A statement by the director of an important hospital in Italy opened a debate about the possible weakening of the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2, at a time when the country is trying to return to normality for fear of a further escalation of contagions.

Alberto Zangrillo, director of the ICU at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, said last Sunday (31), in an interview with public broadcaster Rai, that, “clinically, the new coronavirus no longer exists”.

“About a month ago, we listened to epidemiologists for fear of a new wave in late May and early June, and perhaps how many intensive care beds could be occupied. In reality, the virus, from a clinical point of view, no longer exists “declared Zangrillo.

In an interview with ANSA, Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious disease clinic at Hospital San Martino, in Genoa, followed the same line. “The potency that the virus had two months ago is not the same as it has today. It is evident that Covid-19 disease is different today. Its clinical presentation is, in fact, much lighter,” added the doctor, using as based on his experience in caring for those infected with the new coronavirus.

According to Bassetti, patients received at San Martino in the last “four or five weeks” are no longer “cases as severe as those of March and April”.

Controversy – The hypothesis of weakening of Sars-CoV-2, however, is disputed by health authorities of the Italian government.

The chairman of the Superior Health Council and a member of the Technical-Scientific Committee (CTS) created by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to combat the pandemic, Franco Locatelli, said he felt “absolute bewilderment” by Zangrillo’s statements.

“Just look at the number of new cases each day to demonstrate the persistent circulation of the virus in Italy,” he said. According to Locatelli, dangerous statements that “forget the drama experienced by the country” risk “discouraging” social mobilization in relation to measures of social distance.

In addition, the president of the Superior Health Council stressed that “even lay eyes” realize that the management of patients has been “facilitated by the lower number of cases in relation to the peak and by what has been learned in recent months”.

The CTS coordinator, Agostino Miozzo, said that “statements without scientific support” are “superficial words” and “decisively dangerous at a critical moment”.

Falling numbers – Italy reopened trade, beaches, beauty salons, museums, restaurants and churches 14 days ago, but the measure has not yet had any negative effects on the epidemic curve.

Between 10 and 16 May, before the relaxation, the country had an average of 927 new cases per day, an index that dropped to 652 and 477 in the following two weeks, respectively. The average daily deaths went from 195 between 10 and 16 May to 86 between 24 and 30.

