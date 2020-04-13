The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with new cases of infection and fatalities, mainly in Europe and the United States. Governments deploy more drastic measures to try to stop the advance of the strain, although it does not have a high mortality rate, it presents difficulties for an early detection that helps to stop the spread. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The hours are expressed in GMT:

8:50: The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan leaves Russia with a balance of more than 18,000 infected people and a total of 148 fatalities, as reported by the Russian operational center to fight the spread of the virus.

8:30: Germany added more than 2,500 new cases of coronavirus and 126 fatalities on Monday, which puts the global count above the 123,000 people infected, including more than 2,700 deaths, according to the balance of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the government agency responsible for monitoring communicable diseases in the country.

7:00: The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan leaves a balance of 1.85 million infected people and more than 114,000 fatalities worldwide, with the United States as the most affected country, with more than 550,000 cases and more than 22,100 deaths.

3:00: The Chinese Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday 108 new cases of coronavirus, of which 98 come from abroad, and two more deaths, both in Hubei province, whose capital, Wuhan, is the epicenter of the pandemic.

2:30: The United States recorded 1,514 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a Johns Hopkins University count released at 8:30 p.m. Sunday (00h30 GMT Monday).

2:00: Parliament of El Salvador approved this Sunday an extension of the state of emergency for four more days to try to stop the advance of Covid-19 in the Central American country, with the refusal of the president, Nayib Bukele, and his relatives, who were looking for an extension of 30 more days.

00.33: Coronavirus cases in Colombia rose to 2,776 this Sunday after confirming the Ministry of Health 67 new infections, the lowest number in the last week, as well as nine deaths that bring the number of fatalities to 109.

23.50: The Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday the death of a 69-year-old citizen, the eighth deceased in the country due to coronavirus. According to the latest data provided by the National Emergency System (SINAE), the number of infections is 480.

22.50: The government of Ecuador reported on Sunday that it managed to remove at least 700 bodies of people who died in recent weeks at their homes in Guayaquil, the epicenter of the coronavirus in the country and where the hospital and funeral systems were overwhelmed by the pandemic.

16.15: The daily number of deaths in Italy: The government reported 421 deaths, the lowest number since March 19.

15.30: New York reported 758 deaths, a slight decrease from Saturday’s report. The total number of fatalities reached 9,385.

14.50: UK registered 737 new deaths from coronavirus and exceeded 10,000 deaths.

14.30: Boris Johnson posted a video after being released in which he thanked health personnel and asked the British to continue the quarantine efforts to contain the spread of the disease. “I thank you because so many millions and millions of people across the country have done the right thing,” he said.

14.20: Donald Trump said “a very good sign” is that there are more and more empty hospital beds in the US. “We have more capacity than necessary,” he assured. The country has 530,000 infected and 20,000 fatalities.

13.45: The pandemic exceeded 110,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

12.30: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, he was discharged after his hospitalization due to coronavirus, but he will not return to work yet

11.30: The WHO confirmed that the pandemic has already caused more than 100,000 deaths worldwide.

11.00: The cases in Israel they amount to 10,700, of whom 101 have died.

10.10: Iran announced 110 new deaths and 1,657 infections. With this increase, the total number of fatalities reached 4,474 and the cases reached 71,686.

10.00: After the report from Spain, deaths in Europe reached 75,000.

9.00: Russia It registered the largest daily rise in coronavirus cases, with 2,816 infections, according to the new balance of the Russian government, and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. In total, the accumulated number of cases amounts to 15,770 and the deceased are already 130

8.30: Germany exceeds 120,000 infections and 2,600 deaths

6.00: Latin America and the Caribbean account for more than 61,000 COVID-19 infections, with more than 2,500 deaths, according to an . balance.

3.45: Australia announced that foreign workers who lose their job must return to their country

1:00: China confirms 99 new cases of coronavirus, two of them locally transmitted

17:05: Ecuador, one of the Latin American countries most affected by the coronavirus, this Saturday registered 315 deaths, with 7,257 positive cases of infection and 411 patients with hospital discharge after having passed the quarantine, informed the Minister of Government (Interior), María Paula Romo.

The official added that there are other 338 cases considered as “probable deceased of COVID-19”, that until now it has not been possible to determine the cause of the deaths.

16:55: Chile added eight new deaths from COVID-19 and is close to 7,000 infections. The Chilean health authorities reported this Saturday that in the last 24 hours there were eight new deaths from COVID-19, which raises the total number of deceased to 73, and assured that the infections amount to 6,927, after detecting 426 new cases.

“Although this figure of 426 new cases is lower than yesterday, I call for maintaining the unrestricted adherence to the guidelines to maintain social distancing,” said the undersecretary of Assistance Networks, Arturo Zúñiga.

16:40: Cuba raised to 16 those killed by COVID-19 and accumulates 620 positives. The death of a 91-year-old woman raised the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Cuba to 16, which a month after the announcement of the first infections already accumulates 620 positives – with 56 new cases – and 77 cured patients.

The last deceased, who had a history of heart disease and kidney failure, died after spending several days in intensive care for respiratory complications, said the daily part of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap).

16:30: Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahuhas ordered suspend all flights to the country after a plane from New Jersey, one of the outbreaks of the epidemic, arrived in Tel Aviv on Saturday and its passengers entered without any evidence.

The government has explained that the planes will be allowed to land in flight, but the subsequent ones will be suspended until a legal mechanism is established so that all passengers can be transferred to a quarantine hotel for 14 days, the Israeli press reports.

15:20: The Netherlands confirmed 1,316 new cases of infection with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with which the total balance of infected increased to 24,413, according to the last balance published this Saturday by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

The number of deceased has already risen to 2,643, with 132 new deaths recorded during the last day, while a total of 8,386 people are still hospitalized.

15:05: the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, asked this Saturday a recognition to the doctors and nurses who fight the coronavirus pandemic and think about the most vulnerable population.

“Let’s take a special time for the heroic health workers on the war front who fight against this terrible virus, and for all those who work to keep our cities and towns functioning, ”he declared.

“Let us remember the most vulnerable among the vulnerable around the world, those in war zones and refugee camps and slums and all those places less equipped to fight the virus,” he asked.

14:50: Iran inaugurated this Saturday a production line for serological antibody detection tests as part of its fight against the coronavirus, which has so far caused the death of 4,357 of the more than 70,000 infected in the country.

The Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology, Surena Satarí, stressed at a press conference after the opening ceremony, that this rapid test line joins the existing production of PCR tests, allowing “satisfy the country’s internal need“

New York’s public education system, the largest in the US and with 1.1 million students, closed their schools on March 15 and started a system of long distance education a week later.

14:10: “Put on your mask” !, is the new order of the control patrols deployed in Morocco to enforce the state of sanitary emergency, at a time when local industrialists are massively launching to produce masks in the face of strong demand.

While many governments still hesitate, Morocco decided to make the use of masks mandatory – under penalty of sanctions for its 35 million inhabitants, after a comparative study of the evolution of the epidemic in different countries.

13:45: India to extend confinement for coronavirus by two more weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend the confinement of 1.3 billion inhabitants in this country to fight the coronavirus pandemic for another two weeks, several state officials said, after a meeting with the head of government on Saturday.

13:30: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, sick with coronavirus and hospitalized for almost a week, has made “Big stepsIn his recovery, one of his spokesmen announced Saturday. The 55-year-old conservative leader left the intensive care unit on Thursday night and was transferred to another service at St Thomas Hospital in London.

“Prime Minister continues to make great strides“A spokesman for the official said on Saturday.

13:15: Peru canceled the turns to go out for sex due to its lack of effectiveness. President Martín Vizcarra announced the cancellation of the shift system to leave on certain days of the week based on sex and has recognized its lack of effectiveness to reduce the number of people on the streets.

“As you may have noticed, that distinction on days of the week for men and for women has been left without effect because we are always clear and direct with the population. Measures are taken based on the objective we want to achieve: that there is social distancing, that there are no crowds and that, in this way, we can ensure that the virus has the least chance of mobilizing, “explained Vizcarra at a press conference.

12:40: Portugal approaches 500 dead, but reduces the number of cases. The country’s Minister of Health, Marta Dreaded, confirmed this Saturday 35 new deaths in the last 24 hours, with which the new disease has already claimed a total of 470 lives in the country.

As for positives, there are 515 more cases, to add 15,987, confirming a clear downward trend after the rebound on Friday, when 1,500 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

12:15: Hong Kong has overcome the barrier of 1,000 infections But he considers that the epidemic is already in decline. The authorities have verified that the contagion curve in the territory already marks a clearly downward trend despite the fact that this Saturday the thousand cases were exceeded after registering 11 new patients in the last hours.

12:00: the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Boiko Borisov, announced this Saturday that the use of a mask in public places will be mandatory across the country starting this Sunday. Borisov ordered the Minister of Health, Kirl Ananiev, that the necessary regulations be issued and that include as an exception that those who do not have a mask, use a handkerchief to cover the lower half of the face, according to the Bulgarian news agency BTA.

11:40: the coronavirus caused 4,357 deaths in Iran out of a total of 70,029 infected people since the beginning of the epidemic, according to the last official balance published this Saturday in Tehran.

The health authorities have registered 125 new deaths from COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours, declared Kianoush Jahanpour, spokesman of the Ministry of Health, in his daily informative meeting. At the same time, 1,837 new cases of contamination were confirmed, according to Jahanpur, who also stated that, in total, Iran carried out 251,703 screening tests for the disease.

11:05: France grants an exception to confinement to adopt animals. The French government will grant from next Thursday a special dispensation to facilitate the movement of those citizens who wish to adopt a pet, as announced by the Interior Ministry on Saturday.

The decision is made by an emergency request made by the Humane Society, which had warned that all of its shelters were near saturation.

10:50: Paraguay restricts the movement of vehicles by the covid-19. The President of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, announced the restricted circulation of vehicles in accordance with the termination of their patents, a measure that will take effect from this Monday in preventing the coronavirus epidemic. Vehicles with an odd patent will circulate Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, while the pairs will be able to do it on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, the official provision stressed.

10:30: the number of registered coronavirus infections in Africa is already at 12,973 cases, according to the latest continental balance updated to this Saturday by the African Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

A total of 693 people have died across the continent since the declaration of the pandemic, which has already reached 52 African countries. Only Lesotho and the Comoros have recorded no cases. A total of 2,064 people have been discharged.

South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Cameroon, Senegal, Ivory Coast are still the most affected countries on the continent.

09:45: Spain confirmed 510 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily death toll since March 23. The confirmed cases amounted to 161,852 and the total of deaths to 16,353. Almost 60,000 patients were discharged. The rate of new infections registered a daily increase of 3.07 percent (compared to 3% yesterday), to 4,830 cases.

08:00: Russia exceeds 100 deaths from coronavirus and already registers 13,500 cases. Russia has already exceeded one hundred deaths from coronavirus while the number of infections has already exceeded 13,500 cases after 1,667 more patients were detected in the last 24 hours, as confirmed by those responsible for the disease control center. It is a total of 13,584 infected and 106 deaths registered in 49 regions of the country. A dozen people have died in the past few hours.

07:00: Germany added more than 4,100 new cases of coronavirus this Saturday, which places the global count above 117,000, including more than 2,500 deaths, including 171 in the last day, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the government agency responsible for monitoring diseases in the country. Total, There are already 117,658 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Germany, 4,133 more than Thursday. Specifically, there are 2,544 deceased people.

06:30: The IACHR called for absolute respect for Human Rights during the fight against the coronavirus. The resolution “calls on OAS member states to adopt a human rights-focused approach in any strategy, policy or state measure aimed at facing the covid-19 pandemic and its consequences, including plans for social and economic recovery ”.

05:48: The pandemic leaves already almost 1.7 million infections, more than half a million in the USA. United States recorded in the last 24 hours 2,108 deaths as a result of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The figure represents a new daily record for the country, bringing the total amount to 18,621. The figures come from the count of the American Johns Hopkins University, which provides statistics on the progress of the pandemic globally in real time.

05:26: HRW criticizes Bolsonaro’s attempts to “sabotage” efforts against the coronavirus.

05:09: Peru confirms the spread of coronavirus from a third congressman in the country.

04:49: The United States exceeds half a million confirmed cases of coronavirus.

04:13: South Korea will monitor people who violate the self-quarantine with electronic bracelets.

03:34: Bolivia will send the Army to the largest city in the country in case of breach of confinement.

02:59: China registers 46 new cases of coronavirus, four of them of local transmission.

02:10: Los Angeles extends confinement to curb the coronavirus until May 15.

01:21: HRW calls on Cameroon to guarantee the rights and aid to those most in need of the coronavirus.

00:37: Guterres warns that the coronavirus pandemic threatens international “peace and security”.

23:41: Brazil exceeds 1,000 deaths in the country due to the coronavirus.

22:56: Argentina extends the mandatory quarantine for the coronavirus while the country borders on 100 deaths.

22:03: Saudi Arabia will deliver $ 25 million to Yemen to fight the coronavirus.

21:11: Ecuador launches a fund to help small businesses financed by companies and individuals.

20:47: New York buries those who have not been claimed by coronavirus deaths in a mass grave.

20:01: Trump threatens to freeze $ 500 million in US funds earmarked for the WHO.

19:36: Bolsonaro raises the controversy again after ignoring the restriction measures imposed by Covid-19.

18:57: Turkey overcomes the barrier of the thousand deceased after the death of 98 people in the last day.

18:00: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Friday that the quarantine in the country with the highest number of deaths from coronavirus will last until May 3. “It is a difficult but necessary decision for which I assume full political responsibility,” said the head of state.

17:55: France reported 554 hospital deaths in the last 24 hours: the total has already crossed the 13,000 barrier. The country also reported 433 deaths in nursing homes, a figure that does not correspond to the last day but is reported as the authorities receive new information. The number of people hospitalized as a result of the disease, meanwhile, exceeds 31,000.

15:54: The World Health Organization fears “a fatal flare-up” of the coronavirus if confinement is lifted too quickly.

15:33: Ireland extended the isolation measures until May 5, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced on Friday. The Government made the decision after an “expert recommendation”.

15:00: Singapore reported 198 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including 79 linked to foreign worker dormitories that have recently been identified as transmission points.

14:37: Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal, announced his intention to extend the state of emergency until May 1. Prime Minister Antonio Costa also defended that the containment measures be maintained since “the lifting of the state of emergency would send the wrong message to the country.”

13:59: The Netherlands recorded around 2,000 more deaths in the first week of April than normally occur. The country’s National Institute of Public Health, which records only coronavirus cases that are officially diagnosed, reported 881 deaths from Covid-19 in that week, suggesting that the actual number of deaths as a result of the pandemic is being underestimated.

13:30: Thousands of Romanian temporary workers will fly to Germany on Friday, after the government decided to allow flights despite the coronavirus pandemic. Around 300,000 temporary workers travel to Germany every year, to help with the harvesting of fruits and vegetables.

12:40: Austria is estimated to have at least twice as many new coronavirus infections as officially registered, according to research conducted on Friday. The study led by the SORA institute found that 28,500 of Austria’s nearly 9 million inhabitants are likely affected, compared to official statistics of up to 12,200 infections.

12:10: The European Union announces the holding of a summit on April 23 to lay the foundations for the “economic recovery”.

11:10: French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle recorded 50 cases of coronavirus on board, the Armed Forces Ministry said on Friday. None of the 50 infected crew members has suffered “worsening health” so far, according to a statement.

10:36: The number of deaths from the pandemic tripled in eight days in Belgium, with 3,019 deaths recorded. In the last 24 hours, 496 new deaths have been reported and the number of patients increased from 24,903 to 26,667.

07:03: Coronavirus pandemic exceeds 1.6 million cases and 95,000 dead

06:20: Japanese prefectures ask Abe to extend coronavirus state of emergency

05:13: COVID-19 cases rise to 117 in El Salvador with 14 new infections

04:59: Costa Rica reports 37 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, the highest increase

04:10: Yemen confirms its first case of coronavirus

03:15: Tokyo bars and restaurants will have to close at 8 pm

02:20: UNICEF delivers food to almost a thousand children and pregnant women in Argentina to fight the coronavirus

01:40: South Korea registers only 27 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest number in 50 days

00:31: China reports 42 new cases of coronavirus, 38 of them imported

00:00: Cuba suspends urban and rural public transport starting this Saturday due to the coronavirus

23:32: New York Governor to allow funeral staff from across the US to work in the state

22:57: Trump claims that “more than two million” tests have been performed to diagnose the coronavirus in the US

22:21: Inmates in Ecuadorian jails begin to manufacture coffins for those killed by the coronavirus in Guayaquil

22:14: Bolivia clears prisoners over 58 to decongest prisons due to coronavirus

21:58: Justin Trudeau, on the coronavirus: “This is the new reality until we find a vaccine”

21:35: UNICEF calls for an international effort to protect the most vulnerable children during the crisis

21:07: The UN Security Council addresses the coronavirus for the first time since the start of the pandemic

9:00 pm: The Eurogroup reaches an agreement to mobilize 500,000 million in loans in response to the coronavirus

20:47: The Eurogroup examines a draft agreement agreed between Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain

20:26: The US approaches the 16,000 deaths from coronavirus with New York registering more than 7,000

20:21: Boris Johnson leaves intensive care unit and will be under observation

20:03: 12,000 deaths in France, which records a decrease in ICU patients

19:41: United Kingdom adds another 881 coronavirus deaths and is around 8,000 deaths with more than 65,000 cases

19:30: The WHO warns that some countries in Africa could register a peak in the pandemic “very soon”

19:21: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assists 35 Spaniards to leave South Africa

19:18: Italy exceeds 140,000 infections and 18,000 deaths from coronavirus after a new rebound

19:06: Centeno sees the agreement “very close” at the Eurogroup meeting, the start of which is delayed again

18:52: Brussels urges the Eurogroup to “overcome the differences” and show solidarity

18:48: The Netherlands registers 148 other deaths from coronavirus and totals 2,396 deaths and more than 20,000 cases

18:30: Merkel reiterates that there is no “political consensus” on the “coronabonos” and is optimistic about the crisis

18:15: Lagarde (ECB) ensures that the coronavirus crisis cannot be responded to with “recipes from the past”

17:40: Coronavirus destroys another 6.6 million US jobs in one week

five pm: Bachelet warns that the coronavirus pandemic “is not a blank check to obviate human rights”

16.40: The death toll from coronaviruses worldwide exceeded the barrier of 90 thousand victims

16.10: Italy reported another 610 deaths, for a total of 18,279 fatalities. Meanwhile, infections increased by 4,204 and reached 143,626 cases.

16.05: United Kingdom reported 881 new deaths from coronavirus, a decrease from the 938 deaths reported the day before.

15.50: Hungary “indefinitely” extended the quarantine.

15.50: Ecuador reported 515 new infections, for a total of 4,965. While the dead number 272 confirmed and another 284 deceased on suspicion of carrying the virus.

15.20: The Government of Mexico purchased medical supplies from China for a value of $ 56.4 million, including 11.5 million KN95 respirators

14.40: Chile reported another nine deaths from COVID-19, the worst daily figure since the pandemic came to the country and which brings the total number of deaths to 57. In addition, the number of infected rose to 5,972, after detecting 426 new cases in the last 24 hours.

14.00: The government of Canada projects between 11,000 and 22,000 deaths in the country from Covid-19.

13.10: More than 100 doctors have died in Italy due to coronavirus, as reported by a union in the sector.

12.45: The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, was convinced that the period of confinement in Spain until 11 mayThat is, 15 days more than April 26, the last established term.

For its part, in Canada the unemployment rate rose 2.2 points to 7.8% in March, the strongest monthly increase in more than 40 years.

12.20: After many hours of tense and unsuccessful negotiations in recent days, European Finance Ministers meet again to try to avoid a new failure and forge a common economic response to the coronavirus crisis.

12.10: The Vatican received from China a shipment with health aid against the coronavirus, confirmed the spokesman for the Holy See. It is one more gesture of rapprochement between the two States, which have not had diplomatic relations since 1951.

10.40: Italian Prime Minister Giusseppe Conte said he could reduce social confinement in late April. “If scientists confirm this, we should start relaxing some measures towards the end of this month,” he told the BBC.

10.00: Iran announced 117 additional deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing the total official death toll in the country to 4,110. In addition, it registered 1,634 new cases of infection, which brings the total number of infections accounted for to 66,220,

9.45: Strong outbreak in Hungary. The government reported more than 100 cases at a senior center in Budapest.

9.35: Spain reported 683 new deaths, a decrease from the previous day’s report (757), but it has already exceeded 15 thousand deaths due to coronavirus. Meanwhile, those infected increased by 5,756 and reached 152,446.

9.00: The pandemic reached 1.5 million infected worldwide, officially registered in 192 countries and territories, according to the balance of the . agency. The virus has caused at least 87,320 deaths.

8:20: Russia adds about 1,460 new cases in a single day and exceeds 10,000

6.00: Japan It registered more than 500 new cases of the coronavirus for the first time, bringing the nationwide total to 4,768, excluding hundreds of people from a cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo a few weeks ago.

5.30: Germany records 108,202 cases of contagion and 2,107 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

5:20: Bolsonaro announces that “raw material” from India will arrive in Brazil to produce hydroxychloroquine

4:00: Peru restricts the entry of more inmates to prisons to prevent further spread of coronavirus

3:30: Panama imposes the “total quarantine” on the weekend prohibiting going outside

3:00: South Korea records 39 cases of coronavirus, the lowest number since the end of February

2:45: China confirms two new cases of coronavirus of local transmission and 61 imported

2:14: Trump does not set date for end of measures against Covid-19 and criticizes WHO again

2:03: Brazilian Health Minister admits “internal differences” with Bolsonaro, but denies pressure

1.30: The government of Mexico estimates that people infected with COVID-19 amount to just over 26,000, eight times the confirmed cases in the country, which total 3,181, said the undersecretary of Health of Mexico

1:10:_Guatemala imposes the use of face masks to prevent coronavirus infections

00.40: U.S it registered 1,882 new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and the total amounts to 14,695.

00.20: The number of infected worldwide was over a million and a half, with nearly 90,000 deaths.

23.15: Argentina reported five deaths and 80 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The total of deceased amounts to 65, with 1,795 infected.

20.25: The Saudi-led coalition declared a ceasefire in Yemen due to the coronavirus. The country has been in civil war since 2015.

20.20: Brazil reported 133 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a new daily record.

17.50: France reported 541 hospital deaths in the past 24 hours, a slight drop from the previous day, when 607 deaths were recorded. Although there was no list of deaths in nursing homes due to a “technical failure”.

17.00: Europe already registers more than 60,000 deaths.

16.45: New York reported 779 new deaths, a daily record for the state, focus of the epidemic in North America. However, the governor noted that the contagion curve began to drop.

16.40: Florida exceeded 300 deaths. The state reported 709 new infections and reached 15,456 cases.

16.25: U.S exceeded 400 thousand positive cases, according to the balance of Johns Hopkins University. The count also shows 12,936 deaths in the country.

16.10: El titular de la OMS pidió “no politizar el virus”, luego de las críticas de Donald Trump al organismo. Además, instó a EEUU y China unir fuerzas contra el coronavirus

16.00: Boris Johnson, internado en Cuidados Intensivos, está “mejorando”, según informó el gobierno británico. Está “sentado en la cama y conversando de forma positiva con el equipo médico”, afirmó Rishi Sunak, secretario de Finanzas.

15.45: Las autoridades sanitarias de Chile reportaron 430 casos nuevos de coronavirus, la cifra más alta registrada hasta ahora en un día, elevando los contagios totales a 5.546. Los fallecidos ascienden a 48, tras confirmarse cinco nuevas muertes

15.30: Paraguay amplía la cuarentena. El presidente Mario Abdo Benítez anunció el confinamiento absoluto que regía hasta este domingo 12 de abril va a continuar “una semana más”. El saldo oficial de fallecidos es de cinco desde que se reportó el primer caso el 7 de marzo. La cantidad de contagios es de 119.

15.20: El gobierno de EEUU firmó un contrato de casi 500 millones de dólares con la compañía automovilística General Motors y con el fabricante de equipos médicos Ventec Life Systems para la producción de 30.000 respiradores asistidos para luchar contra la pandemia del coronavirus.

14.50: Donald Trump dijo en Twitter que una vez que EEUU reanude su actividad económica, “l ehrror del Enemigo Invisible, excepto para aquellos que perdieron un familiar un familiar o amigo, debe ser olvidado rápidamente”

14.10: La Unión Europea anunció que dedicará 918 millones de euros a la región de América Latina y el Caribe para ayudar a hacer frente a la crisis sanitaria y las necesidades humanitarias inmediatas causadas por la pandemia de coronavirus.

14.00: Inglaterra reportó un aumento diario de 828 muertes, lo que anticipa una nueva cifra récord para el United Kingdom.

13.20: Alemania llegó al millón de tests realizados, lo que supone el 1,2% de su población. El 90% de estas pruebas ha resultado negativo, según datos oficiales del gobierno.

Entre los países que más pruebas han hecho en relación a su población están Islandia (81,23 por cada mil habitantes), Noruega (20,42), Suiza (18,74), Austria (13,12), Australia (12,24 ) Alemania (10,02) y Corea del Sur (9,06).

13.00: Un hombre que robó tres mascarillas de protección en un hospital de Londres fue condenado a tres meses de prisión.

12.50: La OMC prevé una caída del comercio mundial este año de entre el 13% y el 32%. El director de la Organización dijo que la pandemia puede provocar la “recesión más profunda de nuestra existencia”.

12.30: El primer ministro de Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, permanece “clínicamente estable” y “responde al tratamiento”, según informó un vocero del gobierno, luego de que el mandatario pase su segunda noche en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos.

12.00: Amnistía Internacional reclamó al gobierno estadounidense que libere a los cerca de 40.000 migrantes que están detenidos en el país en medio de la pandemia

11.45: Europa superó los 750 mil contagios de coronavirus, según el balance de la agencia .. Dos tercios de los más de 52.000 fallecidos el en continente son hombres, y un 95% tenían más de 65 años, reportó la OMS

11.00: Los ministros de Finanzas de la Unión Europea no lograron un acuerdo sobre una respuesta económica común a la pandemia tras una noche entera de negociaciones en la que los países del norte, especialmente Holanda, seguían oponiéndose a los del sur, que reclaman un esfuerzo financiero sin precedentes.

10.20: Más de 4.00 muertos en Irán. Las autoridades reportaron un aumento diario de 121 fallecidos. Los contagios suman un total de 68.200.

10.00: Russia reportó un récord de casos diarios por tercer día consecutivo. Los 1.175 contagios elevaron el total a más de 8.600.

9.20: Belgium registró 205 nuevas muertes, lo que eleva el balance total de fallecidos a 2.240, y confirmó un total de 23.403 contagios.

8.00: Alemania supera los 100.000 contagios y suma casi 1.900 muertos. Es el quinto país en cuanto a casos, por detrás de EEUU, España, Italia y Francia, aunque la metodología de cada país tiene variaciones.

7:30: La ONU defiende el “enorme trabajo” de la OMS tras las críticas de Trump al organismo de salud.

6:30: Cuba entra en la fase de transmisión local del coronavirus.

6:00: La pandemia de coronavirus acumula más de 82.000 víctimas fatales tras sumar EEUU casi 2.000 fallecidos en un día.

5:30: Un tribunal falla a favor de Texas y permite que restrinja el acceso al aborto durante la pandemia

5:00: Colombia anuncia un “Ingreso Solidario” para más de tres millones de familias para hacer frente al Covid-19

4:35: Los Ángeles ordena a empleados y ciudadanos cubrirse la cara para evitar la expansión del coronavirus

4:20: México continuará con las grandes obras en medio de la pandemia porque el Ejército vigila la seguridad

4:00; El OCDH propone a Cuba que derive a la Policía a “labores de asistencia” de ancianos y personas necesitadas

3:47: Corea del Sur registra 53 nuevos casos de coronavirus

03:20: China confirma tres casos de coronaviris de transmisión local y 59 importados

2:46: La cifra de muertos por la pandemia de coronavirus sobrepasa los 80.000 a nivel global

02:15: Condenada a ocho meses de prisión una mujer inglesa que escupió a un policía y dijo tener el coronavirus

01:40: Maduro ordena la hospitalización de todas las personas con coronavirus para evitar más contagios

00.30: Estados Unidos reportó la cifra récord de 1.942 muertes en las últimas 24 horas y el total asciende a 12.813, con 396.416 casos.

23.45: Confirmaron seis muertes y 87 nuevos casos de coronavirus en la Argentina. El total de caso asciende a 1715 con 60 fallecidos.

22.00: Trump volvió a criticar la respuesta de la OMS al coronavirus y dijo que suspenderá la contribución financiera de EEUU al organismo.

20.20: Brasil reportó 114 muertes en las últimas 24 horas, récord desde el inicio de la pandemia. El total asciende a 667.

17.40: Francia reportó 607 muertos en hospitales en las últimas 24 horas y el total ya supera la barrera de los 10.000.

16.05: Las estaciones de tren de Wuhan lucen llenas de pasajeros en los primeros minutos del miércoles, día en el que se levanta la restricción de viajes luego de meses de confinamiento obligatorio. El gobierno de China ha reportado escasos contagios domésticos en las últimas semanas, pero teme una segunda ola por infecciones de personas que regresan del extranjero.

15.20: Donald Trump, sobre la pandemia de coronavirus “La OMS lo arruinó”. El mandatario dijo que revisará los fondos que EEUU aporta para el funcionamiento del organismo.

15.00: El estado de New York registra su mayor número de muertes por coronavirus en 24 horas, con 731 fallecimientos.

14.20: United Kingdom registró su cifra diaria más alta de muertes por coronavirus: 854 fallecidos en las últimas 24 horas.

14.00: Irán reabrió el parlamento, luego de que las autoridades reporten descensos en los contagios por séptimo día consecutivo. Más de dos tercios de los 290 miembros se reunieron sin la presencia del titular de la Asamblea, Ali Larijani, quien dio positivo la semana pasada.

13.40: La bolsa de Nueva York abrió con fuertes alzas por segunda jornada consecutiva, alentada por reportes optimistas sobre el control de la pandemia.

13.30: El gobierno de México contrató 3.000 médicos para hacer frente al coronavirus tras reconocer en días pasados un déficit de especialistas para enfrentar la pandemia. “Se inscribieron 7.000 médicos en general para (los institutos de salud) INSABI y para el IMSS, y de esos 7.000 ya fueron contratados 3.000”, dijo el presidente en su habitual conferencia de prensa matutina.

13.20: Arabia Saudita prevé hasta 200.000 casos de coronavirus en pocas semanas, según reportó el Ministerio de Salud local.

13.00: El presidente de la Liga de fútbol española, Javier Tebas, dijo que el campeonato podría reanudarse el 29 de mayo o el 6 de junio, insistiendo en que no acabarla temporada “no es una opción”.

12.30: Diez recién nacidos han sido diagnosticados con coronavirus en una maternidad de la ciudad rumana de Timisoara pese a que sus madres han dado negativo en el test, por lo que las autoridades creen posible que hayan sido contagiados por el personal de la clínica.

12.05: Suecia reportó un balance diario de más de 100 muertes, un salto de 24%, y llegó a los 591 fallecimientos. Tras haber aplicado políticas laxas frente a la pandemia, los casos ya superan los 7.000.

11.40: Israel ordenó el cierre total de las ciudades del país durante dos días y medio, a partir de esta tarde, y toque de queda general mañana y hasta el jueves por la mañana para evitar desplazamientos en los días de Pésaj, la Pascua judía.

11.15: Irán suma ya más de 62.000 casos del nuevo coronavirus, mientras que la cifra de muertos se aproxima a los 3.900, según los últimos datos anunciados este martes por el portavoz del Ministerio de Salud.

10.50: Russia informó por primera vez más de mil contagios diarios por coronavirus, en un balance que da cuenta de casi 7.500 casos de Covid-19 en el país.

10.30: Alemania reportó 3.834 nuevos contagios y llegó a los 99.225, por lo que se espera que sea el cuarto país a nivel mundial en llegar a los 100 mil casos. Además, se han contabilizado 173 víctimas mortales, un dato que prácticamente duplica los 92 fallecidos del lunes y sitúa el total en 1.607 muertos

10.20: Bélgica registró 162 nuevos fallecidos por coronavirus y llegó a las 2.035 muertes.

10.00: La pandemia ya causó 75 mil muertes a nivel mundial, según el balance de la agencia ..

9.30: Spain reportó 743 nuevas muertes por coronavirus, lo que interrumpió la serie de cuatro descensos consecutivos en la cifra de víctimas mortales, y llegó a los 140 mil casos.

9.00: El primer ministro japonés Shinzo Abe declaró el estado de emergencia de una duración inicial de un mes para Tokio y otras seis regiones del archipiélago, frente a la reciente aceleración del número de casos de covid-19 en el archipiélago

7:50: Más de 10.000 personas han dado positivo por coronavirus en África, según el balance difundido por el los Centros para el Control de Enfermedades (CDC) de la Unión Africana, que da cuenta de al menos 487 fallecidos por la enfermedad Covid-19.

6:30: Unas 75.000 personas han perdido la vida por la pandemia de Covid-19, la enfermedad derivada del nuevo coronavirus originado en China y que ha afectado ya a 184 países y territorios, hasta dejar más de 1.300 millones de casos en todo el mundo.

6:15: El Ministerio del Interior de Arabia Saudí ha anunciado este lunes que impondrá un toque de queda de 24 horas al día en varias ciudades, incluida la capital, Riad, para frenar el avance del coronavirus en el país.

5:00: El Centro para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades de Corea del Sur informó que se han registrado por segundo día consecutivo 47 nuevos casos de Covid-19, por lo que el número total de afectados ha ascendido a 10.331.

3:10: El gobernador de Carolina del Sur ordenó a los ciudadanos del estado permanecer en sus hogares como medida para frenar la expansión del coronavirus.

2:40: El presidente de Colombia, Iván duque, anunció una prórroga de la cuarentena hasta el 27 de abril, y hasta el 30 de mayo en el caso de los mayores de 70 años, después de que el Gobierno destacara cierto descenso en el número de contagios, que hasta el momento son 1.579 y 46 muertos.