The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with new cases of infection and fatalities, now mainly in Europe and the United States. Governments deploy more drastic measures to try to stop the advance of the strain, although it does not have a high mortality rate, it presents difficulties for an early detection that helps to stop the spread. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The hours are expressed in GMT:

8.15: Israel exceeded 8,000 cases of coronavirus, while fearing a new focus in the closed haredí community. The country has already recorded at least 46 deaths.

7:00: Tokyo enters a “new phase” of containment after registering a new daily record of cases

6 o’clock: Germany exceeds 91,000 infections and registers 1,342 deaths

5:15: China frees activist Wang Quanzhang but prevents him from approaching his family due to pandemic

4:30: The pandemic is close to 65,000 dead but the number of recovered is close to 250,000

4:00: South Korea registers 81 new cases of coronavirus, so the number of infections rises to 10,237

3:15: Brazil records 1,222 cases of coronavirus in one day and exceeded 10,000 infections

3:00: China confirms five cases of coronavirus of local transmission and 25 imported from abroad

2:15: The ONU reiterates its call for the cessation of hostilities in Libya to combat the coronavirus

1:30: Peru reinforces the border with Ecuador to avoid “illegal income” in the country due to the coronavirus

0:15: Trump hopes coronavirus data will worsen next week: “There will be many deaths”

23:30: The Government of Ecuador believes that the coronavirus will spread to 60 percent of the population

22:30: Japan confirms a daily record of 367 new infected

22:00: Portugal reports 266 deaths in total and highlights the low rate of infections by affected

9:00 pm: Turkey overcomes the barrier of 500 deaths from coronavirus after the death of 74 people in the last day

20:30: Colombia confirmed seven new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours. The Iván Duque government’s health ministry reported that, with this update, the number of fatalities in the country amounts to 32.

Regarding infections, Colombia reached 1,406 confirmed cases. Of that number, 475 are imported, 428 are related and 403 are cases ‘under study’ because the transmission chain is unknown. According to health authorities, 85 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

18:30: deaths from the coronavirus in France now number 7,560, 5,332 in hospitals and 2,028 in nursing homes, as reported this Saturday by health authorities, who give the figures separately for technical reasons.

In these twenty-four hours, 441 people died in hospitals, announced the Director General of Health of France, Jérôme Salomon, giving the latest data on the pandemic in the country. In total, 28,143 people are hospitalized, 711 more in the last twenty-four hours, and 6,836 are admitted to intensive care (176 more in one day). Faced with it, 15,438 people have been able to be cured from hospital centers.

France records 68,605 confirmed cases of contagion throughout the territory.

17:30: the death toll from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Ecuador rose to 172, which represents 27 new cases in the last 24 hours, reported this Saturday the Ministry of Public Health, which noted that the majority, 122, have been registered in the province of Guayas.

According to official sources, there are also 146 deaths related “to severe acute respiratory failure syndrome” and are considered probable by COVID-19, ninety of these also in Guayas. The number of infected since February 14 amounted to 3,465 and one hundred people have been discharged from hospital.

16:45: one of the Italian Prime Minister’s escorts, Giuseppe Conte, died this Saturday due to the coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner Giorgio Guastamacchia, 52, was admitted to the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital in Rome.

Guastamacchia died of complications from coronavirus pneumonia. He leaves two children and a wife. He began to suffer symptoms in mid-March and in the two weeks prior to his hospitalization he had no direct contact with Conte, reports the Italian press.

16:30: Italy confirmed 681 new deaths from coronavirus and already accounts for 15,362 deaths. Currently positive people number 88,274, bringing the number of infected up by 2,886 in one day, and there are 20,996 healed, 1,238 more in 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases grew to 113,704, with 63,306 in New York City alone. According to Cuomo, the peak of the epidemic has not yet been reached, but it is closer.

15:30: two people died aboard the Coral Princess, from the Princess shipping company, who had reported a dozen COVID-19 infections and is headed to land this Saturday in the Port of Miami (Florida), the company reported.

“We are deeply saddened to report that two passengers died at Coral Princess“The company said today in a message to EFE.

The California-based shipping company also specified that they will disembark at Port Miami, not Port Everglades, some 40 kilometers north of Miami, as planned and where the evacuation of passengers from two Holland America cruises continues today. Line (HAL), in which four passengers died.

15:15: Switzerland exceeded 20,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 500 deaths from the pandemic. The new balance is 20,201 infected people, which means a thousand more than the previous day, reported the Ministry of Health.

With a population of 8.5 million people, Switzerland has one of the highest percentages of affected, with 236 infections registered per 100,000 people.

15:00: a five-year-old boy infected with coronavirus died in the UK. “The family of the five-year-old patient has requested that no information be provided,” said the NHS public health service. Until now, the youngest dead coronavirus on record in the country was 13 years old.

14:40: A special meeting to address a possible cut in OPEC oil production and that of allies like Russia, scheduled for Monday, was postponed until next ThursdayAzerbaijan’s energy ministry reported on Saturday.

“The meeting has been postponed until April 9“Ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva informed .. “OPEC has informed us of the postponement. We do not know the reasons, ”he said, referring to the meeting, which was to be by videoconference.

14:00: the deaths from coronavirus in the world exceeded 60,000. In total, 60,457 deaths have been registered, of which 44,132 in Europe, the most affected continent. With 14,681 deaths, Italy is the country in the world with the most deaths, followed by Spain (11,744), the United States (7,159), France (6,507) and the United Kingdom (4,313). A total of 1,130,204 cases have been declared worldwide, half of them in Europe (610,846).

13:20: the President of the Eurogroup, Mario Rye, stated that “it will be activated and open to all countries” a credit line of up to € 240 billion through the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), in an interview with several European newspapers.

This figure is equivalent to 2% of the GDP of the euro area and is also the limit that loans per country could reach based on its GDP.

13:00: the United Kingdom registered for the first time this Saturday more than 700 coronavirus patients died in one day, highlighting the rapid increase in mortality related to covid-19 in the country.

12.00: The Iranian authorities continue to expand their hospital capacity for those infected with coronavirus as a preventive measure against a possible worsening of the pandemic that, until this Saturday, has killed 3,452 people.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours 2,560 new cases and 158 deaths have been confirmed, bringing the total count to 55,743 infected, of whom 4,103 are in serious condition.

11:20: The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have announced the historic call Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, to combat the devastating effects of coronavirus. This fund, according to its creators, is intended to “facilitate an unprecedented global response” in the fight against the disease.

As part of the agreement, an initial portion of the Fund’s financial resources, which currently totals more than $ 127 million, will go to UNICEF for its work with vulnerable children and communities around the world.

10:45: The Government of Iran has confirmed 158 new deaths from the coronavirus epidemic in the country, which bring the total of fatalities to 3,452, as reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Health, Kianush Jahanpur.

The total number of diagnosed cases in the country is 55,743, of which a total of 4,103 are in critical condition, Jahanpur explained at a press conference gathered by the official Iranian news agency, IRNA.

10:25: France confirmed 600 infections in the Army but he assured that his military capacity remains intact. The French Minister of Defense, Florence Parly, has confirmed this Saturday that 600 cases of coronavirus have been verified among the ranks of the French Army, currently immersed in an anti-terrorist operation in Africa, although it has assured that the capacity of its forces remains unchanged.

“The situation is evolving, and we are following it very closely. But our operational capacity has not received any impact, “he said.

They have also been accounted for 7,026 new infected, which already reached the figure of 124,736 after increasing the figure by 5.9%, while the patients admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU) amounted to 6,532 patients, 116 more (1.8% higher than the previous day ).

These percentages represent a slowdown in increases in deaths, infections and hospitalization of patients in the ICU, compared to the figures on Friday.

08:30: Russia is approaching 5,000 infected after confirming 582 new cases.

07:30: Germany exceeds 85,000 infections after registering another 6,000 more cases in the last hours.

07:00: India confirms an unprecedented rebound of 600 cases in the past 24 hours.

06:30: The UN is determined to help Venezuela fight the coronavirus, but funds are lacking.

06:00: China maintains three minutes of national silence in memory of those killed by the coronavirus.

05:00: Japan closer to the state of emergency by registering more than 300 new cases in one day for the first time.

04:20: South Korea increases the balance of those affected by the coronavirus to 10,156 after registering 94 new cases.

03:40: China records one case of locally transmitted coronavirus in Hubei and 18 imported ones.

03:00: Ecuador restricts the circulation of private vehicles to one day a week due to the coronavirus.

02:00: Trump assures that the US elections will be held on November 3 despite the coronavirus.

00:40: Mexico calls on the UN to guarantee “effective” access to coronavirus medicines, tests and vaccines.