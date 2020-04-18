Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi has not stopped working during the month that he has been isolated at home. However, after spending a birthday without being able to hug his parents and missing the scenes deeply, he told Efe that he already knows that “when the quarantine ends” he will come out “like a bull in the ring.”

But while enduring those crazy desire to return “to receive the energy of the people”, Fonsi returns these days to television in English.

It will begin this Saturday with a participation in the “One World” concert, organized by Lady Gaga to raise funds for the efforts of the World Health Organization, to contain and lessen the effects of the coronavirus.

Then, on Monday, he will become the only Latino artist to participate as a guest judge in the US channel NBC’s reality show “Songland”, in which a group of composers will compete, with the help of industry producers, to convince Fonsi to include one of the songs on his new album.

“I who am a composer know that it is a beautiful work, which is often not given the credit it deserves”, The artist indicated when explaining his reasons for having participated in the program of which he declared himself a fan and that “it is one of the few” he sees on television.

Fonsi revealed that he already recorded the winning song, after filming the program earlier this year in Los Angeles (USA), and that he even sang it and presented it to his audience at a concert last March 14 in Orlando, the last day before complying with confinement orders.

“I’ve already made it part of my new album”, he said, assuring that the official launch will do so next week.

To avoid missing any details that could ruin the surprise of who will be the winning composer in this Monday’s broadcast, Fonsi declined to speak more about the experience, which he described as “an honor.”

THE LATIN GANG IN “ONE WORLD”

The Puerto Rican artist, known throughout the planet thanks to the revolution of his song “Despacito”, heads with J Balvin, Maluma and Jennifer López the Latin presence in the “One World” concert by Gaga, which will be broadcast worldwide this Saturday on television, radio and internet platforms.

“I will perform two songs”, He said after declaring himself grateful that he was “invited to this great event.” For Fonsi, the fact that there are many Hispanic artists in a poster that includes the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, among many others, represents “how relevant Latin music is worldwide”.

In addition, it marks the generosity with which the so-called “Latino Gang” is addressing the needs unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic: “Most of us have dedicated themselves to helping and accompanying people,” he stressed.

In this sense, he revealed that from the beginning he has dedicated himself to doing everything he can “to help mitigate this hard experience.”

Until now he has participated in a dozen concerts that have been broadcast on television in Latin America and the United States, every day he is supporting a small company from his networks and planning the “most effective” way in which his foundation can collaborate .

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Edison Flores’ reaction when Ana Siucho tells him that it is time to “make‘ Ears ’Jr.”

Edison Flores’ reaction when Ana Siucho tells him that it is time to “make‘ Ears ’Jr.” .