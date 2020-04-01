He Barcelona He has been forced to paralyze all negotiations to bring in new troops for the next campaign, given the current situation. The coronavirus crisis has left its economy very touched and on top of that it has ignited the war with costumes. Now a new scenario arises, still early to describe in all its aspects, but which glimpses austere operations and through player exchange.

In the Barça outfit they were preparing for a busy summer. Barcelona needs to reinforce its squad in different lines and undertake several signings, some that have been in the pipeline since last summer. For weeks it has had a clear list of names he wants for the next campaign and had already started to start the negotiations. However, the coronavirus crisis has changed everything.

In the Catalan team they know that after the salary cuts it would be frowned upon to put any proposal on the table, either in the form of arrival or departure, until it is clarified to what extent their coffers will be diminished by the COVID-19 . Right now you can not make any approach or by Neymar or Lautaro Martínez, Barça’s main goals for 2020, nor to negotiate with clubs for players that are considered expendable.

If in recent years the trend in the transfer market was on the rise, with transfers using exorbitant figures, the current scenario hints at much more modest operations and in which the exchange of footballers will come into play. This was recognized by Bartomeu himself in a recent interview, acknowledging that a transfer market is expected in which operations will be “in the form of an exchange.”

In this sense, Barcelona will try to play the trick of players like Griezmann, Dembélé, Coutinho, Semedo or Umtiti that they might like PSG in a possible barter to get Neymar. Others like Arthur, Vidal, Aleñá or Junior Firpo They could interest Inter when recruiting Lautaro Martínez.