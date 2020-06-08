MADRID, Jun 8 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Sunday a new quarantine for the next seven days and has insisted that the Government “wants to turn the page” and move forward with the opposition “for the future” of the country.

“We want to move forward with you for the future of Venezuela. Let us turn the page of what has already been and what has not been and write the future pages,” said Maduro, during his appearance to announce the following measures that will be carried out. in the country in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this sense, Maduro has once again indicated the Government’s will to continue negotiating with the opposition “for Venezuela”, after a few days ago, the Vice President of Communication and Information, Jorge Rodríguez, announced that an agreement had been reached with the main opposition parties to work together against COVID-19.

In relation to the new measures against the new coronavirus for next week, the President of Venezuela has explained that after these seven days of quarantine already announced, another seven of work will come, in line with the “dynamic flexibility” of recent dates, in which days of economic activity alternate with others of confinement.

“I want to thank all the merchants, entrepreneurs, workers, and Venezuelan families for that impressive spirit that we have and that we have demonstrated in this week of dynamic economic easing,” he said.

In the latest report on the situation of the health crisis in the country, Maduro has confirmed 2,377 cases and 22 fatalities, according to the Venezuelan television channel.

Last week, the Venezuelan government and the main opposition parties reached an agreement to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The signatories are the so-called G4 – the hard core of the Venezuelan opposition -: Voluntad Popular (VP), to which Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López belong; Primero Justicia (PJ), that of Henrique Capriles and Julio Borges; Democratic Action (AD) and Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), while the Government is signed by the Minister of Health, Carlos Alvarado.

As neutral parties, Dr. Julio Castro, adviser on health issues of the National Assembly, and Dr. Gerardo de Cossio, representative of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in Venezuela, participate in the agreement.