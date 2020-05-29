Health measures to halt the advance of COVID-19 have accelerated a challenge that society has faced for years: digitization. The meeting rooms have been left empty and have been replaced by videoconferences in which, instead of a table, people separated by tens of kilometers share a screen from their home. While the bars have been closed, the reeds of the weekend have been moved to Skype or Zoom. Contactless card or mobile payment has displaced cash in supermarkets and distance learning has gained ground among adults and children.

Teleworking has gone from being an anecdote to an indispensable solution to maintain activity in thousands of companies. Before the pandemic, in Spain barely 4.8% of those employed worked regularly from home, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE). A third part than in the Netherlands, Finland or Luxembourg, the most advanced European countries in this labor practice. The Bank of Spain points out in a recent report that 30% of workers could carry out their work remotely and 80% of companies have implemented or increased it with the crisis.

In the first days of the scourge of the epidemic in Spain, business data traffic on Movistar networks fell by 55%, while the traffic generated by video call applications, such as Skype, multiplied by four. One of the global revelations has been the Zoom video call app, which has gone from having 10 million users at the end of 2019 to reaching 300 million in April and its value on the Nasdaq has increased almost 50%.

Jump in the digital divide

If there is a generation that has taken the digital leap during the epidemic, it is the greatest. Only 11.9% of those over 75 used the Internet daily, according to the INE. Now they have opened their arms to technology to continue communicating with their own. And there have been many initiatives to enable access. “It was great for us, because there were people who did not clearly see the images of their family having such a small screen,” explains Pilar Masa, director of the Novoger Residence Hall, in Miajadas, about the tablet they received from the Cáceres Provincial Council. .

Alberto Ibor Serrano turned a personal problem into a solution for 28,000 residents of elderly and dependent centers in Aragon. This engineer from Huesca, who works as a consultant in Madrid, sought a solution to communicate with his grandmother, admitted to his residence. He commented on the Huesca Suena platform and from that forum the project grew to involve the Government of Aragon, including SD Huesca. “This crisis is making us all put the batteries on technologically,” says Carlos Oliván, head of Citizen Participation and Social Innovation at the Aragón Abierto Laboratory (LAAAB), also involved. And although they thought that the tablets would be handled by the caregivers, “on the second day they [los mayores] They already know that they have to hit that key, the photo where the contact is with their son, and they make a videoconference, “says Ibor Serrano. Need made virtue.

From telemedicine to a continuous ‘Black Fridey’

E-commerce is experiencing a permanent Black Friday, with growth of around 50%, according to the Logistics and Transport Business Organization (UNO). Ikea has multiplied by five the sales on its website during the confinement, driven, among other products, by the high demand for chairs and tables to develop teleworking.

Telemedicine has also hit the gas. In the month of April alone, Sanitas attended 65,000 video consultations, when in all of 2019 only 42,000 were made.