MADRID, May 16 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Friday a weekend of “safe flexibilization” of the quarantine in force in the country to stop the advance of the coronavirus pandemic, which will allow children and people over 65 to leave .

“I instructed for this Saturday and Sunday a new day of safe flexibilization,” Maduro has transferred through his account on the social network Twitter.

Thus, those over 65 will be able to go outside between 08.00 and 12.00 in the morning, while children and adolescents will be able to do it from 14.00 to 18.00. “Days of renewal of energies to continue the battle for the life of the country,” added the president.

For her part, the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, has reminded people who are going to use the permission to leave “the importance of social distancing and the mandatory use of a mask.”

“If they go for a walk the allowed distance is one kilometer around their place of residence,” he said. “Hand in hand with the conscience of our people we will continue fighting for health and life,” he concluded in a message on the aforementioned social network.

Maduro renewed the state of alarm in the Caribbean nation for the pandemic for another 30 days on Tuesday. Venezuelan authorities have confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, so the total balance of cases has risen to 459, including 10 deaths.

In this sense, the Minister of Communication and Information of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, has detailed that, during May, between 70 and 80 percent of the cases of coronavirus registered in Venezuela come from Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Chile .

For this reason, he has transferred that Maduro “has made the decision to reinforce the quarantine protocol, the protocol of care for all compatriots who enter through the western or southern borders or are repatriated by air,” reported the local newspaper ‘El Universal’. These territories include Táchira, Zulia, Apure, Bolívar, Amazonas or Delta Amacuro.