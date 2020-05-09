Indian citizens, who were stranded in Singapore due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), are examined by doctors at the airport on arrival in New Delhi, India, on May 8, 2020. (REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis )

The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with new cases of infection and fatalities, mainly in Europe and the United States. Governments review lifting of quarantine measures, while several labs have begun human testing phases to find a vaccine to help stop the spread.

The hours are expressed in GMT:

16:20: The deaths in Italy from coronavirus continue to drop: in the last 24 hours 194 people died. The total number of deaths since the emergency began on February 21 reaches 30,395 and the total contagion cases exceed 218,000.

15:15: The United Kingdom reported 346 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: the total amounts to 31,587. At the daily press conference, Transport Minister Grant Shapps urged the population to respect the confinement measures until Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson explains his de-escalation plan on Sunday.

12:25: the Portuguese authorities have reported twelve deceased and 138 positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with which there are already 1,126 dead and 27,406 infected.

The Portuguese Government’s General Directorate of Health has also reported 2,499 recovered patients -77 more- and a further decrease for the second consecutive day in the number of patients admitted: 815, 27 less. Of them, 120 are in intensive care, seven fewer than on Friday.

11:45: The Iranian health authorities have reported this Saturday that 48 people have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours to make up a total of 6,589 deaths.

This daily number of deceased represents a slight decrease compared to 55 this Friday, but the rebound in the number of new cases continues.

11:10: Indonesian authorities have reported this Saturday the death of 13 people from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and now totals 943 deaths, making it the third country in Asia with the most deaths, behind only China and India.

As for infections, on the last day 336 new ones were registered and there are already 13,112 confirmed cases, the Indonesian Government’s Task Force for the Acceleration of Management of Covid-19 has reported in a statement.

10:20: for the seventh day in a row, Russia recorded more than 10,000 new cases of covid-19 on Saturday, raising the total to about 200,000, according to the authorities.

The largest country in the world now has 198,676 cases detected, of which 10,817 registered in the last 24 hours. Russia is the fifth most affected country in terms of contagion, after the United States, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom.

09:30: Spain recorded 179 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours: there are 26,478 in total. This is a decrease from the figure on Friday, when 229 were reported. More than 223,000 infected people diagnosed with PCR and almost 134,000 recovered since the start of the crisis were reported.

08:33: Russia registers almost 11,000 new infections in one day and is already close to 200,000 cases

08:14: Japan Announces Application for Tracking Contagions and Relaxing Test Conditions

07:54: Former FARC guerrillas make coronavirus masks in an “act of peace”

07:28: Guterres calls again for a global armistice as a prop for a historic response to Covid-19

07:10: Experts warn of collapse of cancer tests in the US due to the corona plug effect ’of the coronavirus

06:49: Germany adds 1,251 cases and raises the balance of coronavirus to more than 168,000 infected and 7,369 dead

06:13: The coronavirus pandemic is close to 275,000 deaths and four million infections worldwide

05:29: Bolivia warns that coronavirus cases may double in the next week

05:03: Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant also tests positive for coronavirus, according to CNN

04:39: The governor of the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro extends the quarantine until May 31

04:16: North Korea claims to “constantly” take preventive measures against coronavirus

03:57: China registers a case of coronavirus imported from abroad

03:20: Argentina extends quarantine until May 24 with a flexible reopening, except in Buenos Aires

02:47: New York confirms 216 deaths from coronavirus although highlights the improvement in the numbers

02:10: Colombia exceeds 10,000 coronavirus infections by registering more than 500 cases

01:47: The White House justifies its rejection of the guidelines of the experts because “they are in the process of being edited”

00:33: El Salvador’s presidential residence will house 300 toilets throughout the pandemic

Friday

23:14: Coronavirus.- The spokeswoman for Pence, second infected with coronavirus this week at the White House

22:09: Nearly two million Canadians lost their jobs in April due to the coronavirus pandemic

21:52: The governor of the Brazilian state Sao Paulo extends the confinement until May 31

21:04: Peru extends the state of emergency until May 24 after registering more than 1,600 deaths

20:39: France suffers a rebound in the daily death toll from coronavirus after registering another 243 deaths

20:16: The Government of Paraguay warns that the agglomerations on the border with Brazil are a focus of contagion

20:06: The EU will extend until June 15 the closure of its external border due to the coronavirus

19:51: United Kingdom adds almost 4,700 new cases and 626 deaths in the last day

19:23: Italy exceeds 30,000 deaths and already brushes 100,000 patients cured of Covid-19

19:10: An assistant to the US vice president, second infected with coronavirus this week at the White House

18:30: South Korea records new outbreak of coronavirus infection in Seoul nightclubs and bars

18:14: Chile adds another 1,400 cases in one day and already has almost 26,000 infections

18:01: WHO calls for “global solidarity” of smallpox eradication to end Covid-19

17:49: Borrell asks the UN for “political will” to act against the authoritarianism that emerges with the coronavirus

17:20: Trump considers WHO “a puppet of China”

16:58: Half of Japan prepares to relax its restrictions and multiply the tests to the population

16:22: Italy registered 243 new deaths from COVID-19 this Friday, for a total of 30,201. The new infections were 1,327 and the recovered patients 2,747.

16:20: The UK announced 626 new coronavirus deaths this Friday and the total stands at 31,241.

15:11: South Africa released 12% of its prison population – some 19,000 people – on probation to combat the spread of the coronavirus in prisons. At least 172 inmates and prison staff have tested positive so far.

12:57: Unemployment in the United States rose to 14.7%, the highest number since the Great Depression, after 20.5 million people lost their jobs due to the devastating consequences of the pandemic.

12:19: Russia registered 10,669 new cases of coronavirus on Friday – less than Thursday’s record of 11,231 – bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 187,859. The country also registered 98 new deaths from the virus, for a total of 1,723.

10:30: Spain adds 229 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a slight rise compared to Thursday, and the total reaches 26,299. In addition, 2,637 recovered patients were confirmed, more than double the 1,095 newly infected.

06:21: Germany adds 1,209 cases and raises the coronavirus balance to more than 167,000 infected and 7,266 dead

05:48: The UN reiterates that “thousands of migrants” are stranded “around the world” due to the coronavirus crisis

05:09: Kim Jong Un Congratulates Xi Jinping With “Verbal Message” For Managing Coronavirus In China

04:41: China supports an eventual WHO mission to clarify the origin of the coronavirus

04:06: China records a case of Covid-19 of local transmission

03:34: Bolivia exceeds 2,000 positives and 100 deaths from Covid-19

02:53: Ecuador completes the work of the group in charge of supporting the fight against the coronavirus in Guayas

02:26: Bolsonaro says he will only show his evidence of Covid-19 if Justice ultimately requires it

01:59: Chile announces a deployment of 14,000 soldiers and police to enforce the quarantine in Santiago

01:13: Trump returns to test negative for the coronavirus after catching one of his personal assistants

00:20: New York confirms 231 more deaths from coronavirus but highlights low number of hospitalizations

23:47: At least 19 femicides and more than 3,700 arrests for male violence during the quarantine in Peru

22:30: The White House is not going to implement the experts’ recommendations to reopen the US

21:09: France registers 178 deaths in a single day and confirms a notable decrease in those admitted to the ICU

20:49: Brussels sees a step back in the closure of borders and asks the 27 to “return to the future” as soon as possible

20:36: Sweden adds another 99 deaths and exceeds 3,000 deaths due to coronavirus

20:06: United Kingdom confirms 539 deaths and another 5,600 positive for coronavirus in the last day

19:45: Italy exceeds 215,000 infections and brushes past 30,000 deaths

19:36: Trump offers Putin to send teams to deal with the coronavirus

19:14: Japan approves the use of the antiviral remdesivir, used for Ebola, to treat Covid-19

18:20: Australia warns of US theory: “Not long ago the weapons of mass destruction fiasco”

17:01: Honduras extends the “absolute curfew” in the municipalities most affected by the coronavirus

16.35: New York extended the eviction ban for lack of rent until August.

16.25: United Kingdom reported 539 new deaths, bringing the total to 30,615.

16.10: Italy recorded 274 deaths and 3,000 recovered in the last 24 hours.

15.45: An assistant to Donald Trump at the White House tested positive for Covid-19.

15.30: Latin America and the Caribbean exceeded 300,000 cases of the new coronavirus, which has caused the death of 16,293 people in the region.

16.00: Donald Trump offered Vladimir Putin to send teams to improve the Russian response to the coronavirus pandemic.

13.30: At least three players from Flamengo’s main squad received a positive diagnosis for the new coronavirus, reported the Brazilian club, which detected a total of 38 cases of covid-19 among its officials and family members.

12.50: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved that the company Moderna’s vaccine go into the second phase of testing

12.40: Another 3.2 million people applied for unemployment benefits in the US: the total reached 33.5 million since the start of the pandemic,

12.30: Sweden exceeded 3,000 deaths from Covid-19.

11.30: Japan approved the use of remdesivir as a treatment against coronavirus

11.00: Africa exceeds 2,000 deaths and 50,000 coronavirus infections.

9.30: The pandemic has already killed more than 150,000 people in Europe, three-quarters in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and France, according to a balance sheet established by . from official sources.

9.10: The death toll in Spain It drops slightly to 213, but the infected rise to 754.

8.30: Russia breaks his daily record with more than 11,200 new positives. The total in the country exceeds 177,000 infected.

7:40: Germany The daily balance rises to more than 1,200 cases and exceeds 166,000 infected and 7,100 dead

4:30: China records only two new imported cases of Covid-19

3:50: WHO works to send a new mission to China to search for the origin of the coronavirus

2:30: Bolsonaro’s spokesman tests positive for Covid-19 the day Brazil breaks record deaths, 615

1.30: With a new maximum of infections, Mexico prepares for the worst days of the pandemic

00.40: United States reported 2,037 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours. The total amounts to 73,207 with 1,227,430 confirmed cases.

WEDNESDAY

23.10: Argentina confirmed nine deaths and 188 cases in the last 24 hours, record since the start of the pandemic

22.00: Brazil reported 614 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a new record for the country.

21.00: Due to the coronavirus, Poland postponed the presidential elections that were to be held on May 10.

18.30: France recorded 278 deaths in the last 24 hours, and the total amounts to 25,809.

16.40: The Spanish Congress extended the state of alarm to contain the coronavirus until May 24.

16.15: Italy recorded another 369 deaths and 1,444 infected, two figures higher than the balance on Tuesday. However, a record of people cured was also reported.

16.10: United Kingdom reported another 649 deaths and the official balance exceeded 30 thousand fatalities.

15.00: Angela Merkel confirmed that the Bundesliga may resume in mid-May.

14.30: Mike Pompeo indicated that the US government does not have “certainty” but “significant evidence” that the coronavirus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan.

13.30: Donald Trump announced that the White House Task Force on the coronavirus will continue “indefinitely,” now focused on reopening activity in the country, as well as developing vaccines and therapies.

12.30: The British Government plans to start applying some measures of lack of confidence starting next Monday, which will be detailed the previous Sunday, as revealed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

10.30: Iran exceeds 100,000 coronavirus infections and increases to more than 6,400 deaths.

9.10: Daily death toll rebounds in Spain to 244 but the contagions drop to 685

8.30: Russia It became the fifth country in Europe most affected by the coronavirus after registering more than 10,000 new cases for the fourth consecutive day. According to official figures, the infections reached 165,929, exceeding the figure for Germany. Its mortality rate remains low, at 1,537.

8:00: Germany it adds 165 dead and 947 infections and raises the balance to more than 164,000 infected by coronavirus. Merkel’s government plans to reopen all shops and schools in May.

7:00: China records two imported cases of Covid-19

6:45: The IACHR asks to “protect and guarantee” the work of human rights defenders in the context of the pandemic

6:31: Bukele announces a tougher quarantine with the purchase of basic products according to the identity number in El Salvador.

6:09: There is “real danger” of Haiti experiencing a “large-scale” coronavirus outbreak, PAHO advises

5.30: Latin America and the Caribbean exceeded 15,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, with Brazil as the most affected country with nearly 8,000 deaths, according to an . count based on official data.

5:20: Trump acknowledges that “there may be some” deaths from coronavirus by the reopening of the US

4:10: Panama values ​​the possibility of gradually lifting the dry law imposed due to the pandemic

3:17: Ecuador extends the state of emergency decreed by 30 days to stop the coronavirus

2:21: Vizcarra blames the increase of almost 4,000 infections in one day on those who continue to violate the quarantine in Peru.

1:40: Colombia extends mandatory isolation until May 25 but with a gradual reopening

00.40: United States reported 2,333 deaths in the last 24 hours, almost double that of the previous day, and the total amounts to 71,022.

TUESDAY

22.30: Brazil reported 600 deaths in the last 24 hours, a record since the start of the pandemic. The total of deceased amounts to 7,921.

18.20: The death toll from coronavirus in the United States exceeded 70,000.

16.35: Chile It breaks another daily record with 1,373 new cases that place the total above 22 thousand.

16.05: Italy recorded an increase of 236 deaths and the total reached 29,315

16.00: United Kingdom reported another 693 deaths and the official count reached 29,427, which places it as the European country with the most deaths, according to the statistics of each country.

14.00: The coronavirus pandemic would end “theoretically” in Spain by September 9, according to a predictive model from a Singapore university based on “the current trend of cases”, which considers that 99% of cases could have occurred by on May 22.

13.00: Saudi Arabia exceeds the threshold of 30,000 cases and reaches 200 deaths from coronavirus

12.20: Germany readies reopening. The governor of Bavaria (the state with the highest infection rate) said that restaurants will be able to serve outdoors starting May 18 and indoors one week later, with limited hours and number of customers, and strict hygiene precautions. Starting May 30, the hotels will be able to receive tourists, although without opening saunas or swimming pools.

11.30: A coronavirus vaccine that could be ready before the end of the year is already tested in humans.

11.00: Uruguay abandons quarantine seeking a balance between health and the economy

10.30: Belgium exceeds 8,000 deaths and 50,000 infections.

10.00: Iran close to 100,000 cases of coronavirus and over 6,300 deaths

9.20: Spain reported 185 new deaths from coronavirus and remained below 200 after the long weekend. Contagions increased in 867, a rebound from 356 the day before.

7:40: Germany It has again kept the daily balance of the coronavirus pandemic below 700 cases, although it has registered an increase in fatalities, adding 139 deaths in the last 24 hours.

6.30: Russia It grows above 10,000 daily infections and accumulates more than 155,000 coronavirus positives.

6 o’clock: The NGO Human Rights Watch called on the Chinese government to end the discriminatory treatment that Africans receive in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

4:40: United Nations Secretary General António Guterres asked the media to “differentiate between fact and fiction” when reporting on the coronavirus pandemic.

4:00: The Chinese Ministry of Health announced Monday that no cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at the local level, but an imported contagion has been confirmed., registered in Shanghai.

2:40: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced that all state retail stores will be able to reopen starting this Friday, following a “strict” social distancing.

00.30: United States recorded 1,015 new deaths from coronavirus, the lowest number in a month.

MONDAY

20.00: The number of deaths from coronavirus worldwide exceeded 250,000, with more than 3,500,000 confirmed cases.

18.00: France reported 306 new coronavirus deaths and the total amounts to 25,201.

16.40: COVID-19 cases in Chile they exceed 20,600 and total deaths reach 270.

16.20: United Kingdom reported an increase of 288 coronavirus deaths: the total reached 28,734.

16.10: Italy registered 195 new deaths from coronavirus and continues to reduce the spread of infections

14.30: A medical study found that the coronavirus arrived in Europe in December, one month before the first confirmed case

13.10: Confidential US Government Report Is Conclusive: China Hides Coronavirus Gravity To Grab Core Supplies

12.30: Italy registered a 49.4% increase in deaths in March compared to previous years.

12.00: A vaccine developed in Italy generated antibodies capable of neutralizing the coronavirus.

10.30: Stock markets and oil fall sharply due to renewed tensions between the United States and China.

10.00: Belgium exceeds 50,000 confirmed infections as it begins its release from confinement

9.20: Spain reported another 164 deaths from coronavirus, the same number as on Saturday, and new infections fell to 356 (the lowest number in nearly two months).

8.00: Developing a vaccine against the new coronavirus may take “years,” warned Germany’s health minister, after US President Donald Trump said it could be ready before the end of the year.

7:00: The pandemic left in the last 24 hours in Russia more than 10,000 new cases, bringing the balance to 145,268 infected people and a total of 1,356 deaths, as reported by the Russian center responsible for the fight against the virus.

6.30: New Zealand did not record new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, confirming the good results of the early strategy adopted by the authorities against the new coronavirus.

4:20: The Prime Minister of Japan will extend the state of emergency in the country until May 31, after having met this Sunday with members of his Government, including the Minister of Health, Katsunobu Kato, before the possibility of a new outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic

3.00: More than 3.5 million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially declared worldwide, of which more than three-quarters in Europe and the United States, according to a count made by . from official sources

2:30: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that more than 127 million preschool, primary and secondary students in eastern and southern Africa, who were due to return to school this week, are still at home due to the pandemic of Covid-19 and the lack of means to continue studying at a distance.

2.15: Mexico sum 2,154 dead and 23,471 confirmed cases of coronavirus

2:00: The Ministry of Health of China announced that three new imported cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed.

1.30: USA recorded 1,450 new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours

00:50: 24-hour coronavirus deaths in the United States rose to 1,450, according to the Johns Hopkins University count published on Sunday, which increases the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 67,674. The number of infections, meanwhile, amounts to 1,157,753.

00:40: The Chilean Ministry of Health confirmed 1,228 new people infected with coronavirus, bringing the total number to 19,663 since the start of the pandemic in the country. Thirteen new deaths were also reported, all in the metropolitan area, bringing the death toll to 260.

SUNDAY

19.30: The director of the American laboratory Gilead affirmed this Sunday that Washington will not prevent exports of the experimental antiviral remdesivir, which, according to a major clinical study, shortens the recovery of the patients most affected by covid-19 by several days.

19.00: The new coronavirus has caused at least 245,576 dead in the world since it appeared in December, according to an updated balance at 19:00 GMT based on official sources. Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 3,479,220 cases of contagion in 195 countries or territories.

18.30: The number of deaths diagnosed with COVID-19, in France, it was of 135 in the last 24 hours, The Ministry of Health announced this Sunday, which means that the downward trend observed in the previous days continues. Since the epidemic began, they have been counted 24,895 deaths.

18.15: Dozens of New Yorkers were fined for failing to comply with social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, when they went to beaches and parks this weekend to enjoy the mild climate, police said.

17.00: The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, warned that the health system of the Central American country is headed for “collapse”, after 42 new cases of COVID-19 were registered and 490 were added.

16.10: Italy it recorded 174 deaths, the lowest daily balance since quarantine began in the country.

15.30: United Kingdom reported another 315 deaths from coronavirus and accumulates 28,446 deaths, according to the official balance.

13.50: The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that there is “enormous evidence” on the origin of the coronavirus in a laboratory in China, but avoided claiming that it had an intentional spread.

12.00: The Roche laboratory obtained emergency approval from the US FDA for an antibody test that determines whether people have ever been infected with the new coronavirus.

11.30: The German Foreign Minister urged China to “clarify the origin” of the new coronavirus.

11.20: Portugal decided to limit the occupancy rate of its planes by coronavirus to 70% to maintain a certain distance between passengers.

10.00: Saudi Arabia announced that it will take “painful” measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.

9.10: Spain reported a further 164 deaths from the coronavirus, the lowest daily number since March 18.

8.00: Russia exceeds 10,000 daily infections, to exceed 130,000 cases, and adds 1,280 deaths.

6 o’clock: Germany registers less than a hundred deaths daily while the cases exceed 162,000. The Minister of the Interior proposed to restart the Soccer championship in May

4:40: Coronavirus approaches 3.5 million infections and 244,000 deaths worldwide

4:00: The Government of Japan prepares the economic reactivation in certain areas of the country despite the coronavirus

3:20: China registers two new cases of coronavirus, one of them local transmission

2:40: Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell reject Trump’s proposal to do rapid tests for coronavirus on congressmen.

2.30: More than a hundred municipalities in Ecuador, including Quito and Guayaquil, focus of the pandemic in the country, will extend the confinement ordered by the government seven weeks ago to contain the spread of the coronavirus

2.00: USA confirmed 1,435 new deaths from coronavirus: the total number of fatalities exceeds 66,000

1.30: Bolivia recorded its highest number of infections with 241 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in one day since the first was reported in March, to a total of 1,470 infected and 71 deceased.

1:10: Vizcarra announces the economic reopening of Peru in four phases due to the coronavirus pandemic

0:15: Oklahoma City eliminates obligation to wear face masks in stores after receiving threats

SATURDAY

23:47: France achieves a further decrease in the daily death toll, 166, and now totals 24,760 deaths

23:00: The Ministry of Health of Colombia This Saturday confirmed 279 new coronavirus infections and 10 deaths, bringing the total number of infected to 7,285 and the number of fatalities to 324. Today’s figures are better than those of the previous day when the country reached a record 499 confirmed infections and 21 deaths. According to the daily bulletin, the country also added 115 recovered this Saturday, a figure with which the total number of people cured of the disease increased to 1,666.

23:00: Argentina recorded 12 new deaths from coronavirus and 149 infections in the last 24 hours. Thus, the figure of the total number of infected in the whole country increased 4,681 and the fatal victims add up to 237.

22:30: Brazil registered until this Saturday a total of 6,750 deaths from coronavirus, with 421 new deceased in the last 24 hours, while the number of cases confirmed by COVID-19 increased by 4,970 in the last day, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 96,559.

19:00: The new coronavirus caused 166 new deaths in France in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health, which places the provisional total at 24,760 since March 1. Of that total, 15,487 people died in hospitals and 9,273 in nursing homes, the ministry said in a statement. The pressure in the intensive care services continues to drop, with 51 fewer COVID-19 patients, although the total is still excessive with respect to the resuscitation capacities of the health services.

16:15: Italy suffered a sharp rise in the number of daily deaths from coronavirus: 474 people died in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number since last April 21, and after two days with less than 300 deaths. The currently positive people are 100,704 and a total of 79,914 people have already been cured.

15:40: The United Kingdom reported 621 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours: the total number of deaths exceeded 28,000 in the country. On the last day, 105,937 tests were carried out to detect the disease, more than 100,000 for the second consecutive day, with which 4,806 new infections have been detected, according to a press conference by the British Minister of Housing, Communities and local governments, Robert Jenrick.

13:35: Portugal concludes its state of emergency this midnight with a balance that amounts to 1,023 deaths and 25,190 infected by coronavirus, data that allow them to face with optimism the de-escalation that begins on Monday, although the authorities insist that the risk has not disappeared.

Compared to this Friday, there have been 16 more deaths and 203 new infections in the last 24 hours, reaching a total number of 25,190 cases.

13:10: Spain will force the use of masks on public transport as of Monday as protection against the coronavirus. The announcement was made by President Pedro Sánchez, who also informed that he will request the Congress of Deputies to new two-week extension of alarm status. “The virus is not gone. The virus is still there, “he said.

12:45: el Papa Francisco instó a los líderes políticos a dejar sus diferencias y a estar unidos para superar la pandemia de coronavirus, al tiempo que ha destacado que su trabajo, que es “cuidar a sus pueblos”, en estos momentos “no es fácil“

“Oramos hoy por los gobernantes que tienen la responsabilidad de cuidar a sus pueblos en estos momentos de crisis: jefes de estado, presidentes de gobierno, legisladores, alcaldes, presidentes de regiones… para que el Señor los ayude y les dé fuerzas, porque su trabajo no es fácil”, ha señalado el Pontífice.

12:30: la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, ha estimado que serán necesarios unos 8.000 millones de euros para desarrollar una vacuna contra el coronavirus y ha pedido que se intensifique la cooperación internacional en este sentido.

En su discurso semanal, Merkel ha indicado que Alemania haría una “importante contribución financiera”, aunque todavía no ha dado cifras.

11:10: un total de 96.448 personas han resultado contagiadas por coronavirus en Irán while 6.156 han perdido la vida por la enfermedad, según ha informado este sábado el portavoz del Ministerio de Salud iraní, Kianush Jahanpur.

El país ha registrado 802 nuevos casos de coronavirus desde el viernes y otros 65 fallecidos, según sus estimaciones, recogidas por la agencia oficial de noticias IRNA.

10:00: las muertes por coronavirus en España se mantienen estables con 276 en 24 horas: el total de fallecimientos superó los 25.000. Por tercer día consecutivo, el país registró menos de 300 decesos diarios. Desde este sábado, los mayores de 14 años pueden pasear y correr.

07:00: las autoridades rusas han confirmado un total de 9.623 nuevos contagios con el coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas, la cifra más alta registrada hasta ahora, hasta constatar un total aproximado de 124.000 contagios y más de 1.200 muertos desde la declaracion de la enfermedad.

El total exacto de casos, según el balance del centro de control de la enfermedad publicado por la agencia oficial de noticias rusa Sputnik, es de 124.054 casos. En lo que se refiere a fallecidos, en las últimas horas se han registrado 57 muertos adicionales hasta un total de 1.222.

06:00: millones de personas salieron a pasear y hacer deporte en España. En algunos sectores, el caos fue total. Por ejemplo, la Policía Municipal de Madrid tuvo que expulsar a decenas que hacían ejercicio por las zonas verdes de la capital, como Madrid Río o la Casa de Campo, donde estaba prohibido acceder. Más de 25.000 personas murieron por coronavirus en el país.

03:30: el coronavirus ha provocado en África más de 40.000 contagios y casi 1.700 fallecidos, según el último balance emitido este sábado por los Centros de Control de Enfermedades de la Unión Africana, que sitúan a Lesoto como país libre de enfermedad tras la declaración este jueves del primer caso en Comores.

Entre los 53 estados del continente recogidos en el balance de la Unión Africana, se han registrado exactamente 40.746 contagios, 1.689 fallecimientos y 13.383 altas.

00:00: más de 160.000 personas se han infectado de coronavirus en Germany, según un nuevo balance que eleva a casi 6.500 la cifra provisional de fallecidos por esta pandemia, que supera ya los tres millones de contagio a nivel mundial.

En concreto, según el Instituto Robert Koch, la agencia gubernamental alemana encargada del seguimiento de las enfermedades contagiosas en Alemania, unas 161.703 personas han dado positivo, 945 más desde el viernes pero sustancialmente por debajo de los 1.639 contagios diarios registrados en el balance previo.

