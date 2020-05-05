The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, defended this Sunday the need to leave the neoliberal model behind after verifying, he said, how he is failing to manage the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The Mexican president explained that while “it is still too early to analyze the causes and effects of the pandemic”, “certain lessons with palpable foundations can already be advanced.”

López Obrador has shared an eight-point text on his social networks in which he breaks down his ideas for a new model, he said, where health is a priority in the face of “mercantilist, individualistic, and low solidarity approaches.”

The President of Mexico has directly linked the ravages of the pandemic in continents such as Latin America or Africa with “the uncontrollable expansion of predatory neoliberalism”, which while “looting” and “exploiting”, forgot to provide services, such as drinking water, electricity, clinics or schools.

Thus, the Mexican president has insisted on the need to “strengthen public health systems” and consider that it is “an inherent right of all human beings”, at the same time that he advocates “discarding the system that generates wealth without welfare “and allow the State to enforce” social responsibility “to guarantee basic and universal rights.

López Obrador has explained that both the ideas and the actions of governments should be guided “by humanitarian principles, rather than by economic and personal interests”, which is why some international organizations, such as the World Bank (WB) or the International Monetary Fund ( IMF) should become “true promoters for the cooperation and development of peoples and nations.”

“Health care must be a collective and solidary task; if we apply the ‘save yourself who can’, no one is saved,” he concluded.

In its last balance, Mexico has reached 23,471 Covid-19 cases, while the number of fatalities has risen to 2,154, after the almost 200 deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

