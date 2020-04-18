The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with new cases of infection and fatalities, mainly in Europe and the United States. Governments deploy more drastic measures to try to stop the advance of the strain, although it does not have a high mortality rate, it presents difficulties for an early detection that helps to stop the spread. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The hours are expressed in GMT:

05:25: the Minister of Health of Afghanistan, Fierce Fierce, has asked the population to take seriously the threat posed by the coronavirus after communicating that the number of infections in the country, lacking sufficient health infrastructure after years of war, has reached 933.

04:40: Russia already confirmed a total of 313 coronavirus deaths across the country since the declaration of the pandemic, while contagion cases are already in the 36,793, according to the virus monitoring center in that country.

03:00: Singapore has exceeded this Saturday 5,000 coronavirus infections after 623 new cases of the disease, according to the Ministry of Health, in what appears to be, according to researchers, the consequence of the second wave of infections imported into the country a few weeks ago, from abroad.

23:30: The Government of Chile has proposed this Friday the partial reopening of some shops Despite the advance of the new coronavirus and has presented a protocol to start resuming economic activity in certain sectors.

In the protocol, it is established that hygiene products must be made available to customers and staff, flexible hours, and that social distancing can be guaranteed.

21:00: the mayor of Rio de Janeiro declared the use of face masks for the coronavirus. Marcelo Crivella has asked citizens to avoid crowds and not to leave the house if it is not strictly necessary, although he has specified that if they do they will have to wear masks. In addition, it has affirmed that the establishments that perform essential services will have to supply masks to their workers.

14:55: Russia had 32,008 positive cases of coronavirus, including a record of 4,070 in the last 24 hours. President Vladimir Putin warned of “very high” risks, particularly in poorly equipped provinces. So far 273 deaths have been confirmed in the country, 41 in one day.

14:18: The New York Stock Exchange opened higher on Friday on encouraging signs of measures that will begin to open the United States economy after the confinement: the Dow Jones gained 2.37% and the Nasdaq 1.46%.

12:44: Japan will pay 100,000 yen ($ 930) to each resident, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Friday as a measure to stem the collapse of the world’s third largest economy from the coronavirus. “We are moving quickly to give cash to the entire population,” Abe said at a televised news conference to explain his decision and extend the state of emergency to the entire country.

12:15: Paraguay announced that it will extend the coronavirus quarantine until April 26. President Mario Abdo reported it through his Twitter account.

11:27: Germany announces it has the coronavirus epidemic “under control.” For the first time, the infection ratio, which measures the number of people contaminated on average per covid-19 patient, fell to 0.7%, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the federal authority in charge of epidemiological surveillance.

10:11: Spain reported 5,252 new positive cases of coronavirus and the total number of infected totaled 188,068, a daily increase that is maintained at a rate of 3 percent. There were 585 deaths in the last 24 hours, which would mean a slight increase compared to the 551 reported on Thursday.

09:42: Belgium announced on Friday that the death toll since the start of the pandemic reached 5,163, after 313 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Contagion cases increased by 1,329 to 36,138.

04:47: Germany adds 3,380 cases and raises the balance to more than 133,000 infected and 3,868 dead

03:51: Four-year-old boy dies in coronavirus in El Salvador

03:05: US Provides Palestine $ 5 Million to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

02:14: Wuhan revises its Covid-19 figures upward and increases fatalities by 1,290

01:30: Guaidó announces a grant of $ 100 per month for health professionals in Venezuela

01:10: Trudeau announces measures to support small businesses in Canada

00:17: The new Brazilian Minister of Health says there will be no “radical changes” in the management of the coronavirus

23:30: Biden insists that it is “false” to have to discern between health and economy in the coronavirus crisis

22:40: Trump says G7 leaders and their economies are “devastated” by the coronavirus pandemic

22:00: The UN warns that the consequences of the pandemic will be fattened with the most “vulnerable” children

21:20: Trump presents a three-phase plan to reopen the US and states will be able to make individual decisions

21:15: Bolsonaro dismisses his Minister of Health after weeks of disagreements over the management of the crisis

20:54: Brussels advocates diversifying suppliers after Covid-19 but warns that it is not self-sufficient

20:42: Piñera enacts the controversial law to release prisoners that exempts those convicted of humanity

20:30: France approaches 18,000 deaths with a fall in hospitalized for the second consecutive day

20:21: The Prosecutor’s Office reminds Bukele that the Constitutional ruling is “mandatory”

20:14: Germany adds 2,866 cases and raises the balance to more than 130,000 infected and 3,569 dead

19:54: Brussels asks the 27 “flexibility” in the deadlines for migrants seeking asylum

19:40: The EU conveys its support to the WHO director and promises to mobilize funds for the agency

19:30: Chile launches the “Covid-19 card” to identify recovered people

19:00: Sweden extends travel ban for non-EU citizens due to coronavirus for another 30 days

18:15: Putin suspends the parade for the 75th anniversary of Victory Day for the coronavirus

18:00: Putin and Xi highlight Chinese management of the coronavirus and reject the “politicization” of the pandemic

17:30: Bolivia plans to return to classrooms for May but “gradually”

five pm: López Obrador announces that classes and work activity in Mexico will resume fully on June 1

16.40: The state of New York, must comply with strict isolation measures until May 15, announced Governor Andrew Cuomo, after indicating that in the last 24 hours there were 606 deaths, the lowest number in 10 days.

16.00: The USD 350,000 million of funds provided for loans to SMEs have been exhausted in the US revival plan. Congress negotiates an extension of another $ 250 billion.

15.30: Vladimir Putin postponed the 75th anniversary parade of the 1945 victory against the Nazis, scheduled to take place on May 9 in Russia.

14.20: U.S exceeded 30,000 deaths from coronavirus, according to the balance updated by Johns Hopkins University.

13.40: Mexico extended by one month, until May 30, the suspension of classes and non-essential work activities in the areas with the greatest spread of the new coronavirus.

13.30: The Secretary of Health of Rio de Janeiro, Edmar Santos, confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus, although he clarified that he does not suffer from symptoms.

12.25: 5.2 million registered requests for unemployment benefits in the US over the past week, for a total of more than 22 million job losses in the country in the past month.

11.30: The Prime Minister of Japan announced that he is extending the state of emergency to the entire country, in order to fight more effectively against the spread of the new coronavirus.

11.00: The . agency count reported 137,499 coronavirus deaths worldwide.

10.10: Spain reported a slight spike in their daily balance, with 551 deaths and 5,183 new cases of coronavirus.

9.55: Iran The balance was updated to 4,869 deaths, among almost 78,000 confirmed cases.

9.15: Chilean writer died of coronavirus Luis Sepúlveda, in Spain.

9.00: Everything indicates that the British government will announce this Thursday an extension of the confinement in force from March 23 to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, which has already killed nearly 13,000 people in the country

8:00: The pandemic has already widely crossed the threshold of two million cases and leaves more than 137,000 fatalities worldwide.

7.00: Russia records 3,448 new cases of coronavirus and puts the balance at 27,938 infected and 232 dead.

6.00: Germany adds 2,866 cases and raises the coronavirus balance to more than 130,000 infected and 3,569 dead.

5:30: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that containment measures to fight the coronavirus could be extended “for more weeks,” even if public health experts express optimism about overcoming the pandemic in the United States.

4:00: The Ministry of Health of China confirmed 12 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19, four of them in Heilongjiang province and five in Canton, as well as three in Beijing, while 34 other positive ones from abroad have been registered.

2.00: U.S this Wednesday posted a grim new record with almost 2,600 deaths linked to the new coronavirus in 24 hours, the worst daily balance of a country in the whole world, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

1:40: Indonesian authorities announced on Wednesday the imposition of social distancing measures in the main cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country, which has 469 deaths and more than 5,100 infected.

1:00: The mayor of The AngelsEric Garcetti warned that massive concentrations of people, such as sporting events or concerts, may not take place in the American city until 2021, as the United States mitigates the coronavirus pandemic.

0.30: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the return of the world to “normality” will only be possible with the development of “a safe and effective vaccine” against the coronavirus.

22:30: The Indonesian authorities announced on Wednesday the imposition of social distancing measures in the main cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country, which has 469 deaths and more than 5,100 infected.

21:30: The United States government asked China on Wednesday for “full transparency” and to “share information” to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

19:00: The president of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has described as “illegal” the decision of the president of the country, Donald Trump, to withdraw US funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic and has announced that it will be “challenged”.

16.50: New York reported 752 new deaths from coronavirus and an increase in hospitalizations

16.15: Angela Merkel reported that Germany’s schools will reopen from May 4, but extended the ban on large-scale public events until the end of August.

15.30: The WHO director “regrets” Donald Trump’s decision and said that the agency will evaluate the impact of the suspension of US funds. Furthermore, he promised that his management of the crisis will be evaluated “in due course.”

15.05: Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, demands that Latin American countries allow their citizens to return

14.45: Chile reported 356 new infections and two other deaths, for a total of 8,273 cases and 94 fatalities.

12.40: US industrial production fell 5.4% in March, the worst decline since January 1946, and well above the 3.5% forecast by analysts.

12.10: The WHO director-general spoke after the freezing of funds by the US: “The only concern is to save lives and there is no time to lose.”

11.40: Chilean authorities confirmed the death of the bishop who held a criticized mass ceremony, where three other evangelical pastors were infected

11.20: 500 thousand people have recovered from Covid-19, according to the balance of the Johns Hopkins University.

9.00. Trump has ordered the $ 1,200 aid checks that millions of Americans will receive bear his name. It will be the first time in US history that a state check to taxpayers has been signed by a president.

8.40: Germany criticized that the United States stops giving funds to the WHO and considered that “blaming others does not help” in the midst of the pandemic.

8:30: Germany recorded more than 127,000 people contagion and more than 3,200 deaths, according to the latest official balance.

7:00: The coronavirus pandemic borders on two million cases and exceeds 126,000 deaths worldwide

6:20: Brussels asks this Wednesday to the 27 common criteria to lift the confinement and avoid a rebound

5:30: UNHCR and the Council of Europe encourage the use of refugee health professionals against coronavirus

5:14: USA reaches the record number of more than 2,370 deaths from coronavirus in one day and exceeds 26,000

5:01: The Armed Forces of Bolivia controls will be intensified during the extension of confinement due to the coronavirus

4:45: China records 10 cases of local transmission of the Covid-19 and 36 arrived from abroad

4:21: Guatemala denounces that up to 75 percent of deportees from the United States have coronaviruses

4:10: South Koreans flock to vote in parliamentary elections amid coronavirus pandemic

3:40: The UN defends that the WHO “has to lean” and affirms that “this is not the time” to reduce its resources

3:20: Duque announces his intention to “reopen the economy” in Colombia from April 27

3:10: Peru warns of the “civil death” of those who do not pay the fines for skipping the quarantine

02:50: UNICEF warns that the coronavirus puts “millions of children” at risk on the Internet

2:30: The Governor of Rio de Janeiro announces that he has a coronavirus

2:15: Protests against the new abortion law in Poland are held in cars because of the Covid-19

1:35: Bolivia extends quarantine measures for the coronavirus until April 30

23.50: Argentina reported seven deaths and 166 new cases in the last 24 hours.

22.20: The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced that he will suspend the financing of his country to the WHO.

20.20: Brazil reported 204 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a new daily record. Thus, the total figure in the country amounts to 1,532. It is the first time that more than 200 deaths have been recorded in one day. The total number of positive cases, meanwhile, increased by 1,839 and reached 25,262

17.30: France reported 762 new deaths from coronavirus and the total amounts to 15,729.

16.40: Six of the 130 congressmen in Peru have tested positive. In early April, the Chamber met in person, with some additional rooms to try to keep a distance.

15.35: Cuba reported 40 new cases. According to the island authorities, the balance reaches 766 cases and 21 deaths.

15.20: The US bank Goldman Sachs warned that it estimates that in the United States the economic crisis derived from the COVID-19 pandemic is up to four times worse than the Great Recession of 2008 and he pointed out that the unemployment figures could be similar to those experienced by the country during World War II.

14.55: Chile reported 392 new cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total reached 7,917 infections and 92 deaths. The government has carried out 87,800 diagnostic tests.

14.30: Iraq suspended the . agency correspondent for three months for an article that reported that there are thousands of COVID-19 cases unaccounted for.

14.10: Donald Trump reiterated that he is the one who will decide when the quarantine in the United States is lifted, despite the federal authority of the governors. On Twitter, he said that Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, “has been calling daily begging for everything, and now he seems to want independence, that won’t happen.”

14.10: The Vatican extended until May 3 the measures applied as prevention to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which foresee among other things the closure of St. Peter’s Square and the Basilica of the Holy See.

13.30: Record of fines in Italy. Security agents imposed 16,500 fines of about 400 euros on passers-by without permission on Easter Monday, a public holiday on the peninsula and traditionally celebrated with a walk outside the city. If the entire amount is paid, more than 6 million euros would be raised. Added to those of Sunday, 30,300 economic sanctions have been imposed in just two days for violation of the quarantine.

13.20 Argentina it reached 100 deaths from coronavirus.

13.10: Two of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, Sanofi Pasteur and GSK, partnered in hopes of accelerating the development of a vaccine for COVID-19. The companies indicated that the experimental vaccine would be based on the Sanofi influenza vaccine combined with a GSK booster.

12.40: The world economy will contract 3% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, estimated the International Monetary Fund (IMF), warning of a “serious risk” that the recession is worse than expected. For Latin America, the forecast is for a 5.2% drop.

12.10: Deaths in Sweden they reached more than 1,000, according to the latest official report. The country had been singled out for its striking flexibility between social distancing measures, as the government appeals to the responsibility of citizens for health recommendations to be applied. The death rate is higher than that of its Nordic neighbors.

11.50: Belgium recorded 262 deaths from the coronavirus on Monday (90 of them in hospitals and the rest suspected cases, especially in residences), bringing the death toll to 4,157 since the pandemic began to spread.

11.30: The scandal grows: Taiwan revealed the emails that it sent to the WHO in late December warning about the coronavirus. The government had warned the international body that an unknown virus caused atypical pneumonia. The institution had assured that the letter never existed, but Taipei made it public.

11.10: The reopening from some shops or public places in Austria and Italy and the timid return to work of certain industries in Spain, after weeks of confinement, inject hope into a planet paralyzed by the pandemic and fearful of the future recession.

10.50: The price of gold rises above $ 1,700 an ounce, after having reached a new peak in seven years, stimulated by the weakening of the dollar and the prudence that dominates among investors.

10.20: Israel announced a new curfew during the Jewish holidays this week, to avoid crowds and travel and thus the expansion of the coronavirus. From five in the afternoon (local time, 14 GMT) until five in the morning on Wednesday (2.00 GMT) it will be forbidden to leave the house except “short periods of time and at a distance of no more than 100 meters”, when the departure is justified.

10.00: Iran He assured that the daily number of deaths fell below 100 for the first time in a month. With 98 fatalities, the total reached 4,683 in the most affected country in the Middle East.

8:30: The French Government clarified the announcements made the day before by the president, Emmanuel Macron, in such a way that it has clarified that the confinement may extend beyond May 11 and that the reopening of classes, if done, will be in “small groups” .

8:00: Russia registered 2,774 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the balance to 21,102 infected people and 170 fatalities.

7:00: The pandemic has stopped Germany more than 125,000 infected people and has caused the death of more than 2,950.

6:40: Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, announced on Tuesday the extension until May 3 of the confinement decreed in the country to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, while he has warned that from now on it will be “more stringent”.

3:00: South Korea He has not experienced major changes in the numbers of people affected and victims by the coronavirus on Tuesday and has reported 27 additional cases, two more compared to Monday, but he has moved his concern about the appearance of new positives in former patients.

2:00: The Central Electoral Board of the Dominican Republic announced on Monday its decision to postpone the presidential, Senate and Congress elections, scheduled for May 17, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

00.55: U.S reported 1,509 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 23,604. This is the fourth day in a row since the peak of 2,035 deaths recorded on Friday.

23.20: The number of confirmed cases worldwide exceeded two million, with almost 120,000 deaths.

23.00: Paraguay raised Covid-19 deaths to seven, four days after the previous one, from a total of 159 confirmed cases, amid the announcement of the return of social restrictions after some sectors began to move gradually.

20.50: The Nicolás Maduro regime reported another 8 cases of coronavirus in Venezuela and the official count amounts to 189.

20.30: Brazil reported 105 new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and the total amounts to 1,328.

18.15: President Emmanuel Macron announced that the quarantine in France will continue until May 11.

18.10: France reported 574 hospital deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to nearly 15,000.

16.20: Italy suffered another 566 deaths and 3,153 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the 20,000 fatalities to the fore.

15.30: COVID-19 is 10 times more deadly than H1N1, WHO says.

14.40: Chile reported 312 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to 7,525. The deceased in the country reached 82, two more in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, the increases were 286 cases and seven deaths.

14.20: He UK added 717 new deaths from coronavirus and reduced the number of daily infected to 4,343

13.40: Portugal The number of people infected with the new coronavirus rose to around 17,000, in the context of a pandemic that has already claimed at least 535 lives in the country.

13.15: One of the US military who contracted coronavirus died on board the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. The ship’s captain, who denounced the problems of the outbreak, was fired by the Pentagon.

12.00: The epidemic reached 115.00 deaths globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University count

10.40: Iran reported another 111 deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total to 4,585. In addition, the increase of 1,617 infections shows a sum of 73,303 cases.

10.20. New quarantine in China. The city of Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province and bordering Russia, began demanding 28-day confinement for all foreign travelers after registering an increase in cases of coronavirus positives from the Eurasian country. There are fears of a second wave of infection.

10.00: The number of infections continues to rise in Germany, although with signs of sustained slowdown, while the number of recovered patients exceeds that of active infections. The case report reached 123,016, an increase of 2,537 in one day. The death toll rises to 2,799, a rise of 126 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

9.35: Spain reported 517 new deaths from coronavirus and a decrease in daily infections: 3,477. It is the lowest number of cases since March 20 and the slowest percentage advance since the start of the epidemic in the country.

8:50: The pandemic leaves Russia with a balance of more than 18,000 infected people and a total of 148 fatalities, as reported by the Russian operational center to fight the spread of the virus.

8:30: Germany added more than 2,500 new cases of coronavirus and 126 fatalities on Monday, which puts the global count above the 123,000 people infected, including more than 2,700 deaths, according to the balance of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the government agency responsible for monitoring communicable diseases in the country.

7:00: The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan leaves a balance of 1.85 million infected people and more than 114,000 fatalities worldwide, with the United States as the most affected country, with more than 550,000 cases and more than 22,100 deaths.

3:00: The Chinese Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday 108 new cases of coronavirus, of which 98 come from abroad, and two more deaths, both in Hubei province, whose capital, Wuhan, is the epicenter of the pandemic.

2:30: The United States recorded 1,514 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to a Johns Hopkins University count released at 8:30 p.m. Sunday (00h30 GMT Monday).

2:00: Parliament of El Salvador approved this Sunday an extension of the state of emergency for four more days to try to stop the advance of Covid-19 in the Central American country, with the refusal of the president, Nayib Bukele, and his relatives, who were looking for an extension of 30 more days.

00.33: Coronavirus cases in Colombia rose to 2,776 this Sunday after confirming the Ministry of Health 67 new infections, the lowest number in the last week, as well as nine deaths that bring the number of fatalities to 109.

23.50: The Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday the death of a 69-year-old citizen, the eighth deceased in the country due to coronavirus. According to the latest data provided by the National Emergency System (SINAE), the number of infections is 480.

22.50: The government of Ecuador reported on Sunday that it managed to remove at least 700 bodies of people who died in recent weeks at their homes in Guayaquil, the epicenter of the coronavirus in the country and where the hospital and funeral systems were overwhelmed by the pandemic.

16.15: The daily number of deaths in Italy: The government reported 421 deaths, the lowest number since March 19.

15.30: New York reported 758 deaths, a slight decrease from Saturday’s report. The total number of fatalities reached 9,385.

14.50: UK registered 737 new deaths from coronavirus and exceeded 10,000 deaths.

14.30: Boris Johnson posted a video after being released in which he thanked health personnel and asked the British to continue the quarantine efforts to contain the spread of the disease. “I thank you because so many millions and millions of people across the country have done the right thing,” he said.

14.20: Donald Trump said “a very good sign” is that there are more and more empty hospital beds in the US. “We have more capacity than necessary,” he assured. The country has 530,000 infected and 20,000 fatalities.

13.45: The pandemic exceeded 110,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

12.30: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, he was discharged after his hospitalization due to coronavirus, but he will not return to work yet

11.30: The WHO confirmed that the pandemic has already caused more than 100,000 deaths worldwide.

11.00: The cases in Israel they amount to 10,700, of whom 101 have died.

10.10: Iran announced 110 new deaths and 1,657 infections. With this increase, the total number of fatalities reached 4,474 and the cases reached 71,686.

10.00: After the report from Spain, deaths in Europe reached 75,000.

9.00: Russia It registered the largest daily rise in coronavirus cases, with 2,816 infections, according to the new balance of the Russian government, and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. In total, the accumulated number of cases amounts to 15,770 and the deceased are already 130

8.30: Germany exceeds 120,000 infections and 2,600 deaths

6.00: Latin America and the Caribbean account for more than 61,000 COVID-19 infections, with more than 2,500 deaths, according to an . balance.

3.45: Australia announced that foreign workers who lose their job must return to their country

1:00: China confirms 99 new cases of coronavirus, two of them locally transmitted