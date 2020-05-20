Madrid has decided file an appeal with the Supreme Court against the decision of the Ministry of Health to deny them the change to phase 1: “It has been decided to resort to clarify the decision not to allow the phase step: we have serious doubts that the technical criteria have been applied in a homogeneous way in all the autonomous communities”Enrique Ruiz-Escudero, Minister of Health, explained in a statement.

📰 The Community appeals to the courts against the Government’s decision to prevent Madrid from advancing to Phase 1 of the de-escalation by COVID-19 https://t.co/9tGZ6l4PS4 – Community of Madrid (@ComunidadMadrid) May 20, 2020

“ANDThe only report known It is the one that was issued so that our Community does not pass the phase, and It was signed three hours after communicating the decision to us. ”

The regional executive he has tried to advance the stage three times: In the first two, his application was rejected and he is waiting to know the verdict of the third. Regarding the first request, Madrid assures that it has no record of the existence of any document proving the rejection of its request, “Which could be a serious defect,” he stresses.

In relation to the second demand, the regional government considers that the report denying progress “It is not directly related to the indicators of the so-called Plan for the Transition to a New Normal.”

Prepared

For all these reasons, from the Community of Madrid they affirm that “health indicators, the ability to detect and monitor new infections, as well as the strategic capacity of the Madrid health system to face an eventual outbreak of COVID-19, they would already allow the phase change. “

The @ComunidadMadrid has a strong ability to detect #coronavirus cases. It is now possible to carry out 11,000 PCR tests per day, expandable up to 15,000. Our system works 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. We perform PRC on all suspected cases. pic.twitter.com/yRNX0zMC81 – SaludMadrid (@SaludMadrid) May 16, 2020

Furthermore, to justify their decision, they affirm that the reasons alleged by the Ministry of Health “could violate several essential principles and rules of our legal system. “

Health reasons

To reject its phase change, the Ministry argued that the primary care of the Community of Madrid was not prepared to make a Rapid and effective detection against a possible outbreak of coronavirus cases.

“Madrid has made an important effort compared to last week to reinforce its diagnostic capacity and its early detection system and follow-up of contacts in Primary Care. However, it is necessary that your system be consolidated in the coming days for greater security and that its full detection, diagnosis, isolation and monitoring capacity can be visualized confirmed cases and their contacts ”, read the text sent to the Spanish capital.

Possible request to the Government

The region intends to request the change to phase 2 even if the predetermined 14 days have not passed. “If Madrid sees the opportunity to request that advance of phase in the event that the conditions were favorable, so would the regional government “Ruiz-Escudero said last Tuesday.