claimed with one of the banners displayed in the Buenos Aires Obelisk, according to the Argentine newspaper ‘Clarín’ in its digital edition. Part of the protesters have mobilized in vehicles from which they have honked their horns.

“I voted for Alberto but I want him to realize that there are other ways of thinking, I want to work,” said one of the attendees, referring to the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández.

An important number of “anti-quarantine” and sympathizers of conspiracy theories with slogans such as “Soros or Perón” or “No to the new world order” have also participated. A woman was holding a sign that read “5G Genocide” in reference to the new generation of technology for transmitting mobile data and the theory linking it to the coronavirus.

Others claimed to represent those who “do not want to remain locked up and who want to work.” The social distance was almost nil in the demonstration and many of the participants did not wear a mask or had it misplaced.

Coinciding in the Obelisk, there have also been doctors who asked for better working conditions and a salary increase. “Neither heroes, nor murderers. We are doctors!” Claimed a banner.

There were also concentrations in Tigre and La Plata. “We want to go out to work. We learned to take care of ourselves. We want to go out like you journalists,” said Angeles, one of the attendees.

“I am claiming for our right to work, our right to be able to move within the neighborhoods and do physical exercise, we are claiming that,” added Patricia, a teacher, who has not received income for the pandemic for three months.

The protests began after more than 70 days of preventive and compulsory social isolation that President Alberto Fernández launched to try to cushion the impact of the pandemic.