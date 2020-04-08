The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with new cases of infection and fatalities, mainly in Europe and the United States. Governments deploy more drastic measures to try to stop the advance of the strain, although it does not have a high mortality rate, it presents difficulties for an early detection that helps to stop the spread. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The hours are expressed in GMT:

23.15: Argentina reported five deaths and 80 new cases of coronavirus. The total of dead amounts to 65, with 1,795 infected.

20.25: The Saudi-led coalition declared a ceasefire in Yemen due to the coronavirus. The country has been in civil war since 2015.

20.20: Brazil reported 133 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a new daily record.

17.50: France reported 541 hospital deaths in the last 24 hours, a slight drop from the previous day, when 607 deaths were recorded. Although there was no list of deaths in nursing homes due to a “technical failure”.

17.00: Europe already registers more than 60,000 deaths.

16.45: NY reported 779 new deaths, a daily record for the state, focus of the epidemic in North America. However, the governor noted that the contagion curve began to drop.

16.40: Florida exceeded 300 deaths. The state reported 709 new infections and reached 15,456 cases.

16.25: U.S exceeded 400 thousand positive cases, according to the balance of Johns Hopkins University. The count also shows 12,936 deaths in the country.

16.10: The head of the WHO asked “not to politicize the virus”, after Donald Trump’s criticism of the organization. In addition, he urged the United States and China to join forces against the coronavirus

16.00: Boris Johnson, admitted to Intensive Care, is “improving”, as reported by the British government. He is “sitting up in bed and talking positively with the medical team,” said Rishi Sunak, finance secretary.

15.45: The health authorities of Chile 430 new cases of coronavirus were reported, the highest number recorded in one day so far, bringing total infections to 5,546. The deceased amount to 48, after confirming five new deaths

15.30: Paraguay extends quarantine. President Mario Abdo Benítez announced the absolute confinement that governed until this Sunday, April 12, it will continue “one more week”. The official balance of deceased is five since the first case was reported on March 7. The number of infections is 119.

15.20: The US government signed a nearly $ 500 million contract with the automobile company General Motors and with medical equipment manufacturer Ventec Life Systems for the production of 30,000 respirators assisted to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

14.50: Donald Trump said on Twitter that once the US resumes its economic activity, “the Ehrror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those who lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten”

14.10: The European Union announced that it will dedicate 918 million euros to the Latin American and Caribbean region to help cope with the health crisis and immediate humanitarian needs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

14.00: England reported a daily increase of 828 deaths, anticipating a new record number for the UK.

13.20: Germany reached the million tests carried out, which represents 1.2% of its population. 90% of these tests have been negative, according to official government data.

Among the countries that have done the most tests in relation to their population are Iceland (81.23 per thousand inhabitants), Norway (20.42), Switzerland (18.74), Austria (13.12), Australia (12, 24) Germany (10.02) and South Korea (9.06).

13.00: A man who stole three face masks from a London hospital was sentenced to three months in prison.

12.50: The WTO forecasts a drop in world trade this year of between 13% and 32%. The director of the Organization said that the pandemic can provoke the “deepest recession of our existence”.

12.30: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains “clinically stable” and “responds to treatment,” a government spokesperson reported, after the president spent his second night in the Intensive Care Unit.

12.00: Amnesty International has called on the US government to release the nearly 40,000 migrants who are detained in the country amid the pandemic

11.45: Europe exceeded 750 thousand coronavirus infections, according to the balance of the . agency. Two thirds of the more than 52,000 deceased on the continent are men, and 95% were over 65, the WHO reported.

11.00: European Union finance ministers failed to agree on a common economic response to the pandemic after a full night of negotiations in which northern countries, especially the Netherlands, continued to oppose those in the south, calling for a financial effort without precedents.

10.20: More than 4.00 dead in Iran. Authorities reported a daily increase of 121 deaths. The infections total 68,200.

10.00: Russia reported a record daily cases for the third consecutive day. The 1,175 infections brought the total to more than 8,600.

9.20: Belgium recorded 205 new deaths, bringing the total balance of deaths to 2,240, and confirmed a total of 23,403 infections.

8.00: Germany It exceeds 100,000 infections and adds almost 1,900 deaths. It is the fifth country in terms of cases, behind the US, Spain, Italy and France, although the methodology of each country has variations.

7:30: The UN defends the “enormous work” of the WHO after Trump’s criticism of the health body.

6:30: Cuba enters the local transmission phase of the coronavirus.

6 o’clock: The coronavirus pandemic accumulates more than 82,000 fatalities after adding the US almost 2,000 deaths in one day.

5:30: A court rules in favor of Texas and allows it to restrict access to abortion during the pandemic

5 o’clock: Colombia announces a “Solidarity Income” for more than three million families to face Covid-19

4:35: Los Angeles orders employees and citizens to cover their faces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

4:20: Mexico will continue with the great works in the midst of the pandemic because the Army watches over security

4:00; The OCDH proposes that Cuba refer the Police to “assistance tasks” for the elderly and people in need

3:47: South Korea records 53 new cases of coronavirus

03:20: China confirms three cases of locally transmitted coronaviris and 59 imported

2:46: The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic exceeds 80,000 globally

02:15: English woman sentenced to eight months in prison who spat on a police officer and said she had the coronavirus

01:40: Maduro orders the hospitalization of all people with coronavirus to avoid more infections

00.30: The United States reported a record figure of 1,942 deaths in the last 24 hours and the total amounts to 12,813, with 396,416 cases.

23.45: They confirmed six deaths and 87 new cases of coronavirus in Argentina. The total case amounts to 1,715 with 60 deaths.

22.00: Trump again criticized the WHO response to the coronavirus and said he will suspend the US financial contribution to the body.

20.20: Brazil reported 114 deaths in the last 24 hours, a record since the start of the pandemic. The total amounts to 667.

17.40: France reported 607 deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours and the total already exceeds the 10,000 barrier.

16.05: Train stations of Wuhan They look full of passengers in the first minutes of Wednesday, the day the travel restriction is lifted after months of mandatory confinement. The Chinese government has reported few household infections in recent weeks, but it fears a second wave of infections from people returning from abroad.

15.20: Donald Trump, on the coronavirus pandemic “WHO ruined it”. The president said he will review the funds that the US contributes to the operation of the body.

15.00: The state of NY records its highest number of deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours, with 731 deaths.

14.20: UK recorded its highest daily number of deaths from coronavirus: 854 deaths in the last 24 hours.

14.00: Iran reopened parliament after authorities report declines in infections for the seventh consecutive day. More than two-thirds of the 290 members met without the presence of Assembly chief Ali Larijani, who tested positive last week.

13.40: The New York Stock Exchange opened sharply higher for the second day in a row, buoyed by optimistic reports on pandemic control.

13.30: The Mexican government hired 3,000 doctors to deal with the coronavirus after recognizing in recent days a shortage of specialists to deal with the pandemic. “7,000 doctors in general were registered for (the INSABI health institutes) and for the IMSS, and of those 7,000, 3,000 have already been hired,” said the president at his usual morning press conference.

13.20: Saudi Arabia predicts up to 200,000 cases of coronavirus in a few weeks, as reported by the local Ministry of Health.

13.00: The president of the Spanish soccer league, Javier Tebas, said that the championship could resume on May 29 or June 6, insisting that not finishing the season “is not an option.”

12.30: Ten newborns have been diagnosed with coronavirus in a maternity ward in the Romanian city of Timisoara despite the fact that their mothers have given a negative test, so the authorities believe it is possible that they have been infected by the clinic staff.

12.05: Sweden reported a daily balance of more than 100 deaths, a jump of 24%, and reached 591 deaths. After having applied lax policies against the pandemic, the cases already exceed 7,000.

11.40: Israel He ordered the total closure of the country’s cities for two and a half days, starting this afternoon, and a general curfew tomorrow and until Thursday morning to avoid travel on the days of Passover, the Jewish Passover.

11.15: Iran It now totals more than 62,000 cases of the new coronavirus, while the death toll is close to 3,900, according to the latest data announced this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health spokesperson.

10.50: Russia For the first time, it reported more than 1,000 daily infections with coronavirus, in a balance that accounts for almost 7,500 cases of Covid-19 in the country.

10.30: Germany reported 3,834 new infections and reached 99,225, making it the fourth country in the world to reach 100,000 cases. In addition, 173 fatalities have been recorded, a figure that practically doubles the 92 deaths on Monday and places the total at 1,607 dead

10.20: Belgium registered 162 new deaths from coronavirus and reached 2,035 deaths.

10.00: The pandemic has already caused 75 thousand deaths worldwide, according to the balance of the . agency.

9.30: Spain reported 743 new deaths from coronavirus, which interrupted the series of four consecutive decreases in the number of fatalities, and reached 140,000 cases.

9.00: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a one-month initial state of emergency for Tokyo and six other regions of the archipelago, in light of the recent acceleration in the number of covid-19 cases in the archipelago

7:50: More than 10,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Africa, according to the balance released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) of the African Union, which accounts for at least 487 deaths from Covid-19 disease.

6:30: Some 75,000 people have lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the disease derived from the new coronavirus that originated in China and has already affected 184 countries and territories, leaving more than 1.3 billion cases worldwide.

6:15: Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry announced Monday that it will impose a 24-hour curfew on several cities.s, including the capital, Riyadh, to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

5 o’clock: The South Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 47 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered for the second consecutive day, bringing the total number of those affected to 10,331.

3:10: The South Carolina governor ordered the state’s citizens to remain in their homes as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

2:40: The President of ColombiaIván Duque announced an extension of the quarantine until April 27, and until May 30 in the case of those over 70, after the Government highlighted a certain decrease in the number of infections, which so far 1,579 and 46 are dead.

20.30: Brazil reported 67 new deaths from coronavirus and the total amounts to 553, with 12,056 confirmed infections.

19.00: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, diagnosed with coronavirus, was taken to intensive care after his condition worsened.

18.55: The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, decided to remove the Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, from the post, and will announce this Monday.

18.50: The WHO calls for caution in lifting restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

18.00: The state of Sao Paulo, the most affected by the coronavirus in Brazil, extended the quarantine until April 22.

17.45: Deaths from coronavirus in the United States exceeded the 10,000 barrier.

17.40: France reported 833 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,911.

16.30: Governor of New York extended containment measures until April 29

16.10: Italy recorded 636 new deaths and 3,599 cases, the lowest number of infections since March 17

16.00: NY reported 599 new deaths from coronavirus and the total reached 4,758. With this increase. United States exceeded 10,000 deaths.

15.50: The WHO ruled out that masks are the “miracle solution” against the coronavirus pandemic and said that it only recommends their mandatory use in areas where social distancing is difficult to apply and there is not adequate hygiene for hand washing.

15.40: UK reported that the death toll rose to 5,373, while the contagions add up to 51,608.

15.10: Angela Merkel said the European Union is facing the “greatest test” since its founding due to the pandemic.

15.00: Chile reported another three deaths and 344 infections, bringing the total to 37 fatalities and 4,185 cases.

14.50: The United States accused China of sinking a Vietnamese fishing boat in the South China Sea and called on it to “stop benefiting” from the situation created by the new coronavirus in order to “expand” its regional influence.

14.30: The British Golf Open was canceled for the first time since World War II.

14.20: Died of the Dolors Sala Carrió coronavirus, the mother of soccer coach Pep Guardiola.

14.10: More than 60 passengers of Australian cruise ship anchored in Uruguay have coronaviruses, as confirmed by sources from the Uruguayan Ministry of Health.

14.05: More than 1,000 US military have coronaviruses. The Pentagon reported an increase of 154 cases from Friday’s report. Among the branches of the armed forces, the Navy has the most cases with 431, including more than 150 crew members of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. In addition, 303 cases have been registered among the National Guard.

13.45: Wall Street opened with its main indexes green and with gains of about 800 points in the Dow Jones, due to the prospect that the United States is gradually approaching the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and encouraged by the decrease in the curve in Italy and Spain.

13.30: The United States government reported that three out of four hospitals in the country have patients with confirmed or possible cases of the coronavirus, and warned that medical centers will soon be overwhelmed as the pandemic reaches its peak.

13.20: Boris Johnson He published a message on Twitter in which he assured that he is still in contact with his government team from the hospital and thanked the staff who treat him.

13.10: Portugal exceeded 300 deaths from coronavirus, after confirming 16 new victims in the last 24 hours.

12.50: Three out of four Brazilians support restrictive and social isolation measures imposed in almost the entire South American country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, although this could harm the economy, according to a Datafolha survey.

12.30: Confinement and coronavirus measures are having “extremely harsh consequences” on the British economy, with a 31% drop in activity and a cost of $ 2.95 billion a day, according to a study by the Center for Economic and Business Research (CEBR).

11:55: “There is light at the end of the tunnel!” Donald trump on Twitter, probably making a reference to the health crisis.

11:20: Iran raised the official number of people infected with coronavirus to over 60,000, including at least 3,739 deaths, keeping the Islamic Republic as the country most affected by the pandemic in the Middle East.

11:00: The authorities of Turkey They announced that they will deliver five masks to each citizen in the framework of the fight against the coronavirus, which has left 574 dead for the moment and more than 27,000 confirmed cases.

10:40: The pandemic has already caused more than 50,000 people in Europe, of them, about 85% in Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom, according to a balance carried out by the . agency. Italy, with 15,877 deaths, and Spain, with 13,055, are the most affected countries, followed by France (8,078) and the United Kingdom, which reports 4,934. Several of these states have not yet updated their daily balance.

10:05: Belgium exceeded 20,000 infections and 1,600 deceased patients, after almost a month of confinement. In the last 24 hours, 185 people have died.

9:50: Germany confirmed another 92 deaths and is approaching the threshold of 1,500 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, which leaves more than 95,000 confirmed cases in the country. In the last 24 hours, there have been another 3,677 positives, a figure well below the almost 6,000 infections registered on Sunday.

9:30: Austria announced that it plans to progressively lift the confinement due to coronavirus from April 14.

9 o’clock: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, undergoes medical tests this Monday after spending the night hospitalized for the continuous symptoms of COVID-19.

8:00: More than 6,300 people have contracted the coronavirus in Russia, of which 47 have lost their lives, according to the balance updated by the national center that coordinates the fight against the pandemic, which in the Russian case has focused especially on Moscow.

5:50: The Chinese Ministry of Health confirmed that a new case of locally transmitted COVID-19 has been registered in Guangdong province., as well as 38 coming from abroad.

4:40: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention of South Korea reported on Monday that 47 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered, so the total number of affected has risen to 10,284.

3:30: The Government of Norway officially announced this Sunday that, after having the COVID-19 pandemic “under control” within its borders, “the time is right” to send aid and medical personnel to Italy, as it is ” at the peak of the health crisis ”.

2:30: Nigerian correctional authorities confirmed the death of at least five people on Sunday during the altercations that occurred on Tuesday between prisoners and officials at the Kaduna city prison., after the Government announced its intention to alleviate the prison population in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country’s prisons.

1:50: The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, described this Sunday as “idiots” to all those citizens who have ignored the government’s instructions and have broken the quarantine decreed to try to stop the advance of COVID-19 in the country, where 1,039 cases of contagion and one death have been registered to date.

23:50: The Ministry of Health of Mexico reported that the number of patients rose to 2,143 and the fatalities associated with this disease are 94 . During the daily conference ,, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, also specified that after the isolation period of different patients who had confirmed positive for COVID-19, about 25% no longer represent a risk of contagionThey have already healed from the disease.

23:40: In Uruguay, as of this Monday, they will close the more than 100 kilometers of Maldonado beach to discourage tourism and contain the outbreak, as stated by the mayor of Maldonado, Jesús Bentancur, and agreed with the Minister of Defense, Javier García. The goal, he explained, is to continue helping to discourage tourism this week, since there are still people who go down to the coast despite the recommendations to stay home.

23:22: Uruguay reported this Sunday the sixth death by COVID-19. This is an 84-year-old man who had pneumonia and a bacterial infection. The National Emergency System (Sinae), in its last daily balance, reported 400 cases of infected in the country.

19:44: Delcy Rodríguez, vice president of the Chavista dictatorship, reported this Sunday that In the last 24 hours in Venezuela, 4 new cases of coronavirus were registered, for a total of 159 throughout the national territory. The death toll, meanwhile, remains at 7, according to Bolivarian authorities.

18:20: France recorded 357 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours: the total amounts to 8,078.

16:50: The Minister of Health of Chile confirmed that 310 cases of COVID-19 were registered, bringing the number of infected to 4,471, while the dead are already 34, with seven more deaths in the last 24 hours.

16:40: The government of Haiti confirmed the first coronavirus death in the country, a 55-year-old man with a history of hypertension and diabetes.

15:45: NY recorded 594 deaths in one day and brings the total to 4,159. The daily death toll was less than the 630 recorded the day before, but “it is still too early” to draw conclusions, said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

15:20: The Italian region of Lombardy, the most affected by the coronavirus in Italy, will fine from this Sunday with 400 euros to all citizens who go out without masks or, failing that, with scarves that cover their mouth and nose.

14:10: The number of people infected by coronavirus in the India it shot up in the last hours after registering 505 new cases, up to 3,577, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare. With a total of eleven dead in the last 24 hours, the total number of deceased has increased to 83, according to the balance of the Ministry.

13:30: UK reported 621 new deaths and a daily jump of 5,903 infections, for a total of 4,934 fatalities and 47,806 cases.

13:10: Portugal registers a total of 295 deaths from coronavirus, 29 more than the day before, and exceeds 11,000 infections, at a time when pressure is growing on hospitals and the provision of medical equipment is being reinforced.

12:30: More than 40 African countries have already strictly prohibited the celebration of massive events and closed public spaces, as well as educational institutions, within the framework of a series of tightening measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on the continent, which is already registered 313 dead and more than 7,700 infections.

12:10: China reported that it has exported nearly 4 billion masks since March.

11:30: The figures in Iran They continue to increase: 150 deaths and 2,483 infections (for a total of 3,600 deaths and almost 60,000 cases). However, President Hasan Rohani announced that low risk economic activities will resume starting next Saturday.

11:00: Russia confirmed 658 more cases of coronavirus, which now totals 5,389 infections. In addition, there have been two deaths in the last day, specifically in Moscow, and there are already 45 deaths across the country.

10:20: The Queen isabel II England will appear tonight (19 GMT) in an extraordinary speech to encourage the British to overcome the crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic, which has already left more than 40,000 infections and more than 4,000 deaths in the country. The message will be “deeply personal,” according to sources at Buckingham Palace.

10:10: The discharge of people affected by coronavirus in Belgium in the last 24 hours, they exceeded the number of hospitalizations for the first time since the pandemic began. In total, 499 hospital admissions were required for COVID-19, while 504 patients were discharged. Meanwhile, 164 new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,447.

9 o’clock: Pope Francis celebrates Mass without faithful for Palm Sunday.

8:15: Israel exceeded 8,000 cases of coronavirus, while fearing a new focus in the closed haredi community. The country has already recorded at least 46 deaths.

7:00: Tokyo enters a “new phase” of containment after registering a new daily record of cases.

6:40: The striker of the Serbian team Aleksandar Prijovic He was sentenced by the Serbian Justice to three months of house arrest for not respecting the restrictions imposed in the Balkan country to combat the epidemic.

6 o’clock: Germany exceeds 91,000 infections and already registers 1,342 deaths.

5:15: China Releases activist Wang Quanzhang, but prevents him from approaching his family due to the pandemic.

4:30: The pandemic is close to 65,000 dead, but the number of recovered is close to 250,000.

4:00: South Korea registers 81 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of infections to 10,237.

3:15: Brazil records 1,222 cases of coronavirus in one day and exceeded 10,000 infections.

3:00: China confirms five cases of coronavirus transmitted locally and 25 imported from abroad.

2:15: The ONU reiterates its call for the cessation of hostilities in Libya to combat the coronavirus.

1:30: Peru reinforces the border with Ecuador to avoid “illegal income” in the country due to the coronavirus.

0:15: Trump The coronavirus data is expected to worsen next week: “There will be many deaths.”