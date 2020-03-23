Coronavirus, live: the advance of the pandemic and the search for the vaccine

The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with new cases of infection and fatalities, now mainly in Europe and the United States. Governments deploy more drastic to try to stop the advance of the strain, although it does not have a high mortality rate, it presents difficulties for an early detection that helps to stop the spread. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

9.20: Russia increases the balance of the coronavirus to 438 infected people after registering 71 new positives.

9.00: The main European stocks opened sharply lower of more than 4%, following the trend of the closing of Wall Street on Friday and what happened before in the Asian squares, in markets shaken by bad business news. London fell 4.67%, Paris 4.44% and Frankfurt 4.40% in the opening of the exchanges. On its side, the Madrid stock exchange fell 3.58%.

8.00: Passengers on international flights to Beijing will have to make a stopover in another Chinese city starting Monday to pass medical tests related to the coronavirus, authorities announced.

5 o’clock: The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, explained that the Ministry of Finance gave orders to provide the Army with the necessary resources to take over the management of 10 hospitals and to reinforce if the work of the authorities is necessary. during the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

3:00: The Chinese Ministry of Health reported Monday that no new cases of coronavirus have been reported locally, marking the fifth day without confirmed episodes for Wuhan City., capital of Hubei province and epicenter of the pandemic.

2:30: The Government of Saudi Arabia decreed a curfew on the territory for three weeks starting Monday, as a measure to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has so far registered 511 cases.

2:00: The Canadian team will not take part in the Olympics or Paralympics 2020 summer, according to a report released jointly by the Canadian Olympic (COC) and Paralympic (CPC) committees.

1:30: The governments of Uruguay and Brazil agreed to close their common land border from this Sunday and for at least 30 days, reported Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi.

20.50: President Nayib Bukele decreed Mandatory Household Quarantine for all Salvadorans for the next 30 days, to prevent the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic.

19:10: Cuba this Sunday adds 35 cases of COVID-19, ten more than yesterday, and keeps almost 1,000 people in preventive isolation, according to the last part of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap). Among the ten new positive cases of the SARS-CoV coronavirus -2 are a 94-year-old woman and an 18-month-old baby, the oldest and youngest of the 35 confirmed to date in the Caribbean country. The updated part of the Minsap today includes seven Cuban citizens linked to people who have arrived from the foreigner and three Canadian tourists who traveled to Havana from Mexico and stayed in a private rental house.

19.00: The US confirmed another 100 dead in the last 24 hours and the total number rises to 389 fatalities

18.50: France recorded 112 new deaths from coronavirus and the total number reached 674

18.10: Angela Merkel was quarantined after being in contact with a German doctor infected with coronavirus, as reported by his spokesman Steffen Seibert this Sunday. The statement does not give more details about his situation, but according to public television ZDF, which quotes government sources, a doctor who injected him with the common flu vaccine would have tested positive. The chancellor will continue her work from home and will undergo a test to establish if she has been infected with COVID-19, the source continues.

18.00: Italy accounted for this Sunday 5,476 deaths, 651 more in just 24 hours, The head of Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli, reported this Sunday in his daily bulletin. According to the authorities, the new infections were 3,957, for a total of 46,638 people currently infected (The number of total infections in the country since the outbreak was detected in late February amounts to 59,138 people). The cured were 952, for a total of 7,024. Today’s death toll is lower than Saturday’s, when the record was recorded in one day with 793 deaths.

16.50: Italy It prohibited all people from moving to a municipality other than the one in which they are currently located, with some exceptions, a measure that seeks to contain movements from north to south.

16.40: The mayor of NY He warned that the city may run out of fans in a matter of days. At the state level, cases exceed 15 thousand.

16.30: Ecuador It registered its highest daily growth in deaths and cases due to coronavirus on Sunday, leaving 14 dead and 789 infected, according to the most recent balance of the National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE). The number of fatalities rose from seven on Saturday at 22:00 GMT to 14 on Sunday at 15:00 GMT, while the number of infected increased from 532 to 789, respectively, according to the entity.

Ecuador, which is the second Latin American country with the most deaths behind Brazil (18), had 166 infected with covid-19 on Friday, until then the main increase in cases. On February 29, the presence of the new coronavirus was declared in Ecuadorian territory. A septuagenarian who lived in Madrid and who had flown to the port of Guayaquil (southwest) two weeks earlier became the first case of covid-19. The woman later died in a hospital.

16.00: Cuba reported ten new cases of coronavirus on the island, where there are already at least 35 verified infections.

15.40: Colombia confirmed the second death in the country by Covid-19. This is a 70-year-old woman in the city of Cali, who had suffered from respiratory problems for two weeks.

15.00: Donald Trump announced that auto companies General Motors, Tesla and Ford will manufacture respirators to meet demand

14.40: The government of Russia reported there 61 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the last 24 hours, which now total 367, including one death.

14.20: The Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Vargas, announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, although at the moment he does not present the symptoms of the disease. Infections in the country rose 80% compared to the balance of the previous day, with a total of 202 cases and three deaths.

14.00: Chile decreed a night curfew since this Sunday due to the coronavirus. The measure will govern between 22 and 5.

13.20: Portugal it registered a new increase in those infected by coronaviruses, which now number 1,600 cases, and in the number of deaths, which number 14,

13.00: The European Commission authorized the plans of the German Government to provide liquidity to its companies through state subsidized loans to face the economic impact of a pandemic.

12.40: France confirmed the first death of a doctor who cared for patients with coronavirus.

12.00: Africa received a package of aid to face the coronavirus, a donation from the Chinese billionaire Jack Ma. The cargo plane with more than 6 million supplies arrived in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. The magnate has made similar shipments to Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America.

11.30: Europe crossed the threshold of 150,000 officially diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus, of which more than a third are registered in Italy, according to the count established by the ..

11.10: Spain reported 394 new deaths from the coronavirus and reached a total of 1,720 fatalities

11.00: Israel It confirmed 945 coronavirus cases, up from 833 on Saturday, and announced tightening of restrictions across the country. From now on, the state can apply additional measures that limit the movement of people and the opening of businesses, with the authority to impose fines or imprisonment of up to six months for violators.

10.30: The Minister of Health of Belgium He said he hopes that the confinement measures imposed to stop the expansion of the coronavirus will have to continue “at least eight more weeks”, after the country has registered in a single day 586 new cases.

10.05: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany It reached 18,610 while the deceased have increased to 55 in the last hours, according to new estimates from the Robert Koch Institute, the government agency in charge of disease control in the country.

9.30: Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini was confirmed as the first Chinese league footballer to contract coronavirus.

9.00: The number of infected worldwide exceeded 300,000, according to the balance of Johns Hopkins University. The death toll rose from the 13,000 fatalities.

6.30: Romanian authorities reported the first fatality in the country of a patient infected with Covid-19, a story that arrives hours before the border closure for foreigners enacted last night by the Interior Ministry comes into effect.

5.15: The Ministry of Health of Singapore stated that entry or transit through the country will be prohibited from Monday for all people who make short trips.

4.30: United States Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested negative for coronavirus, their press office reported

4.00: Total quarantine started on Bolivia, for a period of 14 days. The essential markets will be open in the mornings until 12, and only one member of the family group can attend.

3.00: Health authorities of China they gave a daily balance of 46 new cases of coronavirus in the country, including the first one of local contagion in the last three days, at a time when concern is focused on preventing the re-entry of the epidemic from abroad.

1.30: India initiated a one-day quarantine. The government also announced the total suspension of its national train service from this Sunday until March 31 as a preventive measure.

23.50: The authorities of Panama They reported that the number of deaths in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic increased to 3 in the last hours and the number of infected to 245.

During the last hours two people died and 45 more cases were registered, informed the national director of Epidemiology, Lourdes Moreno, who specified that of the total infections, 219 are found with mild symptoms in home isolation. Moreno specified that of all the cases, only 12 are admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU).

23.32: Gaza health authorities announced the identification of the first two cases of coronavirus, by two people who recently traveled to Pakistan and are now in quarantine. According to the Ministry of Health in that Palestinian territory, “two citizens showed positive results [al COVID-19] after returning from Pakistan ”, but added that the two men did not come into contact with the population upon their return.

23.00: The Ecuadorian Ministers of Public Health, Catalina Andramuño, and of Labor, Andrés Madero, resigned This Saturday amid the health emergency due to the coronavirus, which has left seven dead and 532 infected in the country, the Presidency confirmed. “The resignations of officials Andrés Vicente Madero Poveda and Catalina Andramuño Zevallos are accepted; and the gentlemen are named: Luis Arturo Poveda Velasco as Minister of Labor; and, Juan Carlos Zevallos López, as Minister of Public Health ”, indicated the General Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency.

22:00: The Uruguayan government added to the list of risk areas Brazil, Argentina and Chile, and will force Uruguayans who return from those countries to quarantine.

“The partial closure of borders implies a mandatory 14-day quarantine for passengers coming from areas declared at risk or symptomatic,” says the page of the Ministry of Public Health. The Uruguayan list of nations designated as dangerous areas currently includes 13 countries: China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Iran, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, the United States, Argentina, Brazil and Chile.

19.00: The Venezuelan regime reported that there are 70 cases in the country of people with COVID-19, 28 more than the last official figure provided last Thursday., of which two are in critical condition and 15 have already recovered. “So far, we have 70 duly identified cases,” Chavista Communication Minister Jorge Rodríguez said in a statement, explaining that on Friday they added 27 new confirmed diagnoses. to the total of 42 that the Government had reported last Thursday.

18.40: The last balance of the Ministry of Health stresses that in France there are already 562 deaths from coronavirus, 112 more in the last 24 hours, and 14,459 confirmed cases, of which 1,525 are serious. “The situation will continue to worsen before the confinement takes effect,” the head of that cabinet, Olivier Véran, told the press, according to which taking lightly the need to stay at home “is not only irresponsible, but dangerous for one himself and the others ”.

18.10: The National Health Service of England has reported that 53 deaths have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, totaling 233 deaths across the United Kingdom due to the new coronavirus. The patients who died from Covid-19 in England were between 41 and 94 years old and all of them had previous conditions, according to different British media. The statement does not include numbers of infected, but the latest available points to just under 4,000 and dates from Friday.

18.00: The President of Guatemala, Alejando Giammattei, announced this Saturday the application of a partial curfew in the country, warning of the start of dangerous days due to the advance of the new coronavirus, which has left 17 infections in the Central American nation, including a deceased .

Giammattei, a 64-year-old right-wing doctor, told a press conference that the restriction will take effect from Sunday for the next eight days between 4:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. the following day. “We are entering the most dangerous weeks. In fact, this week is a key week to contain the virus, ”said Giammattei at an exhibition center in the south of the capital that will be set up as a hospital to serve people infected with COVID-19.

17.50: The coronavirus added 95 cases in Florida in the last hours to 658, of which 12 have been fatal so far, according to the state Department of Health. Broward and Miami-Dade counties, with 151 and 142 cases, respectively, are the most affected by the pandemic, according to the report published on Tuesday.

17.20: United States Vice President Mike Pence announced that he and his wife will be tested for coronavirus after one of his office employees contracted the disease.

17.10: Chile’s Health Minister Jaime Mañalich reported on Saturday that an 83-year-old woman became the first victim of the coronavirus in the South American country. Through his Twitter account, the official said that the woman was bedridden, without specifying further details. Chile registers 537 confirmed cases of the disease.

17:05: The Department of Health of Puerto Rico confirmed this Saturday the death of a 68-year-old Italian tourist with previous pathology as the first fatality by COVID-19 in Puerto Rico. The woman had arrived on the island on March 8 with her husband on the cruise ship “Costa Luminosa”.

17.00: New York exceeded 10,000 infected with coronavirus and the governor insisted that respirators will be missing. Andrew Cuomo noted that the city has about 6,000 devices for treatment, but up to 30,000 may be needed. In addition, he confirmed that a million masks will be distributed.

16.40: Germany prepares an economic rescue plan of 822,000 million euros in loans and aid to companies and households, to face the impact of the new coronavirus, according to a bill

16.25: New York exceeded 10,000 infected, according to the last balance provided by the state governor, Andrew Cuomo, who urgently requested medical supplies.

16.10: Saint Paul decreed a quarantine of 15 days starting next Tuesday. The most populous state in Brazil has registered 396 of the nearly 1,000 infections in the entire country. Brazil has a total of 12 fatalities, according to national authorities.

15.55: The British government urged its citizens not to buy more than necessary to avoid shortages and to guarantee the supply chain.

15.45: The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its nationals, who are in countries that still have air connections with Spain, to return to the country “immediately.” The consular message is aimed specifically at tourists and people who are traveling in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Thailand, Cuba and Colombia.

15.40: The Bolivian government decreed the total and mandatory quarantine from Sunday and for 14 days

15.30: Los Angeles and New York suspend most coronavirus tests, which will dramatically reduce statistics on infections. “No diagnosis will be made unless there is a suspicion that the result will mean a change in the management of the patient’s case,” Los Angeles authorities explained.

15.15: The Dominican Republic reported a third deceased infected with the coronavirus and brought the number of infections to 112, 40 more than the day before.

15.10: The Russian Government confirmed 36 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of infections across the country to 306, which so far has only been recorded by one deceased.

14.20: The authorities of Turkey announced the suspension of air connections with 46 other countries, including Portugal and several Latin Americans such as Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama and Guatemala, in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The bans are in addition to those imposed on travel to 22 other previously announced states, including Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

13.10: Coronavirus infections in Portugal they amount to 1,280 and the number of deceased to 12, according to the latest data from the Government, which expects to reach its maximum severity peak on April 14.

12.45: The European Commission approved France’s plans to mobilize 300,000 million euros in liquidity for its companies through public guarantees to mitigate the impact of Covid-19

12.10: Switzerland, which this week asked all its citizens abroad to return to the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced that will repatriate hundreds of blocked people in Latin America. Two charter flights are scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday, with “about 630 people blocked in Peru and Colombia.”

11.35: Coronavirus infections in Spain they rose to 24,926 and the dead number 1,326, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health.

11.20: Germany reported that 15 other people died from the coronavirus and the death toll count reached 46. Meanwhile, 2,705 new infections were registered, for a total of 16,662, according to data from the German virology institute, which are below the balance obtained by Johns Hopkins University.

11.00: Germany offers assistance to France. The state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, in the south-west of the country, has opened its hospitals to patients from the neighboring region of eastern France, which is experiencing an increase in cases.

10.30: The balance of dead to world level approaches the 11,500, while the number of infected people exceeds 275 thousand, according to the balance of the Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, 88,261 people have recovered from the disease.

10.05: Australia temporarily closed the famous Bondi Beach in Sydney after thousands of people flocked there against the ban on outdoor congregations of more than 500 people to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

9.30: Iran reported 123 new deaths from the coronavirus: the total number of fatalities reached 1,556.

9.00: The Prime Minister of South Korea “strongly recommended” the closure of the country’s religious centers, gyms and clubs for the next 15 days to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

8.00: Singapore reported its first two deaths from Covid-19, after being the first country in Southeast Asia to detect the first cases of coronavirus in early January and imposing the first measures to contain it.

6:30: The government of Brazil reported the “state of community transmission” of the new coronavirus in the country, that is, that the virus has already spread throughout the state and is not limited to imported cases or close contact with someone infected.

6:15: Almost 250 people have been arrested this Friday in Argentina for violating the preventive and mandatory isolation decreed by the Government to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus.

5:40: The NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) has denounced on Friday the arrest of four “important” women who were protesting “peacefully” for the release of prisoners in Cairo in the context of the crisis unleashed by the new coronavirus pandemic.

5:20: United States President Donald Trump has ruled out Friday the possibility of national confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, after the states of New York and California have ordered citizens to stay at home to stop the spread of the Covid-19.

5:15: The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, has declared the mandatory preventive isolation of the entire population from next Tuesday, March 24 and until Monday, April 13, due to the advance of the new coronavirus.

5:10: The Paraguayan Ministry of Health has confirmed this Friday the first death from coronavirus in its territory, a man who was in intensive care due to the virus.

4:50: The Chinese Ministry of Health has confirmed this Saturday that, for the third consecutive day, there have been no cases of local contagion by coronavirus in China, nor in the city of Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and epicenter of the pandemic.

4:10: The President of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, has dismissed the Minister of Health, Elizabeth Hinostroza, in the midst of the crisis unleashed by the new coronavirus pandemic, which has left four dead and 263 confirmed cases in the Andean nation.

3:20: The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has alerted this Friday that the number of poor people in Latin America may grow by 35 million due to the advance of the new coronavirus pandemic, reaching 220 million people in the region .

2:45: The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, has announced that he has undergone the test to diagnose the coronavirus and that the result has been negative, after having contact with the mayor of Popayán, Juan Carlos López, who has contracted the Covid- 19.

1:57: The Government of Honduras announced this Friday the extension of the “absolute curfew” to the entire country, due to the “national health emergency” declared by the advance of the new coronavirus.

1:03; The former vice president of the United States and Democratic pre-candidate for the White House, Joe Biden, accused on Friday the president of the United States, Donald Trump, of saying “lies to become the hero” about the advance of the new coronavirus.

00:39: A member of the United States Vice President’s cabinet, Mike Pence, tested positive for the new coronavirus.

00.00: Brazil registers 11 deaths from coronavirus and ensures that the disease is already transmitted locally throughout the country.

23.10: They confirmed 30 new cases of coronavirus in Argentina and the total number of infected amounts to 158.

22.40: Cuba announced the closure of borders due to the coronavirus, only residents will enter the country.

22.20: Miami Beach authorities ordered the closure of hotels and tourist accommodations.

20.00: The Governor of Illinois in the United States declared quarantine throughout the state, including the city of Chicago.

19.20: Zimbabwe reported its first case of coronavirus and there is concern about a possible spread due to the harsh economic crisis experienced by the African country and its collapsed health system.

19.00: France reported another 78 deaths from coronavirus and the total amounts to 450.

17.20: Brazil confirmed the eighth death. It was a sick man hospitalized in San Pablo.

17.15: Italy reported 627 deaths in the last 24 hours and 4,032 have died from coronavirus.

17:12: In Mexico, the number of COVID-19 cases increased to 164 on Friday, reported the Ministry of Health. The current status of the 164 patients is as follows: 87% were ambulatory and did not require hospitalization. Of the 10% of cases that did enter a hospital level, 8% remained stable.

16:41: Tunisia declared 24-hour self-isolation of inhabitants throughout the country, 24 hours a day, to combat the spread of the new coronavirus in the country, following an increase in confirmed cases. The start date and implementation of self-isolation will be specified by the government later.

14:54: The rate of deaths recorded by the coronavirus in the United Kingdom is faster than that of Italy and is charting a trajectory similar to that of Spain. In less than a month, the number of people who have died daily in Italy infected with COVID-19 stands at 3,405, and the deaths already exceed those of China, where the outbreak originated, while in the United Kingdom the The death toll from the disease continues to grow, reaching already 144.

14:37: Several large central banks, including the United States Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, announced on Friday a coordinated action to facilitate access to dollars in the context of the crisis caused by the coronavirus. “To improve the effectiveness of foreign exchange agreements in providing funds in US dollars, these central banks agreed to increase the frequency of operations to seven days, from weekly to daily,” according to a statement issued by the Bank of England. .

14:23: Jordan will impose a curfew from Saturday morning until further notice to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in the country, a government spokesperson announced. The decision was made after “citizens did not respect directives” that asked them not to leave their homes except in cases of extreme emergency, the spokesperson said.

14:02: Gabon announced its first death from the coronavirus, a 50-year-old man, on Friday. It is the second death in sub-Saharan Africa. The patient had recently been in France and died “of complications from diabetes and acute respiratory distress syndrome,” said Guy Patrick Obiang Ndong of the Gabonese coronavirus team, which has three other confirmed infections.

13:50: The United States said on Friday it was suspending all routine visa services worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic. The State Department said in a travel notice that US embassies and consulates. they would still consider emergency visas if they are adequately staffed.

13:20: The head of the Austrian government, Sebastian Kurz, announced on Friday that the confinement measures imposed for a week, with drastic restrictions on movements, will be extended until April 13 to fight the epidemic of the new coronavirus.

12:46: Iran announced on Friday 149 new deaths from the COVID-19 disease, bringing the official death toll in the country to 1,433, one of those most affected by the new coronavirus pandemic. According to the Deputy Minister of Health Aliréza Raisi, 1,237 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours and a total of 19,644 people were infected.

12:23: David Frost, the chief British negotiator for trade talks with the European Union, has isolated himself after showing mild symptoms of coronavirus the day after his EU counterpart Michael Barnier said he had the virus.

11:59: Bavaria, the largest state in Germany, became the first in the country to almost completely restrict movement. “Starting at midnight and for a provisional two-week period, there will be fundamental restrictions on leaving,” said Prime Minister Markus Soeder. “We are not locking up the Bavarians, but we are ending public life almost entirely,” Soeder said at a press conference, adding that the restaurants will be closed and citizens will no longer be able to gather in groups outside.

11:43: The COVID-19 pandemic took three months to reach 100,000 cases and only 12 days to double and exceed 200,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned today, calling for redoubled efforts by the international community to “flatten the curve. ”And cut this troubling trend.

11:27: The coronavirus has already killed more than 5,000 people in Europe, according to an . count. The vast majority were recorded in Italy and Spain, which between the two total more than 4,400 deaths.

10:59: Spain notified this Friday that there are already 19,980 people infected with coronavirus in the country, of whom 1,002 died. In the last 24 hours, 2,833 new cases and 235 deaths were registered, the highest number since the pandemic began.

10:18: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, closed Friday “a difficult year” and promised that the Islamic Republic will triumph over COVID-19 and US sanctions, sending their wishes for Nouruz, the Persian New Year. Iran is one of the countries most affected by the new coronavirus. The pandemic has already left 1,300 dead, according to official figures.

09:55: The Bank of Spain warns of an unprecedented disturbance in the economy. Pablo Hernández de Cos, its head, demanded a “greater ambition of common European fiscal policies”. The intensity of the crisis, which is still not possible to assess, is “uncertain” but in any case it will be “remarkable,” he said in statements released by the entity.

09:40: Portugal announced the closure of bars, restaurants and shopping malls due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister António Costa, who urged the approval of the state of emergency by Parliament on Thursday, warned that there will be penalties for those who are subjected to isolation and do not comply.

08:41: Las autoriades de Arabia Saudí suspenderá todos los vuelos nacionales y los servicios de autobuses, taxis y trenes durante catorce días como medida de prevención para impedir la expansión de la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus originado en la ciudad china de Wuhan, según ha informado la agencia oficial de noticias saudí SPA.

08:30: Las bolsas europeas abrieron con fuerte alza de más del 5%, a raíz de la buena recepción de los inversores a las amplias medidas anunciados por bancos centrales y gobiernos para enfrentar la crisis económica provocada por la pandemia de coronavirus.

08:25: El Ministerio de Sanidad de Costa Rica confirmó la segunda víctima mortal por la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus originado en la ciudad china de Wuhan, un hombre de 87 años de edad que tenía problemas de salud previos.

08:23: Perú gestiona con China la compra del famoso hospital prefabricado de 1.000 camas que construyó en 10 días en Wuhan para afrontar el crecimiento exponencial de los casos del nuevo coronavirus, que hasta el momento suma 234 contagiados y tres muertos, informó el jueves el gobierno.

08:19: La pandemia del nuevo coronavirus originado en la ciudad de Wuhan, en la provincia de Hubei, en el centro de China, ha dejado a más de 240.000 personas contagiadas y ha provocado la muerte de más de 10.900 personas en todo el mundo.

07:46: El presidente de Haití, Jovenel Moise, confirmó los dos primeros casos de coronavirus en el país, por lo que declaró el estado de emergencia y un toque de queda a partir de este viernes como medida de control de la propagación del Covid-19.

06:43: El gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom, ordenó a los ciudadanos del estado, unos 40 millones, que se queden en casa a causa de la pandemia de coronavirus, lo que constituye la primera restricción obligatoria en este sentido que se adopta en el territorio.

05:53: El Alto Comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR), Filippo Grandi, alerta de que varias de las medidas de restricción de movimientos que han impuesto algunos países para combatir la pandemia del coronavirus pueden afectar a quienes solicitan asilo “de una manera que no podemos imaginar”.

05:50: El director ejecutivo del Programa Mundial de Alimentos (PMA), David Beasley, anunció que, tras someterse a una prueba de detección, ha dado positivo en coronavirus.

05:48: El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, canceló la cumbre del G7 que iba a llevarse a cabo en Camp David y la ha sustituido por una videoconferencia a causa de la pandemia del Covid-19.

05:28: El ministro de Ferrocarriles, Comercio e Industria de India, Piyush Goyal, anunció que el Gobierno ha prohibido la exportación de materiales textiles para elaborar mascarillas y otros enseres en un intento de utilizar todos estos “recursos de la nación para el bienestar de los ciudadanos indios” .

05:22: El Observatorio Cubano de Derechos Humanos (OCDH) pidió al Gobierno de Cuba que lleve a cabo medidas “urgentes” para garantizar la salud de los presos y evitar el colapso de las cárceles debido a la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus.

05:00: El Centro para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades de Corea del Sur (KCDC, por sus siglas en inglés) anunció este viernes un descenso en el número de positivos de coronavirus tras confirmar 87 nuevos casos.

04:48: UNICEF alertó este jueves que los países que cuentan con sistemas sanitarios “frágiles” no están preparados para responder a una crisis como la que ha desatado la pandemia de coronavirus.

04:23: El Ministerio de Salud de Perú informó este jueves de que se han producido dos nuevas muertes a causa del coronavirus en la nación andina, horas después de anunciar el primer fallecimiento.

04:03: El Ministerio de Salud de China confirmó este viernes que, por segundo día consecutivo, no se ha registrado ningún caso de contagio por coronavirus en la ciudad de Wuhan, capital de la provincia de Hubei y epicentro de la pandemia, y tampoco ningún caso de contagio a nivel local.

03:30: El secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, Mike Pompeo, y el ministro de Exteriores de México, Marcelo Ebrard, han mantenido una conversación en la que han coincidido en mantener la frontera entre ambos países abiertas a pesar de la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus.

02:59: El expresidente de Perú Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006) saldrá de la cárcel de Estados Unidos en la que se encuentra una vez abone el millón de dólares que un tribunal de California le impuso, tras acceder a la solicitud de la defensa que argumentaba que al antiguo dirigente corría el riesgo de contraer el coronavirus en prisión y morir debido a sus problemas de salud.

02:25: El Departamento de Estado de Estados Unidos emitió una alerta de viaje, del nivel más alto y que implica “no viajar”, mediante la que insta a los ciudadanos del país norteamericano a evitar todos los viajes internacionales debido al “impacto global” de la pandemia del coronavirus.

01:17: El presidente de Panamá, Laurentino Cortizo, ordenó la suspensión de todos los vuelos internacionales durante 30 días para frenar la propagación del nuevo coronavirus.

00.20: El presidente de Argentina, Alberto Fernández, declaró una cuarentena obligatoria que comenzara esta medianoche y se extenderá hasta el 31 de marzo.

23.10: Argentina reportó 31 nuevos casos de coronavirus y el total asciende a 128.

22.40: Perú reportó el primer muerto en el país por coronavirus, trece días después de registrado el primer caso de esta pandemia en el país. Se trata de un hombre de 78 años, que padecía de hipertensión.

22.30: España ordenó el cierre de todos los hoteles y establecimientos turísticos.

22.00: Costa Rica anunció 18 nuevos casos de coronavirus, llevando el total a 89.

20.00: El festival de cine de Cannes fue pospuesto debido a la pandemia de coronavirus

19.40: Los partidos políticos chilenos acordaron aplazar para el 25 de octubre el plebiscito para la reforma de la Constitución que estaba previsto para el 26 de abril.

18.20: Se reportaron 6 nuevos casos de coronavirus en Venezuela, llevando el total a 42.

17.10: Italia sumó 427 nuevas muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas y con 3.405 muertos en total superó a China.

16.50: El ministro de Sanidad de Irlanda anunció que unas 15.000 personas serán sometidas diariamente a las pruebas para saber si han sido contagiadas con el nuevo coronavirus, una medida con la que el Gobierno busca reducir el número de infecciones.

16.45: El titular de la ONU, António Guterres, advirtió que millones de personas podrían morir si el mundo no es “solidario” y se permite que la pandemia del virus avance sin controles.

16.35: Ecuador reportó un total de tres muertes y 199 casos confirmados de COVID-19, en su mayoría en la provincia de Guayas. Cynthia Viteri, alcaldesa de la capital provincial Guayaquil, anunció que dio positivo.

16.30: Río de Janeiro confirmó la segunda muerte por coronavirus en la ciudad. Brasil suma seis víctimas fatales en total: las otras cuatro se registraron en San Pablo.

16.25: Qatar anunció una prohibición de entrada a los extranjeros y ha suspendido todos los vuelos de entrada al país durante las próximas dos semanas a causa de la pandemia de coronavirus

16.20: Jair Bolsonaro anunció el cierre de las fronteras de Brasil con los países limítrofes sudamericanos, excepto con Uruguay. Días atrás ya había cerrado el paso a Venezuela, culpando al régimen chavista de no poder afrontar el avance del coronavirus.

16.10: Más de 12.0000 personas ya firmaron una petición online para pedir “medidas humanitarias” para los presos políticos en Venezuela, con el fin de “garantizar su vida” en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus.

16.00: El papa Francisco llamó al obispo de Bérgamo, en el norte de Italia, una de las regiones más afectadas por la pandemia de coronavirus, para expresarle su cercanía y conocer más detalles de la situación de la ciudad, después de que al menos seis sacerdotes hayan fallecido tras haberse contagiado del patógeno.

15.50: El precio del barril de Texas sube un 23%, luego de la histórica caída del miércoles

15.40: Donald Trump anunció la aprobación para que un medicamento contra la malaria sea usado para tratar a los pacientes con coronavirus, que está demostrando “resultados muy alentadores”. En ese sentido, destacó los avances científicos en las terapias antivirales para reforzar la atención de los enfermos: “Continuamos con nuestro esfuerzo para enfrentar el virus chino”

15.25: Nate Silver, reconocido periodista especializado en análisis estadístico, lanzó una advertencia sobre los posibles casos no detectados en EEUU. “Una de las cosas que *sabemos* sobre el coronavirus, que ha sido bastante consistente de país a país, es que afecta mucho más a los ancianos. Así que si muchas de las personas que terminan en Cuidados Intensivos en EEUU son jóvenes, significa que hay un montón de propagación *no detectada* entre los jóvenes”.

15.15: Reino Unido reportó 29 nuevas muertes de pacientes con coronavirus, lo que eleva el total de víctimas fatales a 128.

14.45: El primer ministro indio, Narendra Modi, ordenó un toque de queda de un día en todo el territorio, el próximo domingo, para luchar contra la propagación del nuevo coronavirus. Los más de 1.300 millones de indios deberán permanecer en sus casas entre las 7 y las 21.

14.40: El gobernador de NY reportó 1.769 casos nuevos, para un total de 4.152 en el estado.

14.20: El Banco de Inglaterra anunció su decisión excepcional de rebajar su principal tipo de interés bancario al 0,10% debido a la crisis del coronavirus, un mínimo histórico adoptado solo ocho días después de haberlo fijado en 0,25%.

13.50: Un tribunal de Ecuador condenó a cuatro meses de cárcel a un hombre acusado de violar el toque de queda contemplado dentro del estado de excepción. El acusado, Cristopher Brayan M. H., fue detenido el miércoles de madrugada cuando circulaba por la localidad de Vinces.

13.50: La Comisión Europea anunció la creación de una “reserva estratégica” de insumos médicos, especialmente de respiradores y de material de protección, que podrán utilizar los países de la Unión Europea. “Parece que (el nuevo coronavirus) tomó por sorpresa a todos los países” y la falta de equipamiento médico es “apremiante”, dijo el comisario europeo de Gestión de Crisis, Janez Lenarcic.

13.25: La ONU advirtió que unos 3.000 millones de personas no cuentan siquiera con las armas básicas para protegerse de la pandemia: jabón y agua potable.

13.10: La Reserva Federal de EEUU anunció facilidades para proporcionar dólares a más bancos centrales, incluidos los de Brasil y México. El banco central apunta a “disminuir las tensiones en los mercados mundiales de financiación en dólares” y repartirá hasta 60.000 millones de dólares a cada uno a las entidades de Australia, Brasil, Corea del Sur, México, Singapur y Suecia, y 30.000 millones a Dinamarca, Noruega y Nueva Zelanda.

13.00: EEUU instó a Maduro a liberar a los empresarios norteamericanos detenidos en una cárcel de Caracas donde se han detectado casos de coronavirus. El secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo, recordó que llevan más de dos años de prisión sin presentación de pruebas y con 18 audiencias canceladas.

12.50: El Gobierno británico aseguró que no se ha tomado una decisión respecto al cierre de Londres, en medio de las especulaciones en la prensa de que la medida sería inminente, ya que la capital de Reino Unido es hasta ahora el principal foco del coronavirus en el país. El diario The Telegraph reportó que Boirs Johnson podría decretar la medida para este fin de semana mientras que el Financial Times apunta a que el cierre estaría en vigor durante catorce días.

12.45: Las demandas semanales de subsidios por desempleo en Estados Unidos aumentaron fuertemente (+70.000) como consecuencia del impacto económico de la epidemia del nuevo coronavirus, informó el Departamento de Trabajo.

12.30: Los casos de coronavirus confirmados en Bolivia aumentaron a 15, con tres nuevos positivos, al detectarse la enfermedad en dos enfermos que habían llegado de fuera del país y en otro considerado como un contagio local.

12.00: El gobierno británico decidió repatriar parte de las tropas que tiene desplegadas en una misión de formación en Irak, que fue suspendida durante dos meses debido a la pandemia

11.35: El balance global de la pandemia superó las 9.000 muertes.

11.20: España reportó 209 nuevas muertes por la epidemia y 3.431 contagios adicionales con respecto al balance del miércoles, para un total de 767 víctimas fatales y 17.147 casos.

11.00: Más de 40 estaciones del metro de Londres estarán cerradas desde este jueves para prevenir contagios.

10.50: Irán anuncia 149 nuevas muertes por el coronavirus, lo que eleva el total a 1.284.

10.20: El negociador europeo para el Brexit, Michel Barnier, anunció que dio positivo por el nuevo coronavirus y se mostró confiado sobre su estado de salud.

9.30: Germany superó los 10 mil casos positivos, con un salto diario de 2.801 diagnósticos positivos. En total suma 20 víctimas fatales.

9:10: El metro de Londres cierra desde este jueves 40 estaciones y reduce sustancialmente su servicio para contener la propagación del nuevo coronavirus, según ha informado Transport for London (TfL), operador de la red de transporte de la ciudad.

8:32: Los mercados bursátiles de Europa se recuperan el jueves después de una apertura mixta, ya que los inversores digirieron el estímulo de compra de bonos de 750 mil millones de euros (820 mil millones de dólares) del Banco Central Europeo destinado a contener el daño económico del brote de coronavirus.

8:30: Las acciones asiáticas se hundieron nuevamente este jueves mientras que el dólar subió

8:23: Prolongar el confinamiento en Francia será “muy probablemente necesario”, indicaron las autoridades sanitarias

8:20: El Gobierno de Rusia advirtió que la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus originado en la ciudad china de Wuhan es “una de las peores crisis de salud mundiales de los últimos 50 años”, según informa la agencia de noticias rusa Sputnik.

8:07: El primer ministro de Italia anunció que el confinamiento se “prolongará” en el país para evitar más infectados por coronavirus

8:06: Russia registró la primera muerte por coronavirus en su territorio

8:00: La visita de Estado del emperador japonés Naruhito y su esposa, prevista en primavera al Reino Unido, fue pospuesta debido a la epidemia del coronavirus, informó el palacio de Buckingham el jueves.

07:51: Cuba concluyó el retorno a Reino Unido de los pasajeros del crucero ‘MS Braemar’, que contaba con cinco casos positivos de coronavirus a bordo.

7:30: La Organización Internacional Para las Migraciones (OIM) de Naciones Unidas ha insistido en la necesidad de tratar a la población y trabajadores migrantes “con dignidad y respeto” durante la crisis de la pandemia del coronavirus, que ha dejado más de 8.700 muertes a nivel global y más de 214.000 personas contagiadas.

7:21: El presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, trasladó su “apoyo total” al programa de emergencia lanzado por el Consejo de Gobierno del Banco Central Europeo (BCE) para combatir la pandemia de coronavirus mediante la adquisición de activos públicos y privados con un alcance de 750.000 millones.

7:00: La ONG Human Rights Watch (HRW) ha pedido a los gobiernos de todo el mundo que la respuesta a la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus priorice el derecho a la salud y el respeto a los Derechos Humanos.

6:00: El Gobierno de Nueva Zelanda anunció la prohibición de organizar reuniones con más de 100 personas en lugares a cubierto como una forma de intentar mitigar la expansión del coronavirus en el país, que ha registrado hasta la fecha 28 casos.

5:30: El Centro para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades de Corea del Sur (KCDC, por sus siglas en inglés) anunció este jueves un repunte de positivos de coronavirus tras confirmar 152 nuevos casos en un día.

ua y El Salvador han confirmado este miércoles los primeros casos de coronavirus en sus países, pandemia que ya ha dejado más de 8.800 víctimas mortales y ha sobrepasado los 218.000 positivos a nivel global.

3:53: El Ministerio de Salud de China confirmó que no se ha registrado ningún caso de contagio por coronavirus en la ciudad de Wuhan, capital de la provincia de Hubei y epicentro de la pandemia, y tampoco se ha confirmado ningún caso de contagio local en el país.

2:45: El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, promulgó la ley que establece fondos y ayudas para hacer frente a la pandemia del coronavirus en el país norteamericano.

2:05: El presidente de El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, aprobó este miércoles una serie de medidas para mitigar el impacto económico de la pandemia del coronavirus en el país sobre los afectados por la misma, entre las que se encuentran la suspensión del pago de la electricidad y el agua o la congelación del cobro de créditos e hipotecas.

2:00: La vicepresidente de la dictadura de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, informó este miércoles que la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) enviará ayuda humanitaria al país, material médico y pruebas para detectar el coronavirus.

1:35: Costa Rica y Jamaica han confirmado este miércoles una muerte cada uno, la primera registrada en sendos países, por la pandemia de coronavirus, que ha dejado más de 214.000 afectados y más de 8.700 fallecimientos a nivel global.

1:28: El presidente de Panamá, Laurentino Cortizo, ordenó desde este miércoles el toque de queda en todo el territorio entre las 21:00 horas y las 05:00 (hora local) como medida para intentar frenar la expansión de la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus en el país, en donde ya se han registrado 86 casos y un fallecido.

00:35: Un medicamento japonés desarrollado por Fujifilm Toyama Chemical y utilizado para el tratamiento de la influenza ha mostrado una “clara efectividad” a la hora de hacer frente al nuevo coronavirus, según ha informado este miércoles el Gobierno chino.

00.00: El número de casos en Uruguay asciende a 79, tras registrarse 24 nuevos casos en las últimas 24 horas.