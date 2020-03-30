The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with new cases of infection and fatalities, now mainly in Europe and the United States. Governments deploy more drastic to try to stop the advance of the strain, although it does not have a high mortality rate, it presents difficulties for an early detection that helps to stop the spread. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The hours are expressed in GMT:

15.50: Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump spoke by telephone about possible bilateral cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus and in the oil sector, the Kremlin announced. According to the Russian government, the two heads of state said “they are seriously concerned about the spread of the coronavirus in the world.”

15.30: Germany readies hundreds of thousands of antibody tests to be done in the coming weeks that would allow those with coronavirus antibodies to obtain a “immunity certificate“With which they could be exempt from confinement, as reported by the magazine‘ Der Spiegel ’.

15.10: Esade Business School highlighted Colombia and Peru as an example of an “effective” response, both in the health and economic fields, in the face of the coronavirus crisis

14.40: The hospital ship “Comfort” arrived in New York to care for patients with other diseases and to ease the growing pressure on the health centers of the metropolis.

13.40: Hungary’s prime minister, far-right Viktor Orban, received the green light from parliament to rule by decree under an indefinite state of emergency, and fight the coronavirus, which the opposition considers “disproportionate”.

13.30: A Dutch museum, currently closed by the coronavirus, was robbed of a work by the painter Vincent Van Gogh.

12.50: The . agency reported that, according to its count, there are already more than 25,000 dead in Europe for the Covid-19,

12.40: He Prince carlos, the heir to the British throne who tested positive for coronavirus, left isolation after seven days and is in good health, his spokesman said.

12.00: The Tokyo-2020 Olympics, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis, will begin on July 23, 2021, organizers announced, confirming the new date for the first time.

11.40: Benjamin Netanyahu entered quarantine after a member of his cabinet tested positive for coronavirus

11.25: Most Latin American countries will go into recession this year due to the coronavirus health crisis and will not begin to recover until the end of 2020 and throughout 2021, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings.

11.10: The number of positives in Puerto Rico reached 174, while an additional death by Covid-19 raised the number of deceased to six.

11.00: David Cummings, Senior Advisor to Boris Johnson, has developed coronavirus symptoms over the weekend and has been confined to his home. The British premier tested positive on Friday.

10.30: European stock markets and oil start the week with losses. Despite declining interest rates in China and its willingness to increase public spending to foster growth, the Tokyo and Shanghai markets also fell.

10.20: The director of the Spanish Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center, Fernando Simón, tested positive for coronavirus. The official, who had led the daily press conferences on the advance of the pandemic in the country, has had a fever since Sunday.

9.40: Spain records 812 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours and exceeds 7,300 fatalities.

9.30: Belgium It exceeded 500 deaths from coronaviruses and infections are around 12,000.

9.00: Coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded 700,000

7:30: Germany added in the last 24 hours 4,751 more cases of coronavirus, so the balance of the pandemic originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan rises to more than 57,000 infected people and a total of 455 fatalities, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

5 o’clock: The Legislative Assembly of The Savior the night the restriction of the constitutional guarantees of free mobility and assembly to contain the pandemic of the new coronavirus was extended.

4:30: South Korea reported Sunday that they registered 78 new cases of the new coronavirus, which has meant a decrease compared to the previous day and brings the total number of infections to 9,661.

3:00: The Chinese Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday that there has been a case of local transmission of the new coronavirus in Gansu province, in addition to 30 imported infections, while the city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the outbreak – still does not present new cases.

2:30: The Minister of Justice of Peru, Fernando Castañeda, warned this Sunday that those who, “knowingly” that they can spread the coronavirus, unjustifiably break the mandatory quarantine will face prison terms of up to ten years.

2:00: Greenland authorities banned the sale of alcohol in the capital Nuuk, as well as in other nearby regions, until April 15 to “protect children” from hypothetical sexual abuse they may experience during the quarantine. that the island lives to stop the expansion of the coronavirus, after having recorded 10 cases so far.

1:00: The Bolivian Minister of Health, Aníbal Cruz, reported last night that there are 15 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the number to 96 infected people. In addition, three people were killed by the virus.

19.00: The government of France has confirmed this Sunday that the number of deaths due to coronavirus is already more than 2,600, although the number of deaths and new cases during the last 24 is less than that registered on Saturday. The General Director of Health of France, Jérôme Salomon, has indicated that during the last 24 hours there have been 292 deaths and 2,599 new cases, compared to 319 deaths and 4,611 cases the previous day.

Thus, the total number of cases amounts to 40,174, of which 19,354 are still hospitalized (1,734 more than the previous day), 4,632 of which are currently in resuscitation services.

16.55: Two new deaths in Peru. The Ministry of Health reported a balance of 18 fatalities and more than 800 infected.

16.40: Seventh death in Colombia. This is a 36-year-old man who “had no travel ties or contact with people identified for COVID-19” in Cali.

16.20: The number of deaths in Italy due to the coronavirus it reached 10,779, which means 756 deaths in the last 24 hours

15.50: Positive numbers rise to 1890 and 57 deaths in Ecuador

15.30: Honduras extended the curfew until April 12.

14.30: The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, accused Donald Trump of launching a slow and uncoordinated response to the coronavirus and of ignoring the scope of the pandemic. “His initial refusal was lethal. Their inability to deliver the help that people need on time is lethal, “he said.

14.20: A French minister criticized China and Russia for exploiting the aid they provide to other countries during the COVID-19 health crisis. “Solidarity is not instrumentalized,” launched the French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Amélie de Montchalin.

13.35: Holland exceeded 10,000 cases of new coronavirus and registers 771 deaths due to the epidemic. The authorities decided to refrain from confining the population, opting for a strategy of closing educational and recreational sites.

13.00: 85% of Covid-19 patients diagnosed in Moscow they are under 65 years old, reported the crisis cabinet of the Russian capital City Council in charge of containing the spread of the new coronavirus.

12.30: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis advised in a tweet to the President of the United States Donald Trump to make the wearing of masks mandatory to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

12.00: The British must prepare for a “long period” of confinement for the new coronavirus, warned a minister very close to Premier Boris Johnson.

11.30: The President of Guatemala He decided to extend the curfew, which ended on Sunday, until April 12.

10.30: Two new deaths raised to 5 those killed by Covid-19 in Puerto Rico, where there are already 127 infected by the virus.

10.00: The head of the Government of Hesse (Germany) hinted that the “pressure” from the coronavirus crisis could have been one of the factors in the possible suicide of the head of Finance of that state, Thomas Schäfer.

9.20: Pope Francis urged the authorities to take measures in prisons to prevent tragedies from occurring due to the coronavirus pandemic, during the Angelus prayer celebrated in the Apostolic Palace

9 o’clock: Russia confirms eight deaths from coronavirus after registering 270 new cases in the last hours

8:40: He Italian government believes that in 10 days there will be a “significant decrease” in infections

8.30: American magnate and New York Knicks owner James Dolan has been diagnosed with COVID-19, making him the first owner of a U.S. sports team to test positive.

8:20: New Zealand confirms its first death from coronavirus and 60 new cases

8:15: Germany already exceeds 50,000 infections and registers a total of 389 deaths

8:00: Japan announces a daily record of cases, with more than 200, and already confirms 55 deaths

7:00: Guaidó proposes to create a “national emergency government” in Venezuela to deal with the coronavirus

6:07: Colombia Targets ELN as Possible Organizer of Prison Riots in Prison

5 o’clock: Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Increase to 1,835 in Ecuador

4:07: China confirms a case of local transmission of coronavirus and 44 imported

3.50: Trump confirms that quarantine in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut “is not necessary”

1:08: Egypt to fine and detain people who publish false news about the coronavirus

00:02: Venezuelan exiles ask Spain for an effort to arrest and send Hugo Carvajal to the US

23:45: – Panamanian authorities reported 115 new cases of coronavirus in the country on Saturday, bringing the total number of infected to 901 people, the highest in Central American countries. In addition, the outbreak in China late last year and threatening to cause a global recession has left 17 people dead on the isthmus.

23:30: Deaths from new coronaviruses in the United States doubled in just three days, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths at the end of Saturday was 2,010, about a quarter of them in New York City, the most affected region in the country, Johns Hopkins reported. Confirmed cases in the United States exceeded 121,000, according to the count.

20:00: The French authorities have reported this Saturday of 319 deaths in 24 hours in French hospitals, bringing the total to 2,314 deaths from the new coronavirus. The balance increases 1,888 infected the total number, which now reaches 37,575 cases, including 17,620 hospitalized patients. There are also 4,273 in intensive care after adding 486 cases in a single day. Up to 6,624 have been able to return home, including 926 in the past 24 hours.

The regions with the most hospitalizations are Ile-de-France (6,523, including 1,570 people in intensive care), the Great East (3,525, including 756 in intensive care) and Auvergne-Rhône-Alps (1,904, including 432 in intensive care).

18:15: Italy exceeded 10,000 deaths caused by the new coronavirus this Saturday, with 889 new deaths in the last 24 hours, announced on Saturday the Civil Protection service. With 10,023 deaths, Italy is the country with the highest case fatality rate in the world for the coronavirus. It has so far registered 92,472 cases, although the contagion is decreasing: + 8.3% on Thursday, + 7.4% on Friday and + 6.9% this Saturday.

18:00: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has reported 7,681 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 52,318, including 728 deaths.

“I am deeply saddened that we have lost 728 New Yorkers to the coronavirus,” Cuomo explained at a press conference. “We are fighting to save every life. You must help by following all the health protocols ”, he added.

15: 00: Paraguay extended until April 12 the order of total confinement of its inhabitants to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, which already leaves three people dead and 56 infected, President Mario Abdo Benítez announced this Saturday. “After hearing the arguments From all sectors, I have decided to maintain total isolation until April 12, “wrote the head of state on Twitter.” I ask for a further effort from everyone. Let us continue in solidarity with our health system, “he added. The policy of social isolation It started on March 16 and was due to end this Saturday.

14:00: The United Kingdom exceeded 1,000 deaths from coronavirus, according to official figures released this Saturday, in which 260 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The country has registered a total of 1,019 deaths and has diagnosed 17,089 cases of coronavirus.

This balance shows a clear acceleration of the spread of the disease in the country. Among those infected are Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, while Scottish Minister Alister Jack has been isolated for seven days with symptoms similar to those of Covid-19, without have undergone the test for now.

13:00: The Spanish Ministry of Health announced this Saturday that 832 people died in the last 24 hours from coronavirus, a new daily record in the country that raises the total deaths to 5,690, the second highest in the world. However, the country continues to stabilize the increase in infections.

New confirmed cases increased by 8,189, an increase of 12.7%. The data is lower than yesterday, when it was 14%, and the day before yesterday (18%). Officially diagnosed cases reach 72,248.

The number of intensive care patients is 4,575 (9.84 percent more, another figure that tends to stabilize), while the healed continued to increase strongly (31.3% in 24 hours) and now number 12,285, according to data from the ministry.

Spain is currently the second country in the world with the highest number of deaths from coronavirus, only behind Italy, which on Friday reported a total of 9,134 dead.

10:00: Iran announced on Saturday that 139 more people had died from the coronavirus, raising the official death toll at 2,517 in one of the most affected countries in the world. Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said at a press conference that 3,076 more cases had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 35,408.

The Iranian authorities, that they have not decreed quarantines as in other areas of the region, they insist that they have the situation under control Despite concerns that medical centers may collapse.

06:07: The La Paz Prosecutor’s Office warns that it will prosecute parents for letting their minor children out

05:45: China’s Hubei Province resumes domestic flights starting Sunday, except for Wuhan

05:15: El Salvador replaces its Minister of Health amid the coronavirus pandemic

04:50: South Korea increases its numbers of contagion and registers 146 new cases of coronavirus

04:11: Peru announces new bonds to help the most vulnerable families affected by the coronavirus

03:32: Biden says that choosing between health or economy in the coronavirus pandemic is a “false choice”

03:00: China returns to record no local transmission of coronavirus but confirms 54 imported cases

02:32: A UN expert considers the abandonment of elderly in nursing homes due to the coronavirus “unacceptable”

01:59: More than 15,000 Americans caught abroad by the coronavirus have already been repatriated

01:49: Ecuador announced that it will build a mass grave in the city of Guayaquil that will house the deceased due to the coronavirus pandemic, due to the increase in Covid-19 victims.

01:00: Merkel and Trump discuss measures to end the coronavirus during a phone call

00.44: Argentina confirmed 101 new cases and the total number of infected amounts to 690, with 17 deaths.

23.20: Brazil ordered the closure of air borders to all foreigners.

22.50: They confirmed a second coronavirus death in Venezuela.

22.10: The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the United States exceeded 100,000 and there are already more than 1,500 dead.

21.30: Brazil added 15 new deaths from coronavirus and the total rises to 92. The partial number of those infected reached 3,417, after another 502 cases were reported.

21.20: Ireland decreed mandatory quarantine. The measure will take effect at midnight and run until April 12. “Everyone should stay home, in all circumstances,” said Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in a public message. Citizens can only go out to see the doctor, buy food and exercise. The works considered essential are also excepted.

19.10: Coronavirus in the USA: record 345 deaths and nearly 18,000 new cases in 24 hours.

19.00: France reported 299 deaths from coronavirus and the total amounts to 1,995.

17.40: The United States House of Representatives approved a $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus financial assistance package. It had already been voted in the Senate, so it only remains for President Donald Trump to sign the law to take effect.

16:01: The government of France announced that It will extend the containment measures until at least April 15.

15:55: New York also had its worst daily balance this Friday: reported 134 dead and the state total is 519. In addition, there were 7,737 new cases, for a total of 44,635. Governor Andrew Cuomo explained that he wants to build four field hospitals and add 40,000 beds to accommodate the hospitalization needs of patients.

15:41: The regional director of the World Health Organization for Africa warned of the “Very serious evolution” of the COVID-19 epidemic on the continent, where there are already some 40 affected countries. “The situation is very worrying with a very serious evolution: a geographical increase in the number of countries and, also, an increase in the number of those infected,” said Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti in an interview with the France24 network.

15:18: “It is clear that we have entered a recession,” said Kristalina Georgieva, director of the International Monetary Fund, on Friday. Georgieva said it will be worse than 2009, after the global financial crisis, and stated that it will require massive financing to help developing nations.

14:34: The United Kingdom added 181 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours and the total amounts to 759. With more than 2,700 new positive cases, there are already 14,579 infected people in the country.

14:17: Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury Secretary, pledged on Friday to quickly send cash to Americans as part of the massive $ 2.2 trillion aid package aimed at rescuing the economy affected by the coronavirus.

13:51: Latin America exceeded 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Brazil is the most affected country in the region, with 2,988 infected and 77 deaths.

13:05: Matt Hancock, UK Health Secretary, has coronavirus. Minutes after Boris Johnson notified that he has the virus, the official in charge of the National Health Service confirmed it on Twitter: “I have tested positive. Fortunately my symptoms are mild and I am working from home and isolating myself. ”

12:46: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis will officiate the rites of Holy Week in the Vatican without the presence of the faithful and inside the Basilica of Saint Peter, while the traditional way of the cross will not be in the Colosseum but in the deserted square, informed the Holy See today.

12:35: Denmark instructed officials in non-essential positions to take five days of vacation during their partial confinement due to the coronavirus. “The goal is to prevent too many people from taking vacations immediately after the crisis, once all activities resume,” said Finance Minister Morten Bodskov.

12:16: Russia has ordered restaurants, cafes and resorts to close as of Saturday to combat the coronavirus outbreak, but has not instituted full confinement. Russian regions must “stop the activities of public food service organizations”, except for home delivery services, the government decreed this Friday. Three people have died of coronavirus in Russia, out of a total of 1,036 infected.

10:33: The number of coronavirus cases on the US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Pacific Ocean has skyrocketed to at least 23, and authorities are mobilizing to isolate the entire crew at the port.

10:14: Hungary ordered national confinement for two weeks on Friday to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. “We are introducing curfew restrictions throughout Hungary between March 28 and April 11,” said Prime Minister Viktor Orban. With a population of almost 10 million, it has so far recorded 300 virus infections and 10 deaths.

10:05: The coronavirus epidemic has left its first two dead and exceeded the threshold of 1,000 cases in South Africa, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday when the country enters a three-week confinement period.

09:53: Iran announced 144 new deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number to 2,378. “In the last 24 hours, we have had 2,926 new confirmed cases across the country,” said Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour. “This brings the total to at least 32,332,” he added, noting that 11,133 of those hospitalized so far have recovered.

07:30: The main European stock markets opened with losses of around 2% this Friday, after three days of positive results in reaction to the measures announced by governments and multilateral institutions to alleviate the advance of the coronavirus.

07:00: Germany has registered in the last 24 hours more than 5,700 new cases of coronavirus and 55 fatalities, which places the balance of the pandemic in German territory at more than 42,000 infected people and 253 fatalities.

06:30: The Government of Argentina has decreed the closure of all the country’s borders for air, land and sea traffic since this Friday with the aim of reinforcing measures against the coronavirus.

06:00: The mayor of the Californian city of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, announced this Thursday the closure of all the facilities for practicing sports abroad with the aim of helping people to practice social distancing, measure against the coronavirus.

05:32: The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has communicated that he has had a “very good” conversation with the President of China, Xi Jinping, about the coronavirus and has assured that both countries “are working together closely”.

05:02: The Quito City Council has asked its citizens to circulate with caution since more sightings of wild animals, such as bears and foxes, have been recorded in the streets and roads of the Ecuadorian capital due to the low presence of people motivated by the quarantine decreed by the Government to try to stop the expansion of the coronavirus in the country, where 1,403 cases and 34 deaths have been registered to date.

04:27: Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the special representative of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, for Iraq reiterated this Thursday to the Iraqi Government its request to ban sporting, cultural and religious events to stop the coronavirus pandemic, which has already caused more of 30 deaths and almost 400 infections in the country.

04:00: South Korea’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has announced 91 new coronavirus infections this Friday, a slight decrease from the past few days, when the number of cases narrowly exceeded one hundred, while imported cases have decreased by 13 and the total number reaches 144.

03:22: The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, on Wednesday asked the G20 countries for a “coordinated war plan” to stop the pandemic of the new coronavirus, while warning that the exponential growth of positives is “only the tip of the iceberg”.

03:00: The Chinese Ministry of Health reported on Friday that only one new case of coronavirus has been registered locally, while 54 infections have been identified from people arriving from abroad.

02:15: The United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, encouraged on Thursday the parties to the conflict in Yemen to put their commitments for a ceasefire in the country into practice, due to the crisis caused by the pandemic of coronavirus.

01:30: Bolsonaro assures that the Brazilian “is not contagious”, because “he dives in sewers and nothing happens”

00:15: The summit of heads of state and government of the EU held this Thursday has ended without any significant progress and has been settled with the only agreement to give itself fifteen days to find a coordinated fiscal response to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on their economies.

00.10: They confirmed 87 new cases of coronavirus in Argentina and the total number of those infected amounts to 589.

23.30: Brazil reported 20 deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total to 77, and the total number of infected totaled 2,915.

22.20: The Venezuelan dictatorship recognized the first death due to coronavirus: the number of infections is 107.

21.50: With 81,321 infected, the United States became the country with the most coronavirus sufferers in the world.

20.00: France reported 365 deaths in the last 24 hours and the total amounts to 1,696.

17.30: Total coronavirus infections exceeded half a million worldwide.

17.20: Italy reported 662 new deaths in the last 24 hours and there are 4,492 new infected.

16.25: A 45-year-old Russian tourist became the second person died of coronavirus in Cuba, which already accumulates 67 positive cases

16.10: Those killed by coronavirus in Ecuador they amounted to 34 while the infected already number 1,382

15.50: China announced that it will close the entrance to the majority of foreigners to prevent further contagions that cause a second epidemic wave in the country.

reported a total of 1,306 infections, after the daily increase of 164 chaos. Additionally, an 80-year-old man became the fourth fatality in the country.

14.00: Xi Jinping urged the G20 to lower customs duties to restore confidence to the economy, severely affected by the pandemic.

13.40: Wall Street opened with 2% gains after the approval of the bailout of the economy in the US Congress

11.30: The president of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, said that the monetary entity will continue to provide liquidity to the US economy in an aggressive way to face the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

11.00: More than 250,000 cases of the new coronavirus were officially diagnosed in Europe, of which more than half in Italy (74,386) and Spain (56,188), according to a count by the . agency.

10.45: Germany increased the number of covid-19 tests to 500,000 per week, in an early detection strategy that helps in part keep the death toll relatively low

10.10: A person in charge of the British public health service stated that London public hospitals face a “continuous tsunami” of patients of coronaviruses at the same time that they must alleviate an “unprecedented” lack of personnel because many are ill.

10.00: Russia registers 182 new cases and raises the balance of the coronavirus to 840 infected people

9.50: Iran reported 157 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total to 2,234.

9.00: The director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Roberto Azevedo, warned that the world is facing an economic crisis worse than the one suffered in 2008, for which it must prepare with international collaboration and open markets, since “no country is self-sufficient ”.

6:30: Japan will prohibit non-Japanese travelers who have been in 21 European countries or Iran in the two weeks prior to arrival from March 27, as a measure to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

6 o’clock: After two spectacular earnings sessions, the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 4.51% this Thursday due to fear of the coronavirus in the Japanese capital, whose inhabitants should avoid traveling this weekend.

4:00: The United States Senate approved an economic stimulus package estimated at $ 2.2 trillion, the largest in the country’s modern history, with the aim of counteracting the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

3:30: South Korea’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that for the second day in a row, the number of infections remains constant, with 104 registered, while imported cases have been 30.

2:00: Deaths caused by COVID-19 in the United States reached 1,031, and there are 68,572 cases of the disease in the country, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

1:00: La ciudad de Washington, capital de Estados Unidos, empezó una cuarentena por el coronavirus que se alargará hasta el 24 de abril.