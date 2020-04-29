The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with new cases of infection and fatalities, mainly in Europe and the United States. Governments review lifting of quarantine measures, while several labs have begun human testing phases to find a vaccine to help stop the spread.

The hours are expressed in GMT:

6 o’clock: The coronavirus pandemic left more than 157,000 people infected in Germany and killed 6,115, according to the balance published by the Robert Koch Institute.

5:20: The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, defended on Tuesday that in order to combat the two “imminent threats” of the moment, the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change, a “collaborative” and “multilateral” vision is needed, since “No country can only be successful.”

4:10: China it registered only one case at the local level of Covid-19, in the province of Guangzhou, while 21 others have come from abroad.

4:00: Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted that the “threat” of the spread of the coronavirus in Russia “has not ceased” and urged compliance with the restrictions decreed in this regard.

3:50: United States President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Law to sign an executive order that meat processing plants must remain open.

3:00: The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, extended the quarantine decreed to stop the advance of the coronavirus pandemic until May 16 and warned that the country is in the “most critical” contagion stage.

2:20: California Governor Gavin Newsom presented a four-phase plan for the reopening because the state is “flattening the curve” for infections and deaths from the coronavirus.

1:30: The Bolivian Congress of Deputies approved a bill to forgive 50 percent of the rent paid for housing, businesses, industries and municipal taxes, while the quarantine decreed by the Government to face the Covid pandemic lasts. -19.

1:00: The United Nations warned that “in just the next few months” seven million women will experience unwanted pregnancies during the coronavirus pandemic due to the inability to obtain contraceptives.

23.10: Argentina reported ten new coronavirus deaths and 124 cases in the past 24 hours.

20.50: With 474 new deaths in 24 hours, Brazil registered a new record of deaths from coronavirus and the total has already exceeded 5,000.

18.40: The United States exceeded one million cases of coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

17.20: The Spanish government will ask Congress for an extension of the state of alarm for an additional 15 days.

16.50: Spain will dismantle its strict confinement by the coronavirus gradually and at different speeds in its territories, a process that should end in late June, announced the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

16.00: United Kingdom it registers 586 new deaths from coronavirus, 21,678 in total, although the balance only takes into account those who died in hospitals.

14.40: Peruvian police reported eight deaths in Monday’s violent prison riot in Lima for fear of the coronavirus.

14.10: France announced the reopening as of May 11 of all shops in the country, except restaurants and cafes, and the mandatory use of face masks on public transport.

14.00: France closed the possibility of resuming sports competitions. “The 2019-2020 season of professional sports, including soccer, cannot be resumed,” said the prime minister.

13.30: Luxembourg announced that it will test its entire population of some 625,000 people over a month and at an estimated rate of 20,000 tests daily.

13.10: Germany will require the use of face masks in all shops. It was already mandatory on public transport.

12.00: Iran, the most affected country in the Middle East, reported 71 deaths and 1,112 infections. The total reached 5,877 deaths and 92,584 cases.

11.00: At least 8,000 deaths have not been accounted for by the official balance of the United Kingdom, which only takes into account the deaths in hospitals. The England Bureau of National Statistics reported deaths in homes and nursing homes as of April 25. If these were added, the United Kingdom would be the second country with the most deaths worldwide.

9.30: Turkish Police killed 17-year-old Syrian refugee who skipped confinement.

9.10: Total deaths worldwide exceeded 210,000 victims, according to the balance of Johns Hopkins University.

6:40: The coronavirus pandemic left in Germany more than 156,000 people infected and killed 5,913, according to the balance published Tuesday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring communicable diseases.

5 o’clock: The Xiaotangshan Hospital, dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of minor imported coronavirus cases in Beijing, has discharged all its patients on Tuesday and is scheduled to cease operations on Wednesday.

2:40: Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that the confinement order will expire Thursday, prompting the state to begin a phase out of the containment measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.

2:00: The state of New York has become this Monday the first to cancel the presidential primaries, which were to be held in June, in the context of the crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

22.00: Mexico reported 852 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of infected to 15,529. The pandemic has left 1,434 deaths in the Latin American country, 83 more than the day before.

21.00: Argentina it registered five new deaths and the total rose to 197, with 4003 cases.

20.00: Brazil reported 338 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and the total climbs to 4,543. While the total number of confirmed cases amounts to 66,501.

18.10: France reported 437 new deaths from coronavirus and the total amounts to 23,293. This is a slight increase after three days of loss in the daily balance.

17.30: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded three million, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are also 208,131 deaths accounted for since the start of the pandemic.

16.00: “The world should have listened to the WHO,” said the head of the organization, Tedros Adhanom. As indicated, “there is a long way to go” and reiterated the call to governments to “unite in solidarity” against the pandemic. Further, He warned that a hasty opening may have a “bigger impact” on the economy. “

13.30: Pope Francis asked for prayers for the artists and recommended their “beauty” and “creativity” to overcome the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

14.50: Chile reported 482 new infections and 9 deaths. With this balance, the total number of cases reached 13,813 and the deceased 198.

11.30: Turkey detained more than 400 people for posting “unfounded and provocative” comments on social media about the pandemic

10.00: Iran reported less than a thousand cases for the first time in more than a month and assured that the curve is already declining in the country, which totals more than 91,000 cases and 5,800 deaths.

8.15: The Formula 1 French Grand Prix, scheduled for June 28 at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, was canceled due to measures to combat the epidemic.

5.30: Russia went from the 87,000 cases of COVID-19, which exceeds the number of infected in the official figures of China

4:40: Germany reported 1,018 cases and 110 new deaths, for a total of 155,000 infections and 5,750 deaths.

3:20: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Monday that restrictions on entry to the country for travelers from up to fourteen countries, including Russia, Saudi Arabia, Peru, and the whole of Europe, will be extended.

2:00: The Chinese Ministry of Health reported Monday that only one new case of locally transmitted coronavirus, located in Heilongjiang province, and two other imported cases have been registered, while, one more day, there have been no deaths.

00.40: The United States They recorded 1,330 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to figures released late Sunday by Johns Hopkins University. The country now has a total of 54,841 deaths, with 964,937 confirmed infections. The United States is the country most affected by the global pandemic, both in terms of confirmed infections and deaths.

23.00: The Ministry of Health of Argentina Registered this Sunday seven new deaths from coronavirus and 112 infections in the last 24 hours. Thus, the total number of infected in the whole country amounted to 3,892 and the fatal victims add up to 192.

21.00: The government of Colombia This Sunday confirmed 237 new cases of COVID-19 and reached 5,379 infected, while reporting 11 deaths, so that the fatalities are already 244.

20.46: Brazil registered 189 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which represents a reduction in the daily balance, and the total of deaths reaches 4,205, while the confirmed cases total 61,888, as reported by the Government.

16.55: Sharp decline in the daily balance of deaths in France: 242 deceased and a cumulative of 22,856

16.10: NY reported that another 367 people died in the last day, for a total of 16,966.

15.30: Chile reported 8 deaths and 473 new cases. The total of deceased reached 189 and the contagions to 13,331.

15.15: United Kingdom reported another 413 deaths. The total, which only accounts for deaths in hospitals, reached 20,732 deaths.

14.00: Canadian health authorities warned of the danger of using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, used to fight malaria, to prevent or treat COVID-19. “They can cause serious side effects. These drugs should only be used under the supervision of a doctor, “warned the Public Health Agency.

13.20: Germany confirmed that China tried to pressure Angela Merkel’s government to praise Beijing’s response to the pandemic

12.15: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said that the closure of the beaches of this Florida resort town will last until June

10.00: The Iranian authorities announced that they are going to classify the country into three types of areas depending on the incidence of COVID-19, which has caused at least 5,710 deaths so far among the 90,481 infected.

9.10: The daily death toll in Spain it dropped from 300 for the first time in over a month.

7:00: The Italian government confirms that the schools will remain closed until September.

6:25: Russia announces the shipment of 40 tons of medical supplies to Venezuela.

6.00: Russia reported that the number of infections exceeded 80,000, after a daily increase of 6,361 infections. In addition, they reported another 66 deaths and the balance reached 747 fatalities.

5:40: Africa exceeds 30,000 infections and the deceased exceed 1,300.

4.00: Germany reported that the contagions reached 154,000 in the country, while the dead number 5,640.

2:30: Former Brazilian health ministers denounce Bolsonaro to the UN for his actions against the coronavirus.

1.00: Seventeen police officers have died in Peru from the new coronavirus, which they contracted while patrolling the streets to enforce the containment aimed at containing the pandemic, the Interior Ministry reported.

23:55: China registers eleven new cases of coronavirus, five of them imported from abroad

21:58: Argentina extends mandatory quarantine until May 10

20:45: The government of Bolivia aims for a more flexible quarantine from May

19:30: Several states in the US begin to reopen businesses this weekend despite the coronavirus

18:00: Italy celebrates 75th anniversary of Nazi liberation by singing ‘Bella Ciao’ from balconies

17:30: The coronavirus has already killed more than 200,000 people worldwide

five pm: Air France does not expect a full recovery in activity for two years

15:40: The Chilean Ministry of Health has informed this Saturday of 552 new cases of coronaviruses detected in the last 24 hours., which now total 12,858 cases in total, while the deceased are 181, seven more than on Friday.

The undersecretary of Assistance Networks of the Ministry, Arturo Zúñiga, further reported that there are 6,746 recovered patients. Of the seven deceased, three correspond to the Santiago Metropolitan Region, one to that of Antofagasta, one to that of Valparaíso, another to Tarapacá and the last to La Araucanía.

15:15: The use of the protective mask will be mandatory in South Africa from May 1, when the progressive relaxation of the restriction measures to fight against the coronavirus begins, the government announced this Saturday.

“It will be compulsory to wear a mask when you leave your home” from May 1, Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said at a press conference in Pretoria.

14:35: almost 150 of the 623 crew members of a cruise ship docked in western Japan They have tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said Saturday. The Italian-flagged cruise ship “Atlantic Coast” has no passengers on board and arrived in January at the southern port of Nagasaki for repairs. His operator informed local authorities of suspected infection last weekend.

13:45: The Belgian Ministry of Health reported this Saturday of 241 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 6,917 deaths for the new disease. The country has not yet managed to flatten the curve of deaths and infections.

As for the positives, there are 1,032 in the last 24 hours and 45,325 have been infected by coronaviruses since the beginning of the epidemic, Meanwhile he number of recovered is 10,417 after the 295 medical discharges of the last hours.

13:20: The General Directorate of Health of the Government of Portugal has reported 595 positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which is a slight rebound compared to 444 on Friday, to add a total of 23,392 cases.

As for the deceased, it has been reported 26 new deaths, with what are already 880 dead and 1,277 recovered by the new disease, data released this April 25, the date on which Portugal commemorates the Carnation Revolution of 1974 that ended the dictatorship.

12:50: Italy will use serological tests, which serve to detect whether a person has already developed the antibodies against COVID-19, starting on May 4, when the country will begin reopening after almost two months of confinement. The extraordinary commissioner appointed for the emergency, Domenico Arcuri, said today that these tests will be carried out on a sample of 150,000 people throughout the national territory.

He indicated that the tender to choose the company that will offer them free of charge has already ended and explained that more than seventy companies have submitted to the contest.

12:15: the Colombian attorney, Fernando Carrillo, has announced processes to several governors, including the governor of Chocó, Ariel Palacios Calderón, suspended from office, before a avalanche of corruption due to resource management in program contracts to overcome the coronavirus emergency.

Specifically, Palacios has been suspended for three months and a contract for more than 2,000 million pesos (about 457,000 euros) has been canceled.

11:40: the Iranian government has already confirmed almost 90,000 cases of contagion throughout the country, where the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 5,650 people, according to the last balance released this Saturday.

The Ministry of Health spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, also reported 1,134 new cases of infection, up to a total of 89,328 affected, according to statements collected by the official Iranian news agency IRNA.

10:50: The Russian Government reported this Saturday of 5,966 new infections with the coronavirus, which raises the number of infected to more than 74,500 and the deceased to 681 when accounting for another 66 deaths in one day.

“In the last 24 hours, 5,966 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in 83 regions of the country,” the national center for dealing with the disease said in a statement. According to the figures, these are 117 new cases more than the last balance (5,849).

10:05: Uttar Pradesh local government, the most populous state in India, has announced this Saturday the suspension of meetings until June 30 as a containment measure against coronavirus. This is the first state to issue a ban on meetings beyond the final theoretical state of national confinement, on May 3.

09:40: Dominic Cummings, the main adviser to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, participated in meetings of the scientific body that advises the Executive on the coronavirus pandemic, something that has sparked outrage in various sectors, national media revealed this Saturday.

The controversy arose after the Guardian newspaper revealed in an article that the leader Tory’s strategist was part of the list of people who attended meetings of the so-called Sage, a scientific advisory group for emergencies, and an independent body.

08:30: Medical unions in the Malian capital Bamako and in the nearby town of Kati have raised a 72 hour strike, from Tuesday May 5 to Friday May 8, for denounce non-payments by the Government of the African country at a time of great concern about the spread of the coronavirus. Unless their requests are satisfied, the unions are preparing for a subsequent 150-hour strike, from Monday 11 to Friday 15 May.

07:00: decades of conflict and violence, accompanied by severe droughts, floods and locust plagues, have left more than 2.6 million internally displaced persons in Somalia, most of whom live in makeshift settlements without access to basic services such as water and health care, which leaves them particularly exposed to the coronavirus pandemic.

04:55: Hundreds of Polish cross-border workers call for the reopening of the crossing to Germany. Around 300 people ended up participating in the demonstration called in Zgorzelec, the usual crossing point for travelers and tourists who travel back and forth to the German city of Goerlitz.

03:28: The number of deaths in Germany reaches 5,500 while still registering 2,000 infections daily. The 2,055 new coronavirus cases are less than the previous day (2,337) but continue to exceed the 2,000 positive threshold, bringing the balance to 152,438 infected people (for 150,383 the previous day), with 179 deaths in the last 24 hours compared to 227 on Friday.

02:39: Australia and New Zealand commemorate, at dawn and from quarantine, their soldiers killed in combat.

01:47: The coronavirus forces changes in criminal organizations in Mexico and Central America.

00:47: The Florida governor does not set a date for the reopening of the state.