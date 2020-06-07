Pollen allergy sufferers experience their most difficult time of the year during spring. During this time, the typical symptoms of this pathology are more pronounced for people who suffer from it. These are usually itchy eyes, nose, ears, and palate, as well as frequent sneezing, red eyes, a watery and sandy feeling in the eyes.

The effects of pollen on these individuals can sometimes lead to confusion in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic for fear of having been infected. However, The usual symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, malaise, diarrhea and muscle aches, reactions to the disease that do not arise when dealing with a pollen allergy.

Also, the coronavirus can cause loss of smell and taste, sequels that may even remain after overcoming the disease, as some studies have shown. The possible decrease in both senses is one of the symptoms that the Ministry of Health recognizes as characteristic of patients suffering from the disease and neither of the two arises in people who have discomfort derived from pollen.

Common symptoms

Symptoms shared by coronavirus and allergy sufferers are rare. Specifically cough, dyspnea, headache and runny nose. In addition, not all of them are supported by the group of allergic people. Cough can appear in people with asthma, but it differs from that suffered by COVID-19 patients by the presence of wheezing.

Likewise, the feeling of shortness of breath is another symptom shared by asthmatic individuals due to pollen allergy and those with coronavirus. Both ailments can also cause headaches, although in the case of allergy sufferers it only occurs when the reaction to pollen has complications and causes sinusitis.