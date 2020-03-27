The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with new cases of infection and fatalities, now mainly in Europe and the United States. Governments deploy more drastic to try to stop the advance of the strain, although it does not have a high mortality rate, it presents difficulties for an early detection that helps to stop the spread. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The hours are expressed in GMT:

06:30: The Government of Argentina has decreed the closure of all the country’s borders for air, land and sea traffic since this Friday with the aim of reinforcing measures against the coronavirus.

06:00: The mayor of the Californian city of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, announced this Thursday the closure of all the facilities for practicing sports abroad with the aim of helping people to practice social distancing, measure against the coronavirus.

05:32: The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has communicated that he has had a “very good” conversation with the President of China, Xi Jinping, about the coronavirus and has assured that both countries “are working together closely”.

05:02: The Quito City Council has asked its citizens to circulate with caution since more sightings of wild animals, such as bears and foxes, have been recorded in the streets and roads of the Ecuadorian capital due to the low presence of people motivated by the quarantine decreed by the Government to try to stop the expansion of the coronavirus in the country, where 1,403 cases and 34 deaths have been registered to date.

04:27: Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the special representative of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, for Iraq reiterated this Thursday to the Iraqi Government its request to ban sporting, cultural and religious events to stop the coronavirus pandemic, which has already caused more of 30 deaths and almost 400 infections in the country.

04:00: South Korea’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has announced 91 new coronavirus infections this Friday, a slight decrease from the past few days, when the number of cases narrowly exceeded one hundred, while imported cases have decreased by 13 and the total number reaches 144.

03:22: The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, on Wednesday asked the G20 countries for a “coordinated war plan” to stop the pandemic of the new coronavirus, while warning that the exponential growth of positives is “only the tip of the iceberg”.

03:00: The Chinese Ministry of Health reported on Friday that only one new case of coronavirus has been registered locally, while 54 infections have been identified from people arriving from abroad.

02:15: The United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, encouraged on Thursday the parties to the conflict in Yemen to put their commitments for a ceasefire in the country into practice, due to the crisis caused by the pandemic of coronavirus.

01:30: Bolsonaro assures that the Brazilian “is not contagious”, because “he dives in sewers and nothing happens”

00:15: The summit of heads of state and government of the EU held this Thursday has ended without any significant progress and has been settled with the only agreement to give itself fifteen days to find a coordinated fiscal response to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on their economies.

00.10: They confirmed 87 new cases of coronavirus in Argentina and the total number of those infected amounts to 589.

23.30: Brazil reported 20 deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total to 77, and the total number of infected totaled 2,915.

22.20: The Venezuelan dictatorship recognized the first death due to coronavirus: the number of infections is 107.

21.50: With 81,321 infected, the United States became the country with the most coronavirus sufferers in the world.

20.00: France reported 365 deaths in the last 24 hours and the total amounts to 1,696.

17.30: Total coronavirus infections exceeded half a million worldwide.

17.20: Italy reported 662 new deaths in the last 24 hours and there are 4,492 new infected.

16.25: A 45-year-old Russian tourist became the second person died of coronavirus in Cuba, which already accumulates 67 positive cases

16.10: Those killed by coronavirus in Ecuador they amounted to 34 while the infected already number 1,382

15.50: China announced that it will close the entrance to the majority of foreigners to prevent further contagions that cause a second epidemic wave in the country.

14.20: Chile reported a total of 1,306 infections, after the daily increase of 164 chaos. Additionally, an 80-year-old man became the fourth fatality in the country.

14.00: Xi Jinping urged the G20 to lower customs duties to restore confidence to the economy, severely affected by the pandemic.

13.40: Wall Street opened with 2% gains after the approval of the bailout of the economy in the US Congress

11.30: The president of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, said that the monetary entity will continue to provide liquidity to the US economy in an aggressive way to face the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

11.00: More than 250,000 cases of the new coronavirus were officially diagnosed in Europe, of which more than half in Italy (74,386) and Spain (56,188), according to a count by the . agency.

10.45: Germany increased the number of covid-19 tests to 500,000 per week, in an early detection strategy that helps in part keep the death toll relatively low

10.10: A person in charge of the British public health service stated that London public hospitals face a “continuous tsunami” of patients of coronaviruses at the same time that they must alleviate an “unprecedented” lack of personnel because many are ill.

10.00: Russia registers 182 new cases and raises the balance of the coronavirus to 840 infected people

9.50: Iran reported 157 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total to 2,234.

9.00: The director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Roberto Azevedo, warned that the world is facing an economic crisis worse than the one suffered in 2008, for which it must prepare with international collaboration and open markets, since “no country is self-sufficient ”.

6:30: Japan will prohibit non-Japanese travelers who have been in 21 European countries or Iran in the two weeks prior to arrival from March 27, as a measure to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

6 o’clock: After two spectacular earnings sessions, the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 4.51% this Thursday due to fear of the coronavirus in the Japanese capital, whose inhabitants should avoid traveling this weekend.

4:00: The United States Senate approved an economic stimulus package estimated at $ 2.2 trillion, the largest in the country’s modern history, with the aim of counteracting the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

3:30: South Korea’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that for the second day in a row, the number of infections remains constant, with 104 registered, while imported cases have been 30.

2:00: Deaths caused by COVID-19 in the United States reached 1,031, and there are 68,572 cases of the disease in the country, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

1:00: The city of Washington, capital of the United States, began a quarantine for the coronavirus which will last until April 24.

23.30: Argentina 117 new cases of coronavirus were reported and the total number of those infected amounts to 502.

23.00: Bolivia extended the health emergency until April 15.

20.50: The United Kingdom announced 41 new deaths and the total totaled 465.

20.20: Brazil confirmed 11 new deaths from coronavirus and the total amounts to 57.

19.50: Infections in the United States amount to 62,086 with 869 deaths.

18.30: France reported 231 new deaths from coronavirus and the total amounts to 1,331.

17.50: Deaths from coronaviruses worldwide exceeded the 20,000 barrier; they are 20,499.

17.30: Italy reported 683 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours.

16.40: The vice president of Spain, Carmen Calvo, tested positive for the coronavirus. She has been hospitalized since Sunday.

16.20: More than 3,000 million people in nearly 70 countries or territories were urged to remain at home to fight against the spread of COVID-19, according to a report by the . agency.

16.10: Paris Orly airport was closed to commercial traffic until March 31 due to the epidemic and the “brutal” drop in passengers, according to local authorities.

15.45: The state of NY added 5,146 new cases of coronavirus and exceeded 30,000 infected.

15.30: Florida reported 215 new cases of coronavirus: the total reached 1,682

15.00: German Parliament approved a rescue package of 1.1 billion euros for the coronavirus

14.45: IMF and World Bank called for suspension of debt payments from the world’s poorest countries

14.40: Donald Trump reported that the United States is the country that has conducted the most coronavirus tests in the world.

14.30: Antonio Guterres called for mobilizing 2,000 million dollars in order to be able to give assistance to the most vulnerable countries to face the coronavirus pandemic, including some Latin American states. “History will judge us by how we respond to those most in need,” said the WHO leader.

14.25: Up to 46 million people in the United States could become unemployed in the short term due to the closings of service companies that have “a lot of contact” with the public during the battle against the epidemic, warned the president of the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, James Bullard.

14.25: India banned the export of antimalarial drugs to ensure internal distribution.

14.20: Portugal reached the 2,995 positive cases of coronavirus, 27% more than the previous day, and already registers 43 deaths.

14.15: The UN Secretary General warned that “all humanity is at risk” from the pandemic.

14.00: The coronavirus pandemic will have a “huge” impact on emerging markets, and more so on those that are oil exporters, Bank of America reported in a statement.

13.45: The coronavirus has already caused more than 800 deaths in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. In addition, there are more than 55 thousand infections in the country.

13.20: Vladimir Putin postponed due to the epidemic the vote on the constitutional reform that will allow him to seek new terms. In addition, he declared a work break for next week to try to contain the advance of the virus.

13.05: Spain closed a 432 million euro ($ 467 million) contract with China to acquire medical supplies to deal with the pandemic

12.40: Thailand announced the ban on entry to foreign citizens, a measure taken under a state of emergency that will take effect on Thursday to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

12.10: Belgium it registered a rebound in coronavirus cases, with 668 new positives, 434 new hospitalizations and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of infected to 4,937 and the number of deceased to 178 for a population of 11.4 millions of people

12.00: After 159 years, the journal of the Vatican, L’Osservatore Romano, will stop printing due to the danger that its printing and dissemination entails for its workers, although the online edition will remain.

11.20: The Federation of German Hospitals indicated that it anticipates that the rate of coronavirus infections will probably decrease in the country in the early to mid-next week.

10.20: The Kremlin announced that Vladimir Putin will give a message to the nation on Wednesday. The Russian government has reported 658 infections.

9.40: Iran exceeded 2,000 deaths from coronavirus. Authorities reported a daily balance of 143 fatalities and the total reached 2,077.

8:22: The European stock markets continue their recovery after the agreement reached for the US megaplan. Major European stock markets opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by the United States’ announcement of a $ 2 trillion economic aid plan in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

7:15: The US state of Nevada on Wednesday banned the meetings of ten or more people due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which has so far left 600 dead and more than 53,700 people infected in the North American country.

6:50: The NGO Save the Children warned that those children at risk of exclusion are the ones who will suffer the most from the cancellation of classes, a measure decreed by many governments to try to reduce the expansion of the coronavirus in their respective countries, for which it has asked the authorities and the international institutions that guarantee the education and training of minors while schools are closed.

5:45: The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi, declared a state of emergency and has closed its borders due to the coronavirus pandemic, which affects more than 40 people and has left two dead in the country.

5:38: New Zealand declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after confirming 50 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the country’s positive balance to 205.

5:35: At least 15 people have been pre-emptively detained and sent to prison in La Paz and Cochabamba, after skipping the total quarantine decreed by the Bolivian Government as a measure to contain the global coronavirus pandemic, with 32 cases of contagion in the Andean nation.

5:15: The Chinese Ministry of Health reported that no case of local transmission of coronavirus has been registered on Tuesday, the town of Wuhan – epicenter of the outbreak – included, while a total of 47 imported cases have been confirmed.

4:55: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention of South Korea (KCDC) announced Wednesday that there has been a rebound in coronavirus cases, reaching 100 infections, making the total affected in the country it amounts to 9,137.

4:29: The UAE announced that it will allow food retailers, supermarkets and pharmacies to remain open 24 hours a day every day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

4:28: The President of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, decreed a mandatory total quarantine indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has already left eight dead and 443 cases in the Latin American country.

3:23: Former United States Vice President Joe Biden charged the president, Donald Trump, for affirming that he wants to have the country open before April 12 and has considered that the president would have to “stop talking” and “start listening to the experts ”In coronavirus.

2:55: The United States has ordered a quarantine for 14 days for all those who leave or have recently left New York State as a measure of prevention and control of the coronavirus.

2:45: The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, criticized the country’s media, which he has accused of “expanding the feeling of fear” by reporting on the numerous cases and deaths caused by the coronavirus, which he has referred to as a “Flu”.

2:18: The Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved to change the calendar of the constituent process, so the plebiscite in which Chileans will have to decide if a new Constitution is written and how it is done will be held on October 25, instead of on 26 April, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

1:35: The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has recommended that citizens take precautionary and hygienic measures during the health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and that they try to have a good diet, for which he has advised abstaining from tobacco and alcohol, since the virus “cannot be removed with tequila and mezcal.”

1:24: Libya on Wednesday registered the first case of coronavirus in the country, a man who returned from Saudi Arabia on March 5, as confirmed by the spokesman for the government of the government of the unit, Amin al Hashemi.

00:55: The National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC) denounced the murder of two indigenous leaders in the department of Valle del Cauca, in the west of the country, while they were at home, complying with the quarantine decreed by the Government due to the coronavirus.

23:55: The Italian Council of Ministers approved a decree establishing fines of between 400 and 3,000 euros and penalties of up to five years in prison for all those who violate the quarantine established to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

23:33: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) regretted that the Iranian authorities have revoked the permission they had previously granted to the organization to open a hospital in the city of Isfahan, in the center of the country, to treat severe cases of Covid-19.

23:20: More than 3,000 people have returned to Colombia since the authorities announced the closure of the borders, which entered into force on Tuesday and will last for a period of 30 days in the framework of the fight against the coronavirus.

23:07: French authorities plan to use the first medicalized high-speed train in Europe to transport Covid-19 patients, as reported by Health Minister Olivier Veran on Tuesday.

22:50: The ministers of Economy and Finance of the euro zone (Eurogroup) have confirmed this Tuesday that there is “broad support” for the possibility of using the European rescue fund to reinforce the countries’ response to the coronavirus pandemic, but they have not no progress whatsoever with regard to the issuance of eurobonds to finance spending against the disease.

22:47: District Judge William Pauley has denied pretrial detention on Tuesday to Michael Cohen, the former lawyer of US President Donald Trump, despite the coronavirus.

22:45: The United States Navy reported that three sailors aboard the aircraft carrier ‘USS Theodore Roosevelt’, which is deployed in the Pacific, have tested positive for choroanviruses.

22:40: The Nigerian state of Lagos, where the country’s financial capital and the most populous in Africa is located, announced on Tuesday the closure from Thursday and for seven days of the markets and shops, with the exception of those that sell food and medicine, to cause of the coronavirus pandemic.

22:36: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that he is willing to change his stance “if necessary” and impose further restrictions on the border with the United States in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

22:31: The G20 leaders will address the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday via videoconference, as confirmed by the United Nations on Tuesday, an extraordinary summit called by Saudi Arabia at the initiative of the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez.

22.30: They confirmed 86 new cases of coronavirus in Argentina and the total of infected amounts to 387

22.50: The Donald Trump government and the United States Congress agreed on a fiscal stimulus plan valued at $ 2 trillion.

21.00: The number of infected in the world exceeded the barrier of 400,000: they now total 415,876, with 18,574 dead and 107,811 recovered.

20.30: Brazil reported 12 deaths in the last 24 hours and the total amounts to 46, with 2,201 infected.

19.00: France reported 240 new deaths from coronavirus and the total amounts to 1,100.

17.30: Donald Trump assured that he plans to lift the restrictions in the United States in mid-April.

16.55: Greta Thunberg He said it is “very likely” that he had coronavirus. According to the activist, she was quarantined after returning from Germany and suffering some symptoms, but was not diagnosed because in Sweden the tests are only performed on patients in serious conditions.

16.45: The first day of confinement in United Kingdom It has been marked by crowds on the London Underground, which have led local authorities and the transport system to remember the need to minimize transfers or, at least, avoid rush hours.

16.40: Peru confirmed two new victims and brings the death toll to 7. According to the Ministry of Health, it is a 38-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman.

16.30: Prime Minister of IsraelBenjamin Netanyahu warned that the country could register 10,000 deaths and close to one million affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

16.20: Ireland ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses due to the coronavirus

15.50: The coronavirus pandemic spread to the Galapagos Islands, a Natural World Heritage Site. Authorities reported four cases in the Ecuadorian archipelago.

15.30: The Governor of NYAndrew Cuomo reported that COVID-19 cases in the state, epicenter of the pandemic in the US, rose to 25,665, while requesting federal help to increase the number of respirators in the state.

15.20: Afghanistan’s Health Minister warns that the coronavirus could kill more than 100,000 Afghans.

15.15: The Mayor of Moscow questioned the official infection figures offered by the Russian authorities, claiming that there would be more people who are not being tested but who would still be sick. Vladimir Putin’s government reports around fifty cases of coronavirus in the country.

15.00: Following India’s announcement, a third of the world population is under quarantine. According to the . agency count, the confinement orders or recommendations reach more than 2,600 million people.

14.50: The government of India ordered the total confinement of this country of 1,300 million inhabitants for three weeks to fight the coronavirus pandemic. “As of midnight, the entire country is confined. To save India, to save every citizen, you, your families, “said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

14.30: The government of Mexico He informed that he will suspend for a month all private, public, social or government meetings involving more than 100 people, as part of new measures to stop the coronavirus outbreak, which has left 367 cases and four deaths in the country.

14.20: Donald Trump slipped again that could order the resumption of economic activity. “Our people want to go back to work. They will practice social distancing and everything else, and older adults will be cared for. We can do both, “he said.

14.00: Paraguay will close its airports on Tuesday for all commercial and private flights from abroad and thereby curb the impact of the coronavirus, which has left 2 deaths and 27 positive cases, a measure that will be in force until April 12, with the option of be extendable.

13.30: Chile reported 176 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 922 infections.

13.20: The member countries of the G-7 They promised to do “whatever it takes” to restore growth and jobs.

13.10: The coronavirus pandemic will deprive the global aviation sector of $ 252 billion of revenue this year, warned the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which doubled its latest estimate.

12.35: Japan confirmed the one year postponement of the Olympic Games. According to local authorities, it will continue to be called “Tokyo 2020”.

12.25: More than 200,000 cases of the new coronavirus were officially diagnosed in Europe, half of them in Italy (63,927) and Spain (39,673), according to a count by the ..

12.00: The WHO warned that coronavirus infections and deaths will grow “considerably” this Tuesday.

11.25: Japanese press reported that Premier Shinzo Abe will ask for the append of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. According to NHK, it will be for a year.

11.05: Former President of Finland and Nobel Peace Prize winner Martti Ahtisaari, 82, has a coronavirus.

10.50: The worst day in Spain in the coronavirus pandemic: 514 dead

10.20: The European stock markets rebound before the wave of stimuli to fight the coronavirus. According to analysts, the positive mood of investors is also influenced by the decision of the US Federal Reserve to expand the purchase of assets, a measure that yesterday reduced losses on the stock markets but could not avoid them.

10.00: The French Minister of Agriculture suggested to the French who became unemployed due to confinement by the coronavirus that they go to the fields to help farmers who need labor.

9.15: The head of Civil Protection of Italy, Angelo Borrelli, took for granted that the official number of coronavirus cases, already over 60 thousand, is not the real one and considers “credible” that the infections are ten times more, which would imply raising the data to 600 thousand .

8:30: The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan, in the province of Hubei, in central China, has already caused more than 380,000 infections and more than 16,500 deaths., with the United States located as the third most affected country, with more than 46,000 cases, and with Spain in fourth position, with more than 35,000 positives.

7:00: France entered a “state of sanitary emergency” for two months on Tuesday, a regime that allows confinement and other measures that restrict freedoms.

6:30: The Tokyo Stock Exchange jumped on Tuesday thanks mainly to the fall of the yen, the interventions of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and new measures by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

6 o’clock: The Chinese city of Wuhan, the focus of the COVID-19 epidemic, will lift travel restrictions on April 8 after more than two months of confinement, authorities announced Tuesday.

5 o’clock: South Korea’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that 76 new cases of coronavirus have been registered, bringing the total number of people affected in the country to 9,037, although what most worries the authorities is the increase in imported cases from Europe.

4:30: The Ministry of Health of China reported on Tuesday that four new cases of coronavirus have been registered after six days without records, while 74 imported positives have been located, representing a global of 427.

4:20: The President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, announced late this Monday that a total of 800,000 families in the country will receive food aid in response to the crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

4:00: A group of experts from The United Nations warned on Monday that the global coronavirus pandemic will not be able to stop if water is not provided to people in vulnerable situations..

3:30: The team of lawyers for the founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, will ask the Westminster Court on Wednesday to release him from prison on bail due to his “vulnerability” to the coronavirus in the center where he is located.

2:30: The President of the United States, Donald Trump, signed an executive order Monday that prohibits the hoarding and rising prices of medical equipment and supplies to treat and prevent the coronavirus.

23.30: Argentina reported 36 new cases and the total amounts to 301, with 4 deaths.

23.00: Brazil reported 9 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and the total amounts to 34, with 1,891 infected.

22.50: Cuba prohibited its citizens from leaving the country without authorization. Neither will they be able to move between provinces. There are currently 40 confirmed cases on the island and 1,000 people in preventive isolation.

20.35: Miami Beach ordered its inhabitants not to leave their homes, except to carry out essential activities.

20.30: Boris Johnson ordered UK citizens to stay at home for three weeks and announced new measures of social isolation.

19.30: South Africa will issue the mandatory quarantine starting Thursday. The country has registered 402 positive cases, with no deaths so far.

18.40: France reported 186 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 860.

18.10: The UK government asked about one million of its citizens who are abroad for tourism or business who return immediately to the country. This is because in the next few days there could be cancellations of commercial flights, as is already the case in other countries, which will hinder the return, according to The Guardian.

17.20: Italy has 601 deaths in the last 24 hours and there are 6,077 deaths in total. Although high, the figure shows a slowdown in new deaths for the second day, after registering 651 on Sunday and 793 on Saturday.

16.50: There is already 100 thousand people who were infected with the coronavirus and were able to recover, according to the balance of Johns Hopkins University. More than 60% of these cases are from China, the country where the outbreak originated and has been fighting Covid-19 for the longest time. The total number of infections is over 350 thousand.

16.10: WHO warned that the pandemic is “accelerating”.

15.40: The audiovisual content platform Disney + will not launch this Tuesday in France, as in the rest of Europe, at the request of the Gallic Government, so as not to overload the network in full confinement caused by the pandemic.

15.30: Angela Merkel’s first coronavirus test came back negative, after the German chancellor was quarantined for her doctor’s positive diagnosis.

15.20: NY reportó 5.700 nuevos casos de coronavirus y el total superó los 20 mil contagios. Si el estado fuese un país, sería el séptimo con más contagios a nivel mundial, por encima de otros fuertemente afectados como Francia o Corea del Sur.

15.05: La Asociación Médica del Instituto de Previsión Social (IPS) de Paraguay lanzó una campaña con la que pretende concienciar a la población de la necesidad de respetar la cuarentena impuesta para frenar el coronavirus. “Si no te quedás en tu casa, nosotros nos vamos a la nuestra”, avisan.

14.40: La patronal farmacéutica europea (EFPIA) aseguró que las existencias de medicinas y las cadencias de producción se están manteniendo, por lo que no hay riesgo de escasez de medicamentos a menos que la situación de crisis sanitaria dure “varios meses”.

14.15: El vocero de Angela Merkel informó que la canciller alemana “se encuentra bien” en su casa, donde está cumpliendo cuarentena y esperando los resultados de un test por coronavirus.

14.05: Puerto Rico reportó su segunda muerte por COVID-19. Se trata de un turista estadounidense de 73 años que estaba de vacaciones en la isla junto con su esposa y tenía problemas preexistentes de salud.

13.55: Chile confirmó que los contagios por coronavirus ascendieron a 746, además de un fallecimiento a causa del virus, mientras el país sale de la primera noche bajo toque de queda, en la que 146 personas fueron detenidas por violar la medida en el marco del estado de excepción por catástrofe

13.30: El paquete económico de Estados Unidos para afrontar la crisis por el nuevo coronavirus busca favorecer a los trabajadores y no incluye “un plan de rescate” para compañías como las aerolíneas, adelantó el secretario del Tesoro, Steven Mnuchin.

13.20: La Eurocámara confirmó la muerte de uno de sus empleados externos: es el primer fallecimiento por Covid-19 en instituciones de la UE.

13.15: El gobierno de Brasil ordenó medidas de flexibilidad laboral vinculadas al teletrabajo y las vacaciones anticipadas.

13.00: Los hospitales de Spain sufren un ataque cibernético. La policía alertó del “envío masivo de correos electrónicos a personal sanitario” que contiene “un virus muy peligroso y malicioso”, y que podría “romper todo el sistema informático de los hospitales”.

12.30: La Reserva Federal de Estados Unidos advirtió de “perturbaciones severas” en la economía por el coronavirus, al anunciar 300.000 millones de dólares para “apoyar el flujo de crédito a empleadores, consumidores y empresas”. El plan contempla la compra ilimitada de deuda.

12.10: La Liga de fútbol de España extendió su suspensión por tiempo indeterminado por el brote de coronavirus.

11.50: Germany suma otros 4.000 contagios y supera los 22.000 casos. La cifra de fallecidos llegó a 86. Por su parte, El Consejo de Ministros aprobó un presupuesto suplementario de 156.000 millones de euros, el mayor desde la II Guerra Mundial. La medida conlleva la suspensión temporal del “freno de la deuda” de la Constitución.

11.25: Más del 95% de los niños de América Latina y el Caribe -unos 154 millones- están temporalmente fuera de la escuela por el coronavirus, según un relevamiento de Unicef.

11.15: La pandemia global ya causó 15 mil muertes, según el balance reportado por la agencia . y el mapa de la Universidad Johns Hopkins.

10.40: Spain reportó 462 nuevas muertes y llegó a 2.182 víctimas fatales. En total, suma más de 33 mil contagios.

10.20: Bélgica registró 342 casos nuevos: el balance total llega a 3.743 contagiados y 88 fallecidos.

9.50: Crecen las presiones a nivel mundial para que se pospongan los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020, programados a realizarse entre julio y agosto. La posibilidad ya fue admitida por el premier japonés, Shinzo Abe.

9.35: El viaje del papa Francisco a Malta previsto para el 31 de mayo ha sido anulado debido a la situación mundial.

9.20: Rusia eleva a 438 personas contagiadas el balance del coronavirus tras registrar 71 positivos nuevos.

9.00: Las principales bolsas europeas abrieron en fuerte baja de más del 4%, siguiendo la tendencia del cierre de Wall Street el viernes y lo ocurrido antes en las plazas asiáticas, en unos mercados sacudidos por malas noticias empresariales. Londres caía 4,67%, París 4,44% y Fráncfort 4,40% en la apertura de los intercambios. De su lado, la bolsa de Madrid retrocedía 3,58%.

8.00: Los pasajeros de los vuelos internacionales con destino a Beijing tendrán que hacer a partir de este lunes una escala previa en otra ciudad china para pasar pruebas médicas relacionadas con el coronavirus, anunciaron las autoridades.

5:00: El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, explicó que dio órdenes el Ministerio de Hacienda para que facilite al Ejército los recursos necesarios para que se hagan cargo de la gestión de 10 hospitales y refuercen en caso de que sea preciso la labor de la autoridades sanitarias durante la crisis sanitaria global provocada por la pandemia de coronavirus.

3:00: El Ministerio de Salud de China informó este lunes de que no se han registrado nuevos casos de coronavirus a nivel local, lo que supone el quinto día sin episodios confirmados para la ciudad de Wuhan, capital de la provincia de Hubei y epicentro de la pandemia.

2:30: El Gobierno de Arabia Saudita decretó el toque de queda en el territorio durante tres semanas a partir del lunes, como medida para intentar contener la propagación de la pandemia del coronavirus en el país, que ha registrado hasta el momento 511 casos.

2:00: El equipo de Canadá no tomará parte en los Juegos Olímpicos ni los Paralímpicos de verano de 2020, de acuerdo con un informe que dieron a conocer de manera conjunta los comités Olímpico Canadiense (COC) y el Paralímpico (CPC).

1:30: Los gobiernos de Uruguay y Brasil acordaron cerrar su frontera terrestre común desde este domingo y por al menos 30 días, informó el canciller uruguayo Ernesto Talvi.

20.50: El Presidente Nayib Bukele decretó Cuarentena Domiciliar Obligatoria para todos los salvadoreños por los siguientes 30 días, para evitar el avance de la pandemia COVID-19.

19:10: Cuba suma este domingo 35 casos de COVID-19, diez más que ayer, y mantiene a casi 1.000 personas en aislamiento preventivo, de acuerdo al último parte del Ministerio de Salud Pública (Minsap).Entre los diez nuevos casos positivos del coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 figuran una anciana de 94 años y un bebé de 18 meses, los mayor y menor edad de los 35 confirmados hasta la fecha en el país caribeño.El parte actualizado del Minsap incluye hoy a siete ciudadanos cubanos vinculados a personas que han llegado del extranjero y tres turistas canadienses que viajaron a La Habana procedentes de México y se hospedaron en una casa de renta particular.

19.00: EEUU confirmó otros 100 muertos en las últimas 24 horas y la cifra total asciende a 389 víctimas fatales

18.50: Francia registró 112 nuevas muertes por coronavirus y la cifra total alcanzó 674

18.10: Angela Merkel fue puesta en cuarentena luego de haber estado en contacto con un médico alemán infectado con coronavirus, según informó este domingo su portavoz Steffen Seibert. El comunicado no da más detalles sobre su situación, pero según la televisión pública ZDF, que cita fuentes gubernamentales, un médico que le inyectó la vacuna contra la gripe común habría dado positivo. La canciller seguirá con su trabajo desde su casa y se someterá a un test para establecer si se ha contagiado con el COVID-19, prosigue esa fuente.

18.00: Italia contabilizó este domingo 5.476 fallecidos, 651 más en solo 24 horas, informó este domingo el jefe de Protección Civil, Angelo Borrelli, en su boletín diario. Según las autoridades, los nuevos contagios fueron 3.957, para un total de 46.638 personas actualmente infectadas (la cifra de contagios totales en el país desde que se detectó el brote a finales de febrero asciende a 59.138 personas). Los curados fueron 952, para un total de 7.024. El dato de muertos de hoy es menor al del sábado, cuando se registró el récord en un día con 793 fallecidos.

16.50: Italy prohibió a todas las personas que se trasladen a un municipio distinto a aquel en el que se encuentren actualmente, con algunas excepciones, una medida que trata de contener los movimientos del norte hacia el sur.

16.40: El alcalde de Nueva York advirtió que la ciudad puede quedarse sin ventiladores en cuestión de días. A nivel estatal, los casos superan los 15 mil.

16.30: Ecuador registró el domingo su mayor crecimiento diario de muertos y casos por coronavirus, que deja 14 fallecidos y 789 infectados, según el más reciente balance del Servicio Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos y Emergencias (SNGRE). El número de víctimas fatales subió de siete el sábado a las 22H00 GMT a 14 el domingo a las 15H00 GMT, mientras que el de contagiados aumentó de 532 a 789, respectivamente, de acuerdo a la entidad.

Ecuador, que es el segundo país latinoamericano con más decesos detrás de Brasil (18), contabilizó 166 infectados por la covid-19 el viernes, hasta entonces la principal alza de casos. El 29 de febrero fue declarada la presencia del nuevo coronavirus en territorio ecuatoriano. Una septuagenaria que vivía en Madrid y que dos semanas antes voló al puerto de Guayaquil (suroeste) se convirtió en el primer caso de la covid-19. La mujer falleció luego en un hospital.

16.00: Cuba reportó diez nuevos casos de coronavirus en la isla, donde ya hay al menos 35 contagios verificados.

15.40: Colombia confirmó el segundo fallecimiento en el país por el Covid-19. Se trata de una mujer de 70 años en la ciudad de Cali, que sufría problemas respiratorios desde hace dos semanas.

15.00: Donald Trump anunció que las empresas automotrices General Motors, Tesla y Ford fabricarán respiradores para satisfacer la demanda

14.40: El gobierno de Russia informó que hay 61 nuevos casos del coronavirus confirmados en las últimas 24 horas, con lo que suman ya 367 en total, incluida una muerte.

14.20: El canciller de República Dominicana, Miguel Vargas, anunció que ha dado positivo por coronavirus, aunque de momento no presenta los síntomas de la enfermedad. Los contagios en el país subieron 80% con respecto al balance de la víspera, con un total de 202 casos y tres muertos.

14.00: Chile decretó un toque de queda nocturno desde este domingo por el coronavirus. La medida regirá entre las 22 y las 5.

13.20: Portugal registró un nuevo aumento de contagiados por coronavirus, que ascienden ya a 1.600 casos, y de fallecidos, que se sitúan en 14,

13.00: La Comisión Europea autorizó los planes del Gobierno alemán para proporcionar liquidez a sus empresas a través de préstamos subsidiados por el Estado para hacer frente al impacto económico de a pandemia.

12.40: France confirmó la primera muerte de un médico que atendió a pacientes con coronavirus.

12.00: África recibió un paquete de ayuda para enfrentar al coronavirus, donación del multimillonario chino Jack Ma. El avión de carga con más de 6 millones de suministros llegó a la capital de Etiopía, Adis Abeba. El magnate ha realizado envíos similares a Asia, Europa, Norteamérica y Latinoamérica.

11.30: Europa superó el umbral de los 150.000 casos oficialmente diagnosticados del nuevo coronavirus, de los cuales más de un tercio se registran en Italia, según el recuento establecido por la ..

11.10: Spain reportó 394 nuevas muertes por el coronavirus y llegó a un total de 1.720 víctimas fatales

11.00: Israel confirmó 945 casos de coronavirus, frente a los 833 del sábado, y anunció un endurecimiento de las restricciones en todo el país. A partir de ahora, el estado puede aplicar medidas adicionales que limitan el movimiento de personas y la apertura de los comercios, con la autoridad de imponer multas o encarcelamiento de hasta seis meses para los infractores.

10.30: La ministra de Sanidad de Belgium afirmó que espera que las medidas de confinamiento impuestas para frenar la expansión del coronavirus tengan que mantenerse “al menos ocho semanas más”, después de que el país haya registrado en un solo día 586 nuevos casos.

10.05: El número de casos confirmados de coronavirus en Germany llegó 18.610 mientras que los fallecidos han aumentado a 55 en las últimas horas, según las nuevas estimaciones del Instituto Robert Koch, el organismo gubernamental encargado del control de enfermedades en el país.

9.30: El mediocampista belga Marouane Fellaini fue confirmado como el primer futbolista de la liga china en contraer coronavirus.

9.00: La cifra de contagiados a nivel mundial superó los 300.000, según el balance de la universidad Johns Hopkins. La cantidad de muertos pasó de las 13 mil víctimas fatales.

6.30: Las autoridades rumanas informaron de la primera víctima mortal en el país de un paciente contagiado con el Covid-19, una noticia que llega horas antes de que entre en vigor el cierre para extranjeros de las fronteras decretado anoche por el Ministerio del Interior.

5.15: El Ministerio de Sanidad de Singapur afirmó que se prohibirá a partir del lunes la entrada o el tránsito por el país a todas las personas que realicen viajes de corta duración.

4.30: El vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence, y su esposa dieron negativo a un examen de coronavirus, informó su oficina de prensa

4.00: Comenzó la cuarentena total en Bolivia, por un lapso de 14 días. Los mercados esenciales estarán abiertos por las mañanas hasta las 12, y solo podrá asistir un miembro del grupo familiar.

3.00: Autoridades sanitarias de China dieron un balance diario de 46 nuevos casos de coronavirus en el país, incluido el primer de contagio local en los últimos tres días, en momentos en que la preocupación se centra en impedir el reingreso de la epidemia desde el exterior.

1.30: India inició una cuarentena de un día. El gobierno también anunció la suspensión total de su servicio nacional de trenes desde este domingo hasta el 31 de marzo como medida de prevención