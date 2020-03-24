Coronavirus, live: the advance of the pandemic and the search for the vaccine

The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with new cases of infection and fatalities, now mainly in Europe and the United States. Governments deploy more drastic to try to stop the advance of the strain, although it does not have a high mortality rate, it presents difficulties for an early detection that helps to stop the spread. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The hours are expressed in GMT:

11.25: Japanese press reported that Premier Shinzo Abe will ask for the append of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. According to NHK, it will be for a year.

11.05: Former President of Finland and Nobel Peace Prize winner Martti Ahtisaari, 82, has a coronavirus.

10.50: The worst day in Spain in the coronavirus pandemic: 514 dead

10.20: The European stock markets rebound before the wave of stimuli to fight the coronavirus. According to analysts, the positive mood of investors is also influenced by the decision of the US Federal Reserve to expand the purchase of assets, a measure that yesterday reduced losses on the stock markets but could not avoid them.

10.00: The French Minister of Agriculture suggested to the French who became unemployed due to confinement by the coronavirus that they go to the fields to help farmers who need labor.

9.15: The head of Civil Protection of Italy, Angelo Borrelli, took for granted that the official number of coronavirus cases, already over 60 thousand, is not the real one and considers “credible” that the infections are ten times more, which would imply raising the data to 600 thousand .

8:30: The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan, in the province of Hubei, in central China, has already caused more than 380,000 infections and more than 16,500 deaths., with the United States located as the third most affected country, with more than 46,000 cases, and with Spain in fourth position, with more than 35,000 positives.

7:00: France entered a “state of sanitary emergency” for two months on Tuesday, a regime that allows confinement and other measures that restrict freedoms.

6:30: The Tokyo Stock Exchange jumped on Tuesday thanks mainly to the fall of the yen, the interventions of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and new measures by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

6 o’clock: The Chinese city of Wuhan, the focus of the COVID-19 epidemic, will lift travel restrictions on April 8 after more than two months of confinement, authorities announced Tuesday.

5 o’clock: South Korea’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that 76 new cases of coronavirus have been registered, bringing the total number of people affected in the country to 9,037, although what most worries the authorities is the increase in imported cases from Europe.

4:30: The Ministry of Health of China reported on Tuesday that four new cases of coronavirus have been registered after six days without records, while 74 imported positives have been located, representing a global of 427.

4:20: The President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, announced late this Monday that a total of 800,000 families in the country will receive food aid in response to the crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

4:00: A group of experts from The United Nations warned on Monday that the global coronavirus pandemic will not be able to stop if water is not provided to people in vulnerable situations..

3:30: The team of lawyers for the founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, will ask the Westminster Court on Wednesday to release him from prison on bail due to his “vulnerability” to the coronavirus in the center where he is located.

2:30: The President of the United States, Donald Trump, signed an executive order Monday that prohibits the hoarding and rising prices of medical equipment and supplies to treat and prevent the coronavirus.

23.30: Argentina reported 36 new cases and the total amounts to 301, with 4 deaths.

23.00: Brazil reported 9 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and the total amounts to 34, with 1,891 infected.

22.50: Cuba prohibited its citizens from leaving the country without authorization. Neither will they be able to move between provinces. There are currently 40 confirmed cases on the island and 1,000 people in preventive isolation.

20.35: Miami Beach ordered its inhabitants not to leave their homes, except to carry out essential activities.

20.30: Boris Johnson ordered UK citizens to stay at home for three weeks and announced new measures of social isolation.

19.30: South Africa will issue the mandatory quarantine starting Thursday. The country has registered 402 positive cases, with no deaths so far.

18.40: France reported 186 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 860.

18.10: The UK government asked about one million of its citizens who are abroad for tourism or business who return immediately to the country. This is because in the next few days there could be cancellations of commercial flights, as is already the case in other countries, which will hinder the return, according to The Guardian.

17.20: Italy has 601 deaths in the last 24 hours and there are 6,077 deaths in total. Although high, the figure shows a slowdown in new deaths for the second day, after registering 651 on Sunday and 793 on Saturday.

16.50: There is already 100 thousand people who were infected with the coronavirus and were able to recover, according to the balance of Johns Hopkins University. More than 60% of these cases are from China, the country where the outbreak originated and has been fighting Covid-19 for the longest time. The total number of infections is over 350 thousand.

16.10: WHO warned that the pandemic is “accelerating”.

15.40: The audiovisual content platform Disney + will not launch this Tuesday in France, as in the rest of Europe, at the request of the Gallic Government, so as not to overload the network in full confinement caused by the pandemic.

15.30: Angela Merkel’s first coronavirus test came back negative, after the German chancellor was quarantined for her doctor’s positive diagnosis.

15.20: NY reported 5,700 new cases of coronavirus and the total exceeded 20,000 infections. If the state were a country, it would be the seventh with the highest number of infections worldwide, above others strongly affected such as France or South Korea.

15.05: The Medical Association of the Social Welfare Institute (IPS) of Paraguay launched a campaign with which it aims to raise awareness among the population of the need to respect the quarantine imposed to stop the coronavirus. “If you don’t stay in your house, we go to ours“They warn.

14.40: The European Pharmaceutical Employers’ Association (EFPIA) assured that medicine stocks and production cadences are being maintained, so there is no risk of a shortage of medicines unless the health crisis situation lasts “several months”.

14.15: Angela Merkel’s spokesperson reported that the German chancellor “is well” at her home, where she is serving quarantine and awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.

14.05: Puerto Rico reported his second death from COVID-19. This is a 73-year-old American tourist who was on vacation on the island with his wife and had pre-existing health problems.

13.55: Chile confirmed that coronavirus infections reached 746, in addition to a death due to the virus, while the country leaves the first night under a curfew, in which 146 people were arrested for violating the measure under the state of emergency due to catastrophe

13.30: The economic package of the United States to face the crisis due to the new coronavirus seeks to favor workers and does not include “a rescue plan” for companies such as airlines, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

13.20: The Eurochamber confirmed the death of one of its external employees: it is the first death by Covid-19 in EU institutions.

13.15: The Brazilian government ordered labor flexibility measures linked to teleworking and early vacations.

13.00: The hospitals of Spain suffer a cyber attack. The police warned of the “massive sending of emails to health personnel” that contains “a very dangerous and malicious virus”, and that could “break the entire computer system of hospitals.”

12.30: The United States Federal Reserve warned of “severe shocks” in the economy due to the coronavirus, announce $ 300 billion to “support the flow of credit to employers, consumers and companies”. The plan contemplates unlimited purchase of debt.

12.10: The Spanish Soccer League extended its suspension indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

11.50: Germany adds another 4,000 infections and exceeds 22,000 cases. The death toll reached 86. For its part, the Council of Ministers approved a supplementary budget of 156,000 million euros, the highest since World War II. The measure involves the temporary suspension of the “debt brake” of the Constitution.

11.25: More than 95% of children in Latin America and the Caribbean – some 154 million – are temporarily out of school due to the coronavirus, according to a survey by UNICEF.

11.15: The global pandemic has already caused 15,000 deaths, according to the balance reported by the . agency and the map of Johns Hopkins University.

10.40: Spain reported 462 new deaths and reached 2,182 fatalities. In total, it has more than 33 thousand infections.

10.20: Belgium registered 342 new cases: the total balance reaches 3,743 infected and 88 deceased.

9.50: Global pressure is mounting to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to take place between July and August. The possibility has already been admitted by the Japanese premier, Shinzo Abe.

9.35: Pope Francis’ trip to Malta scheduled for May 31 has been canceled due to the global situation.

9.20: Russia increases the balance of the coronavirus to 438 infected people after registering 71 new positives.

9.00: The main European stocks opened sharply lower of more than 4%, following the trend of the closing of Wall Street on Friday and what happened before in the Asian squares, in markets shaken by bad business news. London fell 4.67%, Paris 4.44% and Frankfurt 4.40% in the opening of the exchanges. On its side, the Madrid stock exchange fell 3.58%.

8.00: Passengers on international flights to Beijing will have to make a stopover in another Chinese city starting Monday to pass medical tests related to the coronavirus, authorities announced.

5 o’clock: The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, explained that the Ministry of Finance gave orders to provide the Army with the necessary resources to take over the management of 10 hospitals and to reinforce if the work of the authorities is necessary. during the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

3:00: The Chinese Ministry of Health reported Monday that no new cases of coronavirus have been reported locally, marking the fifth day without confirmed episodes for Wuhan City., capital of Hubei province and epicenter of the pandemic.

2:30: The Government of Saudi Arabia decreed a curfew on the territory for three weeks starting Monday, as a measure to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has so far registered 511 cases.

2:00: The Canadian team will not take part in the Olympics or Paralympics 2020 summer, according to a report released jointly by the Canadian Olympic (COC) and Paralympic (CPC) committees.

1:30: The governments of Uruguay and Brazil agreed to close their common land border from this Sunday and for at least 30 days, reported Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi.

20.50: President Nayib Bukele decreed Mandatory Household Quarantine for all Salvadorans for the next 30 days, to prevent the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic.

19:10: Cuba this Sunday adds 35 cases of COVID-19, ten more than yesterday, and keeps almost 1,000 people in preventive isolation, according to the last part of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap). Among the ten new positive cases of the SARS-CoV coronavirus -2 are a 94-year-old woman and an 18-month-old baby, the oldest and youngest of the 35 confirmed to date in the Caribbean country. The updated part of the Minsap today includes seven Cuban citizens linked to people who have arrived from the foreigner and three Canadian tourists who traveled to Havana from Mexico and stayed in a private rental house.

19.00: The US confirmed another 100 dead in the last 24 hours and the total number rises to 389 fatalities

18.50: France recorded 112 new deaths from coronavirus and the total number reached 674

18.10: Angela Merkel was quarantined after being in contact with a German doctor infected with coronavirus, as reported by his spokesman Steffen Seibert this Sunday. The statement does not give more details about his situation, but according to public television ZDF, which quotes government sources, a doctor who injected him with the common flu vaccine would have tested positive. The chancellor will continue her work from home and will undergo a test to establish if she has been infected with COVID-19, the source continues.

18.00: Italy accounted for this Sunday 5,476 deaths, 651 more in just 24 hours, The head of Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli, reported this Sunday in his daily bulletin. According to the authorities, the new infections were 3,957, for a total of 46,638 people currently infected (The number of total infections in the country since the outbreak was detected in late February amounts to 59,138 people). The cured were 952, for a total of 7,024. Today’s death toll is lower than Saturday’s, when the record was recorded in one day with 793 deaths.

16.50: Italy It prohibited all people from moving to a municipality other than the one in which they are currently located, with some exceptions, a measure that seeks to contain movements from north to south.

16.40: The mayor of NY He warned that the city may run out of fans in a matter of days. At the state level, cases exceed 15 thousand.

16.30: Ecuador It registered its highest daily growth in deaths and cases due to coronavirus on Sunday, leaving 14 dead and 789 infected, according to the most recent balance of the National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE). The number of fatalities rose from seven on Saturday at 22:00 GMT to 14 on Sunday at 15:00 GMT, while the number of infected increased from 532 to 789, respectively, according to the entity.

Ecuador, which is the second Latin American country with the most deaths behind Brazil (18), had 166 infected with covid-19 on Friday, until then the main increase in cases. On February 29, the presence of the new coronavirus was declared in Ecuadorian territory. A septuagenarian who lived in Madrid and who had flown to the port of Guayaquil (southwest) two weeks earlier became the first case of covid-19. The woman later died in a hospital.

16.00: Cuba reported ten new cases of coronavirus on the island, where there are already at least 35 verified infections.

15.40: Colombia confirmed the second death in the country by Covid-19. This is a 70-year-old woman in the city of Cali, who had suffered from respiratory problems for two weeks.

15.00: Donald Trump announced that auto companies General Motors, Tesla and Ford will manufacture respirators to meet demand

14.40: The government of Russia reported there 61 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the last 24 hours, which now total 367, including one death.

14.20: The Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Vargas, announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, although at the moment he does not present the symptoms of the disease. Infections in the country rose 80% compared to the balance of the previous day, with a total of 202 cases and three deaths.

14.00: Chile decreed a night curfew since this Sunday due to the coronavirus. The measure will govern between 22 and 5.

13.20: Portugal it registered a new increase in those infected by coronaviruses, which now number 1,600 cases, and in the number of deaths, which number 14,

13.00: The European Commission authorized the plans of the German Government to provide liquidity to its companies through state subsidized loans to face the economic impact of a pandemic.

12.40: France confirmed the first death of a doctor who cared for patients with coronavirus.

12.00: Africa received a package of aid to face the coronavirus, a donation from the Chinese billionaire Jack Ma. The cargo plane with more than 6 million supplies arrived in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. The magnate has made similar shipments to Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America.

11.30: Europe crossed the threshold of 150,000 officially diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus, of which more than a third are registered in Italy, according to the count established by the ..

11.10: Spain reported 394 new deaths from the coronavirus and reached a total of 1,720 fatalities

11.00: Israel It confirmed 945 coronavirus cases, up from 833 on Saturday, and announced tightening of restrictions across the country. From now on, the state can apply additional measures that limit the movement of people and the opening of businesses, with the authority to impose fines or imprisonment of up to six months for violators.

10.30: The Minister of Health of Belgium He said he hopes that the confinement measures imposed to stop the expansion of the coronavirus will have to continue “at least eight more weeks”, after the country has registered in a single day 586 new cases.

10.05: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany It reached 18,610 while the deceased have increased to 55 in the last hours, according to new estimates from the Robert Koch Institute, the government agency in charge of disease control in the country.

9.30: Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini was confirmed as the first Chinese league footballer to contract coronavirus.

9.00: The number of infected worldwide exceeded 300,000, according to the balance of Johns Hopkins University. The death toll rose from the 13,000 fatalities.

6.30: Romanian authorities reported the first fatality in the country of a patient infected with Covid-19, a story that arrives hours before the border closure for foreigners enacted last night by the Interior Ministry comes into effect.

5.15: The Ministry of Health of Singapore stated that entry or transit through the country will be prohibited from Monday for all people who make short trips.

4.30: United States Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested negative for coronavirus, their press office reported

4.00: Total quarantine started on Bolivia, for a period of 14 days. The essential markets will be open in the mornings until 12, and only one member of the family group can attend.

3.00: Health authorities of China they gave a daily balance of 46 new cases of coronavirus in the country, including the first one of local contagion in the last three days, at a time when concern is focused on preventing the re-entry of the epidemic from abroad.

1.30: India initiated a one-day quarantine. The government also announced the total suspension of its national train service from this Sunday until March 31 as a preventive measure.