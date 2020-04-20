The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with new cases of infection and fatalities, mainly in Europe and the United States. Governments deploy more drastic measures to try to stop the advance of the strain, although it does not have a high mortality rate, it presents difficulties for an early detection that helps to stop the spread. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The hours are expressed in GMT:

8:00: Russia recorded in the last 24 hours 4,268 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the balance to more than 47,000 infected people and a total of 405 fatalities.

6 o’clock: The Danish government announced an agreement to allow hairdressers, dentists, physical therapists and driving schools to reopen on Monday, as part of a relaxation of restrictions against the coronavirus that already resulted in the reopening of educational centers this week.

5:40: The regime of Mature Starting this Sunday, the curfew was decreed in the insular state of Nueva Esparta, in the north of the country, after an outbreak appeared in this archipelago with 21 cases.

5:30: The Ministry of Health of China It registered 12 new cases of coronavirus on Monday: four of local transmission, three of which have been located in Heilongjiang province and another in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, in addition to eight imported positives.

3:20: The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced this Sunday the lifting of the sanitary fence imposed on the municipality of Puerto de La Libertad, in the south of the country, after some television images showed some of its inhabitants walking through the streets of the center.

00:05: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimates that some four million children will be forced into poverty in the Middle East and North Africa due to the coronavirus and has asked for 93 million dollars (86 million euros) to help these children.

23.50: Argentina reported this Sunday 102 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 2,941, while the dead number 134, after registering two new deaths from coronavirus today.

23.30: Colombia added 171 new cases, completing 3,792 infected, 179 of whom (4.72%) have died, reported the Ministry of Health in its daily bulletin.

23.20: Brazil reduced this Sunday, for the second consecutive day and after reaching a daily record number, the number of deaths and cases confirmed by the coronavirus, which reached respectively 2,462 deaths and 38,654 infections.

21.00: Latin America reached 100,952 COVID-19 infections this Sunday, while the death toll stood at 4,924.

20.30: The number of deaths declared worldwide amounts to about 165,000 among the 2.3 million cases registered globally.

18.00: The death toll from COVID-19 totaled 474 and the number infected by 9,468 in Ecuador, most of it in the coastal province of Guayas, according to official figures revealed this Sunday. In addition, the Ministry of Public Health has 817 deaths likely to be caused by coronaviruses nationwide.

17.00: The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, participated today in the virtual meeting of G20 Health Ministers on the coronavirus pandemic and thanked the mechanism for supporting its organization, as well as its commitment to the fight against COVID-19.

16.00: The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro determined from next Wednesday the mandatory use of masks for people who are on the streets and use the public transport service, as well as by those who visit public and private establishments that are working or that circulate on beaches and streets.

15.50: France reported another 395 deaths and the total number of fatalities reached 19,718

15.30: Chile exceeded 10,000 infections, after confirming 358 new cases in the last hours. The balance reflects a total of 10,088 infections and 133 deaths, after seven new deaths in the last hours.

15.00: The One World concert broadcast this Saturday from the homes of some of the most famous artists on the planet has raised $ 127.9 million, which will go to the World Health Organization (WHO).

13.30: The British government announced this Sunday 596 new deaths in hospitals of patients affected by the coronavirus, bringing the death from the pandemic to more than 16,000 in the UK.

11.30: The Mayor of Paris announced that the City Council will provide free, washable, approved masks to all its citizens by the end of May.

11.00: The health authorities of Iran confirmed a total of 82,211 coronavirus infections nationwide after verifying 1,343 new positives. In terms of deaths, the country has registered 87 new fatalities, up to a total of 5,118 since the declaration of the pandemic.

9.30: Coronavirus numbers drop in Spain: the daily balance showed 410 new deaths and 4,218 infections.

6.00: The coronavirus pandemic in Germany it has already caused more than 139,000 infections and the death of almost 4,300 people. The daily balance reported 2,458 infections, the lowest figure in four days

5.00: Record daily cases in RussiaBut Vladimir Putin assured that the situation is “under total control”. The country borders on 43 thousand infections, after registering an increase of 6,060 positives in the last 24 hours. In total, 361 people have died from COVID-19 in the country.

4.20: South Korea reported eight new cases of the coronavirus, the first time in two months that the daily increase was less than 10. The latest figures brought the country’s total to 10,661 infected and 234 deaths, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

3.30: Japan recorded 568 new cases of the virus, bringing the country’s total to 11,073 cases and 174 deaths. The actual number of infected is believed to be higher because Japan is still starting to expand the testing program, enabling additional testing centers in Tokyo and elsewhere.

2.30: The director of the maximum security laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, accused by the US media of being the source of the new coronavirus, has sharply denied the accusations.

1.10: The number of deaths from coronavirus in United States it reached 38,664 people, after increasing by 1,891 deaths in 24 hours, according to a balance from Johns Hopkins University.

22.00: Brazil registered 2,917 new cases of COVID-19 and 206 deaths in 24 hours, the second highest number of deaths recorded in a day. The number of confirmed cases increased to 36,599. Brazil has started digging graves for the deceased of Covid-19 on a large scale. In the Vila Formosa cemetery (San Pablo), the largest in Latin America, about twenty excavators work against the clock to expand the available places before the dreaded peak of the pandemic arrives.

21.30: In Peru 14,420 cases of infected, 348 dead and 6,684 recovered were reported. In relation to the previous day, 931 more cases of coronavirus affected were recorded in Peru. In addition, 143 new recovered patients were reported. Peru is in the 20th position of countries with the highest number of infected.

21.00: In ChileToday’s report reported that there are 478 new infections in the country, reaching a total of 9,730. In turn, there are 4,035 people who have recovered. In addition, 10 more deceased were added, a figure that now rises to 126. After 45 days of quarantine, the country will begin a gradual reopening of economic activities.

20.00: In Uruguay 508 cases of infected, 10 dead and 294 recovered were reported. In relation to the previous day, there were 6 more cases of coronavirus affected in Uruguay. Likewise, 8 new recovered patients were reported. Uruguay is in 94th place in countries with the highest number of infected.

18:00: Ecuadorian authorities announced that the death toll amounted to 456 and there are already more than 9,000 infected. In addition, according to official figures, there are 731 deceased, suspected of having been infected with COVID-19 but who were not tested. In Guayaquil, the country’s red zone, the health and morgues system collapsed

17:50: France registered on saturday 642 deaths in 24 hours in hospitals and nursing homes, which places the provisional balance at 19,323 deaths, informed the general direction of Health. The number of hospitalized patients stood at 30,639, a drop of 551 cases, while patients on resuscitation were 5,833, a drop of 194 compared to Friday.

It is the tenth day of net fall of patients in intensive care, and the fourth day of decline for hospitalized. A total of 11,842 deaths have been registered in hospitals (+364) and 7,481 (+278) in nursing homes, the official statement said.

five pm: Dubai opened a field hospital with 3,000 beds on Saturday at its World Trade Center business complex, in the face of a potential increase in coronavirus cases. The complex is located in the city center in the United Arab Emirates.

The hospital will strengthen Dubai’s healthcare system and “will take advantage of all resources and infrastructure to combat the COVID-19 pandemicAccording to a statement from the emirate’s press office.

16:50: the Pentagon announced that will suspend until June 30 the suspension of its movements around the world, at the same time as he relaxed the limits on the deployment and repatriation of troops.

The decision will take effect on Monday, said the chief of staff of the United States Department of Defense, Matthew Donovan.

In an attempt to prevent covid-19 infections in the armed forces, the Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, ordered in late March to stop for 60 days all movements of civilians and military linked to that government agency.

15:55: The border between Canada and the United States will remain closed for another month to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Prime Minister of Canada announced this Saturday, Justin Trudeau.

This measure was agreed by the two countries, said the president. “It is an important decision and one that will keep the population safe on both sides of the border.“He added.

15:00: the German Minister for Development, Gerd Mueller, proposed this Saturday an expansion of the World Health Organization (WHO) to make it a kind of global center for pandemics, in a firm gesture of support against the accusations of negligence made by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

“This pandemic is not the last”Müller has warned in statements to Deutschlandfunk radio, during which he stressed that for some African countries the current coronavirus epidemic poses such risks that could lead to the collapse of the state.

14:15: the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, He will not attend tonight the Easter vigil mass due to calls from the health authorities and the Church for the faithful to pray at home this time, the Kremlin said today.

Every year, Putin, a confessed believer, attends the Mass of the Great Saturday in the Moscow Cathedral of Christ the Savior, Russia’s main Orthodox temple, which is officiated by the Russian Patriarch Kiril. But today he will stay at the country residence in Novo-Ogariovo, located on the outskirts of Moscow, said his spokesman, Dmitri Peskov.

13:50: At least five people died in a stampede this Saturday during a delivery of humanitarian aid to displaced people in northeast NigeriaSeveral sources told the . news agency.

The victims were trampled when thousands of people they rushed to receive money and clothing distributed by the government in the city of Gamboru, near the border with Cameroon, where some 70,000 displaced people live, victims of the jihadist uprising in Boko Haram.

“Five bodies, four women and a girl, were transferred to the hospital, along with seven wounded”Declared a medical source at the hospital.

13:10: a total of 47 refugee minors, coming from fields located on the Greek islands, landed this Saturday morning in Hannover (Germany) within the framework of a European relocation program for 1,600 children. “Forty-seven unaccompanied children and adolescents arrived by plane from Athens to Hannover (Lower Saxony) this morning“The German Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Minors they will comply with a fortnight of fifteen days in Lower Saxony and then they will be distributed to other regions of the country, the ministry explained.

12:50: the General Directorate of Health of Portugal reported 663 new coronavirus positives in the last 24 hours, with what they already add 19,685 in the country, which means a slight rebound from Friday’s data, when there were 581 new cases.

As for deaths, there are 30 more in the last 24 hours, slightly above the 28 deaths reported by the Portuguese authorities on Friday. In total they add up 687 deceased since the beginning of the epidemic, according to these data, updated until 0:00 hours this Saturday.

12:30: 480 people have died in India from the coronavirus while the total number of cases has already exceeded 14,000, according to the figures of the Ministry of Health released this Saturday.

It is a total of 14,378 cases, of which 11,906 remain active, that is, discounting deceased and recovered.

12:15: Pope Francis has donated respirators to various Syrian hospitals and diagnostic equipment to Gaza. to help aid against the coronavirus pandemic, the Holy See reported today in a statement.

Specific, ten lung ventilators will reach three hospitals in Syria, in collaboration with the AVSI Foundation, one of the international organizations that operate in that country and that collaborates with three centers in the “Open Hospitals” project.

Aid will also reach Holy Land: Three other respirators will be destined for the “San Giuseppe” hospital in Jerusalem, Gaza will receive diagnostic equipment and an “extraordinary contribution” will be offered to the “Holy Family” hospital in Bethlehem.

12:00: Iran announced this Saturday 73 new deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,031, while the Iranian government authorized the opening of small businesses in Tehran as it had already done outside the capital.

It is the seventh day that the daily death toll has dropped and the fifth day that the number has dropped to double digits, ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told reporters.

“We are very close to de-escalation, but we have to continue evaluating“said Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Alerts and Emergencies.

9:10: Texas will be the first state in the United States to gradually reopen the economy in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, while Louisiana and Montana say they are not ready yet.

The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, which belongs to the most conservative wing of the Republican Party, has signed an executive order on Friday that describes a plan on “how to open the Texas economy,” he announced at a press conference picked up by the CNN television network.

8:15: Africa already registers more than 1,000 deaths and almost 20,000 cases of coronavirusAccording to the latest balance provided this Saturday by the Centers for Disease Control on the African continent (CDC-Africa), which highlights, on a positive note, that the number of recovered is already about 4,600.

The balance, which includes the figures of the 52 member states of the African Union, requires a total of 19,895 cases, 1,016 fatalities and 4,642 discharges.

07:00: The Chief of Staff of the President of Nigeria died of coronavirus. Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff of the Government of Nigeria and one of the main advisers to President Muhammadu Buhari, died this Friday from COVID-19, as confirmed today by official sources.

“The deceased had tested positive for the devastating COVID-19 and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020, ”Garba Shehu confirmed this morning.

05:25: the Minister of Health of Afghanistan, Fierce Fierce, has asked the population to take seriously the threat posed by the coronavirus after communicating that the number of infections in the country, lacking sufficient health infrastructure after years of war, has reached 933.

04:40: Russia already confirmed a total of 313 coronavirus deaths across the country since the declaration of the pandemic, while contagion cases are already in the 36,793, according to the virus monitoring center in that country.

03:00: Singapore has exceeded this Saturday 5,000 coronavirus infections after 623 new cases of the disease, according to the Ministry of Health, in what appears to be, according to researchers, the consequence of the second wave of infections imported into the country a few weeks ago, from abroad.

23:30: The Government of Chile has proposed this Friday the partial reopening of some shops Despite the advance of the new coronavirus and has presented a protocol to start resuming economic activity in certain sectors.

In the protocol, it is established that hygiene products must be made available to customers and staff, flexible hours, and that social distancing can be guaranteed.

21:00: the mayor of Rio de Janeiro declared the use of face masks for the coronavirus. Marcelo Crivella has asked citizens to avoid crowds and not to leave the house if it is not strictly necessary, although he has specified that if they do they will have to wear masks. In addition, it has affirmed that the establishments that perform essential services will have to supply masks to their workers.

14:55: Russia had 32,008 positive cases of coronavirus, including a record of 4,070 in the last 24 hours. President Vladimir Putin warned of “very high” risks, particularly in poorly equipped provinces. So far 273 deaths have been confirmed in the country, 41 in one day.

14:18: The New York Stock Exchange opened higher on Friday on encouraging signs of measures that will begin to open the United States economy after the confinement: the Dow Jones gained 2.37% and the Nasdaq 1.46%.

12:44: Japan will pay 100,000 yen ($ 930) to each resident, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Friday as a measure to stem the collapse of the world’s third largest economy from the coronavirus. “We are moving quickly to give cash to the entire population,” Abe said at a televised news conference to explain his decision and extend the state of emergency to the entire country.

12:15: Paraguay announced that it will extend the coronavirus quarantine until April 26. President Mario Abdo reported it through his Twitter account.

11:27: Germany announces it has the coronavirus epidemic “under control.” For the first time, the infection ratio, which measures the number of people contaminated on average per covid-19 patient, fell to 0.7%, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the federal authority in charge of epidemiological surveillance.

10:11: Spain reported 5,252 new positive cases of coronavirus and the total number of infected totaled 188,068, a daily increase that is maintained at a rate of 3 percent. There were 585 deaths in the last 24 hours, which would mean a slight increase compared to the 551 reported on Thursday.

09:42: Belgium announced on Friday that the death toll since the start of the pandemic reached 5,163, after 313 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Contagion cases increased by 1,329 to 36,138.

04:47: Germany adds 3,380 cases and raises the balance to more than 133,000 infected and 3,868 dead

03:51: Four-year-old boy dies in coronavirus in El Salvador

03:05: US Provides Palestine $ 5 Million to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

02:14: Wuhan revises its Covid-19 figures upward and increases fatalities by 1,290

01:30: Guaidó announces a grant of $ 100 per month for health professionals in Venezuela

01:10: Trudeau announces measures to support small businesses in Canada

00:17: The new Brazilian Minister of Health says there will be no “radical changes” in the management of the coronavirus

23:30: Biden insists that it is “false” to have to discern between health and economy in the coronavirus crisis

22:40: Trump says G7 leaders and their economies are “devastated” by the coronavirus pandemic

22:00: The UN warns that the consequences of the pandemic will be fattened with the most “vulnerable” children

21:20: Trump presents a three-phase plan to reopen the US and states will be able to make individual decisions

21:15: Bolsonaro dismisses his Minister of Health after weeks of disagreements over the management of the crisis

20:54: Brussels advocates diversifying suppliers after Covid-19 but warns that it is not self-sufficient

20:42: Piñera enacts the controversial law to release prisoners that exempts those convicted of humanity

20:30: France approaches 18,000 deaths with a fall in hospitalized for the second consecutive day

20:21: The Prosecutor’s Office reminds Bukele that the Constitutional ruling is “mandatory”

20:14: Germany adds 2,866 cases and raises the balance to more than 130,000 infected and 3,569 dead

19:54: Brussels asks the 27 “flexibility” in the deadlines for migrants seeking asylum

19:40: The EU conveys its support to the WHO director and promises to mobilize funds for the agency

19:30: Chile launches the “Covid-19 card” to identify recovered people

19:00: Sweden extends travel ban for non-EU citizens due to coronavirus for another 30 days

18:15: Putin suspends the parade for the 75th anniversary of Victory Day for the coronavirus

18:00: Putin and Xi highlight Chinese management of the coronavirus and reject the “politicization” of the pandemic

17:30: Bolivia plans to return to classrooms for May but “gradually”

five pm: López Obrador announces that classes and work activity in Mexico will resume fully on June 1

16.40: The state of New York, must comply with strict isolation measures until May 15, announced Governor Andrew Cuomo, after indicating that in the last 24 hours there were 606 deaths, the lowest number in 10 days.

16.00: The USD 350,000 million of funds provided for loans to SMEs have been exhausted in the US revival plan. Congress negotiates an extension of another $ 250 billion.

15.30: Vladimir Putin postponed the 75th anniversary parade of the 1945 victory against the Nazis, scheduled to take place on May 9 in Russia.

14.20: United States exceeded 30,000 deaths from coronavirus, according to the balance updated by Johns Hopkins University.

13.40: Mexico extended by one month, until May 30, the suspension of classes and non-essential work activities in the areas with the greatest spread of the new coronavirus.

13.30: The Secretary of Health of Rio de Janeiro, Edmar Santos, confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus, although he clarified that he does not suffer from symptoms.

12.25: 5.2 million registered requests for unemployment benefits in the US over the past week, for a total of more than 22 million job losses in the country in the past month.

11.30: The Prime Minister of Japan announced that he is extending the state of emergency to the entire country, in order to fight more effectively against the spread of the new coronavirus.

11.00: The . agency count reported 137,499 coronavirus deaths worldwide.

10.10: Spain reported a slight spike in their daily balance, with 551 deaths and 5,183 new cases of coronavirus.

9.55: Iran The balance was updated to 4,869 deaths, among almost 78,000 confirmed cases.

9.15: Chilean writer died of coronavirus Luis Sepúlveda, in Spain.

9.00: Everything indicates that the British government will announce this Thursday an extension of the confinement in force from March 23 to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, which has already killed nearly 13,000 people in the country

8:00: The pandemic has already widely crossed the threshold of two million cases and leaves more than 137,000 fatalities worldwide.

7.00: Russia records 3,448 new cases of coronavirus and puts the balance at 27,938 infected and 232 dead.

6.00: Germany adds 2,866 cases and raises the coronavirus balance to more than 130,000 infected and 3,569 dead.

5:30: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that containment measures to fight the coronavirus could be extended “for more weeks,” even if public health experts express optimism about overcoming the pandemic in the United States.

4:00: The Ministry of Health of China confirmed 12 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19, four of them in Heilongjiang province and five in Canton, as well as three in Beijing, while 34 other positive ones from abroad have been registered.

2.00: United States this Wednesday posted a grim new record with almost 2,600 deaths linked to the new coronavirus in 24 hours, the worst daily balance of a country in the whole world, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

1:40: Indonesian authorities announced on Wednesday the imposition of social distancing measures in the main cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country, which has 469 deaths and more than 5,100 infected.

1:00: The mayor of The AngelsEric Garcetti warned that massive concentrations of people, such as sporting events or concerts, may not take place in the American city until 2021, as the United States mitigates the coronavirus pandemic.

0.30: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the return of the world to “normality” will only be possible with the development of “a safe and effective vaccine” against the coronavirus.

22:30: The Indonesian authorities announced on Wednesday the imposition of social distancing measures in the main cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country, which has 469 deaths and more than 5,100 infected.

21:30: The United States government asked China on Wednesday for “full transparency” and to “share information” to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

19:00: The president of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has described as “illegal” the decision of the president of the country, Donald Trump, to withdraw US funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic and has announced that it will be “challenged”.

16.50: New York reported 752 new deaths from coronavirus and an increase in hospitalizations

16.15: Angela Merkel reported that Germany’s schools will reopen from May 4, but extended the ban on large-scale public events until the end of August.

15.30: The WHO director “regrets” Donald Trump’s decision and said that the agency will evaluate the impact of the suspension of US funds. Furthermore, he promised that his management of the crisis will be evaluated “in due course.”

15.05: Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, demands that Latin American countries allow their citizens to return

14.45: Chile reported 356 new infections and two other deaths, for a total of 8,273 cases and 94 fatalities.

12.40: US industrial production fell 5.4% in March, the worst decline since January 1946, and well above the 3.5% forecast by analysts.

12.10: The WHO director-general spoke after the freezing of funds by the US: “The only concern is to save lives and there is no time to lose.”

11.40: Chilean authorities confirmed the death of the bishop who held a criticized mass ceremony, where three other evangelical pastors were infected

11.20: 500 thousand people have recovered from Covid-19, according to the balance of the Johns Hopkins University.

9.00. Trump has ordered the $ 1,200 aid checks that millions of Americans will receive bear his name. It will be the first time in US history that a state check to taxpayers has been signed by a president.

8.40: Germany criticized that the United States stops giving funds to the WHO and considered that “blaming others does not help” in the midst of the pandemic.

8:30: Germany recorded more than 127,000 people contagion and more than 3,200 deaths, according to the latest official balance.

7:00: The coronavirus pandemic borders on two million cases and exceeds 126,000 deaths worldwide

6:20: Brussels asks this Wednesday to the 27 common criteria to lift the confinement and avoid a rebound

5:30: UNHCR and the Council of Europe encourage the use of refugee health professionals against coronavirus

5:14: USA reaches the record number of more than 2,370 deaths from coronavirus in one day and exceeds 26,000

5:01: The Armed Forces of Bolivia controls will be intensified during the extension of confinement due to the coronavirus

4:45: China records 10 cases of local transmission of the Covid-19 and 36 arrived from abroad

4:21: Guatemala denounces that up to 75 percent of deportees from the United States have coronaviruses

4:10: South Koreans flock to vote in parliamentary elections amid coronavirus pandemic

3:40: The UN defends that the WHO “has to lean” and affirms that “this is not the time” to reduce its resources

3:20: Duque announces his intention to “reopen the economy” in Colombia from April 27

3:10: Peru warns of the “civil death” of those who do not pay the fines for skipping the quarantine

02:50: UNICEF warns that the coronavirus puts “millions of children” at risk on the Internet

2:30: The Governor of Rio de Janeiro announces that he has a coronavirus

2:15: Protests against the new abortion law in Poland are held in cars because of the Covid-19

1:35: Bolivia extends quarantine measures for the coronavirus until April 30

23.50: Argentina reported seven deaths and 166 new cases in the last 24 hours.

22.20: El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció que suspenderá el financiamiento de su país a la OMS.

20.20: Brasil reportó 204 muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas, un nuevo récord diario. De esta manera, la cifra total en el país asciende a 1.532. Es la primera vez que se registran más de 200 decesos en un día. El total de casos positivos, en tanto, se incrementó en 1.839 y llegó a 25.262

17.30: Francia reportó 762 nuevas muertes por coronavirus y el total asciende a 15.729.

16.40: Seis de los 130 congresistas en Perú han dado positivo. A inicios de abril la Cámara sesionó de manera presencial, con algunas salas adicionales para intentar mantener un distanciamiento.

15.35: Cuba reportó 40 nuevos casos. Según las autoridades de la isla, el balance llega a 766 casos y 21 muertes.

15.20: El banco estadounidense Goldman Sachs advirtió que estima que en Estados Unidos la crisis económica derivada de la pandemia del COVID-19 sea hasta cuatro veces peor que la Gran Recesión de 2008 y señaló que las cifras de desempleo podrían ser similares a las que sufrió el país durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial.

14.55: Chile reportó 392 nuevos casos y 10 muertes en las últimas 24 horas. El total llegó a 7.917 contagios y 92 fallecidos. El gobierno ha realizado 87.800 pruebas de diagnóstico.

14.30: Irak suspendió por tres meses a la corresponsalía de la agencia . por un artículo que reportó que hay miles de casos de COVID-19 sin contabilizar.

14.10: Donald Trump reiteró que él es quien decidirá cuándo se levanta la cuarentena en Estados Unidos, pese a la autoridad federal de los gobernadores. En Twitter, dijo que Andrew Cuomo, gobernador de Nueva York, “ha estado llamando a diario rogando por todo, y ahora parecer querer independencia, eso no pasará”.

14.10: El Vaticano amplió hasta el 3 de mayo las medidas aplicadas como prevención para evitar la propagación del coronavirus, que prevén entre otras cosas el cierre de la Plaza San Pedro y la basílica de la Santa Sede.

13.30: Récord de multas en Italia. Los agentes de seguridad impusieron 16.500 multas de cerca de 400 euros a transeúntes sin permiso durante el lunes de Pascua, día festivo en la península y que tradicionalmente se festeja con un paseo a las afueras de la ciudad. En caso de pagarse la totalidad del monto, se recaudaría más de 6 millones de euros. Sumadas a las del domingo, se han impuesto 30.300 sanciones económicas en solo dos días por violación de la cuarentena.

13.20 Argentina llegó a las 100 muertes por coronavirus.

13.10: Dos de las farmacéuticas más grandes del mundo, Sanofi Pasteur y GSK, se asociaron con la esperanza de acelerar el desarrollo de una vacuna para el COVID-19. Las empresas indicaron que la vacuna experimental se basaría en la vacuna para la influenza de Sanofi combinada con un refuerzo de GSK.

12.40: La economía mundial se contraerá 3% este año por la pandemia del coronavirus, estimó el Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI), advirtiendo de un “grave riesgo” de que la recesión sea peor de lo previsto. Para América Latina, la previsión es de una caída de 5,2%.

12.10: Las muertes en Suecia llegaron a más de 1.000, según el último reporte oficial. El país había sido señalado por su llamativa flexibilidad entre las medidas de distanciamiento social, ya que el gobierno apela a la responsabilidad de los ciudadanos para que las recomendaciones sanitarias sean aplicadas. La tasa de fallecimientos es mayor a la de sus vecinos nórdicos.

11.50: Bélgica registró 262 fallecimientos a causa del coronavirus el lunes (90 de ellos en hospitales y el resto casos sospechosos, sobre todo en residencias) lo que eleva la cifra de muertos a 4.157 desde que comenzó a propagarse la pandemia.

11.30: Crece el escándalo: Taiwán reveló los correos que le envió a la OMS a fines de diciembre alertando sobre el coronavirus. El gobierno le había advertido al organismo internacional que un virus desconocido provocaba una neumonía atípica. La institución había asegurado que la carta nunca existió, pero Taipei la hizo pública.

11.10: La reapertura de algunos comercios o lugares públicos en Austria e Italia y la tímida vuelta al trabajo de ciertas industrias en España, después de semanas de confinamiento, inyectan esperanza en un planeta paralizado por la pandemia y temeroso de la futura recesión.

10.50: La cotización del oro sube por encima de 1.700 dólares la onza, después de haber alcanzado un nuevo pico en siete años, estimulado por el debilitamiento del dólar y la prudencia que domina entre los inversores.

10.20: Israel anunció un nuevo toque de queda durante las festividades judías de esta semana, para evitar las concentraciones de personas y los viajes y, por tanto, la expansión del coronavirus. Desde las cinco de la tarde (hora local, 14 GMT) hasta las cinco de la mañana del miércoles (2.00 GMT) estará prohibido salir de la vivienda excepto “periodos de tiempo cortos y a una distancia de no más de 100 metros”, cuando la salida esté justificada.

10.00: Irán aseguró que el número diario de muertes cayó debajo de los 100 por primera vez en un mes. Con 98 víctimas fatales, el total llegó a 4,683 en el país más afectado de Medio Oriente.

8:30: El Gobierno francés matizó lo anuncios hechos la víspera por el presidente, Emmanuel Macron, de tal forma que ha aclarado que el confinamiento podrá prolongarse más allá del 11 de mayo y que la reapertura de las clases, de hacerse, será en “pequeños grupos”.

8:00: Rusia registró 2.774 casos en las últimas 24 horas, lo que eleva el balance a 21.102 personas contagiadas y 170 víctimas mortales.

7:00: La pandemia ha dejado en Germany a más de 125.000 personas contagiadas y ha provocado la muerte de más de 2.950.

6:40: El primer ministro de India, Narendra Modi, anunció este martes la ampliación hasta el 3 de mayo del confinamiento decretado en el país para mitigar la expansión de la pandemia del coronavirus, al tiempo que ha avisado de que a partir de ahora será “más estricto”.

3:00: Corea del Sur ha vuelto a no experimentar este martes grandes cambios en las cifras de afectados y víctimas por el coronavirus y ha informado de 27 casos adicionales, dos más con respecto al lunes, pero sí ha trasladado su preocupación por la aparición de nuevos positivos en antiguos pacientes.

2:00: La Junta Central Electoral de República Dominicana anunció este lunes su decisión de posponer las elecciones presidenciales, al Senado y al Congreso, previstas para el 17 de mayo, debido a la pandemia del coronavirus.

00.55: United States reportó 1.509 muertes en las últimas 24 horas, llevando el total a 23.604. Se trata el cuarto día consecutivo de baja desde el pico de 2.035 muertes registrado el viernes.

23.20: El número de casos confirmados en todo el mundo superó los dos millones, con casi 120.000 muertos.

23.00: Paraguay elevó a siete las muertes a causa del Covid-19, cuatro días después de la anterior, de un total de 159 casos confirmados, en medio del anuncio de la vuelta de las restricciones sociales luego de que algunos sectores comenzaran a moverse gradualmente.

20.50: El régimen de Nicolás Maduro reportó otros 8 casos de coronavirus en Venezuela y el recuento oficial asciende a 189.

20.30: Brasil reportó 105 nuevas muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas y el total asciende a 1.328.

18.15: El presidente Emmanuel Macron anunció que la cuarentena en Francia continuará hasta el 11 de mayo.

18.10: France reportó 574 muertes en hospitales en las últimas 24 horas, llevando el total a casi 15.000.

16.20: Italy sufrió otras 566 muertes y 3.153 casos durante las últimas 24 horas, con lo que pasó los 20 mil víctimas fatales.

15.30: La COVID-19 es 10 veces más mortífera que el H1N1, afirma la OMS.

14.40: Chile reportó 312 nuevos contagios, lo que eleva el total de casos a 7.525. Los fallecidos en el país llegan a 82, dos más en las últimas 24 horas. El sábado, los aumentos fueron de 286 casos y siete muertes.

14.20: El Reino Unido sumó 717 nuevas muertes por coronavirus y redujo la cantidad de infectados diarios a 4.343

13.40: Portugal elevó a cerca de 17.000 la cifra de personas infectadas por el nuevo coronavirus, en el marco de una pandemia que ya se ha cobrado al menos 535 vidas en el país.

13.15: Murió uno de los militares de EEUU que contrajo coronavirus a bordo del portaaviones Theodore Roosevelt. El capitán de la nave, que denunció los problemas del brote, fue despedido por el Pentágono.

12.00: La epidemia alcanzó las 115.00 muertes a nivel mundial, según el recuento de la Universidad Johns Hopkins

10.40: Irán reportó otras 111 muertes por coronavirus, lo que eleva el total a 4.585. Además, el aumento de 1.617 contagios arroja una suma de 73.303 casos.

10.20. Nueva cuarentena en China. La ciudad de Harbin, capital de la provincia de Heilongjiang y fronteriza con Rusia, empezó a exigir un confinamiento de 28 días a todos los viajeros procedentes del extranjero tras registrar un incremento de los casos de positivos de coronavirus procedentes del país euroasiático. Hay temores por una segunda ola de contagios.

10.00: El número de contagios sigue en ascenso en Germany, aunque con signos de ralentización sostenida, mientras la cifra de pacientes recuperados supera a la de infecciones activas. El reporte de casos llegó a 123.016, un aumento de 2.537 en un día. La cifra de muertos sube a 2.799, un alza de 126 víctimas mortales en las últimas 24 horas.

9.35: Spain reportó 517 nuevas muertes por coronavirus y una baja en los contagios diarios: 3.477. Es la cifra de casos más baja desde el 20 de marzo y el avance porcentual más lento desde el inicio de la epidemia en el país.

8:50: La pandemia deja en Rusia un balance de más de 18.000 personas contagiadas y un total de 148 víctimas mortales, según ha informado el centro operativo ruso para la lucha contra la propagación del virus.

8:30: Alemania sumó este lunes más de 2.500 nuevos casos de coronavirus y 126 víctimas mortales, lo que sitúa el cómputo global por encima de las 123.000 personas contagiadas, incluidos más de 2.700 fallecidos, según el balance del Instituto Robert Koch (RKI), la agencia gubernamental responsable del seguimiento de enfermedades contagiosas en el país.

7:00: La pandemia del nuevo coronavirus originada en la ciudad china de Wuhan deja un balance de 1,85 millones personas contagiadas y más de 114.000 víctimas mortales en todo el mundo, con Estados Unidos como el país más afectado, con más de 550.000 casos y más de 22.100 muertos.

3:00: El Ministerio de Salud de China confirmó este lunes 108 casos nuevos de coronavirus, de los que 98 proceden del extranjero, y dos muertes más, ambas en la provincia de Hubei, cuya capital, Wuhan, es el epicentro de la pandemia.

2:30: Estados Unidos registró 1.514 muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas, según un recuento de la Universidad Johns Hopkins divulgado a las 20H30 locales del domingo (00h30 GMT del lunes).

2:00: El Parlamento de El Salvador aprobó este domingo una prórroga del estado de emergencia por cuatro días más para intentar frenar el avance del Covid-19 en el país centroamericano, con la negativa del presidente, Nayib Bukele, y sus afines, quienes buscaban una ampliación de 30 días más.

00.33: Los casos de coronavirus en Colombia ascendieron este domingo a 2.776 tras confirmar el Ministerio de Salud 67 nuevos contagios, la cifra más baja de la última semana, así como nueve fallecidos que elevan el número de víctimas mortales a 109.

23.50: El Ministerio de Salud Pública de Uruguay informó este domingo la muerte de un ciudadano de 69 años, el octavo fallecido en el país por coronavirus. De acuerdo a los últimos datos aportados por el Sistema Nacional de Emergencias (SINAE), el número de contagios asciende a 480.

22.50: El gobierno de Ecuador informó el domingo que logró retirar al menos 700 cuerpos de personas que fallecieron en las últimas semanas en sus casas en Guayaquil, epicentro del coronavirus en el país y donde los sistemas hospitalario y funerario se desbordaron por la pandemia.

16.15: Bajó el número diario de muertes en Italy: el gobierno reportó 421 fallecidos, la menor cifra desde el 19 de marzo.

15.30: New York reportó 758 muertes, un ligero descenso con respecto al informe del sábado. El total de víctimas fatales llegó a 9.385.

14.50: Reino Unido registró 737 nuevas muertes por coronavirus y superó los 10.000 fallecidos.

14.30: Boris Johnson publicó un video tras ser dado de alta en el que agradeció al personal de salud y pidió a los británicos mantener los esfuerzos de la cuarentena para contener el avance de la enfermedad. “Les agradezco porque tantos millones y millones de personas en todo el país han hecho lo correcto”, indicó.

14.20: Donald Trump dijo que “una muy buena señal” es que cada vez hay más camas de hospital vacías en EEUU. “Tenemos más capacidad de la necesaria”, aseguró. El país tiene a 530 mil infectados y 20 mil víctimas fatales.

13.45: La pandemia superó las 110.000 muertes, según el conteo de la Universidad Johns Hopkins.

12.30: El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, fue dado de alta luego de su internación por coronavirus, pero aún no volverá al trabajo

11.30: La OMS confirmó que la pandemia ya causó más de 100 mil muertes a nivel mundial.

11.00: Los casos en Israel ascienden a 10.700, de los cuales 101 han muerto.

10.10: Irán anunció 110 nuevas muertes y 1.657 contagios. Con este aumento, el total de víctimas fatales llegó a 4.474 y los casos a 71.686.

10.00: Tras el reporte de España, las muertes en Europa llegaron a 75.000.

9.00: Rusia registró el mayor repunte diario de casos de coronavirus, con 2.816 contagios, según el nuevo balance del Gobierno ruso, y 24 muertes en las últimas 24 horas. En total, el número acumulado de casos asciende a 15.770 y los fallecidos son ya 130

8.30: Germany supera los 120.000 contagios y los 2.600 fallecidos

6.00: América Latina y el Caribe contabilizan más de 61.000 contagios de COVID-19, con más de 2.500 fallecidos, según un balance de la ..

3.45: Australia anunció que los trabajadores extranjeros que pierdan su trabajo deberán volver a su país

1:00: China confirma 99 nuevos casos de coronavirus, dos de ellos de transmisión local