The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with new cases of infection and fatalities, mainly in Europe and the United States. Governments deploy more drastic measures to try to stop the advance of the strain, although it does not have a high mortality rate, it presents difficulties for an early detection that helps to stop the spread. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The hours are expressed in GMT:

16.10: NY reported that another 367 people died in the last day, for a total of 16,966.

16.00: Italy reported 260 deaths, the lowest daily figure since March 14.

15.30: Chile reported 8 deaths and 473 new cases. The total of deceased reached 189 and the contagions to 13,331.

15.15: United Kingdom reported another 413 deaths. The total, which only accounts for deaths in hospitals, reached 20,732 deaths.

14.00: Canadian health authorities warned of the danger of using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, used to fight malaria, to prevent or treat COVID-19. “They can cause serious side effects. These drugs should only be used under the supervision of a doctor, “warned the Public Health Agency.

13.20: Germany confirmed that China tried to pressure Angela Merkel’s government to praise Beijing’s response to the pandemic

12.15: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said that the closure of the beaches of this Florida resort town will last until June

10.00: The Iranian authorities announced that they are going to classify the country in three types of zones depending on the incidence of COVID-19, which has caused at least 5,710 deaths so far among the 90,481 infected.

9.10: The daily death toll in Spain it dropped from 300 for the first time in over a month.

7:00: The Italian government confirms that the schools will remain closed until September.

6:25: Russia announces the shipment of 40 tons of medical supplies to Venezuela.

6.00: Russia reported that the number of infections exceeded 80,000, after a daily increase of 6,361 infections. In addition, they reported another 66 deaths and the balance reached 747 fatalities.

5:40: Africa exceeds 30,000 infections and the deceased exceed 1,300.

4.00: Germany reported that the contagions reached 154,000 in the country, while the dead number 5,640.

2:30: Former Brazilian health ministers denounce Bolsonaro to the UN for his actions against the coronavirus.

1.00: Seventeen police officers have died in Peru from the new coronavirus, which they contracted while patrolling the streets to enforce the containment aimed at containing the pandemic, the Interior Ministry reported.

23:55: China registers eleven new cases of coronavirus, five of them imported from abroad

21:58: Argentina extends mandatory quarantine until May 10

20:45: The government of Bolivia aims for a more flexible quarantine from May

19:30: Several states in the US begin to reopen businesses this weekend despite the coronavirus

18:00: Italy celebrates 75th anniversary of Nazi liberation by singing ‘Bella Ciao’ from balconies

17:30: The coronavirus has already killed more than 200,000 people worldwide

five pm: Air France does not expect a full recovery in activity for two years

15:40: The Chilean Ministry of Health has informed this Saturday of 552 new cases of coronaviruses detected in the last 24 hours., which now total 12,858 cases in total, while the deceased are 181, seven more than on Friday.

The undersecretary of Assistance Networks of the Ministry, Arturo Zúñiga, further reported that there are 6,746 recovered patients. Of the seven deceased, three correspond to the Santiago Metropolitan Region, one to that of Antofagasta, one to that of Valparaíso, another to Tarapacá and the last to La Araucanía.

15:15: The use of the protective mask will be mandatory in South Africa from May 1, when the progressive relaxation of the restriction measures to fight against the coronavirus begins, the government announced this Saturday.

“It will be mandatory to wear a mask when you leave your home” from May 1, Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said at a press conference in Pretoria.

14:35: almost 150 of the 623 crew members of a cruise ship docked in western Japan They have tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said Saturday. The Italian-flagged cruise ship “Atlantic Coast” has no passengers on board and arrived in January at the southern port of Nagasaki for repairs. His operator informed local authorities of suspected infection last weekend.

13:45: The Belgian Ministry of Health reported this Saturday of 241 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 6,917 deaths for the new disease. The country has not yet managed to flatten the curve of deaths and infections.

As for the positives, there are 1,032 in the last 24 hours and 45,325 have been infected by coronaviruses since the beginning of the epidemic, Meanwhile he number of recovered is 10,417 after the 295 medical discharges of the last hours.

13:20: The General Directorate of Health of the Government of Portugal has reported 595 positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which is a slight rebound compared to 444 on Friday, to add a total of 23,392 cases.

As for the deceased, it has been reported 26 new deaths, with what are already 880 dead and 1,277 recovered by the new disease, data released this April 25, the date on which Portugal commemorates the Carnation Revolution of 1974 that ended the dictatorship.

12:50: Italy will use serological tests, which serve to detect whether a person has already developed the antibodies against COVID-19, starting on May 4, when the country will begin reopening after almost two months of confinement. The extraordinary commissioner appointed for the emergency, Domenico Arcuri, said today that these tests will be carried out on a sample of 150,000 people throughout the national territory.

He indicated that the tender to choose the company that will offer them free of charge has already ended and explained that more than seventy companies have submitted to the contest.

12:15: the Colombian attorney, Fernando Carrillo, has announced processes to several governors, including the governor of Chocó, Ariel Palacios Calderón, suspended from office, before a avalanche of corruption due to resource management in program contracts to overcome the coronavirus emergency.

Specifically, Palacios has been suspended for three months and a contract for more than 2,000 million pesos (about 457,000 euros) has been canceled.

11:40: the Iranian government has already confirmed almost 90,000 cases of contagion throughout the country, where the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 5,650 people, according to the last balance released this Saturday.

The Ministry of Health spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, also reported 1,134 new cases of infection, up to a total of 89,328 affected, according to statements collected by the official Iranian news agency IRNA.

10:50: The Russian Government reported this Saturday of 5,966 new infections with the coronavirus, which raises the number of infected to more than 74,500 and the deceased to 681 when accounting for another 66 deaths in one day.

“In the last 24 hours, 5,966 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in 83 regions of the country,” the national center for dealing with the disease said in a statement. According to the figures, these are 117 new cases more than the last balance (5,849).

10:05: Uttar Pradesh local government, the most populous state in India, has announced this Saturday the suspension of meetings until June 30 as a containment measure against coronavirus. This is the first state to issue a ban on meetings beyond the final theoretical state of national confinement, on May 3.

09:40: Dominic Cummings, the main adviser to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, participated in meetings of the scientific body that advises the Executive on the coronavirus pandemic, something that has sparked outrage in various sectors, national media revealed this Saturday.

The controversy arose after the Guardian newspaper revealed in an article that the leader Tory’s strategist was part of the list of people who attended meetings of the so-called Sage, a scientific advisory group for emergencies, and an independent body.

08:30: Medical unions in the Malian capital Bamako and in the nearby town of Kati have raised a 72 hour strike, from Tuesday May 5 to Friday May 8, for denounce non-payments by the Government of the African country at a time of great concern about the spread of the coronavirus. Unless their requests are satisfied, the unions are preparing for a subsequent 150-hour strike, from Monday 11 to Friday 15 May.

07:00: decades of conflict and violence, accompanied by severe droughts, floods and locust plagues, have left more than 2.6 million internally displaced persons in Somalia, most of whom live in makeshift settlements without access to basic services such as water and health care, which leaves them particularly exposed to the coronavirus pandemic.

04:55: Hundreds of Polish cross-border workers call for the reopening of the crossing to Germany. Around 300 people ended up participating in the demonstration called in Zgorzelec, the usual crossing point for travelers and tourists who travel back and forth to the German city of Goerlitz.

03:28: The number of deaths in Germany reaches 5,500 while still registering 2,000 infections daily. The 2,055 new coronavirus cases are less than the previous day (2,337) but continue to exceed the 2,000 positive threshold, bringing the balance to 152,438 infected people (for 150,383 the previous day), with 179 deaths in the last 24 hours compared to 227 on Friday.

02:39: Australia and New Zealand commemorate, at dawn and from quarantine, their soldiers killed in combat.

01:47: The coronavirus forces changes in criminal organizations in Mexico and Central America.

00:47: The Florida governor does not set a date for the reopening of the state.

23:50: Venezuela orders the intervention and supervision of several food companies for the coronavirus.

23:05: China confirms twelve new cases of coronavirus, most of them imported.

22:39; Bolivia decides to extend the quarantine: “If we do not die of coronavirus, we are going to starve.”

22:17: London makes more than 4,000 arrests for domestic violence since restrictions by Covid-19.

22:00: Ecuador announces the start of the “distancing phase” from May 4.

21:15: China plans to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine in early 2021.

21:00: New York continues to record a decline in the death toll with 422 deaths in one day.

20:28: About twenty sailors aboard a destroyer of the US Navy test positive for coronavirus.

20:14: Paraguay extends the “total quarantine” for another week while preparing the “smart” exit.

19:55: France adds another 389 deaths from coronavirus in a single day due to the decrease in hospitalized.

19:27: Colombia says that reopening the border with Venezuela would be “suicide”.

19:05: Hong Kong bans Labor Day marches because of the coronavirus.

18:48: Trump says he never gave the state of Georgia permission to reopen businesses outside of federal guidelines.

18:01: Piñera asks Chileans to prepare for “the next pandemic: the recession.”

17:45: Uruguay makes the use of a mask mandatory for some services while the country reactivates.

five pm: Trump promises Lenín Moreno that the United States will send respirators to Ecuador.

15:39: The United States exceeded 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University count, which reports more than 870,000 confirmed cases.

14:19: Portugal has 854 deaths and 22,797 coronavirus infections. According to the latest balance of the General Directorate of Health (DGS), in the last 24 hours there have been 34 deaths and 444 new infections.

12:45: Russia’s central bank announced a GDP contraction of 4-6% in 2020 on Friday, after hopes of recovery were dashed by the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

10:35: Iran reported 93 deaths and 1,168 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 5,574 deaths and 88,194 infections.

06:47: Russia adds more than 5,800 cases and raises the coronavirus balance to more than 68,000 infected. In addition, it accumulates 615 fatalities, after 60 deaths in the last 24 hours.

06:13: Germany exceeds the threshold of 150,000 infected by coronavirus after adding 2,337 cases. The total number of deaths amounts to 5,321, with 227 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

05:10: Trump suggests treating coronavirus with “an injection” of “disinfectant” or “sunlight”

04:27: More than 160 Colombians return to the country from Panama on a humanitarian flight

03:51: The Government of Argentina plans to approve “recreational outings” for children and youth

03:15: Japan confirms 14 other cases on an Italian cruise ship without passengers and with 622 crew members on board

02:47: South Korea reports no coronavirus deaths for the first time in a month

02:03: The UN warns that the coronavirus crisis turns “quickly” into a human rights crisis

01:36: The Assembly overcomes Bukele’s veto of the decree that gives life insurance to toilets during the pandemic

00:31: China registers four new cases of Covid-19 of local transmission and two imported

23:10: Bolivia warns its citizens that the next weeks of the pandemic will be “difficult”

22:39: The Honduran Police defend “abuse” and the “use of force” to stop the coronavirus

22:00: Trump “disagrees” with Fauci and says the US “is doing a great job” with the evidence

21:37: López Obrador condemns the attacks on health personnel and asks to recognize them as “heroes and heroines”

21:19: US House of Representatives approves new $ 480 billion stimulus plan

20:51: Bolsonaro vetoes a law that exempts the worker from justifying a week of sick leave during the pandemic

20:15: Guaidó insists on creating an emergency government: “We do not know whether to survive hunger or pandemic”

19:49: Ecuador doubles the number of infections and exceeds 22,000 after adding 11,183 unregistered cases

19:23: Peru extends coronavirus state of emergency for another two weeks

19:11: South Korea prepares for a second wave of infections despite declining cases

19:03: The first indigenous person in Colombia dies from coronavirus

18:56: The European Medicines Agency warns about chloroquine: “It has not been shown to be effective”

18:37: Trudeau announces a $ 1.1 billion plan for scientific research against Covid-19

18:01: Bolivia says quarantine will depend “on the behavior of the entire country” in the coming week

17:47: The IACHR expresses its concern over a measure that could release former Chilean repressors from prison

17:23: WHO notes that half of the deaths in Europe, about 55,000, have occurred in nursing homes

17:17: France weighs mandatory transport masks and a voluntary return to class

five pm: The G20 is committed to making “all efforts” necessary to protect workers

16.40: NY maintains the downward trend with 438 deaths from coronavirus in the last day

16.25: The Ministry of Health of Ecuador updated the figure to 560 dead (23 new) and 11,183 cases (333 more than the day before)

15.30: Cuba reported three deaths and 46 new cases, for a total of 43 deaths and 1,235 infections on the island.

14.30: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned European Union leaders against “acting too little too late” in their response to the coronavirus crisis.

11.00: Iran reported 1,030 new cases in the last 24 hours, which places the balance at 87,026 infected people and 5,481 fatalities

7:50: China announces $ 30 million donation to WHO

7:10: UK begins human trials of a coronavirus vaccine on Thursday

7.00: Russia exceeds 60,000 infections by coronavirus after registering 4,774 new cases

6:20: Germany totals 2,352 cases of coronavirus and raises the balance to more than 5,000 deaths and 148,000 infections

5:40: UNICEF rewrites the song “the happiest in the world” to spread “hope” against the coronavirus

5:20: Guterres calls the Covid-19 crisis an “unprecedented call to attention” and calls for the union of all

5:10: Brazil fails to pay second subsidy payment to informal workers due to lack of funds

4:50: Hong Kong shuffles designating permanent quarantine facilities to respond to future outbreaks

4:10: Mexico It exceeds 10,000 COVID-19 infections with 1,043 cases in one day. The government warns that eight out of ten seriously ill people will die in the next phases of the pandemic.

4:00: Peru will pardon 3,000 prisoners for coronavirus

3:40: The US insists that China did not report the coronavirus “in a timely manner” to the WHO

3:10: China registers four new cases of Covid-19 of local transmission and six imported

02:59: Bolivia records record for new coronavirus cases in one day, 63 in the last 24 hours

02:13: Colombian Prosecutor’s Office warns of cost overruns in humanitarian aid contracts for the Covid-19 crisis

02:01: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Pennsylvania follow Georgia and take steps to reopen economy

01:30: Trump announces the reopening of national parks for the “enjoyment of Americans”

00:51: The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo plans to “reopen the economy” as of May 11

23.50: Argentina reported eight deaths and 144 cases in the last 24 hours.

23.00: The President of the United States, Donald Trump, signed the decree of partial suspension of immigration for 60 days

22.00: Colombia confirms 207 new cases of coronavirus and adds 4,356 patients

19.00: Brazil reported 165 new deaths from coronavirus and the total amounts to 2,906.

17:30: France reported 544 new deaths and the total amounts to 21,340.

16.45: A group of American experts, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, formally discouraged treatment combining hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, for the risks that it can entail for the heart.

16.30: NY reported another 474 deaths from coronavirus and exceeded 15 thousand deaths

16.20: The WHO warned that the new coronavirus “will accompany us for a long time.”

16.00: Chile reported 13 new deaths and 464 infections. The total of deceased reached 160 and the positive cases add up to 11,296.

15.25: The Vatican is working on a plan for phase two that can be launched from next May 4, when Italy is scheduled to begin a gradual de-escalation to get out of confinement.

15.00: The Italian government announced that “in the coming days” decisions will be made on an eventual return to training sessions for the country’s soccer clubs in order to end the season, interrupted by the new coronavirus pandemic.

13.30: The President of Mexico will increase the budget for social programs and key government projects by about 25.6 billion dollars to face the threat of the new coronavirus on the weakened local economy.

12.20: The sending of migrant remittances is going to drop this year by almost 20%, marking its biggest drop in history due to the vulnerability of foreign workers, the World Bank projected.

11.00: Autopsies in the US reveal that the coronavirus was circulating in the country much earlier than previously thought. The first Covid-19 death occurred weeks earlier than confirmed by the government.

9.40: Germany authorized the first clinical trials of a vaccine against the new coronavirus, said Wednesday the country’s regulatory body, which approved tests on volunteers of a vaccine developed by the German firm Biontech and the US giant Pfizer.

9.10: Spain reported another 435 deaths, five more than on Tuesday, and 4,211 new infections

7:30: The coronavirus pandemic exceeds 177,000 deaths worldwide, with the US setting the new record for daily cases

6:50: Germany registers 2,237 cases of coronavirus and raises the balance to more than 145,000 infections and 4,879 deaths

06:10: The Brazilian city of Manaos excavates mass graves in its cemeteries due to the collapse of its hospitals.

5:50: Members of the Bolivian Government will donate part of their salary to fight the coronavirus

5:10: The UN estimates that 265 million people face severe famines by 2020

05:00: Japan extends suspension of issuing visas to foreigners until end of May

04:10: New Jersey records record coronavirus deaths in one day, nearly 400

3:17: Bukele vetoes a decree that provides health coverage to the unemployed in El Salvador during the unconstitutional pandemic

3:00: The United Kingdom will begin human trials on Thursday of a vaccine against coronavirus

2:23: The President of the Bolivian Senate insists on holding new general elections “as soon as possible”

1; 30: Netherlands to reopen schools on May 11 but bans events until September

1:10: Democrats and Republicans agree to a new $ 480 billion stimulus plan

22.20: Donald Trump announced that the suspension of immigration to the United States will be extended for at least 60 days. “It would be unfair to the Americans who have been fired to be replaced by foreign immigrants,” he said.

22.00: The United States Senate approved a financial aid package valued at $ 480 billion for small and medium-sized businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday will be voted by the House of Representatives.

20.30: Brazil reported 166 new deaths from coronavirus and the total amounts to 2,741.

17.50: France reported 531 deaths in the last 24 hours and the total amounts to 20,796.

17.30: The Dutch Prime Minister announced that schools will reopen in the country from May 11.

16.40: The pandemic exceeded 2.5 million cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. The balance shows a balance of 171,810 deaths worldwide.

16.00: Italy registered 534 deaths and 2,729 new infections in the last 24 hours

14.40: Chile confirmed another 325 cases of coronavirus and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours.

13.40: The Austrian chancellor announced that he plans to follow through on his plans to reopen all of the country’s shops in early May and all restaurants in the middle of the month as reports of contagion continue to decline.

12.30: The Government of Mexico announced the entry into phase 3 of the pandemic, marked by an acceleration of COVID-19 infections, so it will shortly formalize the extension of social distancing measures until May 30. According to the most recent report from health authorities, there are 8,772 cases and 712 deaths.

11.00: Iran He claims to have provisionally released more than 1,000 foreign prisoners due to the pandemic. the regime reported 88 new deaths and 1,297 cases, reaching 5,297 deaths and more than 84,000 infections.

10.30: Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 94th birthday at Windsor Castle on Tuesday without her family or the traditional salutes of honor, which the monarch considered inappropriate amid the pandemic that is shaking the United Kingdom.

10.00: The famous festivities of San Fermin In Pamplona, ​​which attracts thousands of tourists from around the world every July, were suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, the city council of this northern Spanish city reported on Tuesday.

9.15: Spain reported 430 new deaths from coronavirus, a slight rebound from weekend balances. The infections did maintain a downward trend.

9.00: According to the updated balance of Johns Hopkins University, the pandemic already leaves 2,480,749 people infected and 170,507 fatalities worldwide. The total number of people cured amounts to 653,798.

7.00: Russia passed the 50 thousand cases. Authorities reported 5,642 new cases and 51 deaths, bringing the death toll to 456.

6 o’clock: The United Nations asked this Monday with “urgency” an additional 350 million dollars to face the coronavirus pandemic in some of the most vulnerable countries in the world, which has already left more than 170,000 dead and almost 2.5 million affected worldwide. global.

4.30: Germany records another 1,785 cases of coronavirus and raises the balance to more than 143,000 infections and 4,598 deaths

3:30: The Ministry of Health of China On Tuesday, it registered seven new cases of locally transmitted coronaviruses, six of them in Heilongjiang province and another in Canton, in addition to four imported positives.

3:00: Turkey will impose, from this Thursday and for four days, a curfew as a measure to contain the coronavirus pandemic, after registering more than 4,670 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

1:30: The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, announced this Monday that the quarantine decreed to stop the advance of the new coronavirus will last until May 11, with the exception of some economic sectors that, following the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health, may resume their activities.

00:45: The National Superintendence of Migrations of Peru issued a statement on Monday in which those foreign citizens who are currently regularizing their situation may remain in the country while the state of emergency decreed by the Covid-19 crisis lasts.

23.00: Deaths in Argentina they amounted to 142, after registering 90 in the last 24 hours.

22.10: Those infected by COVID-19 rose to 285 and 10 died in Venezuela, according to the questioned official figures.

16.25: The WHO director assures that he “did not hide anything from the United States” about the coronavirus.

16.20: Cuba It registered 52 new positives from the Covid-19, bringing the number of cases to 1,087, and the death of two other people was confirmed for a total of 36 deaths.

16.10: There were 454 deaths from coronavirus in Italy during the last 24 hours: a slight increase compared to the previous day.

15.50: NY reported 478 new deaths from coronavirus.

15.40: Donald Trump said it is the responsibility of each state to expand the diagnosis of coronavirus in the population, but added that the federal government will support the task.

15.00: Mexico, Canada and the United States agree to extend for 30 days more the restrictions on land transit at their border.

14.40: Chile reported 419 new infections and six deaths. With this increase, the total number of fatalities reached 139 and the infections reached a total of 10,507.

13.40: Angela Merkel asked not to lower her arms to combat the pandemic, adding that the more transparent China is about the coronavirus, “the better for everyone.”

12.30: Anthony Fauci, an epidemiologist at the White House, addressed protesters who are ignoring the health restrictions and calling for him to be removed for recommending them. “This is something that affects from the point of view of the economy, from the point of view of things that have nothing to do with the virus,” he said on ABC. “Unless we reduce the virus, there will be no real reopening of the economy. Therefore, if we act prematurely, if we create a situation that causes an upturn in the virus, that will be counterproductive, “he added.

10.30: Singapore recorded a record 1,426 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 7,984. The small city-state already had the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, a drastic increase from just 200 infected on March 15, when it seemed to have the outbreak almost under control.

10.00: Iran exceeded 83,500 coronavirus infections after adding nearly 1,300 cases in the last day, while the death toll in the pandemic is already above 5,209.

8:00: Russia recorded in the last 24 hours 4,268 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the balance to more than 47,000 infected people and a total of 405 fatalities.

6 o’clock: The Danish government announced an agreement to allow hairdressers, dentists, physical therapists and driving schools to reopen on Monday, as part of a relaxation of restrictions against the coronavirus that already resulted in the reopening of educational centers this week.

5:40: The regime of Mature Starting this Sunday, the curfew was decreed in the insular state of Nueva Esparta, in the north of the country, after an outbreak appeared in this archipelago with 21 cases.

5:30: The Ministry of Health of China It registered 12 new cases of coronavirus on Monday: four of local transmission, three of which have been located in Heilongjiang province and another in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, in addition to eight imported positives.

4.00: Iran began opening intercity highways and large shopping malls to try to stimulate its economy, weighed down by sanctions. It is the country with the highest number of infections and deaths in the Middle East.

3:20: The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced this Sunday the lifting of the sanitary fence imposed on the municipality of Puerto de La Libertad, in the south of the country, after some television images showed some of its inhabitants walking through the streets of the center.

2.00: United States surpassed the barrier of 40,000 deaths from coronavirus

00:05: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimates that some four million children will be forced into poverty in the Middle East and North Africa due to the coronavirus and has asked for $ 93 million (€ 86 million) to help these children.

23.50: Argentina reported this Sunday 102 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 2,941, while the dead number 134, after registering two new deaths from coronavirus today.

23.30: Colombia added 171 new cases, completing 3,792 infected, 179 of whom (4.72%) have died, reported the Ministry of Health in its daily bulletin.

23.20: Brazil reduced this Sunday, for the second consecutive day and after reaching a daily record number, the number of deaths and cases confirmed by the coronavirus, which reached respectively 2,462 deaths and 38,654 infections.

21.00: Latin America reached 100,952 COVID-19 infections this Sunday, while the death toll stood at 4,924.

20.30: The number of deaths declared worldwide amounts to about 165,000 among the 2.3 million cases registered globally.

18.00: The death toll from COVID-19 totaled 474 and the number infected by 9,468 in Ecuador, most of it in the coastal province of Guayas, according to official figures revealed this Sunday. In addition, the Ministry of Public Health has 817 deaths likely to be caused by coronaviruses nationwide.

17.00: The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, participated today in the virtual meeting of G20 Health Ministers on the coronavirus pandemic and thanked the mechanism for supporting its organization, as well as its commitment to the fight against COVID-19.

16.00: The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro determined from next Wednesday the mandatory use of masks for people who are on the streets and use the public transport service, as well as by those who visit public and private establishments that are working or that circulate on beaches and streets.

15.50: France reported another 395 deaths and the total number of fatalities reached 19,718

15.30: Chile exceeded 10,000 infections, after confirming 358 new cases in the last hours. The balance reflects a total of 10,088 infections and 133 deaths, after seven new deaths in the last hours.

15.00: The One World concert broadcast this Saturday from the homes of some of the best-known artists on the planet has raised $ 127.9 million, which will go to the World Health Organization (WHO).

13.30: The British government announced this Sunday 596 new deaths in hospitals of patients affected by the coronavirus, bringing the death from the pandemic to more than 16,000 in the United Kingdom.

11.30: The Mayor of Paris announced that the City Council will provide free, washable, approved masks to all its citizens by the end of May.

11.00: The health authorities of Iran confirmed a total of 82,211 coronavirus infections nationwide after verifying 1,343 new positives. In terms of deaths, the country has registered 87 new fatalities, up to a total of 5,118 since the declaration of the pandemic.

9.30: Coronavirus numbers drop in Spain: the daily balance showed 410 new deaths and 4,218 infections.

6.00: The coronavirus pandemic in Germany it has already caused more than 139,000 infections and the death of almost 4,300 people. The daily balance reported 2,458 infections, the lowest figure in four days

5.00: Record daily cases in RussiaBut Vladimir Putin assured that the situation is “under total control”. The country borders on 43 thousand infections, after registering an increase of 6,060 positives in the last 24 hours. In total, 361 people have died from COVID-19 in the country.

4.20: South Korea reported eight new cases of the coronavirus, the first time in two months that the daily increase was less than 10. The latest figures brought the country’s total to 10,661 infected and 234 deaths, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

3.30: Japan recorded 568 new cases of the virus, bringing the country’s total to 11,073 cases and 174 deaths. The actual number of infected is believed to be higher because Japan is still starting to expand the testing program, enabling additional testing centers in Tokyo and elsewhere.

2.30: The director of the maximum security laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, accused by the US media of being the source of the new coronavirus, has sharply denied the accusations.

1.10: The number of deaths from coronavirus in United States it reached 38,664 people, after increasing by 1,891 deaths in 24 hours, according to a balance from Johns Hopkins University.