Inmates of Pitchess prison (Los Angeles) have a glass of water, supposedly to try to catch covid-19. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department

“We are going to talk about the situation in prisons. Here we have something very worrying. ” Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva began his press conference on Monday, then posted a video. You can see the inside of a prison. In the bottom legend of the security camera it says: Room 518, April 26, 8:07 p.m. An inmate fills a glass of water. Drink from it and then pass it to several to drink too. According to Villanueva, this is a group of prisoners who were deliberately trying to become infected with covid-19.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department came to this conclusion after studying the images when it was investigating how the virus might have spread suddenly in mid-May at Pitchess Prison, in the north county. California issued a state of alarm in early March and quarantine orders on March 19. Prisons were a cause for concern from the beginning and specific protocols were established. But a week after the video, 21 inmates tested positive for coronavirus, 40% of the inmates in that module.

“Serious confusion among the prison population led many to believe that those who test positive for covid-19 would be released,” which is not true, the department said in a statement. Since the pandemic began until Monday, there have been 222 positives inside this prison, of which 117 have recovered and only 18 have been released.

The glass of water the prisoners shared was hot. The dispenser is there to add water to “noodles and coffee,” Villanueva explained. The prisoners drank from the boiling water for two reasons. First, to catch it. And second, to try to get their body temperatures up and trick the thermometer, since at that moment the prison nurse was going to take their temperature. In another video, another group of prisoners is seen breathing inside the same mask.

“It is sad to think that someone can deliberately expose themselves to covid-19,” Villanueva said at his press conference on Monday. “It’s a problem. Somehow they believe that this is how they are going to force our hand and that we are going to free more prisoners. That is not going to happen”.

Los Angeles County has the largest prison population in the United States, Villanueva recalled, so steps were taken from the beginning to curb the virus as much as possible in places that can be a matchbox if there is an outbreak. Of the more than 17,000 inmates in the county. Approximately 1,700 were released in late March to create space to allow prisoners to move and isolate if necessary. In total, the prison population has been reduced by around 5,000 people until this week, prioritizing those who are preventive and for non-violent crimes. In addition, protection material has been distributed for the guards and protocols similar to those of many public places have been established, such as temperature taking, disinfecting gel and space to isolate positives.

