The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with new cases of infection and fatalities, mainly in Europe and the United States. Governments deploy more drastic measures to try to stop the advance of the strain, although it does not have a high mortality rate, it presents difficulties for an early detection that helps to stop the spread. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The hours are expressed in GMT:

06:01: The IACHR calls for absolute respect for Human Rights during the fight against the coronavirus

05:48: The pandemic already leaves almost 1.7 million infections, more than half a million in the US

05:26: HRW criticizes Bolsonaro’s attempts to “sabotage” efforts against the coronavirus

05:09: Peru confirms the spread of coronavirus from a third congressman in the country

04:49: United States exceeds half a million confirmed cases of coronavirus

04; 13: South Korea to monitor people who violate self-quarantine with electronic bracelets

03:34: Bolivia will send the Army to the largest city in the country due to non-compliance with confinement

02:59: China registers 46 new cases of coronavirus, four of them of local transmission

02:10: Los Angeles extends confinement to curb coronavirus until May 15

01:21: HRW calls on Cameroon to guarantee the rights and aid to those most in need of the coronavirus

00:37: Guterres warns that the coronavirus pandemic threatens international “peace and security”

23:41: Brazil exceeds 1,000 deaths in the country due to the coronavirus

22:56: Argentina extends the mandatory quarantine for the coronavirus as the country borders on 100 deaths

22:03: Saudi Arabia to deliver $ 25 million to Yemen to fight coronavirus

21:11: Ecuador launches a fund to help small businesses financed by companies and individuals

20:47: New York buries unclaimed coronavirus deaths in a mass grave

20:01: Trump threatens to freeze $ 500 million in US funds earmarked for WHO

19:36: Bolsonaro raises the controversy again after ignoring the restriction measures imposed by Covid-19

18:57: Turkey overcomes the barrier of the thousand deceased after the death of 98 people in the last day

18:00: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Friday that the quarantine in the country with the highest number of deaths from coronavirus will last until May 3. “It is a difficult but necessary decision for which I assume full political responsibility,” said the head of state.

17:55: France reported 554 hospital deaths in the last 24 hours: the total has already crossed the 13,000 barrier. The country also reported 433 deaths in nursing homes, a figure that does not correspond to the last day but is reported as the authorities receive new information. The number of people hospitalized as a result of the disease, meanwhile, exceeds 31,000

15:54: The World Health Organization fears “a fatal flare-up” of the coronavirus if confinement is lifted too quickly.

15:33: Ireland extended the isolation measures until May 5, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced on Friday. The Government made the decision after an “expert recommendation”.

15:00: Singapore reported 198 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including 79 linked to foreign worker dormitories that have recently been identified as transmission points.

14:37: Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal, announced his intention to extend the state of emergency until May 1. Prime Minister Antonio Costa also defended that the containment measures be maintained since “the lifting of the state of emergency would send the wrong message to the country.”

13:59: The Netherlands recorded around 2,000 more deaths in the first week of April than normally occur. The country’s National Institute of Public Health, which records only coronavirus cases that are officially diagnosed, reported 881 deaths from Covid-19 in that week, suggesting that the actual number of deaths as a result of the pandemic is being underestimated.

13:30: Thousands of Romanian temporary workers will fly to Germany on Friday, after the government decided to allow flights despite the coronavirus pandemic. Around 300,000 temporary workers travel to Germany every year, to help with the harvesting of fruits and vegetables.

12:40: Austria is estimated to have at least twice as many new coronavirus infections as officially registered, according to research conducted on Friday. The study led by the SORA institute found that 28,500 of Austria’s nearly 9 million inhabitants are likely affected, compared to official statistics of up to 12,200 infections.

12:10: The European Union announces the holding of a summit on April 23 to lay the foundations for the “economic recovery”.

11:10: French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle recorded 50 cases of coronavirus on board, the Armed Forces Ministry said on Friday. None of the 50 infected crew members has suffered “worsening health” so far, according to a statement.

10:36: The number of deaths from the pandemic tripled in eight days in Belgium, with 3,019 deaths recorded. In the last 24 hours, 496 new deaths have been reported and the number of patients increased from 24,903 to 26,667.

07:03: Coronavirus pandemic exceeds 1.6 million cases and 95,000 dead

06:20: Japanese prefectures ask Abe to extend coronavirus state of emergency

05:13: COVID-19 cases rise to 117 in El Salvador with 14 new infections

04:59: Costa Rica reports 37 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, the highest increase

04:10: Yemen confirms its first case of coronavirus

03:15: Tokyo bars and restaurants will have to close at 8 pm

02:20: UNICEF delivers food to almost a thousand children and pregnant women in Argentina to fight the coronavirus

01:40: South Korea registers only 27 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest number in 50 days

00:31: China reports 42 new cases of coronavirus, 38 of them imported

00:00: Cuba suspends urban and rural public transport starting this Saturday due to the coronavirus

23:32: New York Governor to allow funeral staff from across the US to work in the state

22:57: Trump claims that “more than two million” tests have been performed to diagnose the coronavirus in the US

22:21: Inmates in Ecuadorian jails begin to manufacture coffins for those killed by the coronavirus in Guayaquil

22:14: Bolivia clears prisoners over 58 to decongest prisons due to coronavirus

21:58: Justin Trudeau, on the coronavirus: “This is the new reality until we find a vaccine”

21:35: UNICEF calls for an international effort to protect the most vulnerable children during the crisis

21:07: The UN Security Council addresses the coronavirus for the first time since the start of the pandemic

9:00 pm: The Eurogroup reaches an agreement to mobilize 500,000 million in loans in response to the coronavirus

20:47: The Eurogroup examines a draft agreement agreed between Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain

20:26: The US approaches the 16,000 deaths from coronavirus with New York registering more than 7,000

20:21: Boris Johnson leaves intensive care unit and will be under observation

20:03: 12,000 deaths in France, which records a decrease in ICU patients

19:41: United Kingdom adds another 881 coronavirus deaths and is around 8,000 deaths with more than 65,000 cases

19:30: The WHO warns that some countries in Africa could register a peak in the pandemic “very soon”

19:21: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assists 35 Spaniards to leave South Africa

19:18: Italy exceeds 140,000 infections and 18,000 deaths from coronavirus after a new rebound

19:06: Centeno sees the agreement “very close” at the Eurogroup meeting, the start of which is delayed again

18:52: Brussels urges the Eurogroup to “overcome the differences” and show solidarity

18:48: The Netherlands registers 148 other deaths from coronavirus and totals 2,396 deaths and more than 20,000 cases

18:30: Merkel reiterates that there is no “political consensus” on the “coronabonos” and is optimistic about the crisis

18:15: Lagarde (ECB) ensures that the coronavirus crisis cannot be responded to with “recipes from the past”

17:40: Coronavirus destroys another 6.6 million US jobs in one week

five pm: Bachelet warns that the coronavirus pandemic “is not a blank check to obviate human rights”

16.40: The death toll from coronaviruses worldwide exceeded the barrier of 90 thousand victims

16.10: Italy reported another 610 deaths, for a total of 18,279 fatalities. Meanwhile, infections increased by 4,204 and reached 143,626 cases.

16.05: UK reported 881 new deaths from coronavirus, a decrease from the 938 deaths reported the day before.

15.50: Hungary “indefinitely” extended the quarantine.

15.50: Ecuador reported 515 new infections, for a total of 4,965. While the dead number 272 confirmed and another 284 deceased on suspicion of carrying the virus.

15.20: The Government of Mexico purchased medical supplies from China for a value of $ 56.4 million, including 11.5 million KN95 respirators

14.40: Chile reported another nine deaths from COVID-19, the worst daily figure since the pandemic came to the country and which brings the total number of deaths to 57. In addition, the number of infected rose to 5,972, after detecting 426 new cases in the last 24 hours.

14.00: The government of Canada projects between 11,000 and 22,000 deaths in the country from Covid-19.

13.10: More than 100 doctors have died in Italy due to coronavirus, as reported by a union in the sector.

12.45: The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, was convinced that the period of confinement in Spain until 11 mayThat is, 15 days more than April 26, the last established term.

For its part, in Canada the unemployment rate rose 2.2 points to 7.8% in March, the strongest monthly increase in more than 40 years.

12.20: After many hours of tense and unsuccessful negotiations in recent days, European Finance Ministers meet again to try to avoid a new failure and forge a common economic response to the coronavirus crisis.

12.10: The Vatican received from China a shipment with health aid against the coronavirus, confirmed the spokesman for the Holy See. It is one more gesture of rapprochement between the two States, which have not had diplomatic relations since 1951.

10.40: Italian Prime Minister Giusseppe Conte said he could reduce social confinement in late April. “If scientists confirm this, we should start relaxing some measures towards the end of this month,” he told the BBC.

10.00: Iran announced 117 additional deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing the total official death toll in the country to 4,110. In addition, it registered 1,634 new cases of infection, which brings the total number of infections accounted for to 66,220,

9.45: Strong outbreak in Hungary. The government reported more than 100 cases at a senior center in Budapest.

9.35: Spain reported 683 new deaths, a decrease from the previous day’s report (757), but it has already exceeded 15 thousand deaths due to coronavirus. Meanwhile, those infected increased by 5,756 and reached 152,446.

9.00: The pandemic reached 1.5 million infected worldwide, officially registered in 192 countries and territories, according to the balance of the . agency. The virus has caused at least 87,320 deaths.

8:20: Russia adds about 1,460 new cases in a single day and exceeds 10,000

6.00: Japan It registered more than 500 new cases of the coronavirus for the first time, bringing the nationwide total to 4,768, excluding hundreds of people from a cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo a few weeks ago.

5.30: Germany records 108,202 cases of contagion and 2,107 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

5:20: Bolsonaro announces that “raw material” from India will arrive in Brazil to produce hydroxychloroquine

4:00: Peru restricts the entry of more inmates to prisons to prevent further spread of coronavirus

3:30: Panama imposes the “total quarantine” on the weekend prohibiting going outside

3:00: South Korea records 39 cases of coronavirus, the lowest number since the end of February

2:45: China confirms two new cases of coronavirus of local transmission and 61 imported

2:14: Trump does not set date for end of measures against Covid-19 and criticizes WHO again

2:03: Brazilian Health Minister admits “internal differences” with Bolsonaro, but denies pressure

1.30: The government of Mexico estimates that people infected with COVID-19 amount to just over 26,000, eight times the confirmed cases in the country, which total 3,181, said the undersecretary of Health of Mexico

1:10:_Guatemala imposes the use of face masks to prevent coronavirus infections

00.40: U.S it registered 1,882 new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and the total amounts to 14,695.

00.20: The number of infected worldwide was over a million and a half, with nearly 90,000 deaths.

23.15: Argentina reported five deaths and 80 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The total of deceased amounts to 65, with 1,795 infected.

20.25: The Saudi-led coalition declared a ceasefire in Yemen due to the coronavirus. The country has been in civil war since 2015.

20.20: Brazil reported 133 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a new daily record.

17.50: France reported 541 hospital deaths in the past 24 hours, a slight drop from the previous day, when 607 deaths were recorded. Although there was no list of deaths in nursing homes due to a “technical failure”.

17.00: Europe already registers more than 60,000 deaths.

16.45: NY reported 779 new deaths, a daily record for the state, focus of the epidemic in North America. However, the governor noted that the contagion curve began to drop.

16.40: Florida exceeded 300 deaths. The state reported 709 new infections and reached 15,456 cases.

16.25: U.S exceeded 400 thousand positive cases, according to the balance of Johns Hopkins University. The count also shows 12,936 deaths in the country.

16.10: The head of the WHO asked “not to politicize the virus”, after Donald Trump’s criticism of the organization. In addition, he urged the United States and China to join forces against the coronavirus

16.00: Boris Johnson, admitted to Intensive Care, is “improving”, as reported by the British government. He is “sitting up in bed and talking positively with the medical team,” said Rishi Sunak, finance secretary.

15.45: The health authorities of Chile 430 new cases of coronavirus were reported, the highest number recorded in one day so far, bringing total infections to 5,546. The deceased amount to 48, after confirming five new deaths

15.30: Paraguay extends quarantine. President Mario Abdo Benítez announced the absolute confinement that governed until this Sunday, April 12, it will continue “one more week”. The official balance of deceased is five since the first case was reported on March 7. The number of infections is 119.

15.20: The US government signed a nearly $ 500 million contract with the automobile company General Motors and with medical equipment manufacturer Ventec Life Systems for the production of 30,000 respirators assisted to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

14.50: Donald Trump said on Twitter that once the US resumes its economic activity, “the Ehrror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those who lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten”

14.10: The European Union announced that it will dedicate 918 million euros to the Latin American and Caribbean region to help cope with the health crisis and immediate humanitarian needs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

14.00: England reported a daily increase of 828 deaths, anticipating a new record number for the UK.

13.20: Germany reached the million tests carried out, which represents 1.2% of its population. 90% of these tests have been negative, according to official government data.

Among the countries that have made the most tests in relation to their population are Iceland (81.23 per thousand inhabitants), Norway (20.42), Switzerland (18.74), Austria (13.12), Australia (12, 24) Germany (10.02) and South Korea (9.06).

13.00: A man who stole three face masks from a London hospital was sentenced to three months in prison.

12.50: The WTO forecasts a drop in world trade this year of between 13% and 32%. The director of the Organization said that the pandemic can provoke the “deepest recession of our existence”.

12.30: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains “clinically stable” and “responds to treatment,” a government spokesman reported, after the president spent his second night in the Intensive Care Unit.

12.00: Amnesty International has called on the US government to release the nearly 40,000 migrants who are detained in the country amid the pandemic

11.45: Europe exceeded 750 thousand coronavirus infections, according to the balance of the . agency. Two thirds of the more than 52,000 deceased on the continent are men, and 95% were over 65, the WHO reported.

11.00: European Union Finance Ministers failed to agree on a common economic response to the pandemic after a full night of negotiations in which northern countries, especially the Netherlands, continued to oppose those in the south, calling for a financial effort without precedents.

10.20: More than 4.00 dead in Iran. Authorities reported a daily increase of 121 deaths. The infections total 68,200.

10.00: Russia reported a record daily cases for the third consecutive day. The 1,175 infections brought the total to more than 8,600.

9.20: Belgium recorded 205 new deaths, bringing the total balance of deaths to 2,240, and confirmed a total of 23,403 infections.

8.00: Germany It exceeds 100,000 infections and adds almost 1,900 deaths. It is the fifth country in terms of cases, behind the US, Spain, Italy and France, although the methodology of each country has variations.

7:30: The UN defends the “enormous work” of the WHO after Trump’s criticism of the health body.

6:30: Cuba enters the local transmission phase of the coronavirus.

6 o’clock: The coronavirus pandemic accumulates more than 82,000 fatalities after adding the US almost 2,000 deaths in one day.

5:30: A court rules in favor of Texas and allows it to restrict access to abortion during the pandemic

5 o’clock: Colombia announces a “Solidarity Income” for more than three million families to face Covid-19

4:35: Los Angeles orders employees and citizens to cover their faces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

4:20: Mexico will continue with the great works in the midst of the pandemic because the Army watches over security

4:00; The OCDH proposes that Cuba refer the Police to “assistance tasks” for the elderly and people in need

3:47: South Korea records 53 new cases of coronavirus

03:20: China confirms three cases of locally transmitted coronaviris and 59 imported

2:46: The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic exceeds 80,000 globally

02:15: English woman sentenced to eight months in prison who spat on a police officer and said she had the coronavirus

01:40: Maduro orders the hospitalization of all people with coronavirus to avoid more infections

00.30: The United States reported a record figure of 1,942 deaths in the last 24 hours and the total amounts to 12,813, with 396,416 cases.

23.45: They confirmed six deaths and 87 new cases of coronavirus in Argentina. The total case amounts to 1,715 with 60 deaths.

22.00: Trump again criticized the WHO response to the coronavirus and said he will suspend the US financial contribution to the body.

20.20: Brazil reported 114 deaths in the last 24 hours, a record since the start of the pandemic. The total amounts to 667.

17.40: France reported 607 deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours and the total already exceeds the 10,000 barrier.

16.05: Train stations of Wuhan They look full of passengers in the first minutes of Wednesday, the day the travel restriction is lifted after months of mandatory confinement. The Chinese government has reported few household infections in recent weeks, but it fears a second wave of infections from people returning from abroad.

15.20: Donald Trump, on the coronavirus pandemic “WHO ruined it”. The president said he will review the funds that the US contributes to the operation of the body.

15.00: The state of NY records its highest number of deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours, with 731 deaths.

14.20: UK recorded its highest daily number of deaths from coronavirus: 854 deaths in the last 24 hours.

14.00: Iran reopened parliament after authorities report declines in infections for the seventh consecutive day. More than two-thirds of the 290 members met without the presence of Assembly chief Ali Larijani, who tested positive last week.

13.40: The New York Stock Exchange opened sharply higher for the second day in a row, buoyed by optimistic reports on pandemic control.

13.30: The Mexican government hired 3,000 doctors to deal with the coronavirus after recognizing in recent days a shortage of specialists to deal with the pandemic. “7,000 doctors in general were registered for (the INSABI health institutes) and for the IMSS, and of those 7,000, 3,000 have already been hired,” the president said in his usual morning press conference.

13.20: Saudi Arabia predicts up to 200,000 cases of coronavirus in a few weeks, as reported by the local Ministry of Health.

13.00: The president of the Spanish soccer league, Javier Tebas, said that the championship could resume on May 29 or June 6, insisting that not finishing the season “is not an option.”

12.30: Ten newborns have been diagnosed with coronavirus in a maternity ward in the Romanian city of Timisoara despite the fact that their mothers have given a negative result in the test, so the authorities believe that they may have been infected by the clinic staff.

12.05: Sweden reported a daily balance of more than 100 deaths, a jump of 24%, and reached 591 deaths. After having applied lax policies against the pandemic, the cases already exceed 7,000.

11.40: Israel He ordered the total closure of the country’s cities for two and a half days, starting this afternoon, and a general curfew tomorrow and until Thursday morning to avoid displacement on the days of Passover, the Jewish Passover.

11.15: Iran It now totals more than 62,000 cases of the new coronavirus, while the death toll is close to 3,900, according to the latest data announced this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health spokesperson.

10.50: Russia For the first time, it reported more than 1,000 daily infections with coronavirus, in a balance that accounts for almost 7,500 cases of Covid-19 in the country.

10.30: Germany reported 3,834 new infections and reached 99,225, making it the fourth country in the world to reach 100,000 cases. In addition, 173 fatalities have been recorded, a figure that practically doubles the 92 deaths on Monday and places the total at 1,607 dead

10.20: Belgium registered 162 new deaths from coronavirus and reached 2,035 deaths.

10.00: The pandemic has already caused 75 thousand deaths worldwide, according to the balance of the . agency.

9.30: Spain reported 743 new deaths from coronavirus, which interrupted the series of four consecutive decreases in the number of fatalities, and reached 140,000 cases.

9.00: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a one-month initial state of emergency for Tokyo and six other regions of the archipelago, in light of the recent acceleration in the number of covid-19 cases in the archipelago

7:50: More than 10,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Africa, according to the balance released by the African Union Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which accounts for at least 487 deaths from Covid-19 disease.

6:30: Some 75,000 people have lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the disease derived from the new coronavirus that originated in China and has already affected 184 countries and territories, leaving more than 1.3 billion cases worldwide.

6:15: Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry announced Monday that it will impose a 24-hour curfew on several cities.s, including the capital, Riyadh, to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

5 o’clock: The South Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 47 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered for the second consecutive day, bringing the total number of those affected to 10,331.

3:10: The South Carolina governor ordered the state’s citizens to remain in their homes as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

2:40: The President of Colombia, Iván duque, announced an extension of the quarantine until April 27, and until May 30 in the case of those over 70, after the Government highlighted a certain decrease in the number of infections, which so far 1,579 and 46 are dead.