The mask is here to stay. At least for now. Spain entered the new normal, but this element of protection is still present in the clothing of citizens. Its use is compulsory in public transport and in those spaces, whether outdoors or closed, where the safety distance of 1.5 meters cannot be kept.

However, the Xunta de Galicia has hardened its use. Since this weekend, when it was published in the Official Gazette of Galicia, the Government has introduced modifications and now new rules are established for its use. Hereinafter, the mask will be compulsory in all closed spaces where it coincides with other people, regardless of whether the 1.5 meter separation can be maintained.

Only the cases are excepted where, when people are seated, the safety distance is guaranteed at all times. For example, In offices and work centers it will not be obligatory if the tables are distributed in such a way that the required distance is kept or there are screens that guarantee safety. However, if there is movement and two workers have to approach for work reasons, the use of the mask will be required.

In addition, it extends the use of the mask on public roads and in outdoor spaces whenever it is transited and in movement and by the concurrence with other people it is not possible to maintain the safety distance.

Finally, the article also refers to the type of mask that the general population cannot use. That is how you are they may not have an exhalation valve, except for professional cases in which this type of mask is recommended.

Two outbreaks in Galicia

The Xunta makes this decision and toughens the use of the mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus and with the sole objective of avoiding sprouts. In recent days, the health authorities have detected two outbreaks in the Galician community. A focus is in A Mariña (Lugo), where 22 infections have been registered so far. The other is located in the municipalities of A Coruña Ribeira and A Pobra do Caramiñal, where there have been nine infected people.

The goal of the new normal is to avoid, as far as possible, new outbreaks that endanger that new normality and take steps backwards in the fight against COVID-19. Hardening the use of the mask is one of the measures adopted for this.